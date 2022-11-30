All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Bryant00.00061.857
Mass.-Lowell00.00061.857
Maine00.00042.667
Binghamton00.00033.500
UMBC00.00034.429
New Hampshire00.00023.400
Albany (NY)00.00036.333
Vermont00.00027.222
NJIT00.00015.167

Tuesday's Games

American 88, Albany (NY) 62

Wednesday's Games

Loyola (Md.) at Binghamton, 6 p.m.

Merrimack at Mass.-Lowell, 6 p.m.

NJIT at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at UMBC, 7 p.m.

Maine at Fordham, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Northern Vermont-Lyndon at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Brown at Bryant, 6 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston00.000701.000
Tulane00.00052.714
UCF00.00052.714
Memphis00.00042.667
East Carolina00.00053.625
Cincinnati00.00043.571
Wichita St.00.00043.571
SMU00.00033.500
Temple00.00034.429
Tulsa00.00024.333
South Florida00.00026.250

Tuesday's Games

SC State 73, East Carolina 68

UMass 73, South Florida 67

Houston 100, Norfolk St. 52

Missouri 88, Wichita St. 84, OT

Wednesday's Games

Temple at La Salle, 6 p.m.

NJIT at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Memphis, 8 p.m.

SMU at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Campbell at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at South Florida, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Duquesne00.00061.857
Fordham00.00061.857
UMass00.00051.833
Davidson00.00062.750
Saint Louis00.00052.714
George Washington00.00042.667
St. Bonaventure00.00042.667
VCU00.00042.667
La Salle00.00033.500
Richmond00.00033.500
Dayton00.00034.429
George Mason00.00034.429
Saint Joseph's00.00023.400
Loyola Chicago00.00024.333
Rhode Island00.00025.286

Tuesday's Games

Charlotte 68, Davidson 66, OT

Duquesne 72, UC Santa Barbara 61

UMass 73, South Florida 67

Wednesday's Games

Temple at La Salle, 6 p.m.

W. Michigan at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at VCU, 7 p.m.

Maine at Fordham, 7:30 p.m.

Saint Joseph's at Penn, 8:30 p.m.

South Carolina at George Washington, 9 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Loyola Chicago, 9 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Saint Louis, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

UMass at Harvard, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Virginia00.000601.000
NC State00.00071.875
Virginia Tech00.00071.875
Wake Forest00.00071.875
Miami00.00061.857
Notre Dame00.00051.833
Clemson00.00062.750
Duke00.00062.750
Boston College00.00052.714
North Carolina00.00052.714
Pittsburgh00.00053.625
Georgia Tech00.00043.571
Syracuse00.00034.429
Florida St.00.00017.125
Louisville00.00007.000

Tuesday's Games

Clemson 101, Penn St. 94, 2OT

Maryland 79, Louisville 54

NC State 85, William & Mary 64

Illinois 73, Syracuse 44

Iowa 81, Georgia Tech 65

Wake Forest 78, Wisconsin 75

Virginia 70, Michigan 68

Wednesday's Games

Ohio St. at Duke, 7:15 p.m.

Purdue at Florida St., 7:15 p.m.

Rutgers at Miami, 7:15 p.m.

North Carolina at Indiana, 9:15 p.m.

Boston College at Nebraska, 9:15 p.m.

Michigan St. at Notre Dame, 9:15 p.m.

Friday's Games

Wake Forest at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at NC State, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Queens (NC)00.00062.750
Jacksonville00.00031.750
Florida Gulf Coast00.00052.714
Lipscomb00.00042.667
Stetson00.00042.667
Cent. Arkansas00.00043.571
E. Kentucky00.00043.571
Kennesaw St.00.00043.571
Liberty00.00043.571
North Alabama00.00043.571
Austin Peay00.00034.429
Jacksonville St.00.00034.429
North Florida00.00024.333
Bellarmine00.00026.250

Tuesday's Games

Queens (NC) 72, Bowling Green 66

Kentucky 60, Bellarmine 41

North Florida 90, Trinity Baptist 49

Stetson 125, Johnson 51

Wednesday's Games

Navy at Lipscomb, Noon

Florida Gulf Coast at Georgia Southern, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Austin Peay, 8 p.m.

North Alabama at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Loyola Chicago, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

E. Kentucky at James Madison, 7 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Mercer, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas St.00.000601.000
Texas00.000501.000
Kansas00.00071.875
Oklahoma00.00061.857
West Virginia00.00061.857
Iowa St.00.00051.833
TCU00.00051.833
Baylor00.00052.714
Oklahoma St.00.00052.714
Texas Tech00.00042.667

Tuesday's Games

Marquette 96, Baylor 70

Wednesday's Games

Kansas St. at Butler, 6:30 p.m.

North Dakota at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Providence at TCU, 8 p.m.

Georgetown at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Oklahoma St. at UConn, 6:30 p.m.

Creighton at Texas, 7 p.m.

Seton Hall at Kansas, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Baylor vs. Gonzaga at Sioux Falls, S.D., 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
St. John's00.000801.000
UConn00.000801.000
Creighton00.00061.857
Marquette00.00062.750
Providence00.00052.714
Butler00.00043.571
Georgetown00.00043.571
Seton Hall00.00043.571
Xavier00.00043.571
DePaul00.00033.500
Villanova00.00025.286

Tuesday's Games

St. John's 95, LIU 68

Marquette 96, Baylor 70

Wednesday's Games

Kansas St. at Butler, 6:30 p.m.

Providence at TCU, 8 p.m.

Georgetown at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.

Samford at DePaul, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Oklahoma St. at UConn, 6:30 p.m.

Creighton at Texas, 7 p.m.

Seton Hall at Kansas, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Portland St.00.00034.429
Sacramento St.00.00034.429
Montana00.00035.375
Montana St.00.00035.375
N. Colorado00.00035.375
N. Arizona00.00036.333
E. Washington00.00025.286
Idaho00.00025.286
Weber St.00.00025.286
Idaho St.00.00026.250

Tuesday's Games

N. Arizona 82, Ottawa 51

Southern Miss. 64, Montana 54

Tarleton St. 75, Weber St. 65

Idaho St. 75, UMKC 65

Wednesday's Games

Northwest U. at E. Washington, 9 p.m.

Montana St. at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

Portland Bible at Portland St., 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

N. Illinois at Idaho, 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
High Point00.00051.833
Campbell00.00043.571
Radford00.00043.571
UNC-Asheville00.00043.571
Longwood00.00044.500
Winthrop00.00044.500
Charleston Southern00.00023.400
SC-Upstate00.00024.333
Presbyterian00.00026.250
Gardner-Webb00.00015.167

Tuesday's Games

NC Central 79, UNC-Asheville 66

Presbyterian 72, VMI 57

Winthrop 99, Toccoa Falls 52

Wednesday's Games

The Citadel at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

Elon at High Point, 7 p.m.

Columbia (SC) at SC-Upstate, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

NC Central at Radford, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Wofford, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Campbell at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at South Florida, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Maryland00.000701.000
Indiana00.000601.000
Purdue00.000601.000
Illinois00.00061.857
Iowa00.00061.857
Ohio St.00.00051.833
Rutgers00.00051.833
Penn St.00.00062.750
Michigan00.00052.714
Michigan St.00.00052.714
Northwestern00.00052.714
Wisconsin00.00052.714
Minnesota00.00043.571
Nebraska00.00043.571

Tuesday's Games

Clemson 101, Penn St. 94, 2OT

Maryland 79, Louisville 54

Illinois 73, Syracuse 44

Iowa 81, Georgia Tech 65

Wake Forest 78, Wisconsin 75

Virginia 70, Michigan 68

Wednesday's Games

Ohio St. at Duke, 7:15 p.m.

Purdue at Florida St., 7:15 p.m.

Rutgers at Miami, 7:15 p.m.

North Carolina at Indiana, 9:15 p.m.

Boston College at Nebraska, 9:15 p.m.

Michigan St. at Notre Dame, 9:15 p.m.

Friday's Games

Illinois at Maryland, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Hawaii00.00051.833
UC Davis00.00062.750
UC Irvine00.00062.750
UC Riverside00.00052.714
UC Santa Barbara00.00042.667
CS Bakersfield00.00043.571
Cal St.-Fullerton00.00043.571
Long Beach St.00.00043.571
Cal Poly00.00033.500
UC San Diego00.00034.429
CS Northridge00.00015.167

Tuesday's Games

Duquesne 72, UC Santa Barbara 61

Boise St. 55, CS Northridge 46

CS Bakersfield 90, La Sierra 49

San Diego St. 72, UC Irvine 69

Wednesday's Games

UC Riverside at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at Pepperdine, ppd.

Cal St.-Fullerton at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Texas A&M Commerce at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Pacific at UC Davis, 9 p.m.

UC San Diego at San Diego, 10 p.m.

