All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
Monday's Games
Colorado 90, Maine 46
Arizona St. 72, North Florida 63
California 75, San Diego 70
Tulsa 64, Oregon St. 58
Washington 72, Texas Southern 65
Bethune-Cookman at Utah, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Southern Cal at Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Arizona, 9 p.m.
BYU at Oregon, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Valparaiso at Stanford, 8:30 p.m.
North Florida at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Washington St. at Idaho, 9 p.m.
Samford at Oregon St., 9 p.m.
S. Utah at California, 10 p.m.
Arizona St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
Wyoming at Washington, 11 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Monday's Games
Quinnipiac 76, Holy Cross 68
Louisville 77, Navy 60
Tuesday's Games
Colgate at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Lehigh at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
Boston U. at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Lafayette at Penn, 7 p.m.
American U. at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Merrimack at Army, 6 p.m.
Rider at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Coppin St., 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
SUNY-Polytechnic Institute at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at Hartford, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
Monday's Games
LSU 74, Liberty 58
UMKC 80, Missouri 66
Tuesday's Games
SC State at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Mount St. Mary's at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
South Alabama at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Houston Baptist at Texas A&M, 1 p.m.
N. Iowa at Arkansas, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.
VCU at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Milwaukee at Florida, 6 p.m.
Marquette vs. Mississippi at Charleston, S.C., 7 p.m.
UAB at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
McNeese St. at LSU, 8 p.m.
N. Illinois at Missouri, 8 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Monday's Games
Presbyterian 74, The Citadel 70, 2OT
UNC-Greensboro 55, Coppin St. 48
Wofford 98, Erskine 41
Belmont 95, Furman 89, OT
San Francisco 77, Samford 55
Tuesday's Games
Tennessee Tech at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.
Life University at Mercer, 7 p.m.
Keystone at VMI, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Green Bay vs. UNC-Greensboro at St. Petersburg, F.L., 3 p.m.
SC-Upstate at ETSU, 7 p.m.
Carver at The Citadel, 7 p.m.
Samford at Oregon St., 9 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Monday's Games
Baylor 89, Nicholls 60
McNeese St. 116, Champion Christian College 66
SMU 95, Northwestern St. 48
Tuesday's Games
Texas A&M-CC at IUPUI, 6 p.m.
Concordia (TX) at Incarnate Word, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Houston Baptist at Texas A&M, 1 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Denver, 2 p.m.
Thursday's Games
McNeese St. at LSU, 8 p.m.
SE Louisiana at SMU, 8 p.m.
Nicholls at TCU, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Monday's Games
Florida A&M 95, LeMoyne-Owen 70
Texas Tech 84, Prairie View 49
Gonzaga 84, Alcorn St. 57
New Mexico 86, Grambling St. 61
Washington 72, Texas Southern 65
Bethune-Cookman at Utah, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Alabama A&M at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Alabama St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
Southern U. at Rice, 8 p.m.
Jackson St. at California Baptist, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Texas Southern at Air Force, 9 p.m.
Prairie View at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Alabama St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Portland, 10 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
Monday's Games
Denver 63, IUPUI 47
UMKC 80, Missouri 66
North Dakota 79, Montana 77
UNLV 64, N. Dakota St. 62
Tuesday's Games
Iowa Wesleyan at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Denver at UTSA, 8:30 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Texas A&M-CC at Denver, 2 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
Montana St. at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
Kansas Christian at UMKC, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Haskell at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
Presentation College at S. Dakota St., 9:15 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Texas State
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Monday's Games
Appalachian St. 98, William Peace 49
Arkansas St. 90, Central Baptist College 63
Tuesday's Games
Bob Jones at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.
Georgia St. at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Troy, 7 p.m.
South Alabama at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.
Champion Christian College at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Xavier University of Louisiana at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
UALR at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Charlotte at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at North Texas, 8 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Saint Mary's (Cal)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
Monday's Games
California 75, San Diego 70
Gonzaga 84, Alcorn St. 57
San Francisco 77, Samford 55
Utah Valley at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.
Saint Mary's (Cal) 70, S. Utah 51
Tuesday's Games
Nevada at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.
BYU at Oregon, 10 p.m.
Stanislaus State at Pacific, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
UALR at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
UC Davis at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.
Bellarmine at Saint Mary's (Cal), 10 p.m.
UC Riverside at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Portland, 10 p.m.
Nevada at San Francisco, 10:30 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|California Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Dixie St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Utah Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Monday's Games
Georgia Tech 75, Lamar 66
Utah Valley at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Chicago St. at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.
Paul Quinn College at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
Jackson St. at California Baptist, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Missouri St. at Sam Houston St., 8:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Utah Valley at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Davidson vs. New Mexico St. at Conway, S.C., Noon
San Jose St. at California Baptist, 10 p.m.
Morgan St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.