All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Tuesday's Games
American 88, Albany (NY) 62
Wednesday's Games
Loyola (Md.) at Binghamton, 6 p.m.
Merrimack at Mass.-Lowell, 6 p.m.
NJIT at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Coppin St. at UMBC, 7 p.m.
Maine at Fordham, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Northern Vermont-Lyndon at Vermont, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Brown at Bryant, 6 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Tuesday's Games
SC State 73, East Carolina 68
UMass 73, South Florida 67
Houston 100, Norfolk St. 52
Missouri 88, Wichita St. 84, OT
Wednesday's Games
Temple at La Salle, 6 p.m.
NJIT at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
North Alabama at Memphis, 8 p.m.
SMU at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Campbell at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
Charleston Southern at South Florida, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
Tuesday's Games
Charlotte 68, Davidson 66, OT
Duquesne 72, UC Santa Barbara 61
UMass 73, South Florida 67
Wednesday's Games
Temple at La Salle, 6 p.m.
W. Michigan at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Hofstra at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
Richmond at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Vanderbilt at VCU, 7 p.m.
Maine at Fordham, 7:30 p.m.
Saint Joseph's at Penn, 8:30 p.m.
South Carolina at George Washington, 9 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Loyola Chicago, 9 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Saint Louis, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
UMass at Harvard, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
Tuesday's Games
Clemson 101, Penn St. 94, 2OT
Maryland 79, Louisville 54
NC State 85, William & Mary 64
Illinois 73, Syracuse 44
Iowa 81, Georgia Tech 65
Wake Forest 78, Wisconsin 75
Virginia 70, Michigan 68
Wednesday's Games
Ohio St. at Duke, 7:15 p.m.
Purdue at Florida St., 7:15 p.m.
Rutgers at Miami, 7:15 p.m.
North Carolina at Indiana, 9:15 p.m.
Boston College at Nebraska, 9:15 p.m.
Michigan St. at Notre Dame, 9:15 p.m.
Friday's Games
Wake Forest at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at NC State, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Queens (NC)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Tuesday's Games
Queens (NC) 72, Bowling Green 66
Kentucky 60, Bellarmine 41
North Florida 90, Trinity Baptist 49
Stetson 125, Johnson 51
Wednesday's Games
Navy at Lipscomb, Noon
Florida Gulf Coast at Georgia Southern, 7:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at UAB, 7:30 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Austin Peay, 8 p.m.
North Alabama at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Loyola Chicago, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
E. Kentucky at James Madison, 7 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Mercer, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
Tuesday's Games
Marquette 96, Baylor 70
Wednesday's Games
Kansas St. at Butler, 6:30 p.m.
North Dakota at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
Providence at TCU, 8 p.m.
Georgetown at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Oklahoma St. at UConn, 6:30 p.m.
Creighton at Texas, 7 p.m.
Seton Hall at Kansas, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Baylor vs. Gonzaga at Sioux Falls, S.D., 8 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. John's
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
Tuesday's Games
St. John's 95, LIU 68
Marquette 96, Baylor 70
Wednesday's Games
Kansas St. at Butler, 6:30 p.m.
Providence at TCU, 8 p.m.
Georgetown at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.
Samford at DePaul, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Oklahoma St. at UConn, 6:30 p.m.
Creighton at Texas, 7 p.m.
Seton Hall at Kansas, 9 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Tuesday's Games
N. Arizona 82, Ottawa 51
Southern Miss. 64, Montana 54
Tarleton St. 75, Weber St. 65
Idaho St. 75, UMKC 65
Wednesday's Games
Northwest U. at E. Washington, 9 p.m.
Montana St. at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
Portland Bible at Portland St., 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
N. Illinois at Idaho, 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Tuesday's Games
NC Central 79, UNC-Asheville 66
Presbyterian 72, VMI 57
Winthrop 99, Toccoa Falls 52
Wednesday's Games
The Citadel at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.
Elon at High Point, 7 p.m.
Columbia (SC) at SC-Upstate, 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
NC Central at Radford, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at Wofford, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Campbell at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
Charleston Southern at South Florida, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
Tuesday's Games
Clemson 101, Penn St. 94, 2OT
Maryland 79, Louisville 54
Illinois 73, Syracuse 44
Iowa 81, Georgia Tech 65
Wake Forest 78, Wisconsin 75
Virginia 70, Michigan 68
Wednesday's Games
Ohio St. at Duke, 7:15 p.m.
Purdue at Florida St., 7:15 p.m.
Rutgers at Miami, 7:15 p.m.
North Carolina at Indiana, 9:15 p.m.
Boston College at Nebraska, 9:15 p.m.
Michigan St. at Notre Dame, 9:15 p.m.
Friday's Games
Illinois at Maryland, 9 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Tuesday's Games
Duquesne 72, UC Santa Barbara 61
Boise St. 55, CS Northridge 46
CS Bakersfield 90, La Sierra 49
San Diego St. 72, UC Irvine 69
Wednesday's Games
UC Riverside at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.
Cal Poly at Pepperdine, ppd.
Cal St.-Fullerton at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Texas A&M Commerce at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
Pacific at UC Davis, 9 p.m.
UC San Diego at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.