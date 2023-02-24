All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coll. of Charleston
|15
|2
|.882
|27
|3
|.900
|Hofstra
|15
|2
|.882
|22
|8
|.733
|UNC-Wilmington
|12
|5
|.706
|22
|8
|.733
|Towson
|11
|6
|.647
|19
|11
|.633
|Drexel
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|14
|.533
|Delaware
|7
|10
|.412
|15
|15
|.500
|NC A&T
|7
|10
|.412
|12
|18
|.400
|William & Mary
|6
|11
|.353
|11
|19
|.367
|Northeastern
|6
|11
|.353
|10
|18
|.357
|Stony Brook
|6
|11
|.353
|10
|20
|.333
|Elon
|6
|11
|.353
|8
|22
|.267
|Hampton
|5
|12
|.294
|8
|22
|.267
|Monmouth (NJ)
|5
|12
|.294
|6
|24
|.200
Thursday's Games
Coll. of Charleston 83, Towson 75
Drexel 75, Northeastern 48
Hampton 86, Monmouth (NJ) 81
Delaware 73, NC A&T 71
UNC-Wilmington 76, Stony Brook 69
William & Mary 73, Elon 60
Saturday's Games
Stony Brook at Coll. of Charleston, Noon
Northeastern at Hofstra, 2 p.m.
Hampton at NC A&T, 2 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at William & Mary, 2 p.m.
Delaware at Elon, 7 p.m.
Towson at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FAU
|15
|2
|.882
|25
|3
|.893
|North Texas
|14
|4
|.778
|23
|6
|.793
|UAB
|12
|6
|.667
|21
|8
|.724
|Middle Tennessee
|10
|7
|.588
|17
|11
|.607
|Charlotte
|8
|9
|.471
|17
|11
|.607
|Rice
|8
|9
|.471
|17
|11
|.607
|W. Kentucky
|7
|10
|.412
|15
|13
|.536
|FIU
|7
|10
|.412
|13
|15
|.464
|Louisiana Tech
|6
|11
|.353
|13
|15
|.464
|UTEP
|6
|11
|.353
|13
|15
|.464
|UTSA
|2
|16
|.111
|8
|21
|.276
Thursday's Games
Charlotte 55, North Texas 49
FAU 106, UTSA 66
UTEP 87, FIU 82
UAB 85, Rice 57
W. Kentucky 76, Louisiana Tech 66
Saturday's Games
UTEP at FAU, 2 p.m.
Rice at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Middle Tennessee, 4 p.m.
UTSA at FIU, 7 p.m.
UAB at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Youngstown St.
|14
|5
|.737
|22
|8
|.733
|Cleveland St.
|14
|5
|.737
|19
|11
|.633
|Milwaukee
|13
|6
|.684
|19
|10
|.655
|N. Kentucky
|13
|6
|.684
|18
|12
|.600
|Oakland
|11
|8
|.579
|13
|17
|.433
|Robert Morris
|10
|10
|.500
|15
|16
|.484
|Wright St.
|9
|10
|.474
|16
|14
|.533
|Detroit
|9
|10
|.474
|13
|17
|.433
|Fort Wayne
|8
|11
|.421
|16
|14
|.533
|IUPUI
|2
|17
|.105
|5
|25
|.167
|Green Bay
|2
|17
|.105
|3
|27
|.100
Thursday's Games
N. Kentucky 67, Detroit 64
Oakland 75, Wright St. 68
IUPUI 81, Robert Morris 75
Milwaukee 96, Fort Wayne 94
Cleveland St. 76, Green Bay 65
Saturday's Games
Wright St. at Detroit, 1 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Oakland, 3 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Green Bay, 5 p.m.
Youngstown St. at IUPUI, 7 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chicago St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|18
|.379
|Hartford
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|23
|.179
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|8
|4
|.667
|18
|7
|.720
|Princeton
|8
|4
|.667
|17
|8
|.680
|Penn
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|11
|.593
|Cornell
|6
|6
|.500
|16
|9
|.640
|Brown
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|Harvard
|5
|7
|.417
|14
|12
|.538
|Dartmouth
|5
|7
|.417
|9
|17
|.346
|Columbia
|2
|10
|.167
|7
|20
|.259
Saturday's Games
Brown at Columbia, 2 p.m.
Princeton at Harvard, 2 p.m.
Dartmouth at Penn, 2 p.m.
Cornell at Yale, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|13
|3
|.813
|20
|7
|.741
|Siena
|11
|5
|.688
|17
|10
|.630
|Rider
|11
|5
|.688
|14
|11
|.560
|Quinnipiac
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|9
|.679
|Niagara
|9
|8
|.529
|14
|12
|.538
|Manhattan
|8
|8
|.500
|10
|15
|.400
|Fairfield
|8
|9
|.471
|12
|15
|.444
|Mount St. Mary's
|6
|11
|.353
|10
|18
|.357
|St. Peter's
|5
|11
|.313
|10
|15
|.400
|Marist
|5
|12
|.294
|9
|17
|.346
|Canisius
|5
|12
|.294
|7
|19
|.269
Friday's Games
St. Peter's at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Marist at Manhattan, 7 p.m.
Iona at Mount St. Mary's, 7 p.m.
Fairfield at Niagara, 7 p.m.
Siena at Rider, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Fairfield at Canisius, 1 p.m.
Siena at Iona, 1 p.m.
St. Peter's at Niagara, 1 p.m.
Manhattan at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.
Mount St. Mary's at Rider, 2 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|13
|2
|.867
|22
|6
|.786
|Kent St.
|12
|3
|.800
|22
|6
|.786
|Ball St.
|11
|4
|.733
|20
|8
|.714
|Akron
|11
|4
|.733
|19
|9
|.679
|Ohio
|9
|6
|.600
|17
|11
|.607
|Buffalo
|7
|8
|.467
|13
|15
|.464
|N. Illinois
|7
|8
|.467
|11
|17
|.393
|Cent. Michigan
|5
|10
|.333
|10
|18
|.357
|Bowling Green
|4
|11
|.267
|10
|18
|.357
|Miami (Ohio)
|4
|11
|.267
|10
|18
|.357
|E. Michigan
|4
|11
|.267
|7
|21
|.250
|W. Michigan
|3
|12
|.200
|7
|21
|.250
Saturday's Games
Ohio at Miami (Ohio), 1 p.m.
N. Illinois at Cent. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Buffalo at Toledo, 2 p.m.
Ball St. at E. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Kent St. at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.
W. Michigan at Akron, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Howard
|9
|2
|.818
|17
|11
|.607
|Norfolk St.
|8
|3
|.727
|19
|8
|.704
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|7
|4
|.636
|15
|11
|.577
|NC Central
|7
|4
|.636
|14
|11
|.560
|Morgan St.
|5
|6
|.455
|13
|14
|.481
|Delaware St.
|4
|7
|.364
|6
|20
|.231
|Coppin St.
|2
|9
|.182
|7
|21
|.250
|SC State
|2
|9
|.182
|5
|22
|.185
Saturday's Games
Md.-Eastern Shore at Coppin St., 4 p.m.
Delaware St. at Morgan St., 4 p.m.
Howard at NC Central, 4 p.m.
Norfolk St. at SC State, 4 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|15
|4
|.789
|24
|6
|.800
|Bradley
|15
|4
|.789
|22
|8
|.733
|S. Illinois
|13
|6
|.684
|21
|9
|.700
|Belmont
|13
|6
|.684
|20
|10
|.667
|Indiana St.
|13
|6
|.684
|20
|10
|.667
|Missouri St.
|11
|8
|.579
|15
|14
|.517
|Murray St.
|10
|9
|.526
|15
|14
|.517
|N. Iowa
|9
|10
|.474
|13
|16
|.448
|Valparaiso
|5
|14
|.263
|11
|19
|.367
|Illinois St.
|5
|14
|.263
|10
|20
|.333
|Ill.-Chicago
|4
|15
|.211
|12
|18
|.400
|Evansville
|1
|18
|.053
|5
|25
|.167
Sunday's Games
Belmont at N. Iowa, 12:30 p.m.
S. Illinois at Ill.-Chicago, 2 p.m.
Missouri St. at Indiana St., 2 p.m.
Evansville at Illinois St., 3 p.m.
Drake at Bradley, 4 p.m.
Valparaiso at Murray St., 4 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|13
|2
|.867
|22
|5
|.815
|Boise St.
|12
|3
|.800
|22
|6
|.786
|Nevada
|11
|4
|.733
|21
|7
|.750
|Utah St.
|11
|5
|.688
|22
|7
|.759
|New Mexico
|7
|8
|.467
|20
|8
|.714
|San Jose St.
|7
|8
|.467
|16
|12
|.571
|Fresno St.
|6
|10
|.375
|10
|17
|.370
|UNLV
|5
|10
|.333
|16
|11
|.593
|Air Force
|5
|11
|.313
|14
|15
|.483
|Colorado St.
|4
|11
|.267
|12
|16
|.429
|Wyoming
|3
|12
|.200
|8
|19
|.296
Friday's Games
Wyoming at Colorado St., 9 p.m.
Air Force at UNLV, 9:30 p.m.
Nevada at Fresno St., 11 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Boise St. at San Jose St., 7 p.m.
San Diego St. at New Mexico, 10 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Merrimack
|11
|4
|.733
|14
|16
|.467
|Stonehill
|10
|6
|.625
|14
|17
|.452
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|9
|6
|.600
|16
|14
|.533
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|9
|6
|.600
|12
|16
|.429
|Wagner
|7
|8
|.467
|14
|12
|.538
|St. Francis (NY)
|7
|8
|.467
|14
|14
|.500
|Sacred Heart
|7
|8
|.467
|14
|16
|.467
|CCSU
|7
|8
|.467
|10
|20
|.333
|LIU
|1
|14
|.067
|3
|24
|.111
Thursday's Games
Merrimack 70, CCSU 54
St. Francis (NY) 70, Sacred Heart 63
St. Francis (Pa.) 82, Fairleigh Dickinson 72
Wagner 54, Stonehill 44
Saturday's Games
Sacred Heart at CCSU, 1 p.m.
St. Francis (NY) at Fairleigh Dickinson, 1 p.m.
Merrimack at LIU, 1 p.m.
Wagner at St. Francis (Pa.), 4 p.m.
