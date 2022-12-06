All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
Monday's Games
Mass.-Lowell 84, LIU 64
UMass 87, Albany (NY) 73
Tuesday's Games
New Hampshire at Boston College, 7 p.m.
UMBC at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Bryant at Tulane, ppd.
Wednesday's Games
NJIT at Army, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Binghamton, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Maine-Augusta at Maine, 4:30 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at UMass, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
Tuesday's Games
Saint Joseph's at Temple, 7 p.m.
Bryant at Tulane, ppd.
East Carolina at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
North Florida at Houston, 8 p.m.
UALR at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Detroit at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Arizona St. at SMU, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Monday's Games
UMass 87, Albany (NY) 73
Tuesday's Games
Wagner at Fordham, 7 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Saint Louis at Iona, 7 p.m.
Bucknell at La Salle, 7 p.m.
Saint Joseph's at Temple, 7 p.m.
Green Bay at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
W. Carolina at Davidson, 7 p.m.
Brown at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
Cleveland St. at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at VCU, 7 p.m.
Dayton at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Marshall at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at UMass, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Virginia
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Miami
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Duke
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Clemson
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|4
|.500
|NC State
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Wake Forest
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Notre Dame
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Boston College
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|North Carolina
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Florida St.
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
|Louisville
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|8
|.000
Tuesday's Games
Oakland at Syracuse, 6 p.m.
New Hampshire at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Georgia at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
Coppin St. at NC State, 7 p.m.
James Madison at Virginia, 8 p.m.
Iowa vs. Duke at New York, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Cornell at Miami, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Dayton at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.
Towson at Clemson, 9 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Vanderbilt, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Queens (NC)
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
Monday's Games
Kennesaw St. 76, Charleston Southern 65
Lipscomb 87, Trevecca Nazarene 49
Tuesday's Games
Wabash at Bellarmine, 6:30 p.m.
Va.-Lynchburg at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Kentucky Christian at Austin Peay, 8 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.
North Florida at Houston, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Florida Gulf Coast at FAU, 7 p.m.
Alabama St. at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at VCU, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Jacksonville St. at Utah, 10 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
Tuesday's Games
Illinois vs. Texas at New York, 7 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Baylor, 8 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
UMKC at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
Jackson St. at TCU, 8 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Navy at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
Nicholls at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Iowa St. at Iowa, 8 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|St. John's
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
Tuesday's Games
Yale at Butler, 6:30 p.m.
NC Central at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Siena at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
DePaul at St. John's, 6:30 p.m.
Penn at Villanova, 7 p.m.
Manhattan at Providence, 8:30 p.m.
Lincoln (Pa.) vs. Seton Hall at South Orange, N.J., 8:30 p.m.
UConn at Florida, 9 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
Tuesday's Games
North Dakota at Idaho, 9 p.m.
Montana at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Montana, 9 p.m.
N. Arizona at Pacific, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Weber St. at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.
E. Washington at California, 10 p.m.
Denver at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
St. Thomas (MN) at Montana St., 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
Monday's Games
Kennesaw St. 76, Charleston Southern 65
Tuesday's Games
High Point at Furman, 7 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
SC State at Winthrop, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Warren Wilson at UNC-Asheville, 4:30 p.m.
Campbell at Evansville, 8 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Maryland
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Purdue
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Rutgers
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Indiana
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Illinois
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Michigan St.
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
Tuesday's Games
Illinois vs. Texas at New York, 7 p.m.
Maryland at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
Iowa vs. Duke at New York, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Michigan St. at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.
Hofstra at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Nebraska at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Rutgers at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Iowa St. at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Michigan at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
Tuesday's Games
CS Bakersfield at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
CS Northridge at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
Hawaii vs. UNLV at Henderson, Nev., 10 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.
