All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
Tuesday's Games
Stony Brook 89, St. Joseph's (LI) 48
Coll. of Charleston 75, Old Dominion 60
NC State 85, William & Mary 64
Wednesday's Games
Lafayette at Drexel, 7 p.m.
Hofstra at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Hampton at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Elon at High Point, 7 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at NC A&T, 7 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Rider, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Cornell at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Towson at LIU, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Rice
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
Tuesday's Games
Charlotte 68, Davidson 66, OT
Wednesday's Games
South Alabama at FAU, 7 p.m.
E. Michigan at FIU, 7 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at UAB, 7:30 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Austin Peay, 8 p.m.
Prairie View at Rice, 8 p.m.
UTEP at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Appalachian St. at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Southern U. at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
Thursday's Games
Oakland at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
Detroit at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Youngstown St. at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at Wright St., 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Wednesday's Games
Fairleigh Dickinson at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Chicago St. at Bethune-Cookman, 8 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
Tuesday's Games
Brown 59, CCSU 51
Wednesday's Games
Northern Vermont-Johnson at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Harvard at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
Cairn at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Howard at Yale, 7 p.m.
Saint Joseph's at Penn, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Cornell at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Brown at Bryant, 6 p.m.
UMass at Harvard, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|St. Peter's
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Mount St. Mary's
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Rider
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Wednesday's Games
Monmouth (NJ) at Rider, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Fairfield at Manhattan, 7 p.m.
Mount St. Mary's at St. Peter's, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Niagara at Iona, 7 p.m.
Canisius at Siena, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
Tuesday's Games
Queens (NC) 72, Bowling Green 66
Cent. Michigan 74, Purdue-Northwest 67
Miami (Ohio) 95, Jackson St. 78
Wednesday's Games
W. Michigan at Dayton, 7 p.m.
E. Michigan at FIU, 7 p.m.
Akron at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati Clermont at Ohio, 7 p.m.
Richmond at Toledo, 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at E. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
S. Dakota St. at Kent St., 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at Idaho, 9 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
Tuesday's Games
Morgan St. 123, Va.-Lynchburg 59
SC State 73, East Carolina 68
NC Central 79, UNC-Asheville 66
Houston 100, Norfolk St. 52
Wednesday's Games
Lehigh at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7 p.m.
Coppin St. at UMBC, 7 p.m.
Howard at Yale, 7 p.m.
Delaware St. at St. Francis (NY), 7:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
NC Central at Radford, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Md.-Eastern Shore at Liberty, 7 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Wednesday's Games
Drake at Indiana St., 7 p.m.
N. Iowa at Bradley, 8 p.m.
S. Illinois at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Missouri St. at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Valparaiso at Belmont, 8 p.m.
Illinois St. at Murray St., 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Tuesday's Games
Boise St. 55, CS Northridge 46
San Diego St. 72, UC Irvine 69
Wednesday's Games
Wyoming vs. Santa Clara at Taylorsville, Utah, 4 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Air Force, 9 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Colorado St., 9 p.m.
New Mexico at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Utah Tech at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Occidental at San Diego St., 10 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|St. Francis (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Stonehill
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|8
|.000
Tuesday's Games
St. John's 95, LIU 68
Brown 59, CCSU 51
Wednesday's Games
Merrimack at Mass.-Lowell, 6 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Eastern Nazarene at Stonehill, 7 p.m.
Delaware St. at St. Francis (NY), 7:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Towson at LIU, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.