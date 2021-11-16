All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colorado00.000301.000
Arizona00.000201.000
Oregon00.000201.000
Southern Cal00.000201.000
UCLA00.000201.000
Utah00.000201.000
Washington St.00.000201.000
Arizona St.00.00021.667
Washington00.00021.667
Stanford00.00011.500
California00.00012.333
Oregon St.00.00012.333

Monday's Games

Colorado 90, Maine 46

Arizona St. 72, North Florida 63

California 75, San Diego 70

Tulsa 64, Oregon St. 58

Washington 72, Texas Southern 65

Bethune-Cookman at Utah, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Southern Cal at Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Arizona, 9 p.m.

BYU at Oregon, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Valparaiso at Stanford, 8:30 p.m.

North Florida at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Washington St. at Idaho, 9 p.m.

Samford at Oregon St., 9 p.m.

S. Utah at California, 10 p.m.

Arizona St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Washington, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
American U.00.000201.000
Army00.00021.667
Boston U.00.00011.500
Colgate00.00011.500
Holy Cross00.00012.333
Navy00.00012.333
Loyola (Md.)00.00013.250
Bucknell00.00002.000
Lafayette00.00002.000
Lehigh00.00002.000

Monday's Games

Quinnipiac 76, Holy Cross 68

Louisville 77, Navy 60

Tuesday's Games

Colgate at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Lehigh at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Penn, 7 p.m.

American U. at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Merrimack at Army, 6 p.m.

Rider at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Coppin St., 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

SUNY-Polytechnic Institute at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Hartford, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
LSU00.000301.000
Texas A&M00.000301.000
Alabama00.000201.000
Arkansas00.000201.000
Auburn00.000201.000
Florida00.000201.000
Mississippi00.000201.000
Mississippi St.00.000201.000
Tennessee00.000201.000
Vanderbilt00.000201.000
South Carolina00.00021.667
Georgia00.00011.500
Kentucky00.00011.500
Missouri00.00011.500

Monday's Games

LSU 74, Liberty 58

UMKC 80, Missouri 66

Tuesday's Games

SC State at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Mary's at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Houston Baptist at Texas A&M, 1 p.m.

N. Iowa at Arkansas, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.

VCU at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee at Florida, 6 p.m.

Marquette vs. Mississippi at Charleston, S.C., 7 p.m.

UAB at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at LSU, 8 p.m.

N. Illinois at Missouri, 8 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNC-Greensboro00.000301.000
Chattanooga00.000201.000
Furman00.00021.667
Samford00.00021.667
The Citadel00.00021.667
Wofford00.00021.667
VMI00.00011.500
W. Carolina00.00012.333
ETSU00.00002.000
Mercer00.00002.000

Monday's Games

Presbyterian 74, The Citadel 70, 2OT

UNC-Greensboro 55, Coppin St. 48

Wofford 98, Erskine 41

Belmont 95, Furman 89, OT

San Francisco 77, Samford 55

Tuesday's Games

Tennessee Tech at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

Life University at Mercer, 7 p.m.

Keystone at VMI, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Green Bay vs. UNC-Greensboro at St. Petersburg, F.L., 3 p.m.

SC-Upstate at ETSU, 7 p.m.

Carver at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

Samford at Oregon St., 9 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Nicholls00.00031.750
SE Louisiana00.00021.667
Houston Baptist00.00011.500
New Orleans00.00011.500
Texas A&M-CC00.00011.500
McNeese St.00.00012.333
Northwestern St.00.00013.250
Incarnate Word00.00002.000

Monday's Games

Baylor 89, Nicholls 60

McNeese St. 116, Champion Christian College 66

SMU 95, Northwestern St. 48

Tuesday's Games

Texas A&M-CC at IUPUI, 6 p.m.

Concordia (TX) at Incarnate Word, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Houston Baptist at Texas A&M, 1 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Denver, 2 p.m.

Thursday's Games

McNeese St. at LSU, 8 p.m.

SE Louisiana at SMU, 8 p.m.

Nicholls at TCU, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Alabama A&M00.00011.500
Florida A&M00.00011.500
Southern U.00.00011.500
Alabama St.00.00003.000
Alcorn St.00.00004.000
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.00003.000
Bethune-Cookman00.00002.000
Grambling St.00.00003.000
Jackson St.00.00002.000
MVSU00.00002.000
Prairie View00.00005.000
Texas Southern00.00003.000

Monday's Games

Florida A&M 95, LeMoyne-Owen 70

Texas Tech 84, Prairie View 49

Gonzaga 84, Alcorn St. 57

New Mexico 86, Grambling St. 61

Washington 72, Texas Southern 65

Bethune-Cookman at Utah, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Alabama A&M at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Alabama St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Southern U. at Rice, 8 p.m.

Jackson St. at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Texas Southern at Air Force, 9 p.m.

Prairie View at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Alabama St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Portland, 10 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
W. Illinois00.000201.000
Denver00.00021.667
N. Dakota St.00.00021.667
S. Dakota St.00.00021.667
Nebraska-Omaha00.00011.500
North Dakota00.00011.500
Oral Roberts00.00011.500
South Dakota00.00011.500
UMKC00.00012.333

Monday's Games

Denver 63, IUPUI 47

UMKC 80, Missouri 66

North Dakota 79, Montana 77

UNLV 64, N. Dakota St. 62

Tuesday's Games

Iowa Wesleyan at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Denver at UTSA, 8:30 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Texas A&M-CC at Denver, 2 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Montana St. at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Kansas Christian at UMKC, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Haskell at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

Presentation College at S. Dakota St., 9:15 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UALR00.000301.000
Georgia Southern00.000201.000
Georgia St.00.000201.000
Louisiana-Lafayette00.000201.000
Coastal Carolina00.000101.000
Appalachian St.00.00021.667
Arkansas St.00.00021.667
South Alabama00.00011.500
Texas-Arlington00.00011.500
Troy00.00011.500
Texas State00.00012.333
Louisiana-Monroe00.00002.000

Monday's Games

Appalachian St. 98, William Peace 49

Arkansas St. 90, Central Baptist College 63

Tuesday's Games

Bob Jones at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

Georgia St. at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Troy, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

Champion Christian College at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Xavier University of Louisiana at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

UALR at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Charlotte at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at North Texas, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Francisco00.000401.000
Gonzaga00.000301.000
Saint Mary's (Cal)00.000301.000
BYU00.000201.000
Santa Clara00.000201.000
Portland00.00021.667
San Diego00.00021.667
Loyola Marymount00.00011.500
Pepperdine00.00011.500
Pacific00.00012.333

Monday's Games

California 75, San Diego 70

Gonzaga 84, Alcorn St. 57

San Francisco 77, Samford 55

Utah Valley at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

Saint Mary's (Cal) 70, S. Utah 51

Tuesday's Games

Nevada at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

BYU at Oregon, 10 p.m.

Stanislaus State at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

UALR at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

UC Davis at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

Bellarmine at Saint Mary's (Cal), 10 p.m.

UC Riverside at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Portland, 10 p.m.

Nevada at San Francisco, 10:30 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
California Baptist00.000201.000
Chicago St.00.000201.000
Grand Canyon00.000201.000
New Mexico St.00.000201.000
Seattle00.00021.667
Stephen F. Austin00.00021.667
Dixie St.00.00011.500
Rio Grande00.00011.500
Sam Houston St.00.00011.500
Utah Valley00.00011.500
Lamar00.00012.333
Abilene Christian00.00002.000
Tarleton St.00.00002.000

Monday's Games

Georgia Tech 75, Lamar 66

Utah Valley at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago St. at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.

Paul Quinn College at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

Jackson St. at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Missouri St. at Sam Houston St., 8:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Utah Valley at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Davidson vs. New Mexico St. at Conway, S.C., Noon

San Jose St. at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

Morgan St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.

