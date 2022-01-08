All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
William & Mary201.000312.200
UNC-Wilmington101.00075.583
Drexel101.00065.545
Elon101.000410.286
Delaware11.500105.667
James Madison00.00092.818
Towson01.00095.643
Coll. of Charleston01.00085.615
Hofstra01.00086.571
Northeastern02.00067.462

Sunday's Games

Elon at Coll. of Charleston, 4 p.m.

Hofstra at James Madison, 4 p.m.

Northeastern at Towson, 4:30 p.m.

William & Mary at UNC-Wilmington, ppd.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UAB301.000133.813
Louisiana Tech301.000123.800
Old Dominion101.00068.429
Southern Miss.101.00058.385
North Texas11.50084.667
Rice11.50085.615
FIU01.000104.714
Middle Tennessee01.00095.643
Charlotte00.00075.583
W. Kentucky01.00086.571
FAU00.00076.538
Marshall01.00077.500
UTEP02.00077.500
UTSA02.00078.467

Saturday's Games

FIU at W. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

Old Dominion at Charlotte, ppd.

UAB at Rice, 4 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at UTSA, 4 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at North Texas, 6 p.m.

FAU at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at UTEP, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cleveland St.501.00093.750
Oakland401.000104.714
Detroit301.00057.417
Wright St.41.80077.500
Youngstown St.32.60096.600
Milwaukee33.500510.333
Fort Wayne23.40067.462
N. Kentucky13.25058.385
Green Bay14.200212.143
Ill.-Chicago03.00048.333
Robert Morris05.000212.143
IUPUI02.000110.091

Friday's Games

Detroit 85, Milwaukee 60

Oakland 108, Ohio Christian 40

Cleveland St. 78, Robert Morris 77

Fort Wayne 71, Youngstown St. 61

Saturday's Games

IUPUI at Wright St., 2 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Robert Morris, 1 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Milwaukee at Oakland, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

Wright St. at N. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at IUPUI, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Penn201.000510.333
Princeton101.000113.786
Cornell11.50094.692
Brown11.50098.529
Harvard01.00085.615
Yale00.00068.429
Dartmouth01.00039.250
Columbia01.000310.231

Friday's Games

Yale at Dartmouth, ppd.

Brown 84, Harvard 73

Penn 79, Cornell 65

Princeton 84, Columbia 69

Saturday's Games

Columbia at Penn, 6 p.m.

Cornell at Princeton, 6 p.m.

Brown at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Yale at Harvard, 2 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona301.000112.846
Monmouth (NJ)201.000103.769
Quinnipiac21.66774.636
Fairfield21.66786.571
Marist22.50076.538
Manhattan11.50083.727
Siena11.50046.400
St. Peter's11.50036.333
Niagara03.00057.417
Rider02.00048.333
Canisius02.00049.308

Friday's Games

Marist 60, Fairfield 51

Siena at Monmouth (NJ), ppd.

Manhattan at Rider, ppd.

Iona at St. Peter's, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Iona at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Quinnipiac at Niagara, 1 p.m.

St. Peter's at Manhattan, ppd.

Rider at Marist, 2 p.m.

Iona at Monmouth (NJ), ppd.

Fairfield at Siena, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Ohio301.000122.857
Miami (Ohio)101.00075.583
E. Michigan101.00066.500
Toledo21.667104.714
Kent St.22.50077.500
Akron11.50084.667
Ball St.11.50067.462
Cent. Michigan11.500211.154
Buffalo12.33376.538
Bowling Green02.00076.538
N. Illinois00.00037.300
W. Michigan03.000410.286

Friday's Games

Ohio 80, Kent St. 72

Saturday's Games

Akron at Miami (Ohio), ppd.

N. Illinois at Toledo, 2 p.m.

Ball St. at E. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

W. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, ppd.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.00.00094.692
Howard00.00066.500
SC State00.00078.467
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00056.455
Morgan St.00.00057.417
NC Central00.00069.400
Delaware St.00.000211.154
Coppin St.00.000114.067

Saturday's Games

Morgan St. at NC Central, ppd.

Coppin St. at SC State, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

Coppin St. at NC Central, ppd.

Delaware St. at Norfolk St., 7:30 p.m.

Morgan St. at SC State, 7:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Loyola Chicago101.000102.833
S. Illinois101.00085.615
Missouri St.21.667115.688
N. Iowa21.66767.462
Drake11.500105.667
Indiana St.11.50086.571
Illinois St.11.50087.533
Valparaiso12.33387.533
Bradley12.33378.467
Evansville02.00049.308

Saturday's Games

Drake at Evansville, 4 p.m.

Bradley at Loyola Chicago, 4 p.m.

Indiana St. at Drake, ppd.

N. Iowa at Missouri St., 6 p.m.

S. Illinois at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Evansville at Illinois St., 2 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colorado St.101.0001101.000
San Diego St.101.00093.750
Boise St.101.000104.714
Nevada101.00075.583
Air Force11.50085.615
Wyoming00.000112.846
Fresno St.01.000104.714
Utah St.01.00095.643
UNLV01.00086.571
San Jose St.00.00065.545
New Mexico01.00077.500

Friday's Games

Colorado St. at Boise St., ppd.

Saturday's Games

Colorado St. at San Diego St., 4 p.m.

Nevada at San Diego St., ppd.

Wyoming at Fresno St., ppd.

Utah St. at New Mexico, 8 p.m.

UNLV at Air Force, ppd.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner401.000102.833
Merrimack301.00088.500
Bryant31.75078.467
CCSU21.667511.313
Fairleigh Dickinson22.500212.143
LIU12.33349.308
St. Francis (NY)12.333410.286
Sacred Heart13.250512.294
St. Francis (Pa.)03.000410.286
Mount St. Mary's03.000411.267

Saturday's Games

Merrimack at CCSU, 1 p.m.

Wagner 2, Sacred Heart 0

Bryant 2, Fairleigh Dickinson 0

St. Francis (Pa.) at LIU, 2 p.m.

Mount St. Mary's at St. Francis (NY), 4 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UT Martin201.00068.429
Murray St.101.000112.846
Belmont101.000113.786
Morehead St.101.00095.643
SE Missouri12.333610.375
SIU-Edwardsville00.00067.462
Tennessee St.01.00058.385
Austin Peay02.00048.333
Tennessee Tech00.000310.231
E. Illinois01.000212.143

Saturday's Games

Murray St. at SIU-Edwardsville, 4 p.m.

SE Missouri at Tennessee St., 4 p.m.

Belmont at UT Martin, 4:30 p.m.

Morehead St. at Austin Peay, 5 p.m.

