All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Mass.-Lowell00.00091.900
Bryant00.00063.667
UMBC00.00054.556
Maine00.00044.500
Binghamton00.00035.375
Vermont00.00047.364
Albany (NY)00.00037.300
New Hampshire00.00025.286
NJIT00.00017.125

Monday's Games

Mass.-Lowell 84, LIU 64

UMass 87, Albany (NY) 73

Tuesday's Games

New Hampshire at Boston College, 7 p.m.

UMBC at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Bryant at Tulane, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

NJIT at Army, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Binghamton, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Maine-Augusta at Maine, 4:30 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at UMass, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston00.000801.000
Memphis00.00062.750
UCF00.00062.750
Cincinnati00.00063.667
East Carolina00.00063.667
Tulane00.00053.625
Temple00.00054.556
Wichita St.00.00044.500
SMU00.00035.375
South Florida00.00036.333
Tulsa00.00025.286

Tuesday's Games

Saint Joseph's at Temple, 7 p.m.

Bryant at Tulane, ppd.

East Carolina at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Houston, 8 p.m.

UALR at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Arizona St. at SMU, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Fordham00.00081.889
Duquesne00.00071.875
UMass00.00071.875
Saint Louis00.00072.778
Davidson00.00063.667
George Washington00.00053.625
St. Bonaventure00.00053.625
VCU00.00053.625
Dayton00.00054.556
George Mason00.00054.556
La Salle00.00044.500
Saint Joseph's00.00034.429
Loyola Chicago00.00035.375
Richmond00.00035.375
Rhode Island00.00026.250

Monday's Games

UMass 87, Albany (NY) 73

Tuesday's Games

Wagner at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis at Iona, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at La Salle, 7 p.m.

Saint Joseph's at Temple, 7 p.m.

Green Bay at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

W. Carolina at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Brown at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

Cleveland St. at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at VCU, 7 p.m.

Dayton at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Marshall at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at UMass, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Virginia101.000701.000
Miami101.00081.889
Virginia Tech101.00081.889
Duke101.00082.800
Clemson101.00072.778
Pittsburgh101.00063.667
Syracuse101.00044.500
NC State01.00072.778
Wake Forest01.00072.778
Notre Dame01.00062.750
Georgia Tech00.00053.625
Boston College01.00054.556
North Carolina01.00054.556
Florida St.01.00019.100
Louisville01.00008.000

Tuesday's Games

Oakland at Syracuse, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Georgia at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at NC State, 7 p.m.

James Madison at Virginia, 8 p.m.

Iowa vs. Duke at New York, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Cornell at Miami, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Dayton at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

Towson at Clemson, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vanderbilt, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Florida Gulf Coast00.00072.778
Queens (NC)00.00072.778
Lipscomb00.00062.750
Kennesaw St.00.00063.667
Jacksonville00.00042.667
Liberty00.00053.625
Stetson00.00043.571
North Alabama00.00054.556
Cent. Arkansas00.00044.500
E. Kentucky00.00044.500
Jacksonville St.00.00044.500
Austin Peay00.00045.444
Bellarmine00.00036.333
North Florida00.00025.286

Monday's Games

Kennesaw St. 76, Charleston Southern 65

Lipscomb 87, Trevecca Nazarene 49

Tuesday's Games

Wabash at Bellarmine, 6:30 p.m.

Va.-Lynchburg at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Kentucky Christian at Austin Peay, 8 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.

North Florida at Houston, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Florida Gulf Coast at FAU, 7 p.m.

Alabama St. at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at VCU, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Jacksonville St. at Utah, 10 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas00.000601.000
Kansas00.00081.889
Iowa St.00.00071.875
Kansas St.00.00071.875
TCU00.00061.857
Baylor00.00062.750
Oklahoma00.00062.750
West Virginia00.00062.750
Texas Tech00.00052.714
Oklahoma St.00.00053.625

Tuesday's Games

Illinois vs. Texas at New York, 7 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Baylor, 8 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

UMKC at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Jackson St. at TCU, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Navy at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Nicholls at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Iowa St. at Iowa, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UConn00.000901.000
St. John's00.00081.889
Butler00.00063.667
Creighton00.00063.667
Marquette00.00063.667
Providence00.00063.667
Xavier00.00063.667
DePaul00.00053.625
Seton Hall00.00044.500
Georgetown00.00045.444
Villanova00.00035.375

Tuesday's Games

Yale at Butler, 6:30 p.m.

NC Central at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Siena at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

DePaul at St. John's, 6:30 p.m.

Penn at Villanova, 7 p.m.

Manhattan at Providence, 8:30 p.m.

Lincoln (Pa.) vs. Seton Hall at South Orange, N.J., 8:30 p.m.

UConn at Florida, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Portland St.00.00054.556
Montana St.00.00045.444
N. Colorado00.00045.444
E. Washington00.00035.375
Idaho00.00035.375
Montana00.00035.375
Sacramento St.00.00035.375
N. Arizona00.00037.300
Weber St.00.00026.250
Idaho St.00.00027.222

Tuesday's Games

North Dakota at Idaho, 9 p.m.

Montana at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Montana, 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Weber St. at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

E. Washington at California, 10 p.m.

Denver at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

St. Thomas (MN) at Montana St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
High Point00.00071.875
Radford00.00063.667
UNC-Asheville00.00053.625
Longwood00.00054.556
Campbell00.00044.500
SC-Upstate00.00044.500
Winthrop00.00045.444
Charleston Southern00.00026.250
Gardner-Webb00.00026.250
Presbyterian00.00027.222

Monday's Games

Kennesaw St. 76, Charleston Southern 65

Tuesday's Games

High Point at Furman, 7 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

SC State at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Warren Wilson at UNC-Asheville, 4:30 p.m.

Campbell at Evansville, 8 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Maryland101.000801.000
Purdue101.000801.000
Northwestern101.00062.750
Rutgers101.00062.750
Indiana01.00071.875
Iowa00.00061.857
Illinois01.00062.750
Ohio St.00.00062.750
Penn St.00.00062.750
Wisconsin00.00062.750
Nebraska00.00063.667
Michigan00.00053.625
Michigan St.01.00054.556
Minnesota01.00044.500

Tuesday's Games

Illinois vs. Texas at New York, 7 p.m.

Maryland at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Iowa vs. Duke at New York, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Michigan St. at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.

Hofstra at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Nebraska at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Rutgers at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Iowa St. at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Michigan at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Hawaii00.00052.714
UC Santa Barbara00.00052.714
UC Davis00.00063.667
UC Irvine00.00063.667
UC Riverside00.00053.625
Cal Poly00.00043.571
CS Bakersfield00.00044.500
Cal St.-Fullerton00.00044.500
Long Beach St.00.00044.500
UC San Diego00.00044.500
CS Northridge00.00025.286

Tuesday's Games

CS Bakersfield at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

CS Northridge at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Hawaii vs. UNLV at Henderson, Nev., 10 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

