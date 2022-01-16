All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNC-Wilmington201.00085.615
Towson31.750125.706
James Madison21.667113.786
Drexel21.66776.538
William & Mary21.667313.188
Delaware22.500116.647
Hofstra22.500107.588
Coll. of Charleston11.50095.643
Elon13.250413.235
Northeastern05.000610.375

Saturday's Games

Hofstra 82, Delaware 77

Drexel 76, Northeastern 68

Towson 59, Elon 54

James Madison 95, William & Mary 91, OT

Monday's Games

James Madison at Elon, 4 p.m.

Drexel at Hofstra, 4 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Towson at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Louisiana Tech501.000143.824
Charlotte201.00095.643
UAB51.833154.789
North Texas41.800114.733
Old Dominion21.66779.438
Rice32.600106.625
Middle Tennessee22.500116.647
W. Kentucky22.500107.588
UTEP23.40098.529
FAU12.33388.500
Southern Miss.12.333510.333
FIU04.000107.588
Marshall04.000710.412
UTSA05.000711.389

Saturday's Games

Charlotte 62, UTSA 53

UAB 76, FAU 65

North Texas 65, W. Kentucky 60

Middle Tennessee 50, FIU 39

Rice 87, Marshall 77

UTEP 78, Old Dominion 70, OT

Sunday's Games

Louisiana Tech at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

Charlotte at FAU, 4 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Oakland701.000134.765
Cleveland St.71.875114.733
Wright St.62.75098.529
Detroit32.60059.357
Youngstown St.44.500108.556
Fort Wayne44.50088.500
Ill.-Chicago33.50078.467
Milwaukee45.444612.333
N. Kentucky24.33369.400
Green Bay25.286313.188
Robert Morris17.125314.176
IUPUI06.000114.067

Saturday's Games

Oakland 76, Fort Wayne 68

Milwaukee 89, IUPUI 54

Cleveland St. 72, Detroit 70

Ill.-Chicago 80, Green Bay 63

Robert Morris 74, N. Kentucky 64

Youngstown St. 90, Wright St. 87

Tuesday's Games

IUPUI at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Princeton301.000133.813
Yale101.00078.467
Penn31.750611.353
Harvard11.50095.643
Dartmouth12.333410.286
Columbia12.333411.267
Cornell13.25096.600
Brown13.250910.474

Saturday's Games

Harvard 91, Columbia 82

Penn 78, Dartmouth 68

Princeton 76, Brown 74

Yale 96, Cornell 69

Monday's Games

Columbia at Cornell, 2 p.m.

Penn at Princeton, 4 p.m.

Yale at Brown, 5 p.m.

Harvard at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona501.000133.813
Siena31.75066.500
Monmouth (NJ)21.667104.714
St. Peter's21.66746.400
Quinnipiac33.50086.571
Fairfield23.40088.500
Niagara23.40077.500
Marist24.33378.467
Manhattan12.33384.667
Rider13.25059.357
Canisius13.250510.333

Sunday's Games

Niagara at Iona, 1 p.m.

Canisius at Manhattan, 2 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Marist, 2 p.m.

Fairfield at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.

St. Peter's at Rider, 2 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Canisius at St. Peter's, 2 p.m.

Niagara at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

Iona at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Ohio401.000132.867
Toledo51.833134.765
N. Illinois21.66758.385
Buffalo32.60096.600
Kent St.33.50088.500
Akron22.50095.643
Miami (Ohio)22.50087.533
E. Michigan22.50078.467
Ball St.23.40079.438
Cent. Michigan12.333212.143
Bowling Green14.20088.500
W. Michigan05.000412.250

Saturday's Games

Miami (Ohio) 70, W. Michigan 62

Ohio at Cent. Michigan, ppd.

N. Illinois 77, E. Michigan 70

Toledo 91, Bowling Green 78

Tuesday's Games

W. Michigan at Akron, 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Kent St. at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Ball St. at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.201.000114.733
Coppin St.201.000314.176
Morgan St.11.50068.429
Howard01.00067.462
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00056.455
SC State02.000710.412
NC Central00.00069.400
Delaware St.01.000212.143

Saturday's Games

Norfolk St. 77, Howard 74

Coppin St. 79, Morgan St. 76

NC Central at SC State, ppd.

Monday's Games

Notre Dame at Howard, 2:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Loyola Chicago401.000132.867
N. Iowa51.83397.563
Drake31.750125.706
Missouri St.42.667136.684
S. Illinois22.50097.563
Bradley23.40089.471
Illinois St.12.33388.500
Indiana St.13.25088.500
Valparaiso15.167810.444
Evansville04.000411.267

Saturday's Games

Missouri St. 74, Valparaiso 57

Loyola Chicago 64, Indiana St. 56

N. Iowa 69, S. Illinois 68

Sunday's Games

Bradley at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Drake at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Loyola Chicago at Evansville, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Boise St.301.000124.750
San Diego St.201.000103.769
Wyoming101.000122.857
Colorado St.31.750131.929
Fresno St.21.667124.750
Nevada21.66786.571
Air Force12.33386.571
UNLV12.33397.563
Utah St.13.250107.588
San Jose St.02.00077.500
New Mexico04.000710.412

Saturday's Games

Nevada 75, Air Force 68

Boise St. 71, New Mexico 63

Colorado St. 78, San Jose St. 42

San Diego St. at New Mexico, ppd.

Wyoming 71, Utah St. 69

Monday's Games

Wyoming at Nevada, 8 p.m.

UNLV at San Jose St., 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Air Force at Boise St., 9 p.m.

UNLV at San Diego St., ppd.

Utah St. at Fresno St., 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner501.000112.846
Merrimack41.80099.500
Bryant41.80088.500
LIU32.60069.400
Sacred Heart23.400612.333
CCSU23.400513.278
Fairleigh Dickinson23.400213.133
St. Francis (Pa.)14.200511.313
Mount St. Mary's14.200512.294
St. Francis (NY)14.200412.250

Saturday's Games

Bryant 73, Mount St. Mary's 66

Wagner 81, St. Francis (NY) 76

LIU 83, CCSU 61

Sacred Heart 77, Fairleigh Dickinson 71

St. Francis (Pa.) 62, Merrimack 46

Monday's Games

Mount St. Mary's at Merrimack, 3 p.m.

LIU at St. Francis (NY), 3 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Bryant, 7 p.m.

CCSU at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Wagner, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Murray St.401.000142.875
Morehead St.401.000125.706
Belmont31.750134.765
SIU-Edwardsville11.50078.467
Tennessee Tech11.500411.267
UT Martin23.400611.353
Tennessee St.13.250610.375
SE Missouri13.250611.353
Austin Peay03.00049.308
E. Illinois02.000213.133

Saturday's Games

Morehead St. 71, Tennessee St. 64

Tennessee Tech 76, UT Martin 70

Murray St. 82, Belmont 60

Monday's Games

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee St., 2 p.m.

Murray St. at E. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.

Belmont at SIU-Edwardsville, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you