All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Mass.-Lowell00.000201.000
Binghamton00.000101.000
Bryant00.000101.000
New Hampshire00.000101.000
Albany (NY)00.00011.500
UMBC00.00011.500
Vermont00.00011.500
Maine00.00001.000
NJIT00.00001.000

Thursday's Games

Mass.-Lowell 89, Columbia 62

UMBC 92, Penn St.-York 65

Saint Mary's (Cal.) 79, Vermont 53

Friday's Games

Fairfield at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Bryant at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Maine-Fort Kent at Maine, 7 p.m.

NJIT at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Mass.-Lowell at Rutgers, 2 p.m.

Binghamton at Marist, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Siena, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

NJIT at San Diego, 5 p.m.

Vermont at Cal St.-Fullerton, 8 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cincinnati00.000201.000
East Carolina00.000101.000
Houston00.000101.000
Memphis00.000101.000
SMU00.000101.000
Tulane00.000101.000
Wichita St.00.000101.000
South Florida00.00001.000
Temple00.00001.000
Tulsa00.00001.000
UCF00.00001.000

Thursday's Games

Cincinnati 69, Cleveland St. 58

Friday's Games

Houston vs. Saint Joseph's at Annapolis, Md., 6 p.m.

SMU at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Villanova at Temple, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Tulane, 7 p.m.

Florida St. at UCF, 7 p.m.

South Florida at Auburn, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Jackson St. at Tulsa, 3 p.m.

Presbyterian at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Wichita St., 4 p.m.

Sunday's Games

E. Kentucky at Cincinnati, Noon

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Davidson00.000201.000
Dayton00.000101.000
Duquesne00.000101.000
Fordham00.000101.000
George Washington00.000101.000
Loyola Chicago00.000101.000
Richmond00.000101.000
Saint Louis00.000101.000
St. Bonaventure00.000101.000
VCU00.000101.000
UMass00.00011.500
George Mason00.00001.000
La Salle00.00001.000
Rhode Island00.00001.000
Saint Joseph's00.00000.000

Thursday's Games

Towson 67, UMass 55

Friday's Games

Houston vs. Saint Joseph's at Annapolis, Md., 6 p.m.

Howard at George Washington, 6 p.m.

SMU at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Longwood at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Duquesne at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

N. Iowa at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Fordham at Arkansas, 8 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Wagner at La Salle, 3 p.m.

Texas St. at Rhode Island, 4 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Evansville at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.

Morgan St. at VCU, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

VMI at Davidson, 2 p.m.

American at George Mason, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Virginia Tech00.000201.000
Boston College00.000101.000
Clemson00.000101.000
Duke00.000101.000
Georgia Tech00.000101.000
Miami00.000101.000
NC State00.000101.000
North Carolina00.000101.000
Notre Dame00.000101.000
Pittsburgh00.000101.000
Syracuse00.000101.000
Virginia00.000101.000
Wake Forest00.000101.000
Florida St.00.00001.000
Louisville00.00001.000

Thursday's Games

Virginia Tech 78, Lehigh 52

Notre Dame 79, Radford 76

Friday's Games

Detroit at Boston College, 1 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Duke, 6:30 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Miami, 7 p.m.

Campbell at NC State, 7 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Clemson at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida St. at UCF, 7 p.m.

Georgia at Wake Forest, 8:30 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Virginia, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Wright St. at Louisville, 1 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Youngstown St. at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.

William & Mary at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
North Alabama00.000201.000
Queens (NC)00.000201.000
Bellarmine00.000101.000
Jacksonville St.00.000101.000
Kennesaw St.00.000101.000
Liberty00.000101.000
Stetson00.000101.000
E. Kentucky00.00011.500
Florida Gulf Coast00.00011.500
Austin Peay00.00001.000
Cent. Arkansas00.00001.000
Jacksonville00.00001.000
Lipscomb00.00001.000
North Florida00.00001.000

Thursday's Games

Queens (NC) 99, Clinton College 65

W. Kentucky 66, E. Kentucky 60

Johnson at Stetson, ppd.

North Alabama 84, Alabama A&M 76

Friday's Games

Johnson at Jacksonville, 2 p.m.

Hendrix at Cent. Arkansas, 6:30 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Florida, 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Alabama, 8 p.m.

North Florida at Washington, 11 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Campbellsville at Lipscomb, 5:30 p.m.

Bellarmine at Morehead St., 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

E. Kentucky at Cincinnati, Noon

Ave Maria at Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas00.000201.000
Texas00.000201.000
Texas Tech00.000201.000
Baylor00.000101.000
Iowa St.00.000101.000
Kansas St.00.000101.000
TCU00.000101.000
West Virginia00.000101.000
Oklahoma St.00.00011.500
Oklahoma00.00001.000

Thursday's Games

Kansas 82, N. Dakota St. 59

S. Illinois 61, Oklahoma St. 60

Texas Tech 78, Texas Southern 54

Texas 82, Houston Christian 31

Friday's Games

Kansas St. at California, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Baylor, 8 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Lamar at TCU, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

NC A&T at Iowa St., 1 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Oakland, 3 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Creighton00.000201.000
Marquette00.000201.000
Butler00.000101.000
DePaul00.000101.000
Georgetown00.000101.000
Providence00.000101.000
Seton Hall00.000101.000
St. John's00.000101.000
UConn00.000101.000
Villanova00.000101.000
Xavier00.000101.000

Thursday's Games

Marquette 97, Cent. Michigan 73

Creighton 96, North Dakota 61

Friday's Games

Boston U. at UConn, 6 p.m.

Villanova at Temple, 7 p.m.

Montana at Xavier, 8 p.m.

W. Illinois at DePaul, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Green Bay at Georgetown, 11 a.m.

St. Peter's at Seton Hall, Noon

Lafayette at St. John's, 6 p.m.

Northeastern at Providence, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Idaho00.00011.500
Idaho St.00.00011.500
Weber St.00.00011.500
E. Washington00.00001.000
Montana00.00001.000
Montana St.00.00001.000
N. Arizona00.00002.000
N. Colorado00.00001.000
Portland St.00.00000.000
Sacramento St.00.00001.000

Thursday's Games

Arizona St. 84, N. Arizona 68

Idaho 122, Walla Walla 48

Idaho St. 97, Westcliff 56

Weber St. 83, W. Colorado 67

Friday's Games

Texas A&M Commerce at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

Montana at Xavier, 8 p.m.

Yale vs. E. Washington at Honolulu, 9:30 p.m.

Portland St. at Portland, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N. Arizona at Utah Valley St., 4 p.m.

Sacramento St. at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Idaho at Omaha, 3:05 p.m.

Portland St. at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Montana St. at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

E. Washington at Hawaii, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Campbell00.000101.000
High Point00.000101.000
SC-Upstate00.000101.000
UNC-Asheville00.000101.000
Charleston Southern00.00011.500
Presbyterian00.00011.500
Winthrop00.00011.500
Gardner-Webb00.00002.000
Longwood00.00001.000
Radford00.00002.000

Thursday's Games

Ohio St. 82, Charleston Southern 56

The Citadel 70, Presbyterian 58

Stephen F. Austin 86, Gardner-Webb 71

Notre Dame 79, Radford 76

Friday's Games

SC-Upstate at Duke, 6:30 p.m.

Longwood at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Campbell at NC State, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Brevard at UNC-Asheville, 3 p.m.

Presbyterian at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

Wofford at High Point, 4 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Winthrop, 4 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Pfeiffer at Longwood, 3 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Indiana00.000201.000
Maryland00.000201.000
Nebraska00.000201.000
Ohio St.00.000201.000
Penn St.00.000201.000
Rutgers00.000201.000
Illinois00.000101.000
Iowa00.000101.000
Michigan00.000101.000
Michigan St.00.000101.000
Minnesota00.000101.000
Northwestern00.000101.000
Purdue00.000101.000
Wisconsin00.000101.000

Thursday's Games

Ohio St. 82, Charleston Southern 56

Maryland 71, W. Carolina 51

Penn St. 90, Loyola (Md.) 65

Rutgers 88, Sacred Heart 50

Nebraska 75, Omaha 61

Indiana 101, Bethune-Cookman 49

Friday's Games

Michigan St. vs. Gonzaga at San Diego, 6:30 p.m.

St. Francis (NY) at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Stanford vs. Wisconsin at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

NC A&T at Iowa, 8 p.m.

N. Illinois at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

E. Michigan vs. Michigan at Detroit, 9 p.m.

UMKC at Illinois, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Mass.-Lowell at Rutgers, 2 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Davis00.000201.000
CS Bakersfield00.000101.000
CS Northridge00.000101.000
Long Beach St.00.000101.000
UC Irvine00.000101.000
UC Santa Barbara00.000101.000
Cal Poly00.00011.500
UC Riverside00.00011.500
Cal St.-Fullerton00.00001.000
Hawaii00.00000.000
UC San Diego00.00001.000

Thursday's Games

UC Riverside 81, Loyola Marymount 79

San Francisco 60, Cal Poly 48

Friday's Games

Fresno St. vs. UC Santa Barbara at Santa Cruz, Calif., 5 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at Utah, 7 p.m.

Pepperdine at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

UC Irvine at Oregon, 11 p.m.

Long Beach St. at UCLA, 11 p.m.

Saturday's Games

MVSU at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

CS Northridge at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.

UC Davis at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

Sacramento St. at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Montana St. at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

Vermont at Cal St.-Fullerton, 8 p.m.

E. Washington at Hawaii, 10 p.m.

