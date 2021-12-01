All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
James Madison00.00062.750
Coll. of Charleston00.00052.714
Delaware00.00053.625
Towson00.00043.571
Northeastern00.00044.500
Drexel00.00033.500
UNC-Wilmington00.00033.500
Hofstra00.00034.429
Elon00.00026.250
William & Mary00.00016.143

Tuesday's Games

Delaware 75, LIU 67

Northeastern 66, Detroit 56

UNC-Greensboro 74, Elon 61

Coll. of Charleston 81, Tulane 77

Wednesday's Games

Princeton at Hofstra, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Navy, 7 p.m.

Norfolk St. at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Delaware at Delaware St., 7 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at James Madison, 7 p.m.

LIU at Towson, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Coll. of Charleston at Furman, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
FIU00.00061.857
Middle Tennessee00.00061.857
UAB00.00052.714
Louisiana Tech00.00042.667
Marshall00.00042.667
UTEP00.00042.667
UTSA00.00053.625
Southern Miss.00.00043.571
W. Kentucky00.00043.571
Rice00.00044.500
Charlotte00.00033.500
North Texas00.00033.500
FAU00.00034.429
Old Dominion00.00035.375

Tuesday's Games

Davidson 75, Charlotte 58

East Carolina 63, Old Dominion 62

Texas State 80, Rice 69

W. Kentucky 105, Rhodes 35

Wednesday's Games

Marshall at Akron, 7 p.m.

Stetson at FAU, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at FIU, 7 p.m.

UT Martin at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

ETSU at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Miss. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

UTSA at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

New Mexico St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Oakland00.00052.714
Cleveland St.00.00042.667
Fort Wayne00.00033.500
N. Kentucky00.00023.400
Youngstown St.00.00023.400
Ill.-Chicago00.00024.333
Green Bay00.00015.167
IUPUI00.00015.167
Milwaukee00.00015.167
Wright St.00.00015.167
Detroit00.00006.000
Robert Morris00.00005.000

Tuesday's Games

Northeastern 66, Detroit 56

Thursday's Games

N. Kentucky at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

Wright St. at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Detroit at IUPUI, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Oakland at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cornell00.00061.857
Dartmouth00.00031.750
Harvard00.00052.714
Princeton00.00052.714
Brown00.00054.556
Yale00.00044.500
Penn00.00036.333
Columbia00.00025.286

Wednesday's Games

Rhode Island at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Hofstra, 7 p.m.

Brown at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Villanova at Penn, 7 p.m.

Columbia at UMBC, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Lehigh at Yale, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Coppin St. at Cornell, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Manhattan00.00051.833
Monmouth (NJ)00.00051.833
Iona00.00062.750
Fairfield00.00033.500
Niagara00.00033.500
Quinnipiac00.00033.500
Marist00.00023.400
Rider00.00036.333
Canisius00.00025.286
Siena00.00025.286
St. Peter's00.00013.250

Tuesday's Games

Siena 83, Army 67

Manhattan 78, Fairleigh Dickinson 73

Mississippi 75, Rider 51

Wednesday's Games

Iona at Marist, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Fairfield at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Rider at Iona, 7 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Niagara, 7 p.m.

St. Peter's at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Manhattan at Siena, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Toledo00.00061.857
Miami (Ohio)00.00051.833
Ohio00.00051.833
Buffalo00.00042.667
Kent St.00.00042.667
Akron00.00033.500
Ball St.00.00033.500
Bowling Green00.00034.429
W. Michigan00.00034.429
E. Michigan00.00024.333
Cent. Michigan00.00015.167
N. Illinois00.00015.167

Tuesday's Games

Kent St. 107, Point Park 41

Wednesday's Games

Cent. Michigan at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

Marshall at Akron, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Ball St. at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Ohio at LSU, 8 p.m.

E. Illinois at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

E. Michigan at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.00.00081.889
Howard00.00044.500
Morgan St.00.00035.375
Delaware St.00.00024.333
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00025.286
NC Central00.00025.286
SC State00.00017.125
Coppin St.00.00019.100

Tuesday's Games

Mount St. Mary's 72, Howard 70

UConn 72, Md.-Eastern Shore 63

Wednesday's Games

NC Central at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.

Coppin St. at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Norfolk St. at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Delaware at Delaware St., 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Coppin St. at Cornell, 7 p.m.

SC State at South Florida, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Loyola Chicago00.00052.714
Missouri St.00.00042.667
Drake00.00033.500
S. Illinois00.00033.500
Illinois St.00.00034.429
Indiana St.00.00034.429
Valparaiso00.00034.429
N. Iowa00.00023.400
Evansville00.00036.333
Bradley00.00025.286

Wednesday's Games

S. Illinois at Evansville, 7 p.m.

N. Iowa at Bradley, 8 p.m.

Missouri St. at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

Indiana St. at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Valparaiso at Drake, 9 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colorado St.00.000701.000
Wyoming00.000601.000
Air Force00.00061.857
Utah St.00.00061.857
Fresno St.00.00051.833
San Diego St.00.00052.714
New Mexico00.00053.625
UNLV00.00043.571
Nevada00.00044.500
San Jose St.00.00033.500
Boise St.00.00034.429

Tuesday's Games

Saint Louis 86, Boise St. 82, OT

New Mexico 101, New Mexico St. 94

Nevada 79, Pepperdine 66

San Diego St. 72, Long Beach St. 47

San Jose St. 61, South Dakota 52

Wednesday's Games

UNLV at SMU, 8 p.m.

UALR at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

San Diego at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Saint Mary's (Cal) at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Denver at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Tulsa at Boise St., 9 p.m.

North Dakota at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner00.000201.000
Merrimack00.00044.500
Bryant00.00034.429
St. Francis (Pa.)00.00023.400
Mount St. Mary's00.00035.375
Sacred Heart00.00025.286
LIU00.00015.167
CCSU00.00016.143
Fairleigh Dickinson00.00006.000
St. Francis Brooklyn00.00006.000

Tuesday's Games

Delaware 75, LIU 67

Manhattan 78, Fairleigh Dickinson 73

Mount St. Mary's 72, Howard 70

NJIT 75, Sacred Heart 70

Wednesday's Games

Holy Cross at CCSU, 7 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Wagner at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Sacred Heart at Lafayette, 7 p.m.

LIU at Towson, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Bryant at Houston, 8 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Murray St.00.00061.857
Belmont00.00053.625
Morehead St.00.00043.571
Austin Peay00.00033.500
SE Missouri00.00034.429
UT Martin00.00034.429
SIU-Edwardsville00.00035.375
Tennessee Tech00.00025.286
Tennessee St.00.00015.167
E. Illinois00.00016.143

Tuesday's Games

Chattanooga 82, Tennessee Tech 65

SIU-Edwardsville 75, Nebraska-Omaha 65

Wednesday's Games

UT Martin at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Morehead St., 7 p.m.

E. Illinois at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Lipscomb at Belmont, 8 p.m.

