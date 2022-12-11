All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|S. Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
Saturday's Games
W. Illinois 79, E. Illinois 75
Illinois St. 77, SIU-Edwardsville 71
Troy 87, Tennessee Tech 64
Sunday's Games
ETSU at Morehead St., 2 p.m.
Chicago St. at UT Martin, 3 p.m.
Lipscomb at Tennessee St., 3:30 p.m.
Indiana St. at S. Indiana, 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
Philander Smith at UALR, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Bethel (TN) at UT Martin, Noon
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|1
|.900
|UCLA
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Utah
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Southern Cal
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Arizona
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|1
|.889
|Washington
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|3
|.700
|Oregon
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|5
|.500
|Oregon St.
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|Colorado
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Washington St.
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Stanford
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|California
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|11
|.000
Saturday's Games
UCLA 87, Denver 64
UNLV 74, Washington St. 70
Butler 82, California 58
Oregon 78, Nevada 65
Arizona 89, Indiana 75
Sunday's Games
Oregon St. at Texas A&M, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
Creighton vs. Arizona St. at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Texas A&M-CC at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
UTSA at Utah, 9 p.m.
Cal Poly at Washington, 10:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|American
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
Saturday's Games
Vermont 73, Colgate 72
Quinnipiac 76, Lafayette 63
Northeastern 59, Holy Cross 58
Rhode Island 77, Army 67
American 69, George Washington 64
Boston U. 72, Marist 70
Mount St. Mary's 51, Loyola (Md.) 34
Sunday's Games
Navy at Towson, 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
Columbia at Lafayette, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
VMI at American, 6 p.m.
Dartmouth at Boston U., 7 p.m.
UMBC at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
Saturday's Games
Kentucky 69, Yale 59
Arkansas 88, Oklahoma 78
LSU 72, Wake Forest 70
Alabama 71, Houston 65
Mississippi 98, Valparaiso 61
Memphis 82, Auburn 73
Kansas 95, Missouri 67
Sunday's Games
Tennessee vs. Maryland at Brooklyn, N.Y., 4:30 p.m.
Presbyterian at South Carolina, 6 p.m.
Oregon St. at Texas A&M, 6 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
NC Central at LSU, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Alabama, 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
Saturday's Games
Chattanooga 97, Johnson U. 47
VMI 77, Radford 74
Georgia Southern 79, Wofford 57
Furman 82, Winthrop 67
W. Carolina 99, Brevard 55
Florida Gulf Coast 67, Mercer 62
Louisiana-Lafayette 75, Samford 58
Sunday's Games
ETSU at Morehead St., 2 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
VMI at American, 6 p.m.
Furman at NC State, 6:30 p.m.
The Citadel at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Marshall at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Saturday's Games
Abilene Christian 83, Texas A&M Commerce 64
Southern Miss. 95, Lamar 59
Northwestern St. 91, Louisiana-Monroe 73
Texas Rio Grande Valley 95, Houston Christian 82
Portland 100, New Orleans 61
Sunday's Games
Incarnate Word at Kansas St., 3 p.m.
Rust College at Nicholls, 3 p.m.
McNeese St. at Iowa St., 6 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Southern Miss. at Lamar, 8 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Boise St., 9 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
Saturday's Games
Texas 88, Ark.-Pine Bluff 43
North Florida 88, Bethune-Cookman 48
Southern U. 98, LSU-Alexandria 76
S. Illinois 74, Alcorn St. 68
Sunday's Games
Jackson St. at Akron, 2 p.m.
Prairie View at Northwestern, 2 p.m.
North American at Texas Southern, 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
South Alabama at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Edward Waters at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.
Southern U. at Xavier, 7 p.m.
Prairie View at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
MVSU at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|St. Thomas (MN)
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
Saturday's Games
UC Irvine 83, South Dakota 71
W. Illinois 79, E. Illinois 75
UCLA 87, Denver 64
Seattle 80, North Dakota 78, OT
S. Dakota St. 77, E. Washington 76
Montana St. 82, Omaha 54
Green Bay 70, UMKC 64
St. Thomas (MN) 76, Idaho St. 70
Montana 82, N. Dakota St. 75
Oral Roberts 111, Cent. Arkansas 78
Sunday's Games
Waldorf at N. Dakota St., 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
Liberty at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
North Central at North Dakota, 9 p.m.
Mount Marty at S. Dakota St., 9:15 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Midland at Omaha, 1:05 p.m.
Green Bay at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Texas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
Saturday's Games
Coastal Carolina 102, Regent 39
Georgia Southern 79, Wofford 57
Southern Miss. 95, Lamar 59
Northwestern St. 91, Louisiana-Monroe 73
Troy 87, Tennessee Tech 64
James Madison 106, Gallaudet 43
Marshall 69, Robert Morris 60
Texas St. 71, Texas-Arlington 65
Louisiana-Lafayette 75, Samford 58
Old Dominion 44, Gardner-Webb 43
Monday's Games
South Alabama at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.
Louisiana College at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Marshall at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Lamar, 8 p.m.
Mary Hardin-Baylor at Texas St., 8 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
Saturday's Games
Saint Mary's (Cal.) 68, San Diego St. 61
Pacific 76, Fresno St. 72
San Jose St. 75, Santa Clara 64
UC Santa Barbara 67, Pepperdine 64, OT
Portland 100, New Orleans 61
BYU 83, Creighton 80
Cal Baptist 76, San Diego 73
Sunday's Games
Utah St. 79, Loyola Marymount 67
Cal St.-East Bay at Pacific, 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
N. Illinois at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
UC San Diego at San Diego, 10 p.m.
New Mexico vs. San Francisco at Las Vegas, 11:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
CS Stanislaus at Pacific, 9 p.m.
Portland St. at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Cal Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Utah Valley St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
Saturday's Games
Abilene Christian 83, Texas A&M Commerce 64
Utah Valley St. 80, N. Arizona 75, OT
Seattle 80, North Dakota 78, OT
North Texas 60, Grand Canyon 58
S. Utah 67, Cal St.-Fullerton 60
Texas St. 71, Texas-Arlington 65
Texas Rio Grande Valley 95, Houston Christian 82
Cal Baptist 76, San Diego 73
Sunday's Games
Tarleton St. at UCF, Noon
Paul Quinn at Stephen F. Austin, 2 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Duquesne, 4 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
SAGU American Indian College at Utah Valley St., 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.