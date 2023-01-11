All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coll. of Charleston
|4
|0
|1.000
|16
|1
|.941
|UNC-Wilmington
|4
|0
|1.000
|14
|3
|.824
|Hofstra
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|7
|.588
|Drexel
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|7
|.563
|Towson
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|6
|.625
|Stony Brook
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|10
|.375
|Northeastern
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|Delaware
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|7
|.563
|William & Mary
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|10
|.375
|NC A&T
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|11
|.353
|Hampton
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|13
|.188
|Elon
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|14
|.125
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|3
|.000
|1
|15
|.063
Wednesday's Games
Towson at Delaware, 7 p.m.
NC A&T at Elon, 7 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Hofstra, 7 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
Hampton at William & Mary, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Drexel at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FAU
|4
|0
|1.000
|14
|1
|.933
|North Texas
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|3
|.813
|UAB
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|4
|.750
|Louisiana Tech
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|6
|.625
|Rice
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|FIU
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Charlotte
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|5
|.688
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|7
|.563
|W. Kentucky
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|6
|.600
|UTEP
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|7
|.533
|UTSA
|1
|4
|.200
|7
|9
|.438
Wednesday's Games
FAU at FIU, 7:30 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at North Texas, 8 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Rice, 8 p.m.
W. Kentucky at UAB, 9 p.m.
UTSA at UTEP, 9 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Milwaukee
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|5
|.688
|N. Kentucky
|5
|1
|.833
|10
|7
|.588
|Youngstown St.
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|5
|.706
|Cleveland St.
|4
|2
|.667
|9
|8
|.529
|Oakland
|4
|2
|.667
|6
|11
|.353
|Fort Wayne
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Robert Morris
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|Wright St.
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|8
|.529
|Detroit
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|11
|.353
|Green Bay
|1
|5
|.167
|2
|15
|.118
|IUPUI
|0
|6
|.000
|3
|14
|.176
Thursday's Games
Youngstown St. at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at IUPUI, 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at Oakland, 7 p.m.
Wright St. at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|14
|.222
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|14
|.222
Tuesday's Games
St. Francis (NY) 78, Hartford 73
Wednesday's Games
Chicago St. at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|4
|.750
|Cornell
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|4
|.750
|Penn
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|8
|.529
|Yale
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|5
|.688
|Harvard
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|7
|.588
|Brown
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|8
|.500
|Columbia
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|12
|.333
|Dartmouth
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|12
|.294
Friday's Games
Yale at Cornell, 5 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Siena
|5
|0
|1.000
|11
|5
|.688
|Iona
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|5
|.688
|Niagara
|4
|2
|.667
|9
|6
|.600
|Quinnipiac
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|5
|.706
|Rider
|3
|3
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|Manhattan
|3
|3
|.500
|5
|10
|.333
|Fairfield
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|9
|.400
|Mount St. Mary's
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|10
|.375
|Canisius
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|11
|.267
|St. Peter's
|2
|5
|.286
|7
|9
|.438
|Marist
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|9
|.357
Friday's Games
Marist at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Fairfield at Iona, 7 p.m.
Manhattan at Mount St. Mary's, 7 p.m.
Siena at Niagara, 7 p.m.
St. Peter's at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kent St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|13
|3
|.813
|Ball St.
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|5
|.688
|Akron
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|6
|.625
|Bowling Green
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|8
|.500
|Buffalo
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|8
|.500
|Toledo
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|6
|.625
|Ohio
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|7
|.563
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|9
|.438
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|10
|.375
|N. Illinois
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|11
|.313
|W. Michigan
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|11
|.313
|E. Michigan
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|12
|.250
Tuesday's Games
Akron 74, Bowling Green 70
Kent St. 75, Toledo 63
Miami (Ohio) 91, Buffalo 80
Ohio 76, Ball St. 71
W. Michigan 85, E. Michigan 79
N. Illinois 73, Cent. Michigan 54
Friday's Games
Kent St. at Ohio, 6:30 p.m.
E. Michigan at Akron, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|5
|.706
|Morgan St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|8
|.500
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|8
|.500
|NC Central
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|8
|.500
|Howard
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|10
|.444
|Coppin St.
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|13
|.316
|SC State
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|15
|.167
|Delaware St.
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|14
|.067
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Indiana St.
|6
|0
|1.000
|13
|4
|.765
|Belmont
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|6
|.667
|N. Iowa
|5
|2
|.714
|9
|8
|.529
|S. Illinois
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|5
|.706
|Bradley
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|Missouri St.
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|8
|.500
|Drake
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|5
|.722
|Murray St.
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|8
|.529
|Illinois St.
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|10
|.412
|Ill.-Chicago
|1
|6
|.143
|9
|9
|.500
|Valparaiso
|0
|7
|.000
|6
|12
|.333
|Evansville
|0
|6
|.000
|4
|13
|.235
Tuesday's Games
Belmont 74, Valparaiso 59
Drake 76, Ill.-Chicago 71, OT
N. Iowa 75, Murray St. 67
Wednesday's Games
S. Illinois at Indiana St., 7 p.m.
Evansville at Bradley, 8 p.m.
Missouri St. at Illinois St., 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Nevada
|4
|0
|1.000
|14
|3
|.824
|San Diego St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Utah St.
|2
|1
|.667
|13
|3
|.813
|Boise St.
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|4
|.750
|San Jose St.
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|6
|.667
|New Mexico
|2
|2
|.500
|15
|2
|.882
|Fresno St.
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|10
|.375
|UNLV
|1
|2
|.333
|12
|3
|.800
|Air Force
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|7
|.588
|Colorado St.
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|9
|.500
|Wyoming
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
Tuesday's Games
Air Force 85, Colorado St. 74, OT
San Jose St. 74, Fresno St. 64
Wyoming at Utah St., 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Boise St. at UNLV, 11 p.m.
Friday's Games
Utah St. at Nevada, 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|3
|0
|1.000
|10
|8
|.556
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|3
|0
|1.000
|6
|10
|.375
|Stonehill
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|11
|.389
|Sacred Heart
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|9
|.500
|CCSU
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|14
|.222
|Merrimack
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|14
|.222
|Wagner
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|7
|.533
|St. Francis (NY)
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
|LIU
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|14
|.125
Tuesday's Games
St. Francis (NY) 78, Hartford 73
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.