PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona152.882253.893
Southern Cal144.778254.862
UCLA135.722216.778
Oregon117.6111811.621
Colorado118.5791910.655
Washington98.5291413.519
Washington St.89.4711513.536
Stanford810.4441513.536
Arizona St.810.4441216.429
California513.2781217.414
Utah415.2111118.379
Oregon St.116.059324.111

Monday's Games

Washington St. at Oregon St., 11 p.m.

UCLA at Washington, 11 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colgate162.8892011.645
Navy126.6671910.655
Boston U.117.6112011.645
Lehigh108.5561218.400
Army99.5001515.500
Loyola (Md.)810.4441415.483
Lafayette711.3891019.345
Holy Cross711.389921.300
American513.278921.300
Bucknell513.278822.267

Tuesday's Games

American at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at Lafayette, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Auburn133.813254.862
Arkansas124.750236.793
Kentucky124.750236.793
Tennessee124.750217.750
Alabama97.5631910.655
LSU88.500209.690
Florida88.5001811.621
South Carolina88.5001711.607
Mississippi St.88.5001712.586
Texas A&M79.4381811.621
Vanderbilt610.3751414.500
Mississippi412.2501316.448
Missouri412.2501019.345
Georgia115.063623.207

Tuesday's Games

Tennessee at Georgia, 6:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Missouri at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at Vanderbilt, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Texas A&M at Alabama, 7 p.m.

LSU at Arkansas, 9 p.m.

Auburn at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chattanooga144.778247.774
Furman126.6672011.645
Samford108.5562010.667
Wofford108.5561812.600
UNC-Greensboro99.5001713.567
VMI99.5001614.533
Mercer810.4441516.484
ETSU711.3891516.484
The Citadel612.3331217.414
W. Carolina513.2781120.355

Sunday's Games

ETSU 73, UNC-Greensboro 69

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Nicholls93.7501910.655
New Orleans93.7501611.593
SE Louisiana94.6921713.567
Texas A&M-CC66.5001910.655
Houston Baptist57.417916.360
Northwestern St.58.385921.300
McNeese St.49.3081020.333
Incarnate Word310.231723.233

Wednesday's Games

Houston Baptist at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Nicholls at Texas A&M-CC, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas Southern124.7501411.560
Alcorn St.114.7331215.444
Southern U.95.6431512.556
Grambling St.86.5711116.407
Prairie View86.571816.333
Ark.-Pine Bluff511.313722.241

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Florida A&M106.6251215.444
Alabama A&M97.5631016.385
Jackson St.69.400818.308
Bethune-Cookman610.375820.286
Alabama St.610.375721.250
MVSU214.125224.077

Monday's Games

Bethune-Cookman at Grambling St., 8:30 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Prairie View, 9 p.m.

Florida A&M at Southern U., 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
S. Dakota St.1801.000274.871
N. Dakota St.135.722219.700
UMKC126.6671911.633
Oral Roberts126.6671811.621
South Dakota117.6111811.621
W. Illinois711.3891614.533
Denver711.3891120.355
St. Thomas (MN)414.2221020.333
Omaha414.222524.172
North Dakota216.111625.194

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas St.123.800216.778
Appalachian St.126.6671813.581
Georgia St.95.6431510.600
Troy106.6251910.655
South Alabama97.5631910.655
Arkansas St.87.5331710.630
Coastal Carolina88.5001612.571
Louisiana-Lafayette89.4711314.481
Texas-Arlington710.4121117.393
Georgia Southern511.3131215.444
Louisiana-Monroe513.2781317.433
UALR311.214818.308

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Gonzaga131.929243.889
Saint Mary's (Cal.)123.800246.800
Santa Clara105.6672010.667
San Francisco106.625238.742
BYU96.600219.700
Portland77.5001713.567
San Diego79.4381415.483
Pacific311.214821.276
Loyola Marymount312.2001017.370
Pepperdine115.063724.226

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
New Mexico St.123.800235.821
Seattle134.765228.733
Stephen F. Austin124.750208.714
Sam Houston St.125.7061713.567
Grand Canyon105.667207.741
Utah Valley St.106.625199.679
Abilene Christian97.563189.667
Tarleton St.97.5631415.483
Dixie St.610.3751316.448
Cal Baptist511.3131514.517
Chicago St.313.188722.241
Texas Rio Grande Valley214.125721.250
Lamar014.000225.074

Wednesday's Games

Texas Rio Grande Valley at Lamar, 8 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Chicago St. at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

