PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona121.923222.917
Southern Cal104.714214.840
UCLA94.692175.773
Oregon94.692168.667
Washington85.6151310.565
Washington St.75.583149.609
Stanford87.5331510.600
Colorado77.500159.625
Arizona St.49.308815.348
California411.2671115.423
Utah213.133916.360
Oregon St.111.083319.136

Saturday's Games

California 78, Oregon 64

Arizona 92, Washington 68

Colorado 81, Utah 76

Southern Cal 67, UCLA 64

Arizona St. 58, Washington St. 55

Stanford 76, Oregon St. 65

Monday's Games

Washington St. at Oregon, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at Oregon St., 9 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colgate102.8331411.560
Navy104.714178.680
Boston U.95.643189.667
Loyola (Md.)77.5001312.520
Army77.5001313.500
Lehigh77.500917.346
Holy Cross66.500816.333
Lafayette57.417815.348
Bucknell311.214620.231
American210.167618.250

Saturday's Games

Lafayette 73, Lehigh 69

Boston U. 85, American 67

Navy 52, Army 49

Holy Cross 78, Bucknell 72

Colgate 64, Loyola (Md.) 56

Monday's Games

Lafayette at Colgate, 6 p.m.

American at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Auburn111.917232.920
Kentucky102.833214.840
Tennessee93.750186.750
Arkansas84.667196.760
LSU66.500187.720
Alabama66.500169.640
Florida66.500169.640
Mississippi St.56.4551410.583
South Carolina57.4171410.583
Vanderbilt57.4171311.542
Missouri47.3641014.417
Texas A&M48.3331510.600
Mississippi39.2501213.480
Georgia111.083619.240

Saturday's Games

Alabama 68, Arkansas 67

Auburn 75, Texas A&M 58

South Carolina 80, Georgia 68

Kentucky 78, Florida 57

Tennessee 73, Vanderbilt 64

LSU 69, Mississippi St. 65

Missouri 74, Mississippi 68

Tuesday's Games

South Carolina at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

Florida at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at Missouri, 9 p.m.

Kentucky at Tennessee, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chattanooga122.857225.815
Furman95.6431710.630
VMI86.5711511.577
UNC-Greensboro77.5001511.577
Wofford77.5001511.577
Mercer77.5001413.519
Samford67.462169.640
The Citadel58.3851113.458
ETSU59.3571314.481
W. Carolina311.214918.333

Saturday's Games

Chattanooga 64, Furman 58

The Citadel 83, VMI 79

Samford 77, ETSU 73

Wofford 69, W. Carolina 57

Sunday's Games

Mercer 73, UNC-Greensboro 64

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
New Orleans81.889159.625
Nicholls62.750169.640
SE Louisiana63.6671412.538
McNeese St.45.4441016.385
Houston Baptist45.444814.364
Texas A&M-CC35.375169.640
Northwestern St.36.333719.269
Incarnate Word18.111521.192

Saturday's Games

Nicholls 83, Texas A&M-CC 80, OT

McNeese St. 80, Northwestern St. 75

New Orleans 84, Incarnate Word 57

SE Louisiana 89, Houston Baptist 84

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas Southern93.7501110.524
Southern U.83.7271410.583
Alcorn St.84.667915.375
Grambling St.74.6361014.417
Prairie View55.500515.250
Ark.-Pine Bluff48.333619.240

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Florida A&M84.6671013.435
Jackson St.57.417716.304
Bethune-Cookman57.417717.292
Alabama A&M57.417616.273
Alabama St.57.417618.250
MVSU111.083121.045

Saturday's Games

Bethune-Cookman 71, Alcorn St. 63, OT

Texas Southern 68, Grambling St. 65

Alabama A&M 94, MVSU 92, 4OT

Ark.-Pine Bluff 75, Alabama St. 70

Jackson St. 60, Florida A&M 56

Prairie View 84, Southern U. 77

Monday's Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.

Florida A&M at Alcorn St., 8:30 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Jackson St., 8:30 p.m.

Grambling St. at Prairie View, 8:30 p.m.

Southern U. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

MVSU at Alabama St., 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
S. Dakota St.1401.000234.852
Oral Roberts113.786178.680
N. Dakota St.114.733198.704
UMKC95.6431610.615
South Dakota86.5711510.600
W. Illinois68.4291511.577
Denver510.333919.321
Omaha312.200422.154
St. Thomas (MN)211.154817.320
North Dakota212.143621.222

Saturday's Games

W. Illinois 70, North Dakota 68

South Dakota 84, Denver 76

S. Dakota St. 82, Omaha 61

Oral Roberts 91, UMKC 86

N. Dakota St. 75, St. Thomas (MN) 64

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas St.83.727176.739
Appalachian St.104.7141611.593
Troy84.667178.680
South Alabama75.583178.680
Arkansas St.65.545158.652
Georgia St.55.5001110.524
Texas-Arlington67.4621014.417
Coastal Carolina57.4171311.542
Louisiana-Lafayette58.3851013.435
Louisiana-Monroe59.3571313.500
Georgia Southern48.3331112.478
UALR37.300814.364

Saturday's Games

Coastal Carolina 79, Georgia Southern 58

Texas-Arlington 80, Louisiana-Lafayette 77, OT

Texas St. 63, Louisiana-Monroe 54

Georgia St. 58, Appalachian St. 49

UALR 66, Troy 62

South Alabama 70, Arkansas St. 51

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Gonzaga1001.000212.913
Saint Mary's (Cal.)83.727206.769
San Francisco84.667216.778
Santa Clara74.636179.654
BYU75.583198.704
San Diego76.5381412.538
Portland46.4001312.520
Pacific28.200718.280
Loyola Marymount29.182914.391
Pepperdine111.083720.259

Saturday's Games

San Francisco 74, Santa Clara 58

San Diego 60, Pacific 54

Gonzaga 74, Saint Mary's (Cal.) 58

BYU 91, Pepperdine 85

Portland 86, Loyola Marymount 76

Monday's Games

Tuesday's Games

Northwest Christian at Portland, 8 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Seattle102.833196.760
New Mexico St.92.818204.833
Sam Houston St.103.7691511.577
Stephen F. Austin84.667168.667
Grand Canyon74.636176.739
Abilene Christian85.615177.708
Utah Valley St.75.583168.667
Tarleton St.66.5001114.440
Dixie St.57.4171213.480
Cal Baptist48.3331411.560
Chicago St.210.167619.240
Texas Rio Grande Valley211.154718.280
Lamar011.000222.083

Saturday's Games

Sam Houston St. 72, Chicago St. 59

Seattle 76, Lamar 50

Utah Valley St. 72, New Mexico St. 68

Abilene Christian 77, Tarleton St. 63

Dixie St. 61, Grand Canyon 60

Cal Baptist 80, Texas Rio Grande Valley 72

