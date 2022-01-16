All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Wilmington
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Towson
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|5
|.706
|James Madison
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|3
|.786
|Drexel
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|6
|.538
|William & Mary
|2
|1
|.667
|3
|13
|.188
|Delaware
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Hofstra
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|Coll. of Charleston
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|5
|.643
|Elon
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|13
|.235
|Northeastern
|0
|5
|.000
|6
|10
|.375
Saturday's Games
Hofstra 82, Delaware 77
Drexel 76, Northeastern 68
Towson 59, Elon 54
James Madison 95, William & Mary 91, OT
Monday's Games
James Madison at Elon, 4 p.m.
Drexel at Hofstra, 4 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Towson at William & Mary, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisiana Tech
|5
|0
|1.000
|14
|3
|.824
|Charlotte
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|UAB
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|4
|.789
|North Texas
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|4
|.733
|Old Dominion
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|9
|.438
|Rice
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|6
|.625
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|W. Kentucky
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|UTEP
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|8
|.529
|FAU
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|8
|.500
|Southern Miss.
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|10
|.333
|FIU
|0
|4
|.000
|10
|7
|.588
|Marshall
|0
|4
|.000
|7
|10
|.412
|UTSA
|0
|5
|.000
|7
|11
|.389
Saturday's Games
Charlotte 62, UTSA 53
UAB 76, FAU 65
North Texas 65, W. Kentucky 60
Middle Tennessee 50, FIU 39
Rice 87, Marshall 77
UTEP 78, Old Dominion 70, OT
Sunday's Games
Louisiana Tech at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
Monday's Games
Charlotte at FAU, 4 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oakland
|7
|0
|1.000
|13
|4
|.765
|Cleveland St.
|7
|1
|.875
|11
|4
|.733
|Wright St.
|6
|2
|.750
|9
|8
|.529
|Detroit
|3
|2
|.600
|5
|9
|.357
|Youngstown St.
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|Fort Wayne
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|8
|.500
|Ill.-Chicago
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|Milwaukee
|4
|5
|.444
|6
|12
|.333
|N. Kentucky
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|9
|.400
|Green Bay
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|13
|.188
|Robert Morris
|1
|7
|.125
|3
|14
|.176
|IUPUI
|0
|6
|.000
|1
|14
|.067
Saturday's Games
Oakland 76, Fort Wayne 68
Milwaukee 89, IUPUI 54
Cleveland St. 72, Detroit 70
Ill.-Chicago 80, Green Bay 63
Robert Morris 74, N. Kentucky 64
Youngstown St. 90, Wright St. 87
Tuesday's Games
IUPUI at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|3
|0
|1.000
|13
|3
|.813
|Yale
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Penn
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|11
|.353
|Harvard
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|5
|.643
|Dartmouth
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|10
|.286
|Columbia
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|11
|.267
|Cornell
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|6
|.600
|Brown
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|10
|.474
Saturday's Games
Harvard 91, Columbia 82
Penn 78, Dartmouth 68
Princeton 76, Brown 74
Yale 96, Cornell 69
Monday's Games
Columbia at Cornell, 2 p.m.
Penn at Princeton, 4 p.m.
Yale at Brown, 5 p.m.
Harvard at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|5
|0
|1.000
|13
|3
|.813
|Siena
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|6
|.500
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|St. Peter's
|2
|1
|.667
|4
|6
|.400
|Quinnipiac
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|Fairfield
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|8
|.500
|Niagara
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|7
|.500
|Marist
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|8
|.467
|Manhattan
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|4
|.667
|Rider
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|9
|.357
|Canisius
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|10
|.333
Sunday's Games
Niagara at Iona, 1 p.m.
Canisius at Manhattan, 2 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Marist, 2 p.m.
Fairfield at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.
St. Peter's at Rider, 2 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Canisius at St. Peter's, 2 p.m.
Niagara at Manhattan, 7 p.m.
Iona at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ohio
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Toledo
|5
|1
|.833
|13
|4
|.765
|N. Illinois
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|8
|.385
|Buffalo
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|6
|.600
|Kent St.
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|8
|.500
|Akron
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|5
|.643
|Miami (Ohio)
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|E. Michigan
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|Ball St.
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|9
|.438
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|12
|.143
|Bowling Green
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|8
|.500
|W. Michigan
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|12
|.250
Saturday's Games
Miami (Ohio) 70, W. Michigan 62
Ohio at Cent. Michigan, ppd.
N. Illinois 77, E. Michigan 70
Toledo 91, Bowling Green 78
Tuesday's Games
W. Michigan at Akron, 7 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Kent St. at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Ohio at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Ball St. at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Coppin St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|14
|.176
|Morgan St.
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|Howard
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|SC State
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|10
|.412
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Delaware St.
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
Saturday's Games
Norfolk St. 77, Howard 74
Coppin St. 79, Morgan St. 76
NC Central at SC State, ppd.
Monday's Games
Notre Dame at Howard, 2:30 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|N. Iowa
|5
|1
|.833
|9
|7
|.563
|Drake
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|5
|.706
|Missouri St.
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|6
|.684
|S. Illinois
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|Bradley
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|9
|.471
|Illinois St.
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|8
|.500
|Indiana St.
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|8
|.500
|Valparaiso
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|10
|.444
|Evansville
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
Saturday's Games
Missouri St. 74, Valparaiso 57
Loyola Chicago 64, Indiana St. 56
N. Iowa 69, S. Illinois 68
Sunday's Games
Bradley at Illinois St., 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
Drake at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Loyola Chicago at Evansville, 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|4
|.750
|San Diego St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Wyoming
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Colorado St.
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|1
|.929
|Fresno St.
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|4
|.750
|Nevada
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|6
|.571
|Air Force
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|6
|.571
|UNLV
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|7
|.563
|Utah St.
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|7
|.588
|San Jose St.
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|New Mexico
|0
|4
|.000
|7
|10
|.412
Saturday's Games
Nevada 75, Air Force 68
Boise St. 71, New Mexico 63
Colorado St. 78, San Jose St. 42
San Diego St. at New Mexico, ppd.
Wyoming 71, Utah St. 69
Monday's Games
Wyoming at Nevada, 8 p.m.
UNLV at San Jose St., 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Air Force at Boise St., 9 p.m.
UNLV at San Diego St., ppd.
Utah St. at Fresno St., 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|5
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Merrimack
|4
|1
|.800
|9
|9
|.500
|Bryant
|4
|1
|.800
|8
|8
|.500
|LIU
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|9
|.400
|Sacred Heart
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|12
|.333
|CCSU
|2
|3
|.400
|5
|13
|.278
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|13
|.133
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|11
|.313
|Mount St. Mary's
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|12
|.294
|St. Francis (NY)
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|12
|.250
Saturday's Games
Bryant 73, Mount St. Mary's 66
Wagner 81, St. Francis (NY) 76
LIU 83, CCSU 61
Sacred Heart 77, Fairleigh Dickinson 71
St. Francis (Pa.) 62, Merrimack 46
Monday's Games
Mount St. Mary's at Merrimack, 3 p.m.
LIU at St. Francis (NY), 3 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Bryant, 7 p.m.
CCSU at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Wagner, 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|Morehead St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|12
|5
|.706
|Belmont
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|4
|.765
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|Tennessee Tech
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|11
|.267
|UT Martin
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|11
|.353
|Tennessee St.
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|10
|.375
|SE Missouri
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|11
|.353
|Austin Peay
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|E. Illinois
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|13
|.133
Saturday's Games
Morehead St. 71, Tennessee St. 64
Tennessee Tech 76, UT Martin 70
Murray St. 82, Belmont 60
Monday's Games
Tennessee Tech at Tennessee St., 2 p.m.
Murray St. at E. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.
Belmont at SIU-Edwardsville, 7 p.m.