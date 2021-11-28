All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
James Madison00.00052.714
Coll. of Charleston00.00042.667
Delaware00.00043.571
Towson00.00043.571
Drexel00.00033.500
UNC-Wilmington00.00033.500
Hofstra00.00034.429
Northeastern00.00034.429
Elon00.00025.286
William & Mary00.00016.143

Saturday's Games

Jacksonville St. 93, Elon 81

Hofstra 98, Detroit 84

Coll. of Charleston 68, Chattanooga 66

William & Mary 87, Mary Baldwin 50

Harvard 77, Northeastern 57

Temple 75, Delaware 74

Sunday's Games

James Madison at FAU, 2 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

LIU at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Elon at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Tulane at Coll. of Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Middle Tennessee00.00061.857
FIU00.00051.833
UAB00.00052.714
Louisiana Tech00.00042.667
Marshall00.00042.667
UTEP00.00042.667
Charlotte00.00032.600
Rice00.00043.571
Southern Miss.00.00043.571
UTSA00.00043.571
FAU00.00033.500
W. Kentucky00.00033.500
Old Dominion00.00034.429
North Texas00.00023.400

Saturday's Games

W. Kentucky 81, UT Martin 66

NC State 90, Louisiana Tech 81

Middle Tennessee 96, Bryan College 48

Indiana 90, Marshall 79

Sunday's Games

North Texas vs. Drake at Bay Lake, F.L., 10:30 a.m.

North Florida at FIU, Noon

James Madison at FAU, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

St. Mary's (TX) at UTSA, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Davidson at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Texas State at Rice, 8 p.m.

Rhodes at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Oakland00.00052.714
Cleveland St.00.00042.667
Fort Wayne00.00032.600
N. Kentucky00.00023.400
Youngstown St.00.00023.400
Ill.-Chicago00.00024.333
Milwaukee00.00014.200
Green Bay00.00015.167
IUPUI00.00015.167
Wright St.00.00015.167
Detroit00.00005.000
Robert Morris00.00005.000

Saturday's Games

Davidson 88, Robert Morris 70

Hofstra 98, Detroit 84

Cleveland St. 89, Penn State-Erie 47

W. Michigan 93, Fort Wayne 85, OT

Green Bay 77, UW-Superior 48

Sunday's Games

Alcorn St. at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cornell00.00051.833
Harvard00.00052.714
Princeton00.00042.667
Dartmouth00.00021.667
Yale00.00043.571
Brown00.00044.500
Penn00.00035.375
Columbia00.00024.333

Saturday's Games

Harvard 77, Northeastern 57

Sunday's Games

Stony Brook at Yale, 1 p.m.

Penn at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Dartmouth at Bryant, 4 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Princeton, 4 p.m.

Brown at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cornell at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Columbia, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona00.00061.857
Monmouth (NJ)00.00051.833
Manhattan00.00041.800
Fairfield00.00032.600
Quinnipiac00.00032.600
Rider00.00034.429
Marist00.00023.400
Niagara00.00023.400
Canisius00.00024.333
St. Peter's00.00013.250
Siena00.00014.200

Saturday's Games

Providence 85, St. Peter's 71

Army 65, Marist 61

Monmouth (NJ) 61, Cincinnati 59

Sunday's Games

Kansas vs. Iona at Bay Lake, F.L., 1 p.m.

Siena at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Fairfield, 2 p.m.

Rider at South Carolina, 2 p.m.

Brown at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cornell at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Niagara at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Siena at Army, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

Rider at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Miami (Ohio)00.00051.833
Ohio00.00051.833
Toledo00.00051.833
Buffalo00.00032.600
Kent St.00.00032.600
Akron00.00033.500
Ball St.00.00033.500
E. Michigan00.00023.400
Bowling Green00.00024.333
W. Michigan00.00024.333
Cent. Michigan00.00014.200
N. Illinois00.00015.167

Saturday's Games

Ball St. 97, Indiana St. 75

W. Illinois 79, Miami (Ohio) 67

W. Michigan 93, Fort Wayne 85, OT

Marquette 80, N. Illinois 66

Sunday's Games

W. Michigan at SE Louisiana, 1:30 p.m.

Chicago St. at Bowling Green, 2 p.m.

E. Michigan at DePaul, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Point Park at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Northwestern Ohio at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Point Park at Kent St., 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.00.00061.857
Howard00.00043.571
Delaware St.00.00024.333
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00024.333
Morgan St.00.00024.333
NC Central00.00024.333
SC State00.00016.143
Coppin St.00.00019.100

Saturday's Games

East Carolina 70, Coppin St. 68

LIU 99, Delaware St. 65

NC Central 96, The Apprentice School 56

Liberty 73, Md.-Eastern Shore 61

Sunday's Games

The Citadel at SC State, 2 p.m.

Hampton at Norfolk St., 8 p.m.

Grambling St. at Morgan St., 10:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Grambling St. at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.

NC Central at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Morgan St., 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Howard at Mount St. Mary's, 7 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at UConn, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Loyola Chicago00.00052.714
Missouri St.00.00042.667
Drake00.00032.600
S. Illinois00.00033.500
Illinois St.00.00034.429
Indiana St.00.00034.429
Valparaiso00.00034.429
N. Iowa00.00023.400
Bradley00.00025.286
Evansville00.00026.250

Saturday's Games

Ball St. 97, Indiana St. 75

N. Iowa 90, St. Bonaventure 80

Bradley 71, Maine 39

Valparaiso 106, Trinity (IL) Christian College 69

Illinois St. 81, Purdue University Northwest 71

Sunday's Games

North Texas vs. Drake at Bay Lake, F.L., 10:30 a.m.

Evansville at E. Illinois, 2 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colorado St.00.000701.000
Fresno St.00.000501.000
Wyoming00.000501.000
Air Force00.00061.857
Utah St.00.00051.833
San Diego St.00.00042.667
New Mexico00.00043.571
UNLV00.00043.571
Boise St.00.00033.500
Nevada00.00034.429
San Jose St.00.00023.400

Saturday's Games

Colorado St. 88, N. Colorado 79

Air Force 59, Idaho St. 48

UCLA 73, UNLV 51

Utah St. 80, Texas-Arlington 61

Sunday's Games

Fresno St. at California, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Carroll College at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Wyoming at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Saint Louis at Boise St., 9 p.m.

New Mexico at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Pepperdine at Nevada, 10 p.m.

Long Beach St. at San Diego St., 10 p.m.

South Dakota at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner00.000201.000
Merrimack00.00043.571
Bryant00.00033.500
Sacred Heart00.00024.333
Mount St. Mary's00.00025.286
St. Francis (Pa.)00.00013.250
LIU00.00014.200
CCSU00.00015.167
Fairleigh Dickinson00.00004.000
St. Francis Brooklyn00.00006.000

Saturday's Games

NC A&T 73, St. Francis Brooklyn 67

LIU 99, Delaware St. 65

Navy 67, Mount St. Mary's 40

Sunday's Games

Merrimack at Boston U., 1 p.m.

Fordham at CCSU, 1 p.m.

Dartmouth at Bryant, 4 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Princeton, 4 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

LIU at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

Howard at Mount St. Mary's, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at NJIT, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Murray St.00.00051.833
Belmont00.00052.714
Austin Peay00.00032.600
Morehead St.00.00043.571
SE Missouri00.00033.500
UT Martin00.00034.429
Tennessee Tech00.00024.333
SIU-Edwardsville00.00025.286
Tennessee St.00.00014.200
E. Illinois00.00015.167

Saturday's Games

W. Kentucky 81, UT Martin 66

Portland 74, SE Missouri 68

Creighton 70, SIU-Edwardsville 65

Morehead St. 70, UMKC 62

Sunday's Games

SE Missouri at Montana St., 1 p.m.

Evansville at E. Illinois, 2 p.m.

Southern U. at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.

Dayton vs. Belmont at Bay Lake, F.L., 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

Campbellsville at Murray St., 8 p.m.

Austin Peay at TCU, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chattanooga at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Nebraska-Omaha, 8 p.m.

