All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Coll. of Charleston401.000161.941
UNC-Wilmington401.000143.824
Hofstra31.750107.588
Drexel31.75097.563
Towson21.667106.625
Stony Brook21.667610.375
Northeastern22.50069.400
Delaware12.33397.563
William & Mary12.333610.375
NC A&T13.250611.353
Hampton04.000313.188
Elon03.000214.125
Monmouth (NJ)03.000115.063

Wednesday's Games

Towson at Delaware, 7 p.m.

NC A&T at Elon, 7 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Hofstra, 7 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

Hampton at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Drexel at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
FAU401.000141.933
North Texas41.800133.813
UAB32.600124.750
Louisiana Tech32.600106.625
Rice22.500114.733
FIU22.50087.533
Charlotte23.400115.688
Middle Tennessee23.40097.563
W. Kentucky13.25096.600
UTEP13.25087.533
UTSA14.20079.438

Wednesday's Games

FAU at FIU, 7:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at North Texas, 8 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Rice, 8 p.m.

W. Kentucky at UAB, 9 p.m.

UTSA at UTEP, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Milwaukee51.833115.688
N. Kentucky51.833107.588
Youngstown St.42.667125.706
Cleveland St.42.66798.529
Oakland42.667611.353
Fort Wayne33.500116.647
Robert Morris33.50089.471
Wright St.24.33398.529
Detroit24.333611.353
Green Bay15.167215.118
IUPUI06.000314.176

Thursday's Games

Youngstown St. at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at IUPUI, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Oakland, 7 p.m.

Wright St. at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chicago St.00.000414.222
Hartford00.000414.222

Tuesday's Games

St. Francis (NY) 78, Hartford 73

Wednesday's Games

Chicago St. at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Princeton301.000124.750
Cornell21.667124.750
Penn21.66798.529
Yale12.333115.688
Harvard12.333107.588
Brown12.33388.500
Columbia12.333612.333
Dartmouth12.333512.294

Friday's Games

Yale at Cornell, 5 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Siena501.000115.688
Iona41.800115.688
Niagara42.66796.600
Quinnipiac33.500125.706
Rider33.50069.400
Manhattan33.500510.333
Fairfield23.40069.400
Mount St. Mary's23.400610.375
Canisius24.333411.267
St. Peter's25.28679.438
Marist14.20059.357

Friday's Games

Marist at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Iona, 7 p.m.

Manhattan at Mount St. Mary's, 7 p.m.

Siena at Niagara, 7 p.m.

St. Peter's at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kent St.301.000133.813
Ball St.21.667115.688
Akron21.667106.625
Bowling Green21.66788.500
Buffalo21.66788.500
Toledo12.333106.625
Ohio12.33397.563
Miami (Ohio)12.33379.438
Cent. Michigan12.333610.375
N. Illinois12.333511.313
W. Michigan12.333511.313
E. Michigan12.333412.250

Tuesday's Games

Akron 74, Bowling Green 70

Kent St. 75, Toledo 63

Miami (Ohio) 91, Buffalo 80

Ohio 76, Ball St. 71

W. Michigan 85, E. Michigan 79

N. Illinois 73, Cent. Michigan 54

Friday's Games

Kent St. at Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at Akron, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.201.000125.706
Morgan St.201.00088.500
Md.-Eastern Shore11.50088.500
NC Central11.50088.500
Howard11.500810.444
Coppin St.11.500613.316
SC State02.000315.167
Delaware St.02.000114.067

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Indiana St.601.000134.765
Belmont52.714126.667
N. Iowa52.71498.529
S. Illinois42.667125.706
Bradley42.667116.647
Missouri St.42.66788.500
Drake43.571135.722
Murray St.43.57198.529
Illinois St.24.333710.412
Ill.-Chicago16.14399.500
Valparaiso07.000612.333
Evansville06.000413.235

Tuesday's Games

Belmont 74, Valparaiso 59

Drake 76, Ill.-Chicago 71, OT

N. Iowa 75, Murray St. 67

Wednesday's Games

S. Illinois at Indiana St., 7 p.m.

Evansville at Bradley, 8 p.m.

Missouri St. at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Nevada401.000143.824
San Diego St.301.000123.800
Utah St.21.667133.813
Boise St.21.667124.750
San Jose St.32.600126.667
New Mexico22.500152.882
Fresno St.23.400610.375
UNLV12.333123.800
Air Force13.250107.588
Colorado St.14.20099.500
Wyoming03.000510.333

Tuesday's Games

Air Force 85, Colorado St. 74, OT

San Jose St. 74, Fresno St. 64

Wyoming at Utah St., 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boise St. at UNLV, 11 p.m.

Friday's Games

Utah St. at Nevada, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Fairleigh Dickinson301.000108.556
St. Francis (Pa.)301.000610.375
Stonehill31.750711.389
Sacred Heart21.66799.500
CCSU22.500414.222
Merrimack22.500414.222
Wagner13.25087.533
St. Francis (NY)03.00079.438
LIU04.000214.125

Tuesday's Games

St. Francis (NY) 78, Hartford 73

