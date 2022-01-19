All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Wilmington
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Towson
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|5
|.722
|Delaware
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|6
|.667
|Hofstra
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|7
|.611
|James Madison
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|Drexel
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|7
|.500
|William & Mary
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|14
|.176
|Elon
|2
|3
|.400
|5
|13
|.278
|Coll. of Charleston
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|6
|.600
|Northeastern
|0
|6
|.000
|6
|11
|.353
Thursday's Games
William & Mary at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Elon at Drexel, 7 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at James Madison, 7 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at Towson, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisiana Tech
|6
|0
|1.000
|15
|3
|.833
|UAB
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|4
|.789
|North Texas
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|4
|.733
|Charlotte
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|6
|.600
|Old Dominion
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|9
|.438
|Rice
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|6
|.625
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|W. Kentucky
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|FAU
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|UTEP
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|8
|.529
|Southern Miss.
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|11
|.313
|FIU
|0
|4
|.000
|10
|7
|.588
|Marshall
|0
|4
|.000
|7
|10
|.412
|UTSA
|0
|5
|.000
|7
|11
|.389
Wednesday's Games
SE Baptist at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
W. Kentucky at FAU, 7 p.m.
Marshall at FIU, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at North Texas, 7 p.m.
Old Dominion at Rice, 8 p.m.
UTSA at UTEP, 9 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oakland
|7
|0
|1.000
|13
|4
|.765
|Cleveland St.
|7
|1
|.875
|11
|4
|.733
|Wright St.
|6
|2
|.750
|9
|8
|.529
|Detroit
|3
|2
|.600
|5
|9
|.357
|Youngstown St.
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|Fort Wayne
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|Ill.-Chicago
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|Milwaukee
|4
|5
|.444
|6
|12
|.333
|N. Kentucky
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|9
|.400
|Green Bay
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|13
|.188
|Robert Morris
|1
|7
|.125
|3
|14
|.176
|IUPUI
|0
|6
|.000
|1
|15
|.063
Tuesday's Games
Ohio St. 83, IUPUI 37
Thursday's Games
Wright St. at IUPUI, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
Oakland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Youngstown St. at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|4
|0
|1.000
|14
|3
|.824
|Yale
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|8
|.500
|Harvard
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|5
|.667
|Penn
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|12
|.333
|Columbia
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|11
|.267
|Cornell
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|6
|.600
|Dartmouth
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|11
|.267
|Brown
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|11
|.450
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|7
|0
|1.000
|15
|3
|.833
|St. Peter's
|4
|1
|.800
|6
|6
|.500
|Siena
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|6
|.500
|Quinnipiac
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|6
|.600
|Marist
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|8
|.500
|Niagara
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|8
|.500
|Manhattan
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|5
|.643
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|6
|.625
|Fairfield
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|9
|.471
|Rider
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|10
|.333
|Canisius
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|12
|.294
Tuesday's Games
St. Peter's 65, Canisius 57
Niagara 72, Manhattan 63
Iona 86, Monmouth (NJ) 85, OT
Wednesday's Games
Rider at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Monmouth (NJ) at Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Rider at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Siena at Manhattan, 7 p.m.
St. Peter's at Niagara, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ohio
|5
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|Toledo
|6
|1
|.857
|14
|4
|.778
|Akron
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|5
|.667
|Buffalo
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|6
|.600
|Kent St.
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|8
|.529
|N. Illinois
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|9
|.357
|Miami (Ohio)
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|8
|.500
|E. Michigan
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|9
|.438
|Bowling Green
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|8
|.529
|Ball St.
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|10
|.412
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|12
|.143
|W. Michigan
|0
|6
|.000
|4
|13
|.235
Tuesday's Games
Akron 74, W. Michigan 73
Cent. Michigan at Buffalo, ppd.
Kent St. 56, E. Michigan 47
Ohio 86, Miami (Ohio) 63
Toledo 83, Ball St. 70
Bowling Green 92, N. Illinois 83
Thursday's Games
Akron at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Toledo at Ohio, 6 p.m.
Kent St. at Buffalo, 8 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|4
|.750
|Coppin St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|14
|.176
|Morgan St.
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|Howard
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|SC State
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|10
|.412
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Delaware St.
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|5
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|N. Iowa
|5
|1
|.833
|9
|7
|.563
|Drake
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|5
|.722
|Missouri St.
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|6
|.684
|Illinois St.
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|S. Illinois
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|8
|.529
|Bradley
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|10
|.444
|Indiana St.
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|8
|.500
|Valparaiso
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|10
|.444
|Evansville
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|12
|.250
Tuesday's Games
Loyola Chicago 77, Evansville 48
Wednesday's Games
N. Iowa at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Bradley at Drake, 8 p.m.
Illinois St. at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
Indiana St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Evansville at Illinois St., 7 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|4
|.765
|Wyoming
|2
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|San Diego St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Colorado St.
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|1
|.929
|Fresno St.
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|4
|.765
|UNLV
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|Nevada
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Air Force
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|7
|.533
|Utah St.
|1
|4
|.200
|10
|8
|.556
|San Jose St.
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|New Mexico
|0
|4
|.000
|7
|10
|.412
Tuesday's Games
Boise St. 62, Air Force 56
UNLV at San Diego St., ppd.
Fresno St. 61, Utah St. 54
Wednesday's Games
San Jose St. at Wyoming, 9 p.m.
New Mexico at Colorado St., 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
UNLV at Air Force, 9 p.m.
Boise St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Fresno St. at Nevada, 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|6
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Bryant
|5
|1
|.833
|9
|8
|.529
|Merrimack
|4
|2
|.667
|9
|10
|.474
|LIU
|4
|2
|.667
|7
|9
|.438
|Sacred Heart
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|12
|.368
|Mount St. Mary's
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|12
|.333
|CCSU
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|14
|.263
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|14
|.125
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|12
|.294
|St. Francis (NY)
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|13
|.235
Friday's Games
St. Francis (NY) at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.
Wagner at LIU, 7 p.m.
Bryant at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Mount St. Mary's, 7 p.m.
CCSU at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|5
|0
|1.000
|15
|2
|.882
|Morehead St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|12
|5
|.706
|Belmont
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|4
|.778
|Tennessee St.
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|10
|.412
|UT Martin
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|11
|.353
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|9
|.438
|Tennessee Tech
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|12
|.250
|SE Missouri
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|11
|.353
|Austin Peay
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|E. Illinois
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|14
|.125
Thursday's Games
Belmont at Morehead St., 7 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
Austin Peay at UT Martin, 7 p.m.
E. Illinois at Murray St., 8 p.m.
Tennessee St. at SE Missouri, 8 p.m.