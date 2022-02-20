All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Wilmington
|13
|3
|.813
|19
|8
|.704
|Towson
|12
|3
|.800
|21
|7
|.750
|Hofstra
|11
|4
|.733
|19
|9
|.679
|Delaware
|10
|5
|.667
|19
|9
|.679
|Drexel
|9
|7
|.563
|14
|12
|.538
|Coll. of Charleston
|6
|8
|.429
|14
|12
|.538
|James Madison
|6
|10
|.375
|15
|12
|.556
|Elon
|5
|11
|.313
|8
|21
|.276
|William & Mary
|4
|12
|.250
|5
|24
|.172
|Northeastern
|1
|14
|.067
|7
|19
|.269
Saturday's Games
Hofstra 76, Northeastern 73
Towson 80, Coll. of Charleston 77
Drexel 71, Elon 60
Delaware 73, William & Mary 69
UNC-Wilmington 78, James Madison 77, OT
Tuesday's Games
Coll. of Charleston at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA West
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|13
|1
|.929
|20
|4
|.833
|UAB
|10
|4
|.714
|20
|7
|.741
|Louisiana Tech
|10
|4
|.714
|19
|7
|.731
|UTEP
|9
|5
|.643
|16
|10
|.615
|Rice
|6
|8
|.429
|14
|12
|.538
|UTSA
|2
|13
|.133
|9
|19
|.321
|Southern Miss.
|1
|12
|.077
|6
|20
|.231
CONFERENCE USA East
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Middle Tennessee
|10
|3
|.769
|19
|7
|.731
|W. Kentucky
|9
|6
|.600
|17
|11
|.607
|FAU
|8
|6
|.571
|15
|12
|.556
|Charlotte
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|12
|.538
|FIU
|5
|9
|.357
|15
|12
|.556
|Old Dominion
|5
|9
|.357
|10
|17
|.370
|Marshall
|3
|11
|.214
|10
|17
|.370
Saturday's Games
UTEP 84, Southern Miss. 70
Middle Tennessee 87, FAU 79
North Texas 58, UAB 57
FIU 80, Rice 78
Louisiana Tech 95, UTSA 71
Charlotte 99, Marshall 84
W. Kentucky 73, Old Dominion 64
Monday's Games
UTEP at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|14
|4
|.778
|18
|7
|.720
|Oakland
|11
|5
|.688
|18
|9
|.667
|Wright St.
|13
|6
|.684
|16
|12
|.571
|Fort Wayne
|12
|6
|.667
|17
|10
|.630
|N. Kentucky
|11
|6
|.647
|15
|11
|.577
|Youngstown St.
|12
|7
|.632
|18
|11
|.621
|Detroit
|8
|6
|.571
|11
|13
|.458
|Ill.-Chicago
|7
|10
|.412
|11
|15
|.423
|Milwaukee
|7
|12
|.368
|9
|19
|.321
|Robert Morris
|5
|14
|.263
|7
|21
|.250
|Green Bay
|3
|14
|.176
|4
|22
|.154
|IUPUI
|1
|14
|.067
|3
|23
|.115
Saturday's Games
Youngstown St. 74, IUPUI 61
Ill.-Chicago 96, Robert Morris 88, OT
Sunday's Games
Wright St. at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Green Bay, 3 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Oakland, 3 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|9
|2
|.818
|19
|5
|.792
|Yale
|9
|2
|.818
|15
|10
|.600
|Penn
|9
|3
|.750
|12
|13
|.480
|Harvard
|5
|6
|.455
|13
|10
|.565
|Cornell
|5
|7
|.417
|13
|10
|.565
|Dartmouth
|4
|7
|.364
|7
|15
|.318
|Brown
|4
|8
|.333
|12
|15
|.444
|Columbia
|1
|11
|.083
|4
|20
|.167
Saturday's Games
Penn 89, Brown 88
Dartmouth 79, Columbia 50
Harvard 77, Cornell 72, OT
Princeton 81, Yale 75
Tuesday's Games
Yale at Dartmouth, 6 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|13
|2
|.867
|21
|5
|.808
|St. Peter's
|10
|5
|.667
|12
|10
|.545
|Siena
|9
|5
|.643
|12
|10
|.545
|Monmouth (NJ)
|9
|6
|.600
|17
|9
|.654
|Quinnipiac
|7
|8
|.467
|12
|11
|.522
|Marist
|7
|9
|.438
|12
|13
|.480
|Niagara
|7
|9
|.438
|12
|13
|.480
|Manhattan
|6
|9
|.400
|13
|11
|.542
|Rider
|6
|9
|.400
|10
|15
|.400
|Fairfield
|6
|10
|.375
|12
|15
|.444
|Canisius
|4
|12
|.250
|8
|19
|.296
Saturday's Games
Niagara 65, Canisius 54
Sunday's Games
Fairfield at Iona, 1 p.m.
Rider at Manhattan, 2 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Marist, 2 p.m.
St. Peter's at Siena, 2 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Siena at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ohio
|13
|3
|.813
|22
|5
|.815
|Toledo
|13
|3
|.813
|21
|6
|.778
|Kent St.
|12
|4
|.750
|17
|9
|.654
|Buffalo
|10
|4
|.714
|16
|8
|.667
|Akron
|10
|6
|.625
|17
|9
|.654
|Ball St.
|7
|8
|.467
|12
|14
|.462
|Miami (Ohio)
|6
|9
|.400
|12
|14
|.462
|Cent. Michigan
|5
|8
|.385
|6
|18
|.250
|N. Illinois
|5
|10
|.333
|8
|17
|.320
|Bowling Green
|5
|11
|.313
|12
|15
|.444
|E. Michigan
|4
|12
|.250
|9
|18
|.333
|W. Michigan
|2
|14
|.125
|6
|21
|.222
Saturday's Games
Akron 67, E. Michigan 48
Buffalo 87, W. Michigan 73
Miami (Ohio) 78, N. Illinois 75
Ball St. 91, Bowling Green 82
Toledo 68, Cent. Michigan 66
Tuesday's Games
Bowling Green at Akron, 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Ball St. at Kent St., 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Ohio, 7 p.m.
Toledo at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|9
|1
|.900
|18
|5
|.783
|NC Central
|7
|2
|.778
|14
|11
|.560
|Howard
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|10
|.583
|SC State
|6
|4
|.600
|14
|12
|.538
|Coppin St.
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|20
|.200
|Morgan St.
|3
|6
|.333
|8
|13
|.381
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|3
|7
|.300
|8
|13
|.381
|Delaware St.
|0
|10
|.000
|2
|21
|.087
Saturday's Games
Howard 68, Morgan St. 66
Norfolk St. 89, Coppin St. 59
NC Central 84, Delaware St. 79, OT
SC State 70, Md.-Eastern Shore 63
Monday's Games
Coppin St. at Howard, 7 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at NC Central, 7:30 p.m.
Delaware St. at SC State, 7:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|11
|4
|.733
|20
|6
|.769
|Missouri St.
|11
|4
|.733
|20
|8
|.714
|N. Iowa
|11
|4
|.733
|15
|10
|.600
|Drake
|10
|5
|.667
|19
|9
|.679
|Bradley
|10
|6
|.625
|16
|12
|.571
|S. Illinois
|8
|8
|.500
|15
|13
|.536
|Valparaiso
|5
|10
|.333
|12
|15
|.444
|Indiana St.
|4
|11
|.267
|11
|16
|.407
|Illinois St.
|4
|11
|.267
|11
|17
|.393
|Evansville
|2
|13
|.133
|6
|20
|.231
Saturday's Games
S. Illinois 76, Indiana St. 72
Bradley 72, Illinois St. 64
Valparaiso 72, Evansville 56
Drake 83, Loyola Chicago 76
Sunday's Games
Missouri St. at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.
Monday's Games
Indiana St. at Drake, 8 p.m.
Loyola Chicago at Illinois St., 8 p.m.
Evansville at Valparaiso, 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|12
|2
|.857
|21
|6
|.778
|Wyoming
|11
|2
|.846
|22
|4
|.846
|Colorado St.
|11
|4
|.733
|21
|4
|.840
|San Diego St.
|8
|3
|.727
|16
|6
|.727
|UNLV
|8
|6
|.571
|16
|11
|.593
|Fresno St.
|6
|6
|.500
|16
|9
|.640
|Nevada
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|13
|.480
|Utah St.
|6
|9
|.400
|15
|13
|.536
|New Mexico
|3
|9
|.250
|11
|15
|.423
|Air Force
|3
|11
|.214
|10
|15
|.400
|San Jose St.
|0
|14
|.000
|7
|19
|.269
Saturday's Games
Wyoming 75, Air Force 67
Boise St. 68, Utah St. 57
UNLV 72, Colorado St. 51
San Diego St. 61, Fresno St. 44
Sunday's Games
New Mexico at San Jose St., 4 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Fresno St. at Air Force, 9 p.m.
San Diego St. at Boise St., 9 p.m.
New Mexico at Utah St., 10 p.m.
UNLV at Nevada, 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|13
|1
|.929
|19
|3
|.864
|Bryant
|13
|2
|.867
|17
|9
|.654
|LIU
|10
|6
|.625
|13
|13
|.500
|Mount St. Mary's
|8
|6
|.571
|12
|14
|.462
|Merrimack
|8
|7
|.533
|13
|15
|.464
|St. Francis (NY)
|7
|9
|.438
|10
|17
|.370
|Sacred Heart
|4
|10
|.286
|8
|19
|.296
|CCSU
|4
|11
|.267
|7
|21
|.250
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|4
|12
|.250
|8
|19
|.296
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|3
|10
|.231
|3
|20
|.130
Saturday's Games
Bryant 105, Fairleigh Dickinson 93
Wagner 78, CCSU 68
Merrimack 80, Sacred Heart 79
LIU 66, Mount St. Mary's 61
St. Francis (NY) 80, St. Francis (Pa.) 72, OT
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|16
|0
|1.000
|26
|2
|.929
|Belmont
|14
|2
|.875
|24
|5
|.828
|Morehead St.
|12
|4
|.750
|20
|9
|.690
|SE Missouri
|7
|8
|.467
|12
|16
|.429
|Tennessee St.
|7
|9
|.438
|12
|16
|.429
|Tennessee Tech
|6
|9
|.400
|9
|19
|.321
|Austin Peay
|6
|10
|.375
|10
|16
|.385
|UT Martin
|4
|12
|.250
|8
|20
|.286
|SIU-Edwardsville
|3
|12
|.200
|9
|19
|.321
|E. Illinois
|3
|12
|.200
|5
|23
|.179
Saturday's Games
SE Missouri 92, Morehead St. 84
Tennessee St. 63, E. Illinois 49
Murray St. 62, UT Martin 60
Tennessee Tech 73, Austin Peay 69
Belmont 73, SIU-Edwardsville 62
Monday's Games
E. Illinois at SIU-Edwardsville, 8 p.m.