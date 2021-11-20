All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
James Madison00.000401.000
Coll. of Charleston00.00031.750
Delaware00.00021.667
Drexel00.00021.667
Northeastern00.00022.500
Towson00.00022.500
UNC-Wilmington00.00022.500
Elon00.00023.400
Hofstra00.00013.250
William & Mary00.00003.000

Friday's Games

Northeastern 71, Duquesne 55

Pittsburgh 63, Towson 59

Maryland 69, Hofstra 67

James Madison 67, George Mason 64

Mississippi 74, Elon 56

Saturday's Games

UNC-Wilmington at Delaware St., 4 p.m.

Georgia St. vs. William & Mary at High Point, N.C., 5 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Temple vs. Elon at Charleston, S.C., 10:30 a.m.

Northeastern vs. S. Illinois at St. Thomas, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Kent St. vs. James Madison at Naples, F.L., Noon

Drexel vs. Tulane at Nassau, 2:30 p.m.

Hofstra at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Appalachian St. vs. Delaware at Estero, F.L., 7:30 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Charlotte00.000301.000
FIU00.00031.750
Louisiana Tech00.00031.750
Middle Tennessee00.00031.750
Rice00.00031.750
UAB00.00031.750
UTEP00.00031.750
Marshall00.00021.667
North Texas00.00021.667
UTSA00.00032.600
FAU00.00022.500
Old Dominion00.00023.400
Southern Miss.00.00012.333
W. Kentucky00.00013.250

Friday's Games

FAU 75, UT Martin 67

East Carolina 73, Old Dominion 60

Stephen F. Austin 87, Middle Tennessee 74

Memphis 74, W. Kentucky 62

Rice 83, New Orleans 78

FIU 63, Green Bay 60

Louisiana Tech 83, Northwestern St. 64

UTEP 73, Pacific 64

Saturday's Games

North Dakota at FAU, 6 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Penn vs. Old Dominion at Conway, S.C., 12:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Marshall, 2 p.m.

Lamar at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

Alabama A&M at UAB, 3 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at UTSA, 4 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro vs. FIU at St. Petersburg, F.L., 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Rice vs. Evansville at Estero, F.L., 11 a.m.

Toledo vs. Charlotte at Nassau, Noon

Troy at FAU, 7 p.m.

UC Riverside at UTEP, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Fort Wayne00.00021.667
Ill.-Chicago00.00021.667
N. Kentucky00.00021.667
Youngstown St.00.00021.667
Oakland00.00022.500
Cleveland St.00.00012.333
Milwaukee00.00012.333
Wright St.00.00012.333
Detroit00.00003.000
Green Bay00.00004.000
IUPUI00.00005.000
Robert Morris00.00004.000

Friday's Games

Youngstown St. 79, St. Thomas (MN) 75

Minnesota 78, Fort Wayne 49

Mount St. Mary's 74, Robert Morris 70, OT

Alabama 86, Oakland 59

FIU 63, Green Bay 60

Saturday's Games

Canisius at Cleveland St., 2 p.m.

Detroit at Louisville, 2 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Loyola Chicago, 4 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Green Bay at Weber St., Noon

Niagara at Youngstown St., 3:45 p.m.

Monday's Games

Vermont vs. Oakland at Estero, F.L., 1:30 p.m.

Wright St. vs. George Washington at Naples, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

Coppin St. at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

W. Illinois at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cornell00.000401.000
Princeton00.00031.750
Dartmouth00.00021.667
Harvard00.00021.667
Brown00.00032.600
Yale00.00032.600
Penn00.00024.333
Columbia00.00012.333

Friday's Games

Davidson 72, Penn 60

Creighton 78, Brown 57

Vermont 61, Yale 53

Cornell 107, Wells 48

Saturday's Games

Mount Saint Vincent at Columbia, 2 p.m.

MIT at Harvard, 2 p.m.

Bradley vs. Brown at St. Thomas, 3:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Penn vs. Old Dominion at Conway, S.C., 12:30 p.m.

Princeton at Oregon St., 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cornell at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.

Harvard at Siena, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona00.000401.000
Manhattan00.00031.750
Monmouth (NJ)00.00021.667
Quinnipiac00.00021.667
Rider00.00022.500
Fairfield00.00012.333
Marist00.00012.333
Niagara00.00012.333
Canisius00.00003.000
Siena00.00004.000
St. Peter's00.00002.000

Friday's Games

Iona 54, Liberty 50

Georgetown 83, Siena 65

Manhattan 55, North Alabama 51

Niagara 70, SIU-Edwardsville 60

Saturday's Games

Monmouth (NJ) at Saint Joseph's, Noon

CCSU at Quinnipiac, 1 p.m.

Rider at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

Canisius at Cleveland St., 2 p.m.

Niagara vs. St. Thomas (MN) at Youngstown, O.H., 4:45 p.m.

VMI at Marist, 5 p.m.

Manhattan vs. Liberty at Bay Lake, F.L., 6 p.m.

Fairfield at Sacred Heart, 8 p.m.

Iona vs. North Alabama at Bay Lake, F.L., 8:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Niagara at Youngstown St., 3:45 p.m.

Monday's Games

SUNY-Fredonia at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Siena, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Miami (Ohio)00.000301.000
Ohio00.00031.750
Akron00.00021.667
Toledo00.00021.667
Buffalo00.00011.500
Kent St.00.00011.500
Cent. Michigan00.00012.333
E. Michigan00.00012.333
N. Illinois00.00012.333
W. Michigan00.00012.333
Ball St.00.00013.250
Bowling Green00.00013.250

Friday's Games

Norfolk St. 90, Bowling Green 84

Weber St. 85, Ball St. 74

Kentucky 77, Ohio 59

Saturday's Games

Rider at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

Heidelberg at Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m.

E. Michigan at Michigan St., 5 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston U. vs. N. Illinois at Jacksonville, F.L., Noon

Ball St. vs. UMass at St. Petersburg, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Kent St. vs. James Madison at Naples, F.L., Noon

Toledo vs. Charlotte at Nassau, Noon

Akron vs. Fordham at Estero, F.L., 5 p.m.

Mount St. Mary's at Ohio, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Iowa, 8:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan vs. Gonzaga at Paradise, N.V., 11 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.00.000501.000
Howard00.00031.750
Delaware St.00.00022.500
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00022.500
Morgan St.00.00022.500
SC State00.00015.167
Coppin St.00.00016.143
NC Central00.00003.000

Friday's Games

Norfolk St. 90, Bowling Green 84

Md.-Eastern Shore 75, Fordham 73, 2OT

Virginia 68, Coppin St. 52

Saturday's Games

Howard at High Point, 2 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Delaware St., 4 p.m.

NC Central at Alabama St., 8 p.m.

Morgan St. at Portland, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Norfolk St. at Xavier, Noon

Monday's Games

Coppin St. at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

Morgan St. at San Francisco, 9 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Loyola Chicago00.000301.000
Drake00.000201.000
Missouri St.00.00021.667
S. Illinois00.00021.667
Indiana St.00.00032.600
Evansville00.00022.500
Illinois St.00.00012.333
Bradley00.00013.250
N. Iowa00.00013.250
Valparaiso00.00003.000

Friday's Games

Colorado St. 66, Bradley 60

Oklahoma 87, Indiana St. 63

S. Illinois 67, Colorado 63

Saturday's Games

Richmond at Drake, 1 p.m.

UCF at Evansville, 2 p.m.

Bradley vs. Brown at St. Thomas, 3:15 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Loyola Chicago, 4 p.m.

Bucknell at Illinois St., 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

New Mexico St. vs. Indiana St. at Conway, S.C., TBA

Northeastern vs. S. Illinois at St. Thomas, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Rice vs. Evansville at Estero, F.L., 11 a.m.

Valparaiso vs. Jacksonville St. at Nassau, 5:30 p.m.

Missouri St. vs. Long Beach St. at Naples, F.L., 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colorado St.00.000401.000
Fresno St.00.000301.000
UNLV00.000301.000
Wyoming00.000301.000
Utah St.00.00031.750
Air Force00.00021.667
New Mexico00.00021.667
San Diego St.00.00021.667
Boise St.00.00022.500
San Jose St.00.00012.333
Nevada00.00013.250

Friday's Games

Boise St. 82, Temple 62

Utah St. 85, New Mexico St. 58

Colorado St. 66, Bradley 60

Saturday's Games

UNLV vs. Michigan at Paradise, N.V., 12:30 a.m.

Holy Cross vs. Air Force at Daytona Beach, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

Montana St. at New Mexico, 4 p.m.

San Jose St. at Texas, 6 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at San Diego St., 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boise St. vs. Mississippi at Charleston, S.C., 1 p.m.

Utah St. vs. Oklahoma at Conway, S.C., 3 p.m.

Colorado St. vs. Creighton at St. Thomas, 5:45 p.m.

Monday's Games

Nevada vs. S. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.

Wyoming at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Western New Mexico at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner00.000201.000
Merrimack00.00032.600
Sacred Heart00.00022.500
Mount St. Mary's00.00023.400
Bryant00.00012.333
St. Francis (Pa.)00.00012.333
CCSU00.00004.000
Fairleigh Dickinson00.00002.000
LIU00.00003.000
St. Francis Brooklyn00.00003.000

Friday's Games

Merrimack 55, Lehigh 45

Mount St. Mary's 74, Robert Morris 70, OT

Saturday's Games

Bethune-Cookman vs. Bryant at Daytona Beach, F.L., Noon

CCSU at Quinnipiac, 1 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at St. John's, 6 p.m.

NJIT at Wagner, ppd.

Fairfield at Sacred Heart, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Merrimack at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

Sacred Heart at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.

Mount St. Mary's at Ohio, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Murray St.00.000301.000
Belmont00.00031.750
Morehead St.00.00022.500
Austin Peay00.00012.333
SE Missouri00.00012.333
Tennessee St.00.00012.333
UT Martin00.00012.333
E. Illinois00.00013.250
SIU-Edwardsville00.00013.250
Tennessee Tech00.00013.250

Friday's Games

FAU 75, UT Martin 67

Belmont 97, Kennesaw St. 78

Arkansas St. 72, SE Missouri 60

Niagara 70, SIU-Edwardsville 60

Saturday's Games

Austin Peay at Dayton, 2 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Troy at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

Sunday's Games

SIU-Edwardsville vs. St. Thomas (MN) at Youngstown, O.H., 1 p.m.

North Dakota vs. UT Martin at Boca Raton, F.L., 2 p.m.

Morehead St. at Mississippi St., 3 p.m.

Tennessee St. at South Dakota, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

ETSU vs. Murray St. at Naples, F.L., 5:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Belmont at LSU, 8 p.m.

Missouri Baptist at SE Missouri, 8 p.m.

