OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
SIU-Edwardsville00.00074.636
Tennessee St.00.00054.556
SE Missouri00.00055.500
Morehead St.00.00045.444
S. Indiana00.00045.444
UT Martin00.00045.444
Lindenwood (Mo.)00.00046.400
Tennessee Tech00.00037.300
UALR00.00027.222
E. Illinois00.00029.182

Saturday's Games

W. Illinois 79, E. Illinois 75

Illinois St. 77, SIU-Edwardsville 71

Troy 87, Tennessee Tech 64

Sunday's Games

ETSU at Morehead St., 2 p.m.

Chicago St. at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

Lipscomb at Tennessee St., 3:30 p.m.

Indiana St. at S. Indiana, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

Philander Smith at UALR, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Bethel (TN) at UT Martin, Noon

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona St.201.00091.900
UCLA201.00082.800
Utah201.00082.800
Southern Cal201.00073.700
Arizona11.50081.889
Washington11.50073.700
Oregon11.50055.500
Oregon St.11.50045.444
Colorado02.00055.500
Washington St.02.00045.444
Stanford02.00036.333
California02.000011.000

Saturday's Games

UCLA 87, Denver 64

UNLV 74, Washington St. 70

Butler 82, California 58

Oregon 78, Nevada 65

Arizona 89, Indiana 75

Sunday's Games

Oregon St. at Texas A&M, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Creighton vs. Arizona St. at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Texas A&M-CC at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

UTSA at Utah, 9 p.m.

Cal Poly at Washington, 10:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
American00.00072.778
Bucknell00.00064.600
Navy00.00054.556
Boston U.00.00065.545
Colgate00.00066.500
Lehigh00.00044.500
Army00.00056.455
Loyola (Md.)00.00047.364
Holy Cross00.00038.273
Lafayette00.000110.091

Saturday's Games

Vermont 73, Colgate 72

Quinnipiac 76, Lafayette 63

Northeastern 59, Holy Cross 58

Rhode Island 77, Army 67

American 69, George Washington 64

Boston U. 72, Marist 70

Mount St. Mary's 51, Loyola (Md.) 34

Sunday's Games

Navy at Towson, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

Columbia at Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

VMI at American, 6 p.m.

Dartmouth at Boston U., 7 p.m.

UMBC at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Mississippi St.00.000801.000
Arkansas00.00091.900
Missouri00.00091.900
Alabama00.00081.889
Auburn00.00081.889
LSU00.00081.889
Tennessee00.00081.889
Kentucky00.00072.778
Mississippi00.00072.778
Georgia00.00073.700
Texas A&M00.00053.625
Florida00.00064.600
Vanderbilt00.00055.500
South Carolina00.00044.500

Saturday's Games

Kentucky 69, Yale 59

Arkansas 88, Oklahoma 78

LSU 72, Wake Forest 70

Alabama 71, Houston 65

Mississippi 98, Valparaiso 61

Memphis 82, Auburn 73

Kansas 95, Missouri 67

Sunday's Games

Tennessee vs. Maryland at Brooklyn, N.Y., 4:30 p.m.

Presbyterian at South Carolina, 6 p.m.

Oregon St. at Texas A&M, 6 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

NC Central at LSU, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Alabama, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chattanooga00.00073.700
Furman00.00073.700
The Citadel00.00054.556
Samford00.00065.545
Wofford00.00065.545
Mercer00.00056.455
VMI00.00056.455
W. Carolina00.00056.455
ETSU00.00045.444
UNC-Greensboro00.00046.400

Saturday's Games

Chattanooga 97, Johnson U. 47

VMI 77, Radford 74

Georgia Southern 79, Wofford 57

Furman 82, Winthrop 67

W. Carolina 99, Brevard 55

Florida Gulf Coast 67, Mercer 62

Louisiana-Lafayette 75, Samford 58

Sunday's Games

ETSU at Morehead St., 2 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

VMI at American, 6 p.m.

Furman at NC State, 6:30 p.m.

The Citadel at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Marshall at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Northwestern St.00.00082.800
Texas A&M-CC00.00054.556
Incarnate Word00.00055.500
SE Louisiana00.00055.500
Lamar00.00046.400
Nicholls00.00035.375
Texas A&M Commerce00.00047.364
McNeese St.00.00036.333
Houston Christian00.00038.273
New Orleans00.00026.250

Saturday's Games

Abilene Christian 83, Texas A&M Commerce 64

Southern Miss. 95, Lamar 59

Northwestern St. 91, Louisiana-Monroe 73

Texas Rio Grande Valley 95, Houston Christian 82

Portland 100, New Orleans 61

Sunday's Games

Incarnate Word at Kansas St., 3 p.m.

Rust College at Nicholls, 3 p.m.

McNeese St. at Iowa St., 6 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Southern Miss. at Lamar, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Boise St., 9 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Grambling St.00.00063.667
Prairie View00.00044.500
Bethune-Cookman00.00045.444
Southern U.00.00045.444
Alabama A&M00.00035.375
Alcorn St.00.00037.300
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.00038.273
Florida A&M00.00016.143
Jackson St.00.00017.125
Texas Southern00.00017.125
Alabama St.00.00018.111
MVSU00.00019.100

Saturday's Games

Texas 88, Ark.-Pine Bluff 43

North Florida 88, Bethune-Cookman 48

Southern U. 98, LSU-Alexandria 76

S. Illinois 74, Alcorn St. 68

Sunday's Games

Jackson St. at Akron, 2 p.m.

Prairie View at Northwestern, 2 p.m.

North American at Texas Southern, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

South Alabama at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Edward Waters at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.

Southern U. at Xavier, 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

MVSU at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Denver00.00083.727
Oral Roberts00.00073.700
St. Thomas (MN)00.00084.667
W. Illinois00.00064.600
South Dakota00.00056.455
North Dakota00.00057.417
S. Dakota St.00.00047.364
UMKC00.00049.308
Omaha00.00038.273
N. Dakota St.00.00029.182

Saturday's Games

UC Irvine 83, South Dakota 71

W. Illinois 79, E. Illinois 75

UCLA 87, Denver 64

Seattle 80, North Dakota 78, OT

S. Dakota St. 77, E. Washington 76

Montana St. 82, Omaha 54

Green Bay 70, UMKC 64

St. Thomas (MN) 76, Idaho St. 70

Montana 82, N. Dakota St. 75

Oral Roberts 111, Cent. Arkansas 78

Sunday's Games

Waldorf at N. Dakota St., 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Liberty at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

North Central at North Dakota, 9 p.m.

Mount Marty at S. Dakota St., 9:15 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Midland at Omaha, 1:05 p.m.

Green Bay at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Marshall00.00091.900
Southern Miss.00.00091.900
Louisiana-Lafayette00.00081.889
James Madison00.00083.727
Old Dominion00.00074.636
Troy00.00074.636
Appalachian St.00.00064.600
Georgia Southern00.00064.600
Texas St.00.00064.600
Coastal Carolina00.00054.556
Georgia St.00.00054.556
Arkansas St.00.00055.500
South Alabama00.00036.333
Louisiana-Monroe00.00037.300

Saturday's Games

Coastal Carolina 102, Regent 39

Georgia Southern 79, Wofford 57

Southern Miss. 95, Lamar 59

Northwestern St. 91, Louisiana-Monroe 73

Troy 87, Tennessee Tech 64

James Madison 106, Gallaudet 43

Marshall 69, Robert Morris 60

Texas St. 71, Texas-Arlington 65

Louisiana-Lafayette 75, Samford 58

Old Dominion 44, Gardner-Webb 43

Monday's Games

South Alabama at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

Louisiana College at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Marshall at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Lamar, 8 p.m.

Mary Hardin-Baylor at Texas St., 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Francisco00.00082.800
Loyola Marymount00.00083.727
Saint Mary's (Cal.)00.00083.727
Santa Clara00.00083.727
Gonzaga00.00073.700
Portland00.00085.615
Pepperdine00.00054.556
BYU00.00065.545
San Diego00.00055.500
Pacific00.00047.364

Saturday's Games

Saint Mary's (Cal.) 68, San Diego St. 61

Pacific 76, Fresno St. 72

San Jose St. 75, Santa Clara 64

UC Santa Barbara 67, Pepperdine 64, OT

Portland 100, New Orleans 61

BYU 83, Creighton 80

Cal Baptist 76, San Diego 73

Sunday's Games

Utah St. 79, Loyola Marymount 67

Cal St.-East Bay at Pacific, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

N. Illinois at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

UC San Diego at San Diego, 10 p.m.

New Mexico vs. San Francisco at Las Vegas, 11:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

CS Stanislaus at Pacific, 9 p.m.

Portland St. at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Seattle00.00071.875
Sam Houston St.00.00072.778
Cal Baptist00.00074.636
Grand Canyon00.00074.636
S. Utah00.00074.636
Texas Rio Grande Valley00.00064.600
Utah Valley St.00.00064.600
New Mexico St.00.00043.571
Tarleton St.00.00054.556
Abilene Christian00.00065.545
Utah Tech00.00055.500
Stephen F. Austin00.00044.500
Texas-Arlington00.00047.364

Saturday's Games

Abilene Christian 83, Texas A&M Commerce 64

Utah Valley St. 80, N. Arizona 75, OT

Seattle 80, North Dakota 78, OT

North Texas 60, Grand Canyon 58

S. Utah 67, Cal St.-Fullerton 60

Texas St. 71, Texas-Arlington 65

Texas Rio Grande Valley 95, Houston Christian 82

Cal Baptist 76, San Diego 73

Sunday's Games

Tarleton St. at UCF, Noon

Paul Quinn at Stephen F. Austin, 2 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Duquesne, 4 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

SAGU American Indian College at Utah Valley St., 8 p.m.

