All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Coll. of Charleston00.000111.917
UNC-Wilmington00.00093.750
Towson00.00084.667
Delaware00.00074.636
Hofstra00.00065.545
Drexel00.00066.500
NC A&T00.00056.455
Stony Brook00.00048.333
William & Mary00.00048.333
Northeastern00.00037.300
Hampton00.00039.250
Elon00.000210.167
Monmouth (NJ)00.000111.083

Sunday's Games

Stony Brook 66, Army 59

UMBC 78, William & Mary 62

Ill.-Chicago 81, Northeastern 73

Norfolk St. 70, NC A&T 66

UNC-Wilmington 85, High Point 82

Valparaiso 71, Elon 66

Texas Southern 82, Hampton 77

Monday's Games

Delaware at Rider, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Elon at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Northeastern at Davidson, 1 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Campbell, 2 p.m.

Randolph at William & Mary, 2 p.m.

Ohio at Delaware, 7 p.m.

NC A&T at UTEP, 9:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
FAU101.000101.909
UTEP101.00073.700
Middle Tennessee101.00074.636
Charlotte00.00092.818
North Texas00.00092.818
UAB00.00092.818
W. Kentucky00.00082.800
Rice01.00083.727
Louisiana Tech01.00065.545
UTSA00.00065.545
FIU01.00046.400

Sunday's Games

UTSA 90, Bethune-Cookman 69

UAB 92, Southern U. 66

Monday's Games

Jarvis Christian at Rice, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Jarvis Christian at Louisiana Tech, 1 p.m.

N. Kentucky at FAU, 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at FIU, 7 p.m.

Murray St. at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

NC A&T at UTEP, 9:30 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Milwaukee201.00084.667
N. Kentucky201.00075.583
Cleveland St.201.00066.500
Youngstown St.11.50084.667
Fort Wayne11.50074.636
Detroit11.50057.417
Robert Morris11.50057.417
Green Bay11.500211.154
Wright St.02.00066.500
IUPUI02.00029.182
Oakland02.000210.167

Sunday's Games

Robert Morris 68, Mount St. Mary's 59

N. Kentucky 81, Miami-Hamilton 41

E. Michigan 79, Detroit 77

Oregon St. 65, Green Bay 56

Boise St. 77, Oakland 57

Loyola Marymount 70, Cleveland St. 59

Monday's Games

IUPUI vs. S. Indiana at Indianapolis, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Texas A&M Commerce vs. IUPUI at Indianapolis, 4 p.m.

S. Indiana at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Oakland at Michigan St., 6:30 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Joseph at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

N. Kentucky at FAU, 7 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Hartford00.000410.286
Chicago St.00.000310.231

Monday's Games

Chicago St. at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Yale00.00093.750
Cornell00.00073.700
Princeton00.00084.667
Harvard00.00074.636
Brown00.00065.545
Penn00.00067.462
Columbia00.00059.357
Dartmouth00.00049.308

Sunday's Games

Howard 66, Harvard 54

Tuesday's Games

Lehigh at Cornell, 5 p.m.

Dartmouth at UMass, 7 p.m.

Harvard at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

New Hampshire at Brown, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona201.00073.700
Siena101.00055.500
Rider101.00044.500
Manhattan101.00037.300
Niagara11.50055.500
Fairfield11.50057.417
Mount St. Mary's11.50057.417
St. Peter's12.33365.545
Quinnipiac02.00093.750
Marist00.00045.444
Canisius02.00028.200

Sunday's Games

Penn St. 97, Canisius 67

Fairfield 86, Coast Guard 45

Robert Morris 68, Mount St. Mary's 59

NJIT 62, Niagara 53

St. Peter's 63, Quinnipiac 56

New Mexico 82, Iona 74

Monday's Games

Manhattan at Marist, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Rider, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Siena, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Mount St. Mary's at Howard, 2 p.m.

Canisius at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Niagara, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kent St.00.00083.727
Ball St.00.00074.636
Toledo00.00074.636
Akron00.00064.600
Ohio00.00065.545
Buffalo00.00056.455
Miami (Ohio)00.00056.455
Bowling Green00.00047.364
Cent. Michigan00.00047.364
N. Illinois00.00038.273
W. Michigan00.00038.273
E. Michigan00.00039.250

Sunday's Games

Iowa St. 73, W. Michigan 57

E. Michigan 79, Detroit 77

Kent St. 106, Concord 56

West Virginia 96, Buffalo 78

Missouri St. 79, Cent. Michigan 58

Monday's Games

Fairmont St. at Bowling Green, 11 a.m.

Maine at Akron, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Albany (NY) at N. Illinois, 2 p.m.

Toledo at Vermont, 2 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Siena Heights at W. Michigan, 1 p.m.

SUNY-Canton at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Ball St., 7 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Kent St. vs. New Mexico St. at El Paso, Texas, 7:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.00.00094.692
Howard00.00068.429
NC Central00.00057.417
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00047.364
Morgan St.00.00047.364
Coppin St.00.00049.308
SC State00.000211.154
Delaware St.00.000110.091

Sunday's Games

Howard 66, Harvard 54

Norfolk St. 70, NC A&T 66

Tuesday's Games

SC State at Longwood, 2 p.m.

Wagner at Delaware St., 6 p.m.

The Citadel at NC Central, 7 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Temple, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

James Madison at Coppin St., 11 a.m.

Mount St. Mary's at Howard, 2 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Nevada, 5 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Indiana St.201.00093.750
Bradley201.00074.636
Murray St.201.00074.636
Drake11.50083.727
S. Illinois11.50084.667
Belmont11.50075.583
Illinois St.11.50057.417
Missouri St.11.50057.417
N. Iowa11.50047.364
Ill.-Chicago02.00084.667
Valparaiso02.00057.417
Evansville02.00039.250

Sunday's Games

Belmont 83, Chattanooga 79, OT

Ill.-Chicago 81, Northeastern 73

Valparaiso 71, Elon 66

Missouri St. 79, Cent. Michigan 58

Monday's Games

Stonehill at Bradley, 8 p.m.

Chicago St. at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Mississippi St. vs. Drake at Lincoln, Neb., 5 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Stonehill at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.

Murray St. at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Samford at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.

S. Illinois at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Bellarmine at Evansville, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
New Mexico00.0001101.000
Utah St.00.000901.000
UNLV00.000101.909
Boise St.00.000102.833
Nevada00.00093.750
San Diego St.00.00083.727
Air Force00.00084.667
Colorado St.00.00084.667
San Jose St.00.00084.667
Wyoming00.00056.455
Fresno St.00.00037.300

Sunday's Games

Air Force 81, Tarleton St. 67

Boise St. 77, Oakland 57

New Mexico 82, Iona 74

Colorado St. 62, Saint Mary's (Cal.) 60

Monday's Games

Weber St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Air Force at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

Prairie View at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Fresno St. at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

UC San Diego at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Norfolk St. at Nevada, 5 p.m.

Saint Mary's (Cal.) vs. Wyoming at Phoenix, 8:30 p.m.

Southern Cal vs. Colorado St. at Phoenix, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner00.00054.556
Fairleigh Dickinson00.00067.462
St. Francis (NY)00.00056.455
Sacred Heart00.00057.417
Stonehill00.00048.333
St. Francis (Pa.)00.00039.250
CCSU00.000210.167
Merrimack00.000212.143
LIU00.000110.091

Sunday's Games

Bucknell 61, Merrimack 55

James Madison 115, LIU 79

Monday's Games

Sacred Heart at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.

Stonehill at Bradley, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Wagner at Delaware St., 6 p.m.

Army at CCSU, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Stonehill at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you