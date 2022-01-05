All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
William & Mary201.000312.200
UNC-Wilmington101.00075.583
Drexel101.00065.545
Elon101.000410.286
Delaware11.500105.667
James Madison00.00092.818
Towson01.00095.643
Coll. of Charleston01.00085.615
Hofstra01.00086.571
Northeastern02.00067.462

Wednesday's Games

Towson at Delaware, ppd.

Coll. of Charleston at Hofstra, ppd.

UNC-Wilmington at Northeastern, ppd.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UAB201.000123.800
Louisiana Tech201.000113.786
North Texas101.00083.727
Old Dominion101.00068.429
FIU01.00094.692
Middle Tennessee00.00094.692
Charlotte00.00075.583
Rice01.00075.583
W. Kentucky01.00086.571
FAU00.00076.538
UTEP01.00076.538
Marshall01.00077.500
UTSA01.00077.500
Southern Miss.00.00048.333

Wednesday's Games

Bethune-Cookman at FIU, 1 p.m.

Thursday's Games

UAB at North Texas, 8 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Rice, 8 p.m.

Southern Miss. at UTSA, 8 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at UTEP, 10 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Oakland401.00094.692
Cleveland St.301.00073.700
Detroit201.00047.364
Wright St.31.75067.462
Youngstown St.21.66785.615
Milwaukee22.50049.308
Fort Wayne12.33356.455
N. Kentucky13.25058.385
Green Bay13.250211.154
Ill.-Chicago02.00047.364
Robert Morris03.000210.167
IUPUI02.000110.091

Wednesday's Games

Fort Wayne at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Ill.-Chicago at Wright St., 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Green Bay at Oakland, 7 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cornell101.00093.750
Penn101.000410.286
Princeton00.000103.769
Harvard00.00084.667
Brown01.00088.500
Yale00.00068.429
Columbia00.00039.250
Dartmouth01.00039.250

Tuesday's Games

Friday's Games

Yale at Dartmouth, ppd.

Brown at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Penn, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Princeton, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona301.000112.846
Monmouth (NJ)201.000103.769
Fairfield201.00085.615
Quinnipiac21.66774.636
Manhattan11.50083.727
Siena11.50046.400
St. Peter's11.50036.333
Marist12.33366.500
Niagara03.00057.417
Rider02.00048.333
Canisius02.00049.308

Friday's Games

Quinnipiac at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Marist at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Siena at Monmouth (NJ), ppd.

Manhattan at Rider, 7 p.m.

Iona at St. Peter's, ppd.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Ohio201.000112.846
Miami (Ohio)101.00075.583
E. Michigan101.00066.500
Toledo21.667104.714
Kent St.21.66776.538
Akron11.50084.667
Ball St.11.50067.462
Cent. Michigan11.500211.154
Bowling Green01.00075.583
Buffalo02.00066.500
N. Illinois00.00037.300
W. Michigan03.000410.286

Tuesday's Games

Ohio 69, Akron 63

Kent St. 66, Ball St. 65

Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green, ppd.

Toledo 82, Cent. Michigan 54

E. Michigan 85, W. Michigan 79

Buffalo at N. Illinois, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Bowling Green at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Kent St. at Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.00.00094.692
Howard00.00066.500
SC State00.00078.467
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00056.455
NC Central00.00069.400
Morgan St.00.00047.364
Delaware St.00.000211.154
Coppin St.00.000114.067

Tuesday's Games

Wednesday's Games

Mid-Atlantic Christian at NC Central, ppd.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Loyola Chicago101.00092.818
S. Illinois101.00085.615
Drake11.500105.667
Missouri St.11.500105.667
Indiana St.11.50086.571
Valparaiso11.50086.571
Illinois St.11.50087.533
Bradley11.50077.500
N. Iowa11.50057.417
Evansville02.00049.308

Wednesday's Games

Evansville at Indiana St., 7 p.m.

Drake at S. Illinois, ppd.

Missouri St. at Bradley, 9 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at Illinois St., ppd.

Valparaiso at N. Iowa, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Loyola Chicago vs. San Francisco at Taylorsville, Utah, 2 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colorado St.101.0001101.000
San Diego St.101.00093.750
Boise St.101.000104.714
Nevada101.00075.583
Air Force11.50085.615
Wyoming00.000112.846
Fresno St.01.000104.714
Utah St.01.00095.643
UNLV01.00086.571
San Jose St.00.00065.545
New Mexico01.00077.500

Tuesday's Games

Colorado St. 67, Air Force 59

Boise St. at Utah St., ppd.

Wyoming at Nevada, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Fresno St. at San Diego St., ppd.

UNLV at San Jose St., ppd.

Friday's Games

Colorado St. at Boise St., 10:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner201.00082.800
Merrimack201.00078.467
Bryant201.00067.462
Fairleigh Dickinson201.000210.167
Sacred Heart11.500510.333
CCSU11.500411.267
St. Francis (Pa.)02.00049.308
Mount St. Mary's02.000410.286
LIU02.00039.250
St. Francis (NY)02.000310.231

Thursday's Games

Sacred Heart at CCSU, 7 p.m.

Merrimack at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Mary's at LIU, 7 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at St. Francis (NY), 7 p.m.

Bryant at Wagner, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Murray St.101.000112.846
Morehead St.101.00095.643
UT Martin101.00058.385
SE Missouri11.50069.400
Belmont00.000103.769
SIU-Edwardsville00.00067.462
Tennessee St.00.00057.417
Austin Peay02.00048.333
Tennessee Tech00.000310.231
E. Illinois01.000212.143

Thursday's Games

UT Martin at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.

SE Missouri at Belmont, 8 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Austin Peay, 8:30 p.m.

Murray St. at E. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Morehead St., 8:30 p.m.

