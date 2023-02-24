All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Coll. of Charleston152.882273.900
Hofstra152.882228.733
UNC-Wilmington125.706228.733
Towson116.6471911.633
Drexel108.5561614.533
Delaware710.4121515.500
NC A&T710.4121218.400
William & Mary611.3531119.367
Northeastern611.3531018.357
Stony Brook611.3531020.333
Elon611.353822.267
Hampton512.294822.267
Monmouth (NJ)512.294624.200

Thursday's Games

Coll. of Charleston 83, Towson 75

Drexel 75, Northeastern 48

Hampton 86, Monmouth (NJ) 81

Delaware 73, NC A&T 71

UNC-Wilmington 76, Stony Brook 69

William & Mary 73, Elon 60

Saturday's Games

Stony Brook at Coll. of Charleston, Noon

Northeastern at Hofstra, 2 p.m.

Hampton at NC A&T, 2 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at William & Mary, 2 p.m.

Delaware at Elon, 7 p.m.

Towson at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
FAU152.882253.893
North Texas144.778236.793
UAB126.667218.724
Middle Tennessee107.5881711.607
Charlotte89.4711711.607
Rice89.4711711.607
W. Kentucky710.4121513.536
FIU710.4121315.464
Louisiana Tech611.3531315.464
UTEP611.3531315.464
UTSA216.111821.276

Thursday's Games

Charlotte 55, North Texas 49

FAU 106, UTSA 66

UTEP 87, FIU 82

UAB 85, Rice 57

W. Kentucky 76, Louisiana Tech 66

Saturday's Games

UTEP at FAU, 2 p.m.

Rice at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Middle Tennessee, 4 p.m.

UTSA at FIU, 7 p.m.

UAB at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Youngstown St.145.737228.733
Cleveland St.145.7371911.633
Milwaukee136.6841910.655
N. Kentucky136.6841812.600
Oakland118.5791317.433
Robert Morris1010.5001516.484
Wright St.910.4741614.533
Detroit910.4741317.433
Fort Wayne811.4211614.533
IUPUI217.105525.167
Green Bay217.105327.100

Thursday's Games

N. Kentucky 67, Detroit 64

Oakland 75, Wright St. 68

IUPUI 81, Robert Morris 75

Milwaukee 96, Fort Wayne 94

Cleveland St. 76, Green Bay 65

Saturday's Games

Wright St. at Detroit, 1 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Oakland, 3 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Green Bay, 5 p.m.

Youngstown St. at IUPUI, 7 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chicago St.201.0001118.379
Hartford02.000523.179

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Yale84.667187.720
Princeton84.667178.680
Penn84.6671611.593
Cornell66.500169.640
Brown66.5001312.520
Harvard57.4171412.538
Dartmouth57.417917.346
Columbia210.167720.259

Saturday's Games

Brown at Columbia, 2 p.m.

Princeton at Harvard, 2 p.m.

Dartmouth at Penn, 2 p.m.

Cornell at Yale, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona133.813207.741
Siena115.6881710.630
Rider115.6881411.560
Quinnipiac107.588199.679
Niagara98.5291412.538
Manhattan88.5001015.400
Fairfield89.4711215.444
Mount St. Mary's611.3531018.357
St. Peter's511.3131015.400
Marist512.294917.346
Canisius512.294719.269

Friday's Games

St. Peter's at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Marist at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

Iona at Mount St. Mary's, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Niagara, 7 p.m.

Siena at Rider, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Fairfield at Canisius, 1 p.m.

Siena at Iona, 1 p.m.

St. Peter's at Niagara, 1 p.m.

Manhattan at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.

Mount St. Mary's at Rider, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Toledo132.867226.786
Kent St.123.800226.786
Ball St.114.733208.714
Akron114.733199.679
Ohio96.6001711.607
Buffalo78.4671315.464
N. Illinois78.4671117.393
Cent. Michigan510.3331018.357
Bowling Green411.2671018.357
Miami (Ohio)411.2671018.357
E. Michigan411.267721.250
W. Michigan312.200721.250

Saturday's Games

Ohio at Miami (Ohio), 1 p.m.

N. Illinois at Cent. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at Toledo, 2 p.m.

Ball St. at E. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Kent St. at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

W. Michigan at Akron, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Howard92.8181711.607
Norfolk St.83.727198.704
Md.-Eastern Shore74.6361511.577
NC Central74.6361411.560
Morgan St.56.4551314.481
Delaware St.47.364620.231
Coppin St.29.182721.250
SC State29.182522.185

Saturday's Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at Coppin St., 4 p.m.

Delaware St. at Morgan St., 4 p.m.

Howard at NC Central, 4 p.m.

Norfolk St. at SC State, 4 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Drake154.789246.800
Bradley154.789228.733
S. Illinois136.684219.700
Belmont136.6842010.667
Indiana St.136.6842010.667
Missouri St.118.5791514.517
Murray St.109.5261514.517
N. Iowa910.4741316.448
Valparaiso514.2631119.367
Illinois St.514.2631020.333
Ill.-Chicago415.2111218.400
Evansville118.053525.167

Sunday's Games

Belmont at N. Iowa, 12:30 p.m.

S. Illinois at Ill.-Chicago, 2 p.m.

Missouri St. at Indiana St., 2 p.m.

Evansville at Illinois St., 3 p.m.

Drake at Bradley, 4 p.m.

Valparaiso at Murray St., 4 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Diego St.132.867225.815
Boise St.123.800226.786
Nevada114.733217.750
Utah St.115.688227.759
New Mexico78.467208.714
San Jose St.78.4671612.571
Fresno St.610.3751017.370
UNLV510.3331611.593
Air Force511.3131415.483
Colorado St.411.2671216.429
Wyoming312.200819.296

Friday's Games

Wyoming at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

Air Force at UNLV, 9:30 p.m.

Nevada at Fresno St., 11 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boise St. at San Jose St., 7 p.m.

San Diego St. at New Mexico, 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Merrimack114.7331416.467
Stonehill106.6251417.452
Fairleigh Dickinson96.6001614.533
St. Francis (Pa.)96.6001216.429
Wagner78.4671412.538
St. Francis (NY)78.4671414.500
Sacred Heart78.4671416.467
CCSU78.4671020.333
LIU114.067324.111

Thursday's Games

Merrimack 70, CCSU 54

St. Francis (NY) 70, Sacred Heart 63

St. Francis (Pa.) 82, Fairleigh Dickinson 72

Wagner 54, Stonehill 44

Saturday's Games

Sacred Heart at CCSU, 1 p.m.

St. Francis (NY) at Fairleigh Dickinson, 1 p.m.

Merrimack at LIU, 1 p.m.

Wagner at St. Francis (Pa.), 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you