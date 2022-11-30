All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Coll. of Charleston00.00071.875
Towson00.00071.875
Hofstra00.00062.750
UNC-Wilmington00.00053.625
Delaware00.00033.500
Drexel00.00034.429
NC A&T00.00034.429
William & Mary00.00035.375
Stony Brook00.00025.286
Hampton00.00015.167
Northeastern00.00015.167
Elon00.00016.143
Monmouth (NJ)00.00007.000

Tuesday's Games

Stony Brook 89, St. Joseph's (LI) 48

Coll. of Charleston 75, Old Dominion 60

NC State 85, William & Mary 64

Wednesday's Games

Lafayette at Drexel, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Elon at High Point, 7 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at NC A&T, 7 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Rider, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cornell at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Towson at LIU, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Middle Tennessee101.00052.714
W. Kentucky00.00061.857
FAU00.00051.833
UAB00.00051.833
UTEP00.00051.833
Charlotte00.00062.750
Louisiana Tech00.00052.714
North Texas00.00052.714
FIU00.00042.667
Rice01.00042.667
UTSA00.00053.625

Tuesday's Games

Charlotte 68, Davidson 66, OT

Wednesday's Games

South Alabama at FAU, 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at FIU, 7 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Austin Peay, 8 p.m.

Prairie View at Rice, 8 p.m.

UTEP at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Appalachian St. at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Southern U. at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wright St.00.00052.714
Youngstown St.00.00052.714
Milwaukee00.00053.625
Cleveland St.00.00043.571
Fort Wayne00.00043.571
Detroit00.00034.429
N. Kentucky00.00034.429
Robert Morris00.00025.286
Oakland00.00026.250
IUPUI00.00016.143
Green Bay00.00006.000

Thursday's Games

Oakland at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

Detroit at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Youngstown St. at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Wright St., 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Hartford00.00036.333
Chicago St.00.00026.250

Wednesday's Games

Fairleigh Dickinson at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago St. at Bethune-Cookman, 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Yale00.00061.857
Cornell00.00051.833
Harvard00.00052.714
Princeton00.00042.667
Penn00.00054.556
Brown00.00034.429
Dartmouth00.00025.286
Columbia00.00027.222

Tuesday's Games

Brown 59, CCSU 51

Wednesday's Games

Northern Vermont-Johnson at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

Cairn at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Howard at Yale, 7 p.m.

Saint Joseph's at Penn, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cornell at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Brown at Bryant, 6 p.m.

UMass at Harvard, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Quinnipiac00.00071.875
St. Peter's00.00042.667
Siena00.00043.571
Niagara00.00033.500
Iona00.00022.500
Marist00.00034.429
Mount St. Mary's00.00034.429
Manhattan00.00023.400
Canisius00.00024.333
Fairfield00.00025.286
Rider00.00014.200

Wednesday's Games

Monmouth (NJ) at Rider, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Fairfield at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Mary's at St. Peter's, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Niagara at Iona, 7 p.m.

Canisius at Siena, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kent St.00.00052.714
Toledo00.00042.667
Ball St.00.00043.571
Akron00.00033.500
Ohio00.00033.500
Buffalo00.00034.429
Cent. Michigan00.00034.429
Miami (Ohio)00.00034.429
Bowling Green00.00025.286
N. Illinois00.00025.286
W. Michigan00.00025.286
E. Michigan00.00016.143

Tuesday's Games

Queens (NC) 72, Bowling Green 66

Cent. Michigan 74, Purdue-Northwest 67

Miami (Ohio) 95, Jackson St. 78

Wednesday's Games

W. Michigan at Dayton, 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at FIU, 7 p.m.

Akron at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati Clermont at Ohio, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Toledo, 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at E. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

S. Dakota St. at Kent St., 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at Idaho, 9 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.00.00053.625
NC Central00.00043.571
Howard00.00045.444
Coppin St.00.00035.375
Morgan St.00.00035.375
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00024.333
Delaware St.00.00015.167
SC State00.00017.125

Tuesday's Games

Morgan St. 123, Va.-Lynchburg 59

SC State 73, East Carolina 68

NC Central 79, UNC-Asheville 66

Houston 100, Norfolk St. 52

Wednesday's Games

Lehigh at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at UMBC, 7 p.m.

Howard at Yale, 7 p.m.

Delaware St. at St. Francis (NY), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

NC Central at Radford, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at Liberty, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Drake00.000601.000
Indiana St.00.00061.857
Ill.-Chicago00.00052.714
S. Illinois00.00042.667
Belmont00.00043.571
Bradley00.00043.571
Missouri St.00.00033.500
Murray St.00.00033.500
Valparaiso00.00034.429
N. Iowa00.00023.400
Illinois St.00.00025.286
Evansville00.00026.250

Wednesday's Games

Drake at Indiana St., 7 p.m.

N. Iowa at Bradley, 8 p.m.

S. Illinois at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Missouri St. at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Valparaiso at Belmont, 8 p.m.

Illinois St. at Murray St., 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNLV00.000701.000
New Mexico00.000601.000
Utah St.00.000501.000
Nevada00.00071.875
San Jose St.00.00062.750
Boise St.00.00052.714
Colorado St.00.00052.714
San Diego St.00.00052.714
Air Force00.00043.571
Wyoming00.00033.500
Fresno St.00.00015.167

Tuesday's Games

Boise St. 55, CS Northridge 46

San Diego St. 72, UC Irvine 69

Wednesday's Games

Wyoming vs. Santa Clara at Taylorsville, Utah, 4 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Air Force, 9 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

New Mexico at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Utah Tech at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Occidental at San Diego St., 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner00.00042.667
Sacred Heart00.00043.571
Fairleigh Dickinson00.00035.375
St. Francis (NY)00.00024.333
St. Francis (Pa.)00.00025.286
Stonehill00.00026.250
LIU00.00015.167
Merrimack00.00016.143
CCSU00.00008.000

Tuesday's Games

St. John's 95, LIU 68

Brown 59, CCSU 51

Wednesday's Games

Merrimack at Mass.-Lowell, 6 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Eastern Nazarene at Stonehill, 7 p.m.

Delaware St. at St. Francis (NY), 7:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Towson at LIU, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you