COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
Sunday's Games
Stony Brook 66, Army 59
UMBC 78, William & Mary 62
Ill.-Chicago 81, Northeastern 73
Norfolk St. 70, NC A&T 66
UNC-Wilmington 85, High Point 82
Valparaiso 71, Elon 66
Texas Southern 82, Hampton 77
Monday's Games
Delaware at Rider, 7 p.m.
Hofstra at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Elon at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Northeastern at Davidson, 1 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Campbell, 2 p.m.
Randolph at William & Mary, 2 p.m.
Ohio at Delaware, 7 p.m.
NC A&T at UTEP, 9:30 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FAU
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|1
|.909
|UTEP
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Rice
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|FIU
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
Sunday's Games
UTSA 90, Bethune-Cookman 69
UAB 92, Southern U. 66
Monday's Games
Jarvis Christian at Rice, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Jarvis Christian at Louisiana Tech, 1 p.m.
N. Kentucky at FAU, 7 p.m.
Incarnate Word at FIU, 7 p.m.
Murray St. at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
NC A&T at UTEP, 9:30 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Milwaukee
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|N. Kentucky
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Cleveland St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Youngstown St.
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|4
|.667
|Fort Wayne
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|Detroit
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|7
|.417
|Robert Morris
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|7
|.417
|Green Bay
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|11
|.154
|Wright St.
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|IUPUI
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Oakland
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
Sunday's Games
Robert Morris 68, Mount St. Mary's 59
N. Kentucky 81, Miami-Hamilton 41
E. Michigan 79, Detroit 77
Oregon St. 65, Green Bay 56
Boise St. 77, Oakland 57
Loyola Marymount 70, Cleveland St. 59
Monday's Games
IUPUI vs. S. Indiana at Indianapolis, 4 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Texas A&M Commerce vs. IUPUI at Indianapolis, 4 p.m.
S. Indiana at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Oakland at Michigan St., 6:30 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Mount St. Joseph at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
N. Kentucky at FAU, 7 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
Monday's Games
Chicago St. at Illinois St., 8 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
Sunday's Games
Howard 66, Harvard 54
Tuesday's Games
Lehigh at Cornell, 5 p.m.
Dartmouth at UMass, 7 p.m.
Harvard at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
New Hampshire at Brown, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Siena
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Rider
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Manhattan
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Niagara
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|5
|.500
|Fairfield
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|7
|.417
|Mount St. Mary's
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|7
|.417
|St. Peter's
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|5
|.545
|Quinnipiac
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Canisius
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
Sunday's Games
Penn St. 97, Canisius 67
Fairfield 86, Coast Guard 45
Robert Morris 68, Mount St. Mary's 59
NJIT 62, Niagara 53
St. Peter's 63, Quinnipiac 56
New Mexico 82, Iona 74
Monday's Games
Manhattan at Marist, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Rider, 7 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Siena, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Mount St. Mary's at Howard, 2 p.m.
Canisius at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Niagara, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
Sunday's Games
Iowa St. 73, W. Michigan 57
E. Michigan 79, Detroit 77
Kent St. 106, Concord 56
West Virginia 96, Buffalo 78
Missouri St. 79, Cent. Michigan 58
Monday's Games
Fairmont St. at Bowling Green, 11 a.m.
Maine at Akron, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Albany (NY) at N. Illinois, 2 p.m.
Toledo at Vermont, 2 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Siena Heights at W. Michigan, 1 p.m.
SUNY-Canton at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Ball St., 7 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Ohio at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Kent St. vs. New Mexico St. at El Paso, Texas, 7:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
Sunday's Games
Howard 66, Harvard 54
Norfolk St. 70, NC A&T 66
Tuesday's Games
SC State at Longwood, 2 p.m.
Wagner at Delaware St., 6 p.m.
The Citadel at NC Central, 7 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Temple, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
James Madison at Coppin St., 11 a.m.
Mount St. Mary's at Howard, 2 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Nevada, 5 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Indiana St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Bradley
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Murray St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Drake
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|S. Illinois
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|4
|.667
|Belmont
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Illinois St.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|7
|.417
|Missouri St.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|7
|.417
|N. Iowa
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|7
|.364
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Valparaiso
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Evansville
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
Sunday's Games
Belmont 83, Chattanooga 79, OT
Ill.-Chicago 81, Northeastern 73
Valparaiso 71, Elon 66
Missouri St. 79, Cent. Michigan 58
Monday's Games
Stonehill at Bradley, 8 p.m.
Chicago St. at Illinois St., 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Mississippi St. vs. Drake at Lincoln, Neb., 5 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Stonehill at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.
Murray St. at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Samford at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.
S. Illinois at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
Bellarmine at Evansville, 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|0
|1.000
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
Sunday's Games
Air Force 81, Tarleton St. 67
Boise St. 77, Oakland 57
New Mexico 82, Iona 74
Colorado St. 62, Saint Mary's (Cal.) 60
Monday's Games
Weber St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Air Force at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.
Prairie View at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Fresno St. at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Cal Poly at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
UC San Diego at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Norfolk St. at Nevada, 5 p.m.
Saint Mary's (Cal.) vs. Wyoming at Phoenix, 8:30 p.m.
Southern Cal vs. Colorado St. at Phoenix, 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|St. Francis (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Stonehill
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
Sunday's Games
Bucknell 61, Merrimack 55
James Madison 115, LIU 79
Monday's Games
Sacred Heart at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.
Stonehill at Bradley, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Wagner at Delaware St., 6 p.m.
Army at CCSU, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Stonehill at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
