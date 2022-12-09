All Times EST

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
SIU-Edwardsville00.00073.700
Tennessee St.00.00054.556
SE Missouri00.00055.500
Morehead St.00.00045.444
S. Indiana00.00045.444
UT Martin00.00045.444
Lindenwood (Mo.)00.00046.400
Tennessee Tech00.00036.333
UALR00.00027.222
E. Illinois00.00028.200

Saturday's Games

W. Illinois at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Illinois St., 4 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Troy, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

ETSU at Morehead St., 2 p.m.

Chicago St. at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

Lipscomb at Tennessee St., 3:30 p.m.

Indiana St. at S. Indiana, 4 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona St.201.00091.900
Utah201.00082.800
UCLA201.00072.778
Southern Cal201.00073.700
Arizona11.50071.875
Washington11.50072.778
Oregon11.50045.444
Oregon St.11.50045.444
Colorado02.00055.500
Washington St.02.00044.500
Stanford02.00036.333
California02.000010.000

Thursday's Games

Colorado 93, Colorado St. 65

Utah 99, Jacksonville St. 58

Friday's Games

Washington at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Denver at UCLA, 3 p.m.

Washington St. vs. UNLV at Las Vegas, 4:30 p.m.

Butler at California, 5 p.m.

Nevada at Oregon, 7 p.m.

Arizona vs. Indiana at Las Vegas, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Oregon St. at Texas A&M, 6 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
American00.00062.750
Bucknell00.00064.600
Navy00.00054.556
Colgate00.00065.545
Army00.00055.500
Boston U.00.00055.500
Lehigh00.00044.500
Loyola (Md.)00.00046.400
Holy Cross00.00037.300
Lafayette00.00019.100

Saturday's Games

Vermont at Colgate, Noon

Lafayette at Quinnipiac, 1 p.m.

Holy Cross at Northeastern, 2 p.m.

Army at Rhode Island, 2 p.m.

American at George Washington, 4 p.m.

Boston U. at Marist, 7 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Mount St. Mary's, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Navy at Towson, 4 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Missouri00.000901.000
Auburn00.000801.000
Mississippi St.00.000801.000
Arkansas00.00081.889
Tennessee00.00081.889
Alabama00.00071.875
LSU00.00071.875
Kentucky00.00062.750
Mississippi00.00062.750
Georgia00.00073.700
Texas A&M00.00053.625
Florida00.00064.600
Vanderbilt00.00054.556
South Carolina00.00044.500

Friday's Games

Grambling St. at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Yale at Kentucky, 1 p.m.

Arkansas vs. Oklahoma at Tulsa, Okla., 1 p.m.

LSU vs. Wake Forest at Atlanta, 2 p.m.

Alabama at Houston, 3 p.m.

Valparaiso at Mississippi, 3 p.m.

Auburn vs. Memphis at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

Kansas at Missouri, 5:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tennessee vs. Maryland at Brooklyn, N.Y., 4:30 p.m.

Presbyterian at South Carolina, 6 p.m.

Oregon St. at Texas A&M, 6 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chattanooga00.00063.667
Furman00.00063.667
Samford00.00064.600
Wofford00.00064.600
The Citadel00.00054.556
Mercer00.00055.500
ETSU00.00045.444
UNC-Greensboro00.00046.400
VMI00.00046.400
W. Carolina00.00046.400

Saturday's Games

Johnson U. at Chattanooga, Noon

Radford at VMI, 1 p.m.

Wofford at Georgia Southern, 3 p.m.

Winthrop at Furman, 4 p.m.

Brevard at W. Carolina, 4 p.m.

Mercer at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Samford at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

ETSU at Morehead St., 2 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Northwestern St.00.00072.778
Texas A&M-CC00.00054.556
Incarnate Word00.00055.500
SE Louisiana00.00055.500
Lamar00.00045.444
Texas A&M Commerce00.00046.400
Nicholls00.00035.375
Houston Christian00.00037.300
New Orleans00.00025.286
McNeese St.00.00026.250

Friday's Games

McNeese St. at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Texas A&M Commerce at Abilene Christian, 3 p.m.

Lamar at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Northwestern St., 4:30 p.m.

Texas Rio Grande Valley at Houston Christian, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Incarnate Word at Kansas St., 3 p.m.

Rust College at Nicholls, 3 p.m.

McNeese St. at Iowa St., 6 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Grambling St.00.00053.625
Bethune-Cookman00.00044.500
Prairie View00.00044.500
Southern U.00.00035.375
Alcorn St.00.00036.333
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.00037.300
Alabama A&M00.00025.286
Florida A&M00.00016.143
Jackson St.00.00017.125
Texas Southern00.00017.125
Alabama St.00.00018.111
MVSU00.00019.100

Friday's Games

Grambling St. at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas, 1 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at North Florida, 2 p.m.

LSU-Alexandria at Southern U., 5 p.m.

Alcorn St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Jackson St. at Akron, 2 p.m.

Prairie View at Northwestern, 2 p.m.

North American at Texas Southern, 4 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Denver00.00082.800
Oral Roberts00.00063.667
St. Thomas (MN)00.00074.636
W. Illinois00.00054.556
South Dakota00.00055.500
North Dakota00.00056.455
UMKC00.00048.333
Omaha00.00037.300
S. Dakota St.00.00037.300
N. Dakota St.00.00028.200

Thursday's Games

Montana St. 82, St. Thomas (MN) 65

Saturday's Games

UC Irvine at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

W. Illinois at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Denver at UCLA, 3 p.m.

Seattle at North Dakota, 4 p.m.

E. Washington at S. Dakota St., 5 p.m.

Omaha at Montana St., 6 p.m.

UMKC at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

St. Thomas (MN) at Idaho St., 8 p.m.

Montana at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Waldorf at N. Dakota St., 6 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Marshall00.00081.889
Southern Miss.00.00081.889
Louisiana-Lafayette00.00071.875
James Madison00.00073.700
Appalachian St.00.00064.600
Old Dominion00.00064.600
Troy00.00064.600
Arkansas St.00.00054.556
Georgia Southern00.00054.556
Georgia St.00.00054.556
Texas St.00.00054.556
Coastal Carolina00.00044.500
Louisiana-Monroe00.00036.333
South Alabama00.00036.333

Thursday's Games

Marshall 82, Duquesne 71

Friday's Games

Arkansas St. at Air Force, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Regent at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.

Wofford at Georgia Southern, 3 p.m.

Lamar at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Northwestern St., 4:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Troy, 5:30 p.m.

Gallaudet at James Madison, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Texas St. vs. Texas-Arlington at Fort Worth, Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Samford at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Old Dominion, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Francisco00.00082.800
Santa Clara00.00082.800
Loyola Marymount00.00083.727
Saint Mary's (Cal.)00.00073.700
Gonzaga00.00063.667
Pepperdine00.00053.625
Portland00.00075.583
San Diego00.00054.556
BYU00.00055.500
Pacific00.00037.300

Friday's Games

Washington at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Diego St. vs. Saint Mary's (Cal.) at Phoenix, 3 p.m.

Fresno St. at Pacific, 5 p.m.

San Jose St. at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland, 8:30 p.m.

Creighton vs. BYU at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Cal Baptist at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Loyola Marymount vs. Utah St. at Las Vegas, 12:30 a.m.

Cal St.-East Bay at Pacific, 7 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Seattle00.00061.857
Sam Houston St.00.00072.778
Grand Canyon00.00073.700
Cal Baptist00.00064.600
S. Utah00.00064.600
New Mexico St.00.00043.571
Tarleton St.00.00054.556
Texas Rio Grande Valley00.00054.556
Utah Valley St.00.00054.556
Abilene Christian00.00055.500
Stephen F. Austin00.00044.500
Utah Tech00.00045.444
Texas-Arlington00.00046.400

Friday's Games

Chapman at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Texas A&M Commerce at Abilene Christian, 3 p.m.

Utah Valley St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Seattle at North Dakota, 4 p.m.

Grand Canyon vs. North Texas at Phoenix, 5:30 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton vs. S. Utah at Las Vegas, 7 p.m.

Texas St. vs. Texas-Arlington at Fort Worth, Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Texas Rio Grande Valley at Houston Christian, 8 p.m.

Cal Baptist at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tarleton St. at UCF, Noon

Paul Quinn at Stephen F. Austin, 2 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Duquesne, 4 p.m.

