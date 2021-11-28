All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
Saturday's Games
Jacksonville St. 93, Elon 81
Hofstra 98, Detroit 84
Coll. of Charleston 68, Chattanooga 66
William & Mary 87, Mary Baldwin 50
Harvard 77, Northeastern 57
Temple 75, Delaware 74
Sunday's Games
James Madison at FAU, 2 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
LIU at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Elon at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Tulane at Coll. of Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
Saturday's Games
W. Kentucky 81, UT Martin 66
NC State 90, Louisiana Tech 81
Middle Tennessee 96, Bryan College 48
Indiana 90, Marshall 79
Sunday's Games
North Texas vs. Drake at Bay Lake, F.L., 10:30 a.m.
North Florida at FIU, Noon
James Madison at FAU, 2 p.m.
Monday's Games
St. Mary's (TX) at UTSA, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Davidson at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Old Dominion at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
Texas State at Rice, 8 p.m.
Rhodes at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
Saturday's Games
Davidson 88, Robert Morris 70
Hofstra 98, Detroit 84
Cleveland St. 89, Penn State-Erie 47
W. Michigan 93, Fort Wayne 85, OT
Green Bay 77, UW-Superior 48
Sunday's Games
Alcorn St. at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Detroit at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
Saturday's Games
Harvard 77, Northeastern 57
Sunday's Games
Stony Brook at Yale, 1 p.m.
Penn at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Dartmouth at Bryant, 4 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Princeton, 4 p.m.
Brown at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
Cornell at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Lafayette at Columbia, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Rider
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|St. Peter's
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Saturday's Games
Providence 85, St. Peter's 71
Army 65, Marist 61
Monmouth (NJ) 61, Cincinnati 59
Sunday's Games
Kansas vs. Iona at Bay Lake, F.L., 1 p.m.
Siena at Bucknell, 2 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Fairfield, 2 p.m.
Rider at South Carolina, 2 p.m.
Brown at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
Cornell at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Niagara at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Siena at Army, 7 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Manhattan, 7 p.m.
Rider at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Saturday's Games
Ball St. 97, Indiana St. 75
W. Illinois 79, Miami (Ohio) 67
W. Michigan 93, Fort Wayne 85, OT
Marquette 80, N. Illinois 66
Sunday's Games
W. Michigan at SE Louisiana, 1:30 p.m.
Chicago St. at Bowling Green, 2 p.m.
E. Michigan at DePaul, 2 p.m.
Monday's Games
Point Park at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Northwestern Ohio at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Point Park at Kent St., 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
Saturday's Games
East Carolina 70, Coppin St. 68
LIU 99, Delaware St. 65
NC Central 96, The Apprentice School 56
Liberty 73, Md.-Eastern Shore 61
Sunday's Games
The Citadel at SC State, 2 p.m.
Hampton at Norfolk St., 8 p.m.
Grambling St. at Morgan St., 10:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Grambling St. at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.
NC Central at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
Hampton at Morgan St., 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Howard at Mount St. Mary's, 7 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at UConn, 7 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Saturday's Games
Ball St. 97, Indiana St. 75
N. Iowa 90, St. Bonaventure 80
Bradley 71, Maine 39
Valparaiso 106, Trinity (IL) Christian College 69
Illinois St. 81, Purdue University Northwest 71
Sunday's Games
North Texas vs. Drake at Bay Lake, F.L., 10:30 a.m.
Evansville at E. Illinois, 2 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
Saturday's Games
Colorado St. 88, N. Colorado 79
Air Force 59, Idaho St. 48
UCLA 73, UNLV 51
Utah St. 80, Texas-Arlington 61
Sunday's Games
Fresno St. at California, 9 p.m.
Monday's Games
Carroll College at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Wyoming at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Saint Louis at Boise St., 9 p.m.
New Mexico at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
Pepperdine at Nevada, 10 p.m.
Long Beach St. at San Diego St., 10 p.m.
South Dakota at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Mount St. Mary's
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
Saturday's Games
NC A&T 73, St. Francis Brooklyn 67
LIU 99, Delaware St. 65
Navy 67, Mount St. Mary's 40
Sunday's Games
Merrimack at Boston U., 1 p.m.
Fordham at CCSU, 1 p.m.
Dartmouth at Bryant, 4 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Princeton, 4 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
LIU at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Manhattan, 7 p.m.
Howard at Mount St. Mary's, 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart at NJIT, 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Saturday's Games
W. Kentucky 81, UT Martin 66
Portland 74, SE Missouri 68
Creighton 70, SIU-Edwardsville 65
Morehead St. 70, UMKC 62
Sunday's Games
SE Missouri at Montana St., 1 p.m.
Evansville at E. Illinois, 2 p.m.
Southern U. at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.
Dayton vs. Belmont at Bay Lake, F.L., 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
Campbellsville at Murray St., 8 p.m.
Austin Peay at TCU, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Chattanooga at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Nebraska-Omaha, 8 p.m.