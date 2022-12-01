All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|S. Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
Wednesday's Games
Chattanooga 81, Tennessee Tech 74
N. Illinois 90, E. Illinois 70
Lindenwood (Mo.) 103, East-West 56
W. Illinois 86, S. Indiana 78
Saint Louis 80, Tennessee St. 63
San Francisco 90, UALR 68
Saturday's Games
Tennessee Tech at Butler, 2 p.m.
North Alabama at Morehead St., 2 p.m.
UT Martin at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.
Troy at SIU-Edwardsville, 3 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.
Blackburn at E. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at UMKC, 8 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Cal
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|California
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|8
|.000
Wednesday's Games
Southern Cal 66, California 51
Thursday's Games
Arizona St. at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.
Arizona at Utah, 8:30 p.m.
Washington at Oregon St., 10 p.m.
Washington St. at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.
UCLA at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|American
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
Wednesday's Games
Lipscomb 82, Navy 77
Army 88, Merchant Marine 57
Loyola (Md.) 84, Binghamton 70
Bucknell 89, St. Francis (Pa.) 65
Drexel 64, Lafayette 56
Harvard 72, Holy Cross 38
Md.-Eastern Shore 64, Lehigh 60
Friday's Games
Boston U. at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Auburn, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Wagner at Army, 1 p.m.
Navy at VMI, 1 p.m.
UMBC at Lehigh, 2 p.m.
Bucknell at NJIT, 2 p.m.
Coppin St. at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m.
CCSU at Holy Cross, 6 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
Wednesday's Games
Georgia 73, Hampton 54
VCU 70, Vanderbilt 65
Tennessee 76, McNeese St. 40
Florida 102, Florida A&M 62
Texas A&M 83, SMU 64
George Washington 79, South Carolina 55
Friday's Games
Florida A&M at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Auburn, 8 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at LSU, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
South Carolina at Georgetown, Noon
MVSU at Mississippi St., 2 p.m.
San Jose St. at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Wofford at Vanderbilt, 5 p.m.
Boise St. vs. Texas A&M at Fort Worth, Texas, 7 p.m.
Mississippi at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Alabama, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Wednesday's Games
The Citadel 76, Charleston Southern 73
ETSU 84, Mars Hill 56
NC A&T 73, UNC-Greensboro 56
Chattanooga 81, Tennessee Tech 74
Gardner-Webb 71, W. Carolina 55
DePaul 103, Samford 98, OT
Thursday's Games
Presbyterian at Wofford, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Kennesaw St. at Mercer, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
SC State at Furman, Noon
Chattanooga at Gardner-Webb, Noon
Coll. of Charleston at The Citadel, 1 p.m.
Navy at VMI, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at ETSU, 4 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Elon, 4 p.m.
Wofford at Vanderbilt, 5 p.m.
SC-Upstate at W. Carolina, 5:30 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
Wednesday's Games
Tennessee 76, McNeese St. 40
Incarnate Word 112, Dallas Christian 64
Texas Rio Grande Valley 89, Texas A&M-CC 82
Xavier 95, SE Louisiana 63
Thursday's Games
Texas A&M Commerce 53, Hawaii 51
Denver at Houston Christian, 8 p.m.
Texas St. at Lamar, 8:30 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Stephen F. Austin, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
SE Louisiana at Dayton, 2 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Grambling St., 5 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
Wednesday's Games
Florida 102, Florida A&M 62
Rice 70, Prairie View 62
Air Force 81, Ark.-Pine Bluff 53
Thursday's Games
MVSU at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.
Chicago St. at Bethune-Cookman, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Florida A&M at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Southern U. at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
MVSU at Mississippi St., 2 p.m.
John Melvin Millers at Alabama St., 3 p.m.
Arkansas Baptist at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.
Jackson St. at SMU, 3 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Grambling St., 5 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|St. Thomas (MN)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
Wednesday's Games
Iowa St. 63, North Dakota 44
W. Illinois 86, S. Indiana 78
Thursday's Games
Denver at Houston Christian, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
S. Dakota St. at Kent St., 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Oral Roberts at Tulsa, 3 p.m.
South Dakota vs. BYU at Salt Lake City, 3:30 p.m.
Texas Rio Grande Valley at W. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at E. Washington, 5 p.m.
Omaha at North Texas, 6 p.m.
North Dakota at Portland, 8 p.m.
Crown (Minn.) at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at UMKC, 8 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Alabama, 8:30 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Texas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Wednesday's Games
FAU 84, South Alabama 59
Marshall 68, Akron 57
UNC-Wilmington 60, Coastal Carolina 58
Florida Gulf Coast 70, Georgia Southern 53
Thursday's Games
Middle Georgia at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
MVSU at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.
Texas St. at Lamar, 8:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Appalachian St. at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
E. Kentucky at James Madison, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Coastal Carolina at Winthrop, 2 p.m.
Troy at SIU-Edwardsville, 3 p.m.
Champion Christian at Louisiana-Monroe, 3:30 p.m.
Ohio at Marshall, 5 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
Wednesday's Games
Santa Clara 89, Wyoming 85, OT
Colorado St. 87, Loyola Marymount 71
Cal Poly at Pepperdine, ppd.
Portland 100, Multnomah 79
New Mexico 69, Saint Mary's (Cal.) 65
San Francisco 90, UALR 68
Thursday's Games
Pacific at UC Davis, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Baylor vs. Gonzaga at Sioux Falls, S.D., 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
South Dakota vs. BYU at Salt Lake City, 3:30 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.
Pacific at UC Santa Barbara, 5 p.m.
N. Arizona at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.
North Dakota at Portland, 8 p.m.
Saint Mary's (Cal.) vs. Houston at Fort Worth, Texas, 9:30 p.m.
Nevada at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
UNLV at San Diego, 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Cal Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Utah Valley St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
Wednesday's Games
Texas Rio Grande Valley 89, Texas A&M-CC 82
Abilene Christian 93, North American 46
New Mexico St. 95, UTEP 70
Montana St. 86, S. Utah 83
Cal Baptist 65, UC Riverside 60
Seattle 69, Cal St.-Fullerton 62
Thursday's Games
Northwestern St. at Stephen F. Austin, 9 p.m.
Utah Tech at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Texas-Arlington at LSU, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Arlington Baptist at Abilene Christian, 3 p.m.
Dallas Christian at Sam Houston St., 3 p.m.
Wiley at Tarleton St., 3 p.m.
Texas Rio Grande Valley at W. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Long Beach St. at Utah Valley St., 4 p.m.
Grand Canyon at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
S. Utah at Idaho St., 8 p.m.
Cal Baptist at Cal Poly, 9 p.m.
Utah Tech at Weber St., 9 p.m.
