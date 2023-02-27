All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coll. of Charleston
|16
|2
|.889
|28
|3
|.903
|Hofstra
|16
|2
|.889
|23
|8
|.742
|UNC-Wilmington
|12
|6
|.667
|22
|9
|.710
|Towson
|12
|6
|.667
|20
|11
|.645
|Drexel
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|14
|.533
|Delaware
|8
|10
|.444
|16
|15
|.516
|NC A&T
|8
|10
|.444
|13
|18
|.419
|William & Mary
|7
|11
|.389
|12
|19
|.387
|Northeastern
|6
|12
|.333
|10
|19
|.345
|Stony Brook
|6
|12
|.333
|10
|21
|.323
|Elon
|6
|12
|.333
|8
|23
|.258
|Hampton
|5
|13
|.278
|8
|23
|.258
|Monmouth (NJ)
|5
|13
|.278
|6
|25
|.194
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FAU
|16
|2
|.889
|26
|3
|.897
|North Texas
|14
|4
|.778
|23
|6
|.793
|UAB
|13
|6
|.684
|22
|8
|.733
|Middle Tennessee
|11
|7
|.611
|18
|11
|.621
|Charlotte
|9
|9
|.500
|18
|11
|.621
|Rice
|8
|10
|.444
|17
|12
|.586
|W. Kentucky
|7
|11
|.389
|15
|14
|.517
|FIU
|7
|11
|.389
|13
|16
|.448
|Louisiana Tech
|6
|12
|.333
|13
|16
|.448
|UTEP
|6
|12
|.333
|13
|16
|.448
|UTSA
|3
|16
|.158
|9
|21
|.300
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Youngstown St.
|15
|5
|.750
|23
|8
|.742
|Milwaukee
|14
|6
|.700
|20
|10
|.667
|Cleveland St.
|14
|6
|.700
|19
|12
|.613
|N. Kentucky
|14
|6
|.700
|19
|12
|.613
|Oakland
|11
|9
|.550
|13
|18
|.419
|Wright St.
|10
|10
|.500
|17
|14
|.548
|Robert Morris
|10
|10
|.500
|15
|16
|.484
|Fort Wayne
|9
|11
|.450
|17
|14
|.548
|Detroit
|9
|11
|.450
|13
|18
|.419
|IUPUI
|2
|18
|.100
|5
|26
|.161
|Green Bay
|2
|18
|.100
|3
|28
|.097
Tuesday's Games
Fort Wayne at Detroit, 7 p.m.
IUPUI at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Green Bay at Wright St., 7 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chicago St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|18
|.379
|Hartford
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|23
|.179
Wednesday's Games
Chicago St. at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|9
|4
|.692
|19
|7
|.731
|Princeton
|9
|4
|.692
|18
|8
|.692
|Penn
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|11
|.607
|Brown
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|12
|.538
|Cornell
|6
|7
|.462
|16
|10
|.615
|Harvard
|5
|8
|.385
|14
|13
|.519
|Dartmouth
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|18
|.333
|Columbia
|2
|11
|.154
|7
|21
|.250
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|15
|3
|.833
|22
|7
|.759
|Rider
|12
|6
|.667
|15
|12
|.556
|Siena
|11
|7
|.611
|17
|12
|.586
|Quinnipiac
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|10
|.655
|Niagara
|10
|9
|.526
|15
|13
|.536
|Manhattan
|9
|9
|.500
|11
|16
|.407
|Fairfield
|8
|11
|.421
|12
|17
|.414
|Mount St. Mary's
|7
|12
|.368
|11
|19
|.367
|Canisius
|7
|12
|.368
|9
|19
|.321
|St. Peter's
|6
|12
|.333
|11
|16
|.407
|Marist
|6
|12
|.333
|10
|17
|.370
Sunday's Games
Canisius 64, Fairfield 51
Iona 93, Siena 60
St. Peter's 66, Niagara 65
Manhattan 72, Quinnipiac 70
Mount St. Mary's 63, Rider 58
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|14
|2
|.875
|23
|6
|.793
|Kent St.
|13
|3
|.813
|23
|6
|.793
|Akron
|12
|4
|.750
|20
|9
|.690
|Ball St.
|11
|5
|.688
|20
|9
|.690
|Ohio
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|12
|.586
|N. Illinois
|8
|8
|.500
|12
|17
|.414
|Buffalo
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|16
|.448
|Miami (Ohio)
|5
|11
|.313
|11
|18
|.379
|Cent. Michigan
|5
|11
|.313
|10
|19
|.345
|E. Michigan
|5
|11
|.313
|8
|21
|.276
|Bowling Green
|4
|12
|.250
|10
|19
|.345
|W. Michigan
|3
|13
|.188
|7
|22
|.241
Tuesday's Games
Ball St. at Akron, 7 p.m.
E. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Ohio at Kent St., 7 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|9
|3
|.750
|20
|8
|.714
|Howard
|9
|3
|.750
|17
|12
|.586
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|11
|.593
|NC Central
|8
|4
|.667
|15
|11
|.577
|Morgan St.
|6
|6
|.500
|14
|14
|.500
|Delaware St.
|4
|8
|.333
|6
|21
|.222
|Coppin St.
|2
|10
|.167
|7
|22
|.241
|SC State
|2
|10
|.167
|5
|23
|.179
Monday's Games
Coppin St. at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.
Morgan St. at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7:30 p.m.
Norfolk St. at NC Central, 7:30 p.m.
Howard at SC State, 7:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bradley
|16
|4
|.800
|23
|8
|.742
|Drake
|15
|5
|.750
|24
|7
|.774
|S. Illinois
|14
|6
|.700
|22
|9
|.710
|Belmont
|14
|6
|.700
|21
|10
|.677
|Indiana St.
|13
|7
|.650
|20
|11
|.645
|Missouri St.
|12
|8
|.600
|16
|14
|.533
|Murray St.
|11
|9
|.550
|16
|14
|.533
|N. Iowa
|9
|11
|.450
|13
|17
|.433
|Illinois St.
|6
|14
|.300
|11
|20
|.355
|Valparaiso
|5
|15
|.250
|11
|20
|.355
|Ill.-Chicago
|4
|16
|.200
|12
|19
|.387
|Evansville
|1
|19
|.050
|5
|26
|.161
Sunday's Games
Belmont 83, N. Iowa 75
S. Illinois 68, Ill.-Chicago 65
Missouri St. 66, Indiana St. 62
Illinois St. 72, Evansville 53
Bradley 73, Drake 61
Murray St. 77, Valparaiso 76, OT
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|14
|2
|.875
|23
|5
|.821
|Boise St.
|12
|4
|.750
|22
|7
|.759
|Nevada
|12
|4
|.750
|22
|7
|.759
|Utah St.
|11
|5
|.688
|22
|7
|.759
|San Jose St.
|8
|8
|.500
|17
|12
|.586
|New Mexico
|7
|9
|.438
|20
|9
|.690
|UNLV
|6
|10
|.375
|17
|11
|.607
|Fresno St.
|6
|11
|.353
|10
|18
|.357
|Colorado St.
|5
|11
|.313
|13
|16
|.448
|Air Force
|5
|12
|.294
|14
|16
|.467
|Wyoming
|3
|13
|.188
|8
|20
|.286
Monday's Games
Nevada at Wyoming, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
San Diego St. at Boise St., 9 p.m.
Fresno St. at New Mexico, 10:30 p.m.
Colorado St. at San Jose St., 11 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Utah St. at UNLV, 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Merrimack
|12
|4
|.750
|15
|16
|.484
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|10
|6
|.625
|17
|14
|.548
|Stonehill
|10
|6
|.625
|14
|17
|.452
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|9
|7
|.563
|12
|17
|.414
|Wagner
|8
|8
|.500
|15
|12
|.556
|Sacred Heart
|8
|8
|.500
|15
|16
|.484
|St. Francis (NY)
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|15
|.483
|CCSU
|7
|9
|.438
|10
|21
|.323
|LIU
|1
|15
|.063
|3
|25
|.107
Wednesday's Games
St. Francis (NY) at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.
LIU at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Wagner at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
CCSU at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
