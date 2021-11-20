All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Friday's Games
Northeastern 71, Duquesne 55
Pittsburgh 63, Towson 59
Maryland 69, Hofstra 67
James Madison 67, George Mason 64
Mississippi 74, Elon 56
Saturday's Games
UNC-Wilmington at Delaware St., 4 p.m.
Georgia St. vs. William & Mary at High Point, N.C., 5 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Temple vs. Elon at Charleston, S.C., 10:30 a.m.
Northeastern vs. S. Illinois at St. Thomas, 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
Kent St. vs. James Madison at Naples, F.L., Noon
Drexel vs. Tulane at Nassau, 2:30 p.m.
Hofstra at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Appalachian St. vs. Delaware at Estero, F.L., 7:30 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
Friday's Games
FAU 75, UT Martin 67
East Carolina 73, Old Dominion 60
Stephen F. Austin 87, Middle Tennessee 74
Memphis 74, W. Kentucky 62
Rice 83, New Orleans 78
FIU 63, Green Bay 60
Louisiana Tech 83, Northwestern St. 64
UTEP 73, Pacific 64
Saturday's Games
North Dakota at FAU, 6 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Penn vs. Old Dominion at Conway, S.C., 12:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at Marshall, 2 p.m.
Lamar at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
Alabama A&M at UAB, 3 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at UTSA, 4 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro vs. FIU at St. Petersburg, F.L., 5 p.m.
Monday's Games
Rice vs. Evansville at Estero, F.L., 11 a.m.
Toledo vs. Charlotte at Nassau, Noon
Troy at FAU, 7 p.m.
UC Riverside at UTEP, 9 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
Friday's Games
Youngstown St. 79, St. Thomas (MN) 75
Minnesota 78, Fort Wayne 49
Mount St. Mary's 74, Robert Morris 70, OT
Alabama 86, Oakland 59
FIU 63, Green Bay 60
Saturday's Games
Canisius at Cleveland St., 2 p.m.
Detroit at Louisville, 2 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Loyola Chicago, 4 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Green Bay at Weber St., Noon
Niagara at Youngstown St., 3:45 p.m.
Monday's Games
Vermont vs. Oakland at Estero, F.L., 1:30 p.m.
Wright St. vs. George Washington at Naples, F.L., 2:30 p.m.
Coppin St. at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
W. Illinois at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
Friday's Games
Davidson 72, Penn 60
Creighton 78, Brown 57
Vermont 61, Yale 53
Cornell 107, Wells 48
Saturday's Games
Mount Saint Vincent at Columbia, 2 p.m.
MIT at Harvard, 2 p.m.
Bradley vs. Brown at St. Thomas, 3:15 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Penn vs. Old Dominion at Conway, S.C., 12:30 p.m.
Princeton at Oregon St., 3 p.m.
Monday's Games
Cornell at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.
Harvard at Siena, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Rider
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|St. Peter's
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Friday's Games
Iona 54, Liberty 50
Georgetown 83, Siena 65
Manhattan 55, North Alabama 51
Niagara 70, SIU-Edwardsville 60
Saturday's Games
Monmouth (NJ) at Saint Joseph's, Noon
CCSU at Quinnipiac, 1 p.m.
Rider at Buffalo, 2 p.m.
Canisius at Cleveland St., 2 p.m.
Niagara vs. St. Thomas (MN) at Youngstown, O.H., 4:45 p.m.
VMI at Marist, 5 p.m.
Manhattan vs. Liberty at Bay Lake, F.L., 6 p.m.
Fairfield at Sacred Heart, 8 p.m.
Iona vs. North Alabama at Bay Lake, F.L., 8:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Niagara at Youngstown St., 3:45 p.m.
Monday's Games
SUNY-Fredonia at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Harvard at Siena, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
Friday's Games
Norfolk St. 90, Bowling Green 84
Weber St. 85, Ball St. 74
Kentucky 77, Ohio 59
Saturday's Games
Rider at Buffalo, 2 p.m.
Heidelberg at Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m.
E. Michigan at Michigan St., 5 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Boston U. vs. N. Illinois at Jacksonville, F.L., Noon
Ball St. vs. UMass at St. Petersburg, F.L., 2:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Kent St. vs. James Madison at Naples, F.L., Noon
Toledo vs. Charlotte at Nassau, Noon
Akron vs. Fordham at Estero, F.L., 5 p.m.
Mount St. Mary's at Ohio, 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at Iowa, 8:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan vs. Gonzaga at Paradise, N.V., 11 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Friday's Games
Norfolk St. 90, Bowling Green 84
Md.-Eastern Shore 75, Fordham 73, 2OT
Virginia 68, Coppin St. 52
Saturday's Games
Howard at High Point, 2 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Delaware St., 4 p.m.
NC Central at Alabama St., 8 p.m.
Morgan St. at Portland, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Norfolk St. at Xavier, Noon
Monday's Games
Coppin St. at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
Morgan St. at San Francisco, 9 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Friday's Games
Colorado St. 66, Bradley 60
Oklahoma 87, Indiana St. 63
S. Illinois 67, Colorado 63
Saturday's Games
Richmond at Drake, 1 p.m.
UCF at Evansville, 2 p.m.
Bradley vs. Brown at St. Thomas, 3:15 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Loyola Chicago, 4 p.m.
Bucknell at Illinois St., 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
New Mexico St. vs. Indiana St. at Conway, S.C., TBA
Northeastern vs. S. Illinois at St. Thomas, 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
Rice vs. Evansville at Estero, F.L., 11 a.m.
Valparaiso vs. Jacksonville St. at Nassau, 5:30 p.m.
Missouri St. vs. Long Beach St. at Naples, F.L., 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
Friday's Games
Boise St. 82, Temple 62
Utah St. 85, New Mexico St. 58
Colorado St. 66, Bradley 60
Saturday's Games
UNLV vs. Michigan at Paradise, N.V., 12:30 a.m.
Holy Cross vs. Air Force at Daytona Beach, F.L., 2:30 p.m.
Montana St. at New Mexico, 4 p.m.
San Jose St. at Texas, 6 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at San Diego St., 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Boise St. vs. Mississippi at Charleston, S.C., 1 p.m.
Utah St. vs. Oklahoma at Conway, S.C., 3 p.m.
Colorado St. vs. Creighton at St. Thomas, 5:45 p.m.
Monday's Games
Nevada vs. S. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.
Wyoming at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Western New Mexico at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Mount St. Mary's
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Friday's Games
Merrimack 55, Lehigh 45
Mount St. Mary's 74, Robert Morris 70, OT
Saturday's Games
Bethune-Cookman vs. Bryant at Daytona Beach, F.L., Noon
CCSU at Quinnipiac, 1 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at St. John's, 6 p.m.
NJIT at Wagner, ppd.
Fairfield at Sacred Heart, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Merrimack at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
Sacred Heart at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.
Mount St. Mary's at Ohio, 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
Friday's Games
FAU 75, UT Martin 67
Belmont 97, Kennesaw St. 78
Arkansas St. 72, SE Missouri 60
Niagara 70, SIU-Edwardsville 60
Saturday's Games
Austin Peay at Dayton, 2 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
Troy at UT Martin, 3 p.m.
Sunday's Games
SIU-Edwardsville vs. St. Thomas (MN) at Youngstown, O.H., 1 p.m.
North Dakota vs. UT Martin at Boca Raton, F.L., 2 p.m.
Morehead St. at Mississippi St., 3 p.m.
Tennessee St. at South Dakota, 3 p.m.
Monday's Games
ETSU vs. Murray St. at Naples, F.L., 5:30 p.m.
E. Illinois at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Belmont at LSU, 8 p.m.
Missouri Baptist at SE Missouri, 8 p.m.