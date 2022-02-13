All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|12
|1
|.923
|22
|2
|.917
|Southern Cal
|10
|4
|.714
|21
|4
|.840
|UCLA
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|5
|.773
|Oregon
|9
|4
|.692
|16
|8
|.667
|Washington
|8
|5
|.615
|13
|10
|.565
|Washington St.
|7
|5
|.583
|14
|9
|.609
|Stanford
|8
|7
|.533
|15
|10
|.600
|Colorado
|7
|7
|.500
|15
|9
|.625
|Arizona St.
|4
|9
|.308
|8
|15
|.348
|California
|4
|11
|.267
|11
|15
|.423
|Utah
|2
|13
|.133
|9
|16
|.360
|Oregon St.
|1
|11
|.083
|3
|19
|.136
Saturday's Games
California 78, Oregon 64
Arizona 92, Washington 68
Colorado 81, Utah 76
Southern Cal 67, UCLA 64
Arizona St. 58, Washington St. 55
Stanford 76, Oregon St. 65
Monday's Games
Washington St. at Oregon, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Colorado at Oregon St., 9 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|10
|2
|.833
|14
|11
|.560
|Navy
|10
|4
|.714
|17
|8
|.680
|Boston U.
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|9
|.667
|Loyola (Md.)
|7
|7
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|Army
|7
|7
|.500
|13
|13
|.500
|Lehigh
|7
|7
|.500
|9
|17
|.346
|Holy Cross
|6
|6
|.500
|8
|16
|.333
|Lafayette
|5
|7
|.417
|8
|15
|.348
|Bucknell
|3
|11
|.214
|6
|20
|.231
|American
|2
|10
|.167
|6
|18
|.250
Saturday's Games
Lafayette 73, Lehigh 69
Boston U. 85, American 67
Navy 52, Army 49
Holy Cross 78, Bucknell 72
Colgate 64, Loyola (Md.) 56
Monday's Games
Lafayette at Colgate, 6 p.m.
American at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
Bucknell at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|11
|1
|.917
|23
|2
|.920
|Kentucky
|10
|2
|.833
|21
|4
|.840
|Tennessee
|9
|3
|.750
|18
|6
|.750
|Arkansas
|8
|4
|.667
|19
|6
|.760
|LSU
|6
|6
|.500
|18
|7
|.720
|Alabama
|6
|6
|.500
|16
|9
|.640
|Florida
|6
|6
|.500
|16
|9
|.640
|Mississippi St.
|5
|6
|.455
|14
|10
|.583
|South Carolina
|5
|7
|.417
|14
|10
|.583
|Vanderbilt
|5
|7
|.417
|13
|11
|.542
|Missouri
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|14
|.417
|Texas A&M
|4
|8
|.333
|15
|10
|.600
|Mississippi
|3
|9
|.250
|12
|13
|.480
|Georgia
|1
|11
|.083
|6
|19
|.240
Saturday's Games
Alabama 68, Arkansas 67
Auburn 75, Texas A&M 58
South Carolina 80, Georgia 68
Kentucky 78, Florida 57
Tennessee 73, Vanderbilt 64
LSU 69, Mississippi St. 65
Missouri 74, Mississippi 68
Tuesday's Games
South Carolina at Mississippi, 7 p.m.
Florida at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
Arkansas at Missouri, 9 p.m.
Kentucky at Tennessee, 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|12
|2
|.857
|22
|5
|.815
|Furman
|9
|5
|.643
|17
|10
|.630
|VMI
|8
|6
|.571
|15
|11
|.577
|UNC-Greensboro
|7
|7
|.500
|15
|11
|.577
|Wofford
|7
|7
|.500
|15
|11
|.577
|Mercer
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|13
|.519
|Samford
|6
|7
|.462
|16
|9
|.640
|The Citadel
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|13
|.458
|ETSU
|5
|9
|.357
|13
|14
|.481
|W. Carolina
|3
|11
|.214
|9
|18
|.333
Saturday's Games
Chattanooga 64, Furman 58
The Citadel 83, VMI 79
Samford 77, ETSU 73
Wofford 69, W. Carolina 57
Sunday's Games
Mercer 73, UNC-Greensboro 64
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Orleans
|8
|1
|.889
|15
|9
|.625
|Nicholls
|6
|2
|.750
|16
|9
|.640
|SE Louisiana
|6
|3
|.667
|14
|12
|.538
|McNeese St.
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|16
|.385
|Houston Baptist
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|14
|.364
|Texas A&M-CC
|3
|5
|.375
|16
|9
|.640
|Northwestern St.
|3
|6
|.333
|7
|19
|.269
|Incarnate Word
|1
|8
|.111
|5
|21
|.192
Saturday's Games
Nicholls 83, Texas A&M-CC 80, OT
McNeese St. 80, Northwestern St. 75
New Orleans 84, Incarnate Word 57
SE Louisiana 89, Houston Baptist 84
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas Southern
|9
|3
|.750
|11
|10
|.524
|Southern U.
|8
|3
|.727
|14
|10
|.583
|Alcorn St.
|8
|4
|.667
|9
|15
|.375
|Grambling St.
|7
|4
|.636
|10
|14
|.417
|Prairie View
|5
|5
|.500
|5
|15
|.250
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|4
|8
|.333
|6
|19
|.240
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida A&M
|8
|4
|.667
|10
|13
|.435
|Jackson St.
|5
|7
|.417
|7
|16
|.304
|Bethune-Cookman
|5
|7
|.417
|7
|17
|.292
|Alabama A&M
|5
|7
|.417
|6
|16
|.273
|Alabama St.
|5
|7
|.417
|6
|18
|.250
|MVSU
|1
|11
|.083
|1
|21
|.045
Saturday's Games
Bethune-Cookman 71, Alcorn St. 63, OT
Texas Southern 68, Grambling St. 65
Alabama A&M 94, MVSU 92, 4OT
Ark.-Pine Bluff 75, Alabama St. 70
Jackson St. 60, Florida A&M 56
Prairie View 84, Southern U. 77
Monday's Games
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.
Florida A&M at Alcorn St., 8:30 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Jackson St., 8:30 p.m.
Grambling St. at Prairie View, 8:30 p.m.
Southern U. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.
MVSU at Alabama St., 9 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|14
|0
|1.000
|23
|4
|.852
|Oral Roberts
|11
|3
|.786
|17
|8
|.680
|N. Dakota St.
|11
|4
|.733
|19
|8
|.704
|UMKC
|9
|5
|.643
|16
|10
|.615
|South Dakota
|8
|6
|.571
|15
|10
|.600
|W. Illinois
|6
|8
|.429
|15
|11
|.577
|Denver
|5
|10
|.333
|9
|19
|.321
|Omaha
|3
|12
|.200
|4
|22
|.154
|St. Thomas (MN)
|2
|11
|.154
|8
|17
|.320
|North Dakota
|2
|12
|.143
|6
|21
|.222
Saturday's Games
W. Illinois 70, North Dakota 68
South Dakota 84, Denver 76
S. Dakota St. 82, Omaha 61
Oral Roberts 91, UMKC 86
N. Dakota St. 75, St. Thomas (MN) 64
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas St.
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|6
|.739
|Appalachian St.
|10
|4
|.714
|16
|11
|.593
|Troy
|8
|4
|.667
|17
|8
|.680
|South Alabama
|7
|5
|.583
|17
|8
|.680
|Arkansas St.
|6
|5
|.545
|15
|8
|.652
|Georgia St.
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|10
|.524
|Texas-Arlington
|6
|7
|.462
|10
|14
|.417
|Coastal Carolina
|5
|7
|.417
|13
|11
|.542
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|5
|8
|.385
|10
|13
|.435
|Louisiana-Monroe
|5
|9
|.357
|13
|13
|.500
|Georgia Southern
|4
|8
|.333
|11
|12
|.478
|UALR
|3
|7
|.300
|8
|14
|.364
Saturday's Games
Coastal Carolina 79, Georgia Southern 58
Texas-Arlington 80, Louisiana-Lafayette 77, OT
Texas St. 63, Louisiana-Monroe 54
Georgia St. 58, Appalachian St. 49
UALR 66, Troy 62
South Alabama 70, Arkansas St. 51
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|10
|0
|1.000
|21
|2
|.913
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|8
|3
|.727
|20
|6
|.769
|San Francisco
|8
|4
|.667
|21
|6
|.778
|Santa Clara
|7
|4
|.636
|17
|9
|.654
|BYU
|7
|5
|.583
|19
|8
|.704
|San Diego
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|12
|.538
|Portland
|4
|6
|.400
|13
|12
|.520
|Pacific
|2
|8
|.200
|7
|18
|.280
|Loyola Marymount
|2
|9
|.182
|9
|14
|.391
|Pepperdine
|1
|11
|.083
|7
|20
|.259
Saturday's Games
San Francisco 74, Santa Clara 58
San Diego 60, Pacific 54
Gonzaga 74, Saint Mary's (Cal.) 58
BYU 91, Pepperdine 85
Portland 86, Loyola Marymount 76
Monday's Games
Tuesday's Games
Northwest Christian at Portland, 8 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seattle
|10
|2
|.833
|19
|6
|.760
|New Mexico St.
|9
|2
|.818
|20
|4
|.833
|Sam Houston St.
|10
|3
|.769
|15
|11
|.577
|Stephen F. Austin
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|8
|.667
|Grand Canyon
|7
|4
|.636
|17
|6
|.739
|Abilene Christian
|8
|5
|.615
|17
|7
|.708
|Utah Valley St.
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|8
|.667
|Tarleton St.
|6
|6
|.500
|11
|14
|.440
|Dixie St.
|5
|7
|.417
|12
|13
|.480
|Cal Baptist
|4
|8
|.333
|14
|11
|.560
|Chicago St.
|2
|10
|.167
|6
|19
|.240
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|2
|11
|.154
|7
|18
|.280
|Lamar
|0
|11
|.000
|2
|22
|.083
Saturday's Games
Sam Houston St. 72, Chicago St. 59
Seattle 76, Lamar 50
Utah Valley St. 72, New Mexico St. 68
Abilene Christian 77, Tarleton St. 63
Dixie St. 61, Grand Canyon 60
Cal Baptist 80, Texas Rio Grande Valley 72