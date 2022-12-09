All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|S. Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
Saturday's Games
W. Illinois at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Illinois St., 4 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Troy, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
ETSU at Morehead St., 2 p.m.
Chicago St. at UT Martin, 3 p.m.
Lipscomb at Tennessee St., 3:30 p.m.
Indiana St. at S. Indiana, 4 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Utah
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|UCLA
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Southern Cal
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Arizona
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|1
|.875
|Washington
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|2
|.778
|Oregon
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|Oregon St.
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|Colorado
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Washington St.
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Stanford
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|California
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|10
|.000
Thursday's Games
Colorado 93, Colorado St. 65
Utah 99, Jacksonville St. 58
Friday's Games
Washington at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Denver at UCLA, 3 p.m.
Washington St. vs. UNLV at Las Vegas, 4:30 p.m.
Butler at California, 5 p.m.
Nevada at Oregon, 7 p.m.
Arizona vs. Indiana at Las Vegas, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Oregon St. at Texas A&M, 6 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|American
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
Saturday's Games
Vermont at Colgate, Noon
Lafayette at Quinnipiac, 1 p.m.
Holy Cross at Northeastern, 2 p.m.
Army at Rhode Island, 2 p.m.
American at George Washington, 4 p.m.
Boston U. at Marist, 7 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Mount St. Mary's, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Navy at Towson, 4 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
Friday's Games
Grambling St. at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Yale at Kentucky, 1 p.m.
Arkansas vs. Oklahoma at Tulsa, Okla., 1 p.m.
LSU vs. Wake Forest at Atlanta, 2 p.m.
Alabama at Houston, 3 p.m.
Valparaiso at Mississippi, 3 p.m.
Auburn vs. Memphis at Atlanta, 5 p.m.
Kansas at Missouri, 5:15 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Tennessee vs. Maryland at Brooklyn, N.Y., 4:30 p.m.
Presbyterian at South Carolina, 6 p.m.
Oregon St. at Texas A&M, 6 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
Saturday's Games
Johnson U. at Chattanooga, Noon
Radford at VMI, 1 p.m.
Wofford at Georgia Southern, 3 p.m.
Winthrop at Furman, 4 p.m.
Brevard at W. Carolina, 4 p.m.
Mercer at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Samford at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
ETSU at Morehead St., 2 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Friday's Games
McNeese St. at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Texas A&M Commerce at Abilene Christian, 3 p.m.
Lamar at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Northwestern St., 4:30 p.m.
Texas Rio Grande Valley at Houston Christian, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Portland, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Incarnate Word at Kansas St., 3 p.m.
Rust College at Nicholls, 3 p.m.
McNeese St. at Iowa St., 6 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
Friday's Games
Grambling St. at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas, 1 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at North Florida, 2 p.m.
LSU-Alexandria at Southern U., 5 p.m.
Alcorn St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Jackson St. at Akron, 2 p.m.
Prairie View at Northwestern, 2 p.m.
North American at Texas Southern, 4 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|St. Thomas (MN)
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
Thursday's Games
Montana St. 82, St. Thomas (MN) 65
Saturday's Games
UC Irvine at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
W. Illinois at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.
Denver at UCLA, 3 p.m.
Seattle at North Dakota, 4 p.m.
E. Washington at S. Dakota St., 5 p.m.
Omaha at Montana St., 6 p.m.
UMKC at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
St. Thomas (MN) at Idaho St., 8 p.m.
Montana at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Waldorf at N. Dakota St., 6 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Texas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
Thursday's Games
Marshall 82, Duquesne 71
Friday's Games
Arkansas St. at Air Force, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Regent at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.
Wofford at Georgia Southern, 3 p.m.
Lamar at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Northwestern St., 4:30 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Troy, 5:30 p.m.
Gallaudet at James Madison, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Texas St. vs. Texas-Arlington at Fort Worth, Texas, 7:30 p.m.
Samford at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Old Dominion, 8 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
Friday's Games
Washington at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
San Diego St. vs. Saint Mary's (Cal.) at Phoenix, 3 p.m.
Fresno St. at Pacific, 5 p.m.
San Jose St. at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Portland, 8:30 p.m.
Creighton vs. BYU at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Cal Baptist at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Loyola Marymount vs. Utah St. at Las Vegas, 12:30 a.m.
Cal St.-East Bay at Pacific, 7 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Cal Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Utah Valley St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
Friday's Games
Chapman at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Texas A&M Commerce at Abilene Christian, 3 p.m.
Utah Valley St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
Seattle at North Dakota, 4 p.m.
Grand Canyon vs. North Texas at Phoenix, 5:30 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton vs. S. Utah at Las Vegas, 7 p.m.
Texas St. vs. Texas-Arlington at Fort Worth, Texas, 7:30 p.m.
Texas Rio Grande Valley at Houston Christian, 8 p.m.
Cal Baptist at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Tarleton St. at UCF, Noon
Paul Quinn at Stephen F. Austin, 2 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Duquesne, 4 p.m.
