All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Thursday's Games
Mass.-Lowell 89, Columbia 62
UMBC 92, Penn St.-York 65
Saint Mary's (Cal.) 79, Vermont 53
Friday's Games
Fairfield at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Bryant at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Maine-Fort Kent at Maine, 7 p.m.
NJIT at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Mass.-Lowell at Rutgers, 2 p.m.
Binghamton at Marist, 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Siena, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
NJIT at San Diego, 5 p.m.
Vermont at Cal St.-Fullerton, 8 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Thursday's Games
Cincinnati 69, Cleveland St. 58
Friday's Games
Houston vs. Saint Joseph's at Annapolis, Md., 6 p.m.
SMU at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Villanova at Temple, 7 p.m.
McNeese St. at Tulane, 7 p.m.
Florida St. at UCF, 7 p.m.
South Florida at Auburn, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Jackson St. at Tulsa, 3 p.m.
Presbyterian at East Carolina, 4 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Wichita St., 4 p.m.
Sunday's Games
E. Kentucky at Cincinnati, Noon
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Thursday's Games
Towson 67, UMass 55
Friday's Games
Houston vs. Saint Joseph's at Annapolis, Md., 6 p.m.
Howard at George Washington, 6 p.m.
SMU at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Longwood at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Duquesne at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
N. Iowa at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Fordham at Arkansas, 8 p.m.
Loyola Chicago at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Wagner at La Salle, 3 p.m.
Texas St. at Rhode Island, 4 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Evansville at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.
Morgan St. at VCU, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
VMI at Davidson, 2 p.m.
American at George Mason, 4 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Thursday's Games
Virginia Tech 78, Lehigh 52
Notre Dame 79, Radford 76
Friday's Games
Detroit at Boston College, 1 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Duke, 6:30 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Miami, 7 p.m.
Campbell at NC State, 7 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
West Virginia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Clemson at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
Florida St. at UCF, 7 p.m.
Georgia at Wake Forest, 8:30 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Virginia, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Wright St. at Louisville, 1 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Youngstown St. at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.
William & Mary at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Queens (NC)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Thursday's Games
Queens (NC) 99, Clinton College 65
W. Kentucky 66, E. Kentucky 60
Johnson at Stetson, ppd.
North Alabama 84, Alabama A&M 76
Friday's Games
Johnson at Jacksonville, 2 p.m.
Hendrix at Cent. Arkansas, 6:30 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Florida, 7 p.m.
Austin Peay at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Alabama, 8 p.m.
North Florida at Washington, 11 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Campbellsville at Lipscomb, 5:30 p.m.
Bellarmine at Morehead St., 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
E. Kentucky at Cincinnati, Noon
Ave Maria at Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Thursday's Games
Kansas 82, N. Dakota St. 59
S. Illinois 61, Oklahoma St. 60
Texas Tech 78, Texas Southern 54
Texas 82, Houston Christian 31
Friday's Games
Kansas St. at California, 7 p.m.
West Virginia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Baylor, 8 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
Lamar at TCU, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
NC A&T at Iowa St., 1 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Oakland, 3 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|St. John's
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
Thursday's Games
Marquette 97, Cent. Michigan 73
Creighton 96, North Dakota 61
Friday's Games
Boston U. at UConn, 6 p.m.
Villanova at Temple, 7 p.m.
Montana at Xavier, 8 p.m.
W. Illinois at DePaul, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Green Bay at Georgetown, 11 a.m.
St. Peter's at Seton Hall, Noon
Lafayette at St. John's, 6 p.m.
Northeastern at Providence, 8 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Thursday's Games
Arizona St. 84, N. Arizona 68
Idaho 122, Walla Walla 48
Idaho St. 97, Westcliff 56
Weber St. 83, W. Colorado 67
Friday's Games
Texas A&M Commerce at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.
Montana at Xavier, 8 p.m.
Yale vs. E. Washington at Honolulu, 9:30 p.m.
Portland St. at Portland, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
N. Arizona at Utah Valley St., 4 p.m.
Sacramento St. at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Idaho at Omaha, 3:05 p.m.
Portland St. at Seattle, 6 p.m.
Montana St. at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
E. Washington at Hawaii, 10 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Thursday's Games
Ohio St. 82, Charleston Southern 56
The Citadel 70, Presbyterian 58
Stephen F. Austin 86, Gardner-Webb 71
Notre Dame 79, Radford 76
Friday's Games
SC-Upstate at Duke, 6:30 p.m.
Longwood at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Campbell at NC State, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Brevard at UNC-Asheville, 3 p.m.
Presbyterian at East Carolina, 4 p.m.
Wofford at High Point, 4 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Winthrop, 4 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Pfeiffer at Longwood, 3 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
Thursday's Games
Ohio St. 82, Charleston Southern 56
Maryland 71, W. Carolina 51
Penn St. 90, Loyola (Md.) 65
Rutgers 88, Sacred Heart 50
Nebraska 75, Omaha 61
Indiana 101, Bethune-Cookman 49
Friday's Games
Michigan St. vs. Gonzaga at San Diego, 6:30 p.m.
St. Francis (NY) at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Austin Peay at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Stanford vs. Wisconsin at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
NC A&T at Iowa, 8 p.m.
N. Illinois at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
E. Michigan vs. Michigan at Detroit, 9 p.m.
UMKC at Illinois, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Mass.-Lowell at Rutgers, 2 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Thursday's Games
UC Riverside 81, Loyola Marymount 79
San Francisco 60, Cal Poly 48
Friday's Games
Fresno St. vs. UC Santa Barbara at Santa Cruz, Calif., 5 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at Utah, 7 p.m.
Pepperdine at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.
UC Irvine at Oregon, 11 p.m.
Long Beach St. at UCLA, 11 p.m.
Saturday's Games
MVSU at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
CS Northridge at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.
UC Davis at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
Sacramento St. at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Montana St. at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
Vermont at Cal St.-Fullerton, 8 p.m.
E. Washington at Hawaii, 10 p.m.
