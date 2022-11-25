All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Mass.-Lowell00.00051.833
Bryant00.00041.800
Maine00.00041.800
Binghamton00.00032.600
UMBC00.00033.500
New Hampshire00.00022.500
Albany (NY)00.00034.429
NJIT00.00014.200
Vermont00.00015.167

Friday's Games

Vermont vs. Ball St. at Nassau, Bahamas, Noon

Saturday's Games

UMBC at Georgetown, Noon

FAU at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at George Washington, 2 p.m.

Binghamton at La Salle, 2 p.m.

Bryant at Syracuse, 4 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Stonehill at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.

Maine at Brown, 2 p.m.

Wagner at NJIT, 2 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston00.000501.000
East Carolina00.00051.833
UCF00.00051.833
Tulane00.00042.667
Wichita St.00.00032.600
Cincinnati00.00043.571
Memphis00.00022.500
SMU00.00023.400
Tulsa00.00023.400
Temple00.00024.333
South Florida00.00015.167

Thursday's Games

Seton Hall 70, Memphis 69

Friday's Games

St. Francis (NY) at South Florida, 2 p.m.

Nebraska vs. Memphis at Orlando, Fla., 5:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Kent St. at Houston, 2:30 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Wichita St., 4 p.m.

East Carolina at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Drexel at Temple, 2 p.m.

Lamar at SMU, 3 p.m.

Miami at UCF, 5 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Davidson00.00051.833
Duquesne00.00051.833
Fordham00.00051.833
Saint Louis00.00051.833
UMass00.00041.800
George Washington00.00032.600
St. Bonaventure00.00032.600
VCU00.00032.600
Dayton00.00033.500
Richmond00.00033.500
La Salle00.00023.400
Loyola Chicago00.00023.400
Saint Joseph's00.00023.400
George Mason00.00024.333
Rhode Island00.00024.333

Thursday's Games

NC State 76, Dayton 64

Friday's Games

San Francisco at Davidson, 2 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at Harvard, 2 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. St. Bonaventure at Elmont, N.Y., 4 p.m.

Dayton vs. BYU at Nassau, Bahamas, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Queens (NC) at George Mason, 2 p.m.

New Hampshire at George Washington, 2 p.m.

Binghamton at La Salle, 2 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at VCU, 4 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Rhode Island at Boston College, Noon

Harvard at Fordham, 1:30 p.m.

Saint Louis at Auburn, 3 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
North Carolina00.000501.000
Notre Dame00.000501.000
Virginia00.000401.000
Duke00.00051.833
Miami00.00051.833
NC State00.00051.833
Virginia Tech00.00051.833
Wake Forest00.00051.833
Clemson00.00041.800
Boston College00.00042.667
Georgia Tech00.00032.600
Syracuse00.00032.600
Pittsburgh00.00033.500
Florida St.00.00015.167
Louisville00.00006.000

Thursday's Games

Siena 80, Florida St. 63

North Carolina 89, Portland 81

Duke 54, Oregon St. 51

NC State 76, Dayton 64

Friday's Games

Florida St. vs. Stanford at Orlando, Fla., 1:30 p.m.

Duke vs. Xavier at Portland, Ore., 3:30 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. St. Bonaventure at Elmont, N.Y., 4 p.m.

North Carolina vs. Iowa St. at Portland, Ore., 5:30 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Virginia, 6 p.m.

NC State vs. Butler at Nassau, Bahamas, 7 p.m.

Iowa vs. Clemson at Niceville, Fla., 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Hampton at Wake Forest, 12:30 p.m.

North Alabama at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m.

Bryant at Syracuse, 4 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Rhode Island at Boston College, Noon

Miami at UCF, 5 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Queens (NC)00.00051.833
Jacksonville00.00031.750
Stetson00.00031.750
Florida Gulf Coast00.00052.714
Kennesaw St.00.00042.667
Lipscomb00.00042.667
North Alabama00.00042.667
Cent. Arkansas00.00032.600
E. Kentucky00.00043.571
Austin Peay00.00033.500
Liberty00.00033.500
Jacksonville St.00.00022.500
Bellarmine00.00023.400
North Florida00.00014.200

Friday's Games

Bellarmine at Loyola Marymount, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at New Mexico, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Queens (NC) at George Mason, 2 p.m.

Howard at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.

North Alabama at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at VCU, 4 p.m.

Delaware St. at Liberty, 5 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Cent. Arkansas, 6:30 p.m.

Jacksonville St. vs. N. Colorado at Albuquerque, N.M., 9:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Stetson at Campbell, 1 p.m.

Idaho St. at Cent. Arkansas, 4:30 p.m.

Jacksonville St. vs. N. Dakota St. at Albuquerque, N.M., 5 p.m.

Bellarmine at UCLA, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas00.000601.000
Kansas St.00.000601.000
Iowa St.00.000401.000
Texas00.000401.000
West Virginia00.000401.000
Baylor00.00051.833
Oklahoma00.00041.800
TCU00.00031.750
Texas Tech00.00042.667
Oklahoma St.00.00032.600

Thursday's Games

Kansas 69, Wisconsin 68, OT

Iowa St. 81, Villanova 79, OT

Oklahoma 69, Nebraska 56

Purdue vs. West Virginia at Portland, Ore., 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Kansas vs. Tennessee at Nassau, Bahamas, 1 p.m.

North Carolina vs. Iowa St. at Portland, Ore., 5:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Oklahoma vs. Seton Hall at Orlando, Fla., 8 p.m.

TCU vs. California at Niceville, Fla., 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Texas Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 4 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Prairie View at Oklahoma St., 3 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
St. John's00.000601.000
UConn00.000601.000
Creighton00.00061.857
Seton Hall00.00041.800
Xavier00.00041.800
Butler00.00042.667
Marquette00.00042.667
Providence00.00042.667
DePaul00.00032.600
Georgetown00.00033.500
Villanova00.00023.400

Thursday's Games

Iowa St. 81, Villanova 79, OT

Xavier 90, Florida 83

Butler 75, BYU 70

Seton Hall 70, Memphis 69

UConn 83, Oregon 59

Friday's Games

Texas A&M at DePaul, 1 p.m.

Portland vs. Villanova at Portland, Ore., 3 p.m.

Duke vs. Xavier at Portland, Ore., 3:30 p.m.

NC State vs. Butler at Nassau, Bahamas, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma vs. Seton Hall at Orlando, Fla., 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

UMBC at Georgetown, Noon

Niagara at St. John's, 2 p.m.

Columbia at Providence, 4 p.m.

Chicago St. at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Montana St.00.00032.600
Sacramento St.00.00032.600
Montana00.00033.500
Portland St.00.00022.500
Weber St.00.00024.333
N. Arizona00.00025.286
E. Washington00.00014.200
Idaho St.00.00014.200
N. Colorado00.00014.200
Idaho00.00015.167

Friday's Games

Portland St. vs. Gonzaga at Portland, Ore., 12:30 a.m.

Montana St. vs. UNC-Greensboro at Laval, Quebec, 4:30 p.m.

E. Washington vs. Stony Brook at Miami, 5:30 p.m.

Sacramento St. vs. Hawaii at Laie, Hawaii, 8:30 p.m.

Idaho at Pacific, 9 p.m.

N. Dakota St. vs. N. Colorado at Albuquerque, N.M., 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Idaho St. vs. Bethune-Cookman at Conway, Ark., 4 p.m.

Quinnipiac vs. Montana St. at Laval, Quebec, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. vs. N. Colorado at Albuquerque, N.M., 9:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Montana St. vs. Middle Tennessee at Laval, Quebec, 1:30 p.m.

Montana at Air Force, 3 p.m.

Abilene Christian at N. Arizona, 3 p.m.

Idaho St. at Cent. Arkansas, 4:30 p.m.

E. Washington at FIU, 6 p.m.

N. Colorado at New Mexico, 7:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
High Point00.00051.833
UNC-Asheville00.00032.600
Campbell00.00033.500
Longwood00.00033.500
Radford00.00033.500
Charleston Southern00.00022.500
Winthrop00.00034.429
SC-Upstate00.00023.400
Gardner-Webb00.00014.200
Presbyterian00.00015.167

Friday's Games

Mary Baldwin at Longwood, Noon

SC-Upstate at South Carolina, 4 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

W. Carolina at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at NC Central, 3:30 p.m.

Presbyterian at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Stetson at Campbell, 1 p.m.

Radford at Elon, 2 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Indiana00.000501.000
Maryland00.000501.000
Iowa00.000401.000
Purdue00.000301.000
Michigan00.00051.833
Northwestern00.00051.833
Ohio St.00.00051.833
Penn St.00.00051.833
Illinois00.00041.800
Rutgers00.00041.800
Wisconsin00.00041.800
Michigan St.00.00031.750
Minnesota00.00042.667
Nebraska00.00032.600

Thursday's Games

Kansas 69, Wisconsin 68, OT

Oklahoma 69, Nebraska 56

Purdue vs. West Virginia at Portland, Ore., 10 p.m.

Alabama vs. Michigan St. at Portland, Ore., 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Jackson St. at Indiana, 12:30 p.m.

Wisconsin vs. Southern Cal at Nassau, Bahamas, 3:30 p.m.

Coppin St. at Maryland, 4 p.m.

Nebraska vs. Memphis at Orlando, Fla., 5:30 p.m.

Iowa vs. Clemson at Niceville, Fla., 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Illinois, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

CCSU at Rutgers, 3 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cal St.-Fullerton00.00041.800
UC Davis00.00041.800
UC Irvine00.00041.800
UC Santa Barbara00.00041.800
Hawaii00.00031.750
UC Riverside00.00052.714
CS Bakersfield00.00032.600
Long Beach St.00.00022.500
Cal Poly00.00023.400
UC San Diego00.00024.333
CS Northridge00.00014.200

Friday's Games

CS Bakersfield vs. Alcorn St. at El Paso, Texas, 1 p.m.

UC Irvine vs. Nicholls at Las Vegas, 7 p.m.

Oakland vs. Long Beach St. at Nassau, Bahamas, 8 p.m.

Sacramento St. vs. Hawaii at Laie, Hawaii, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cal St.-Fullerton vs. Utah Tech at Grand Forks, N.D., 3 p.m.

UC Davis at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.

Sunday's Games

SE Missouri vs. UC Davis at Milwaukee, 1 p.m.

UC San Diego at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

