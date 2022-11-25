All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Friday's Games
Vermont vs. Ball St. at Nassau, Bahamas, Noon
Saturday's Games
UMBC at Georgetown, Noon
FAU at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.
New Hampshire at George Washington, 2 p.m.
Binghamton at La Salle, 2 p.m.
Bryant at Syracuse, 4 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Stonehill at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.
Maine at Brown, 2 p.m.
Wagner at NJIT, 2 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Thursday's Games
Seton Hall 70, Memphis 69
Friday's Games
St. Francis (NY) at South Florida, 2 p.m.
Nebraska vs. Memphis at Orlando, Fla., 5:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Kent St. at Houston, 2:30 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Wichita St., 4 p.m.
East Carolina at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Drexel at Temple, 2 p.m.
Lamar at SMU, 3 p.m.
Miami at UCF, 5 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
Thursday's Games
NC State 76, Dayton 64
Friday's Games
San Francisco at Davidson, 2 p.m.
Loyola Chicago at Harvard, 2 p.m.
Notre Dame vs. St. Bonaventure at Elmont, N.Y., 4 p.m.
Dayton vs. BYU at Nassau, Bahamas, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Queens (NC) at George Mason, 2 p.m.
New Hampshire at George Washington, 2 p.m.
Binghamton at La Salle, 2 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at VCU, 4 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Rhode Island at Boston College, Noon
Harvard at Fordham, 1:30 p.m.
Saint Louis at Auburn, 3 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
Thursday's Games
Siena 80, Florida St. 63
North Carolina 89, Portland 81
Duke 54, Oregon St. 51
NC State 76, Dayton 64
Friday's Games
Florida St. vs. Stanford at Orlando, Fla., 1:30 p.m.
Duke vs. Xavier at Portland, Ore., 3:30 p.m.
Notre Dame vs. St. Bonaventure at Elmont, N.Y., 4 p.m.
North Carolina vs. Iowa St. at Portland, Ore., 5:30 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Virginia, 6 p.m.
NC State vs. Butler at Nassau, Bahamas, 7 p.m.
Iowa vs. Clemson at Niceville, Fla., 7 p.m.
William & Mary at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Hampton at Wake Forest, 12:30 p.m.
North Alabama at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m.
Bryant at Syracuse, 4 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Rhode Island at Boston College, Noon
Miami at UCF, 5 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Queens (NC)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Friday's Games
Bellarmine at Loyola Marymount, 3 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at New Mexico, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Queens (NC) at George Mason, 2 p.m.
Howard at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.
North Alabama at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at VCU, 4 p.m.
Delaware St. at Liberty, 5 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Cent. Arkansas, 6:30 p.m.
Jacksonville St. vs. N. Colorado at Albuquerque, N.M., 9:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Stetson at Campbell, 1 p.m.
Idaho St. at Cent. Arkansas, 4:30 p.m.
Jacksonville St. vs. N. Dakota St. at Albuquerque, N.M., 5 p.m.
Bellarmine at UCLA, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
Thursday's Games
Kansas 69, Wisconsin 68, OT
Iowa St. 81, Villanova 79, OT
Oklahoma 69, Nebraska 56
Purdue vs. West Virginia at Portland, Ore., 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Kansas vs. Tennessee at Nassau, Bahamas, 1 p.m.
North Carolina vs. Iowa St. at Portland, Ore., 5:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
Oklahoma vs. Seton Hall at Orlando, Fla., 8 p.m.
TCU vs. California at Niceville, Fla., 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Texas Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 4 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Prairie View at Oklahoma St., 3 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. John's
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
Thursday's Games
Iowa St. 81, Villanova 79, OT
Xavier 90, Florida 83
Butler 75, BYU 70
Seton Hall 70, Memphis 69
UConn 83, Oregon 59
Friday's Games
Texas A&M at DePaul, 1 p.m.
Portland vs. Villanova at Portland, Ore., 3 p.m.
Duke vs. Xavier at Portland, Ore., 3:30 p.m.
NC State vs. Butler at Nassau, Bahamas, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma vs. Seton Hall at Orlando, Fla., 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
UMBC at Georgetown, Noon
Niagara at St. John's, 2 p.m.
Columbia at Providence, 4 p.m.
Chicago St. at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Friday's Games
Portland St. vs. Gonzaga at Portland, Ore., 12:30 a.m.
Montana St. vs. UNC-Greensboro at Laval, Quebec, 4:30 p.m.
E. Washington vs. Stony Brook at Miami, 5:30 p.m.
Sacramento St. vs. Hawaii at Laie, Hawaii, 8:30 p.m.
Idaho at Pacific, 9 p.m.
N. Dakota St. vs. N. Colorado at Albuquerque, N.M., 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Idaho St. vs. Bethune-Cookman at Conway, Ark., 4 p.m.
Quinnipiac vs. Montana St. at Laval, Quebec, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville St. vs. N. Colorado at Albuquerque, N.M., 9:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Montana St. vs. Middle Tennessee at Laval, Quebec, 1:30 p.m.
Montana at Air Force, 3 p.m.
Abilene Christian at N. Arizona, 3 p.m.
Idaho St. at Cent. Arkansas, 4:30 p.m.
E. Washington at FIU, 6 p.m.
N. Colorado at New Mexico, 7:30 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Friday's Games
Mary Baldwin at Longwood, Noon
SC-Upstate at South Carolina, 4 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
W. Carolina at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at NC Central, 3:30 p.m.
Presbyterian at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Stetson at Campbell, 1 p.m.
Radford at Elon, 2 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
Thursday's Games
Kansas 69, Wisconsin 68, OT
Oklahoma 69, Nebraska 56
Purdue vs. West Virginia at Portland, Ore., 10 p.m.
Alabama vs. Michigan St. at Portland, Ore., 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Jackson St. at Indiana, 12:30 p.m.
Wisconsin vs. Southern Cal at Nassau, Bahamas, 3:30 p.m.
Coppin St. at Maryland, 4 p.m.
Nebraska vs. Memphis at Orlando, Fla., 5:30 p.m.
Iowa vs. Clemson at Niceville, Fla., 7 p.m.
Lafayette at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Illinois, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
CCSU at Rutgers, 3 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Friday's Games
CS Bakersfield vs. Alcorn St. at El Paso, Texas, 1 p.m.
UC Irvine vs. Nicholls at Las Vegas, 7 p.m.
Oakland vs. Long Beach St. at Nassau, Bahamas, 8 p.m.
Sacramento St. vs. Hawaii at Laie, Hawaii, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Cal St.-Fullerton vs. Utah Tech at Grand Forks, N.D., 3 p.m.
UC Davis at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.
Sunday's Games
SE Missouri vs. UC Davis at Milwaukee, 1 p.m.
UC San Diego at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
