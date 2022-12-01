All Times EST

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
SIU-Edwardsville00.00062.750
SE Missouri00.00053.625
Tennessee St.00.00043.571
Morehead St.00.00044.500
UT Martin00.00044.500
Lindenwood (Mo.)00.00045.444
S. Indiana00.00034.429
Tennessee Tech00.00035.375
UALR00.00026.250
E. Illinois00.00017.125

Wednesday's Games

Chattanooga 81, Tennessee Tech 74

N. Illinois 90, E. Illinois 70

Lindenwood (Mo.) 103, East-West 56

W. Illinois 86, S. Indiana 78

Saint Louis 80, Tennessee St. 63

San Francisco 90, UALR 68

Saturday's Games

Tennessee Tech at Butler, 2 p.m.

North Alabama at Morehead St., 2 p.m.

UT Martin at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

Troy at SIU-Edwardsville, 3 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.

Blackburn at E. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at UMKC, 8 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern Cal101.00053.625
Arizona00.000601.000
Arizona St.00.00061.857
Washington00.00061.857
UCLA00.00052.714
Utah00.00052.714
Washington St.00.00032.600
Colorado00.00043.571
Oregon00.00034.429
Oregon St.00.00034.429
Stanford00.00034.429
California01.00008.000

Wednesday's Games

Southern Cal 66, California 51

Thursday's Games

Arizona St. at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Utah, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Oregon St., 10 p.m.

Washington St. at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.

UCLA at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
American00.00052.714
Navy00.00052.714
Bucknell00.00053.625
Lehigh00.00043.571
Colgate00.00054.556
Boston U.00.00044.500
Loyola (Md.)00.00044.500
Army00.00035.375
Holy Cross00.00026.250
Lafayette00.00017.125

Wednesday's Games

Lipscomb 82, Navy 77

Army 88, Merchant Marine 57

Loyola (Md.) 84, Binghamton 70

Bucknell 89, St. Francis (Pa.) 65

Drexel 64, Lafayette 56

Harvard 72, Holy Cross 38

Md.-Eastern Shore 64, Lehigh 60

Friday's Games

Boston U. at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Auburn, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Wagner at Army, 1 p.m.

Navy at VMI, 1 p.m.

UMBC at Lehigh, 2 p.m.

Bucknell at NJIT, 2 p.m.

Coppin St. at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m.

CCSU at Holy Cross, 6 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Missouri00.000801.000
Auburn00.000701.000
Mississippi St.00.000701.000
Alabama00.00061.857
Arkansas00.00061.857
LSU00.00061.857
Mississippi00.00061.857
Tennessee00.00061.857
Georgia00.00062.750
Kentucky00.00052.714
Texas A&M00.00052.714
Florida00.00053.625
South Carolina00.00034.429
Vanderbilt00.00034.429

Wednesday's Games

Georgia 73, Hampton 54

VCU 70, Vanderbilt 65

Tennessee 76, McNeese St. 40

Florida 102, Florida A&M 62

Texas A&M 83, SMU 64

George Washington 79, South Carolina 55

Friday's Games

Florida A&M at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Auburn, 8 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at LSU, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

South Carolina at Georgetown, Noon

MVSU at Mississippi St., 2 p.m.

San Jose St. at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Wofford at Vanderbilt, 5 p.m.

Boise St. vs. Texas A&M at Fort Worth, Texas, 7 p.m.

Mississippi at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Alabama, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Furman00.00052.714
Samford00.00063.667
The Citadel00.00053.625
Chattanooga00.00043.571
Wofford00.00043.571
ETSU00.00044.500
Mercer00.00044.500
W. Carolina00.00044.500
UNC-Greensboro00.00035.375
VMI00.00026.250

Wednesday's Games

The Citadel 76, Charleston Southern 73

ETSU 84, Mars Hill 56

NC A&T 73, UNC-Greensboro 56

Chattanooga 81, Tennessee Tech 74

Gardner-Webb 71, W. Carolina 55

DePaul 103, Samford 98, OT

Thursday's Games

Presbyterian at Wofford, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Kennesaw St. at Mercer, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

SC State at Furman, Noon

Chattanooga at Gardner-Webb, Noon

Coll. of Charleston at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

Navy at VMI, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at ETSU, 4 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Elon, 4 p.m.

Wofford at Vanderbilt, 5 p.m.

SC-Upstate at W. Carolina, 5:30 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Northwestern St.00.00052.714
Incarnate Word00.00054.556
SE Louisiana00.00044.500
Texas A&M Commerce00.00044.500
Texas A&M-CC00.00044.500
Lamar00.00034.429
Nicholls00.00034.429
New Orleans00.00024.333
McNeese St.00.00026.250
Houston Christian00.00016.143

Wednesday's Games

Tennessee 76, McNeese St. 40

Incarnate Word 112, Dallas Christian 64

Texas Rio Grande Valley 89, Texas A&M-CC 82

Xavier 95, SE Louisiana 63

Thursday's Games

Texas A&M Commerce 53, Hawaii 51

Denver at Houston Christian, 8 p.m.

Texas St. at Lamar, 8:30 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Stephen F. Austin, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

SE Louisiana at Dayton, 2 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Grambling St., 5 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Grambling St.00.00043.571
Prairie View00.00044.500
Bethune-Cookman00.00034.429
Southern U.00.00034.429
Alcorn St.00.00035.375
Alabama A&M00.00025.286
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.00027.222
Florida A&M00.00015.167
Alabama St.00.00017.125
MVSU00.00017.125
Texas Southern00.00017.125
Jackson St.00.00006.000

Wednesday's Games

Florida 102, Florida A&M 62

Rice 70, Prairie View 62

Air Force 81, Ark.-Pine Bluff 53

Thursday's Games

MVSU at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

Chicago St. at Bethune-Cookman, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Florida A&M at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Southern U. at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

MVSU at Mississippi St., 2 p.m.

John Melvin Millers at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Arkansas Baptist at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.

Jackson St. at SMU, 3 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Grambling St., 5 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Denver00.00061.857
St. Thomas (MN)00.00063.667
Oral Roberts00.00053.625
North Dakota00.00054.556
South Dakota00.00044.500
S. Dakota St.00.00034.429
W. Illinois00.00034.429
Omaha00.00035.375
UMKC00.00037.300
N. Dakota St.00.00017.125

Wednesday's Games

Iowa St. 63, North Dakota 44

W. Illinois 86, S. Indiana 78

Thursday's Games

Denver at Houston Christian, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

S. Dakota St. at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Oral Roberts at Tulsa, 3 p.m.

South Dakota vs. BYU at Salt Lake City, 3:30 p.m.

Texas Rio Grande Valley at W. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at E. Washington, 5 p.m.

Omaha at North Texas, 6 p.m.

North Dakota at Portland, 8 p.m.

Crown (Minn.) at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at UMKC, 8 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Alabama, 8:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern Miss.00.000801.000
Louisiana-Lafayette00.00061.857
Marshall00.00061.857
James Madison00.00062.750
Troy00.00062.750
Appalachian St.00.00053.625
Arkansas St.00.00043.571
Georgia St.00.00043.571
Texas St.00.00043.571
Georgia Southern00.00044.500
Old Dominion00.00044.500
Coastal Carolina00.00033.500
South Alabama00.00035.375
Louisiana-Monroe00.00026.250

Wednesday's Games

FAU 84, South Alabama 59

Marshall 68, Akron 57

UNC-Wilmington 60, Coastal Carolina 58

Florida Gulf Coast 70, Georgia Southern 53

Thursday's Games

Middle Georgia at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

MVSU at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

Texas St. at Lamar, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Appalachian St. at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at James Madison, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Coastal Carolina at Winthrop, 2 p.m.

Troy at SIU-Edwardsville, 3 p.m.

Champion Christian at Louisiana-Monroe, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio at Marshall, 5 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Francisco00.00071.875
Saint Mary's (Cal.)00.00062.750
Santa Clara00.00062.750
Gonzaga00.00052.714
Loyola Marymount00.00063.667
Pepperdine00.00042.667
BYU00.00053.625
San Diego00.00053.625
Portland00.00064.600
Pacific00.00025.286

Wednesday's Games

Santa Clara 89, Wyoming 85, OT

Colorado St. 87, Loyola Marymount 71

Cal Poly at Pepperdine, ppd.

Portland 100, Multnomah 79

New Mexico 69, Saint Mary's (Cal.) 65

San Francisco 90, UALR 68

Thursday's Games

Pacific at UC Davis, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Baylor vs. Gonzaga at Sioux Falls, S.D., 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

South Dakota vs. BYU at Salt Lake City, 3:30 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.

Pacific at UC Santa Barbara, 5 p.m.

N. Arizona at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.

North Dakota at Portland, 8 p.m.

Saint Mary's (Cal.) vs. Houston at Fort Worth, Texas, 9:30 p.m.

Nevada at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

UNLV at San Diego, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Sam Houston St.00.00061.857
Seattle00.00061.857
Grand Canyon00.00062.750
Cal Baptist00.00053.625
Texas Rio Grande Valley00.00053.625
New Mexico St.00.00032.600
Stephen F. Austin00.00043.571
Tarleton St.00.00043.571
Abilene Christian00.00044.500
S. Utah00.00044.500
Texas-Arlington00.00044.500
Utah Tech00.00034.429
Utah Valley St.00.00034.429

Wednesday's Games

Texas Rio Grande Valley 89, Texas A&M-CC 82

Abilene Christian 93, North American 46

New Mexico St. 95, UTEP 70

Montana St. 86, S. Utah 83

Cal Baptist 65, UC Riverside 60

Seattle 69, Cal St.-Fullerton 62

Thursday's Games

Northwestern St. at Stephen F. Austin, 9 p.m.

Utah Tech at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Texas-Arlington at LSU, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Arlington Baptist at Abilene Christian, 3 p.m.

Dallas Christian at Sam Houston St., 3 p.m.

Wiley at Tarleton St., 3 p.m.

Texas Rio Grande Valley at W. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Long Beach St. at Utah Valley St., 4 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

S. Utah at Idaho St., 8 p.m.

Cal Baptist at Cal Poly, 9 p.m.

Utah Tech at Weber St., 9 p.m.

