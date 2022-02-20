All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNC-Wilmington133.813198.704
Towson123.800217.750
Hofstra114.733199.679
Delaware105.667199.679
Drexel97.5631412.538
Coll. of Charleston68.4291412.538
James Madison610.3751512.556
Elon511.313821.276
William & Mary412.250524.172
Northeastern114.067719.269

Saturday's Games

Hofstra 76, Northeastern 73

Towson 80, Coll. of Charleston 77

Drexel 71, Elon 60

Delaware 73, William & Mary 69

UNC-Wilmington 78, James Madison 77, OT

Tuesday's Games

Coll. of Charleston at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA West

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
North Texas131.929204.833
UAB104.714207.741
Louisiana Tech104.714197.731
UTEP95.6431610.615
Rice68.4291412.538
UTSA213.133919.321
Southern Miss.112.077620.231

CONFERENCE USA East

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Middle Tennessee103.769197.731
W. Kentucky96.6001711.607
FAU86.5711512.556
Charlotte77.5001412.538
FIU59.3571512.556
Old Dominion59.3571017.370
Marshall311.2141017.370

Saturday's Games

UTEP 84, Southern Miss. 70

Middle Tennessee 87, FAU 79

North Texas 58, UAB 57

FIU 80, Rice 78

Louisiana Tech 95, UTSA 71

Charlotte 99, Marshall 84

W. Kentucky 73, Old Dominion 64

Monday's Games

UTEP at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cleveland St.144.778187.720
Oakland115.688189.667
Wright St.136.6841612.571
Fort Wayne126.6671710.630
N. Kentucky116.6471511.577
Youngstown St.127.6321811.621
Detroit86.5711113.458
Ill.-Chicago710.4121115.423
Milwaukee712.368919.321
Robert Morris514.263721.250
Green Bay314.176422.154
IUPUI114.067323.115

Saturday's Games

Youngstown St. 74, IUPUI 61

Ill.-Chicago 96, Robert Morris 88, OT

Sunday's Games

Wright St. at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Green Bay, 3 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Oakland, 3 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Princeton92.818195.792
Yale92.8181510.600
Penn93.7501213.480
Harvard56.4551310.565
Cornell57.4171310.565
Dartmouth47.364715.318
Brown48.3331215.444
Columbia111.083420.167

Saturday's Games

Penn 89, Brown 88

Dartmouth 79, Columbia 50

Harvard 77, Cornell 72, OT

Princeton 81, Yale 75

Tuesday's Games

Yale at Dartmouth, 6 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona132.867215.808
St. Peter's105.6671210.545
Siena95.6431210.545
Monmouth (NJ)96.600179.654
Quinnipiac78.4671211.522
Marist79.4381213.480
Niagara79.4381213.480
Manhattan69.4001311.542
Rider69.4001015.400
Fairfield610.3751215.444
Canisius412.250819.296

Saturday's Games

Niagara 65, Canisius 54

Sunday's Games

Fairfield at Iona, 1 p.m.

Rider at Manhattan, 2 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Marist, 2 p.m.

St. Peter's at Siena, 2 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Siena at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Ohio133.813225.815
Toledo133.813216.778
Kent St.124.750179.654
Buffalo104.714168.667
Akron106.625179.654
Ball St.78.4671214.462
Miami (Ohio)69.4001214.462
Cent. Michigan58.385618.250
N. Illinois510.333817.320
Bowling Green511.3131215.444
E. Michigan412.250918.333
W. Michigan214.125621.222

Saturday's Games

Akron 67, E. Michigan 48

Buffalo 87, W. Michigan 73

Miami (Ohio) 78, N. Illinois 75

Ball St. 91, Bowling Green 82

Toledo 68, Cent. Michigan 66

Tuesday's Games

Bowling Green at Akron, 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Ball St. at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Ohio, 7 p.m.

Toledo at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.91.900185.783
NC Central72.7781411.560
Howard73.7001410.583
SC State64.6001412.538
Coppin St.46.400520.200
Morgan St.36.333813.381
Md.-Eastern Shore37.300813.381
Delaware St.010.000221.087

Saturday's Games

Howard 68, Morgan St. 66

Norfolk St. 89, Coppin St. 59

NC Central 84, Delaware St. 79, OT

SC State 70, Md.-Eastern Shore 63

Monday's Games

Coppin St. at Howard, 7 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at NC Central, 7:30 p.m.

Delaware St. at SC State, 7:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Loyola Chicago114.733206.769
Missouri St.114.733208.714
N. Iowa114.7331510.600
Drake105.667199.679
Bradley106.6251612.571
S. Illinois88.5001513.536
Valparaiso510.3331215.444
Indiana St.411.2671116.407
Illinois St.411.2671117.393
Evansville213.133620.231

Saturday's Games

S. Illinois 76, Indiana St. 72

Bradley 72, Illinois St. 64

Valparaiso 72, Evansville 56

Drake 83, Loyola Chicago 76

Sunday's Games

Missouri St. at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Indiana St. at Drake, 8 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

Evansville at Valparaiso, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Boise St.122.857216.778
Wyoming112.846224.846
Colorado St.114.733214.840
San Diego St.83.727166.727
UNLV86.5711611.593
Fresno St.66.500169.640
Nevada68.4291213.480
Utah St.69.4001513.536
New Mexico39.2501115.423
Air Force311.2141015.400
San Jose St.014.000719.269

Saturday's Games

Wyoming 75, Air Force 67

Boise St. 68, Utah St. 57

UNLV 72, Colorado St. 51

San Diego St. 61, Fresno St. 44

Sunday's Games

New Mexico at San Jose St., 4 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Fresno St. at Air Force, 9 p.m.

San Diego St. at Boise St., 9 p.m.

New Mexico at Utah St., 10 p.m.

UNLV at Nevada, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner131.929193.864
Bryant132.867179.654
LIU106.6251313.500
Mount St. Mary's86.5711214.462
Merrimack87.5331315.464
St. Francis (NY)79.4381017.370
Sacred Heart410.286819.296
CCSU411.267721.250
St. Francis (Pa.)412.250819.296
Fairleigh Dickinson310.231320.130

Saturday's Games

Bryant 105, Fairleigh Dickinson 93

Wagner 78, CCSU 68

Merrimack 80, Sacred Heart 79

LIU 66, Mount St. Mary's 61

St. Francis (NY) 80, St. Francis (Pa.) 72, OT

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Murray St.1601.000262.929
Belmont142.875245.828
Morehead St.124.750209.690
SE Missouri78.4671216.429
Tennessee St.79.4381216.429
Tennessee Tech69.400919.321
Austin Peay610.3751016.385
UT Martin412.250820.286
SIU-Edwardsville312.200919.321
E. Illinois312.200523.179

Saturday's Games

SE Missouri 92, Morehead St. 84

Tennessee St. 63, E. Illinois 49

Murray St. 62, UT Martin 60

Tennessee Tech 73, Austin Peay 69

Belmont 73, SIU-Edwardsville 62

Monday's Games

E. Illinois at SIU-Edwardsville, 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you