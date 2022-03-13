All Times EDT

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona00.000301.000
UCLA00.00021.667
Colorado00.00011.500
Oregon00.00011.500
Southern Cal00.00011.500
Stanford00.00011.500
Washington00.00011.500
Washington St.00.00011.500
Arizona St.00.00001.000
California00.00001.000
Oregon St.00.00001.000
Utah00.00001.000

Saturday's Games

Arizona 84, UCLA 76

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colgate00.000301.000
Navy00.00021.667
American00.00011.500
Boston U.00.00011.500
Bucknell00.00011.500
Lehigh00.00011.500
Army00.00001.000
Holy Cross00.00001.000
Lafayette00.00001.000
Loyola (Md.)00.00001.000

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas A&M00.000301.000
Tennessee00.000201.000
Vanderbilt00.00021.667
Arkansas00.00011.500
Kentucky00.00011.500
LSU00.00011.500
Mississippi St.00.00011.500
Missouri00.00011.500
Alabama00.00001.000
Auburn00.00001.000
Florida00.00001.000
Georgia00.00001.000
Mississippi00.00001.000
South Carolina00.00001.000

Saturday's Games

Texas A&M 82, Arkansas 64

Tennessee 69, Kentucky 62

Sunday's Games

Texas A&M vs. Tennessee at Tampa, Fla., 1 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chattanooga00.000301.000
Furman00.00021.667
Mercer00.00011.500
Samford00.00011.500
The Citadel00.00011.500
Wofford00.00011.500
ETSU00.00001.000
UNC-Greensboro00.00001.000
VMI00.00001.000
W. Carolina00.00001.000

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas A&M-CC00.000301.000
Houston Baptist00.00011.500
McNeese St.00.00011.500
New Orleans00.00011.500
SE Louisiana00.00011.500
Incarnate Word00.00001.000
Nicholls00.00001.000
Northwestern St.00.00001.000

Saturday's Games

Texas A&M-CC 73, SE Louisiana 65

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas Southern00.000301.000
Alcorn St.00.00021.667
Grambling St.00.00011.500
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.00000.000
Prairie View00.00001.000
Southern U.00.00001.000

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Alabama A&M00.00011.500
Alabama St.00.00000.000
Bethune-Cookman00.00000.000
Florida A&M00.00001.000
Jackson St.00.00001.000
MVSU00.00000.000

Saturday's Games

Texas Southern 87, Alcorn St. 62

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
S. Dakota St.00.000301.000
N. Dakota St.00.00021.667
Oral Roberts00.00011.500
South Dakota00.00011.500
Denver00.00001.000
North Dakota00.00000.000
Omaha00.00001.000
St. Thomas (MN)00.00000.000
UMKC00.00001.000
W. Illinois00.00001.000

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Georgia St.00.000301.000
Louisiana-Lafayette00.00031.750
Appalachian St.00.00011.500
Arkansas St.00.00011.500
Georgia Southern00.00011.500
Troy00.00011.500
UALR00.00011.500
Coastal Carolina00.00001.000
Louisiana-Monroe00.00001.000
South Alabama00.00001.000
Texas St.00.00001.000
Texas-Arlington00.00001.000

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Gonzaga00.000201.000
BYU00.00011.500
Loyola Marymount00.00011.500
Portland00.00011.500
Saint Mary's (Cal.)00.00011.500
San Diego00.00011.500
San Francisco00.00011.500
Santa Clara00.00011.500
Pacific00.00001.000
Pepperdine00.00001.000

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
New Mexico St.00.000201.000
Abilene Christian00.00031.750
Cal Baptist00.00011.500
Grand Canyon00.00011.500
Sam Houston St.00.00011.500
Utah Valley St.00.00011.500
Chicago St.00.00001.000
Dixie St.00.00000.000
Lamar00.00000.000
Seattle00.00001.000
Stephen F. Austin00.00001.000
Tarleton St.00.00000.000
Texas Rio Grande Valley00.00001.000

Saturday's Games

New Mexico St. 66, Abilene Christian 52

