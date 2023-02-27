All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Coll. of Charleston162.889283.903
Hofstra162.889238.742
UNC-Wilmington126.667229.710
Towson126.6672011.645
Drexel108.5561614.533
Delaware810.4441615.516
NC A&T810.4441318.419
William & Mary711.3891219.387
Northeastern612.3331019.345
Stony Brook612.3331021.323
Elon612.333823.258
Hampton513.278823.258
Monmouth (NJ)513.278625.194

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
FAU162.889263.897
North Texas144.778236.793
UAB136.684228.733
Middle Tennessee117.6111811.621
Charlotte99.5001811.621
Rice810.4441712.586
W. Kentucky711.3891514.517
FIU711.3891316.448
Louisiana Tech612.3331316.448
UTEP612.3331316.448
UTSA316.158921.300

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Youngstown St.155.750238.742
Milwaukee146.7002010.667
Cleveland St.146.7001912.613
N. Kentucky146.7001912.613
Oakland119.5501318.419
Wright St.1010.5001714.548
Robert Morris1010.5001516.484
Fort Wayne911.4501714.548
Detroit911.4501318.419
IUPUI218.100526.161
Green Bay218.100328.097

Tuesday's Games

Fort Wayne at Detroit, 7 p.m.

IUPUI at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Green Bay at Wright St., 7 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chicago St.201.0001118.379
Hartford02.000523.179

Wednesday's Games

Chicago St. at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Yale94.692197.731
Princeton94.692188.692
Penn94.6921711.607
Brown76.5381412.538
Cornell67.4621610.615
Harvard58.3851413.519
Dartmouth58.385918.333
Columbia211.154721.250

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona153.833227.759
Rider126.6671512.556
Siena117.6111712.586
Quinnipiac108.5561910.655
Niagara109.5261513.536
Manhattan99.5001116.407
Fairfield811.4211217.414
Mount St. Mary's712.3681119.367
Canisius712.368919.321
St. Peter's612.3331116.407
Marist612.3331017.370

Sunday's Games

Canisius 64, Fairfield 51

Iona 93, Siena 60

St. Peter's 66, Niagara 65

Manhattan 72, Quinnipiac 70

Mount St. Mary's 63, Rider 58

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Toledo142.875236.793
Kent St.133.813236.793
Akron124.750209.690
Ball St.115.688209.690
Ohio97.5631712.586
N. Illinois88.5001217.414
Buffalo79.4381316.448
Miami (Ohio)511.3131118.379
Cent. Michigan511.3131019.345
E. Michigan511.313821.276
Bowling Green412.2501019.345
W. Michigan313.188722.241

Tuesday's Games

Ball St. at Akron, 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.93.750208.714
Howard93.7501712.586
Md.-Eastern Shore84.6671611.593
NC Central84.6671511.577
Morgan St.66.5001414.500
Delaware St.48.333621.222
Coppin St.210.167722.241
SC State210.167523.179

Monday's Games

Coppin St. at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.

Morgan St. at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at NC Central, 7:30 p.m.

Howard at SC State, 7:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Bradley164.800238.742
Drake155.750247.774
S. Illinois146.700229.710
Belmont146.7002110.677
Indiana St.137.6502011.645
Missouri St.128.6001614.533
Murray St.119.5501614.533
N. Iowa911.4501317.433
Illinois St.614.3001120.355
Valparaiso515.2501120.355
Ill.-Chicago416.2001219.387
Evansville119.050526.161

Sunday's Games

Belmont 83, N. Iowa 75

S. Illinois 68, Ill.-Chicago 65

Missouri St. 66, Indiana St. 62

Illinois St. 72, Evansville 53

Bradley 73, Drake 61

Murray St. 77, Valparaiso 76, OT

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Diego St.142.875235.821
Boise St.124.750227.759
Nevada124.750227.759
Utah St.115.688227.759
San Jose St.88.5001712.586
New Mexico79.438209.690
UNLV610.3751711.607
Fresno St.611.3531018.357
Colorado St.511.3131316.448
Air Force512.2941416.467
Wyoming313.188820.286

Monday's Games

Nevada at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

San Diego St. at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Fresno St. at New Mexico, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado St. at San Jose St., 11 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Utah St. at UNLV, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Merrimack124.7501516.484
Fairleigh Dickinson106.6251714.548
Stonehill106.6251417.452
St. Francis (Pa.)97.5631217.414
Wagner88.5001512.556
Sacred Heart88.5001516.484
St. Francis (NY)79.4381415.483
CCSU79.4381021.323
LIU115.063325.107

Wednesday's Games

St. Francis (NY) at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.

LIU at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Wagner at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

CCSU at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

