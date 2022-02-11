All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Wilmington
|10
|2
|.833
|16
|7
|.696
|Towson
|9
|3
|.750
|18
|7
|.720
|Hofstra
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|9
|.640
|Delaware
|7
|4
|.636
|16
|8
|.667
|Drexel
|6
|6
|.500
|11
|11
|.500
|Coll. of Charleston
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|9
|.591
|Elon
|5
|7
|.417
|8
|17
|.320
|James Madison
|4
|8
|.333
|13
|10
|.565
|William & Mary
|4
|8
|.333
|5
|20
|.200
|Northeastern
|1
|12
|.077
|7
|17
|.292
Thursday's Games
Towson 75, William & Mary 60
Delaware 74, Northeastern 61
Hofstra 83, Drexel 73
Elon 70, James Madison 66
Saturday's Games
Northeastern at Drexel, 2 p.m.
Elon at Towson, 2 p.m.
William & Mary at James Madison, 4 p.m.
Hofstra at Delaware, 6:30 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA West
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|10
|1
|.909
|17
|4
|.810
|UAB
|9
|2
|.818
|19
|5
|.792
|Louisiana Tech
|9
|3
|.750
|18
|6
|.750
|UTEP
|7
|4
|.636
|14
|9
|.609
|Rice
|6
|5
|.545
|14
|9
|.609
|Southern Miss.
|1
|9
|.100
|6
|17
|.261
|UTSA
|1
|11
|.083
|8
|17
|.320
CONFERENCE USA East
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Middle Tennessee
|7
|3
|.700
|16
|7
|.696
|FAU
|8
|4
|.667
|15
|10
|.600
|Charlotte
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|10
|.565
|W. Kentucky
|5
|6
|.455
|13
|11
|.542
|Old Dominion
|4
|7
|.364
|9
|15
|.375
|FIU
|4
|8
|.333
|14
|11
|.560
|Marshall
|1
|10
|.091
|8
|16
|.333
Thursday's Games
Louisiana Tech 82, Charlotte 77
FIU 72, Marshall 71
Middle Tennessee 63, Old Dominion 48
UAB 84, Southern Miss. 63
W. Kentucky 76, FAU 69
Saturday's Games
North Texas at Rice, 3 p.m.
W. Kentucky at UTSA, 4 p.m.
Sunday's Games
UAB at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.
Charlotte at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m.
Marshall at UTEP, 3 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|12
|3
|.800
|16
|6
|.727
|Wright St.
|12
|4
|.750
|15
|10
|.600
|Oakland
|9
|4
|.692
|16
|8
|.667
|N. Kentucky
|9
|5
|.643
|13
|10
|.565
|Detroit
|7
|4
|.636
|10
|11
|.476
|Youngstown St.
|9
|6
|.600
|15
|10
|.600
|Fort Wayne
|9
|6
|.600
|14
|10
|.583
|Ill.-Chicago
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|13
|.409
|Milwaukee
|5
|11
|.313
|7
|18
|.280
|Robert Morris
|4
|11
|.267
|6
|18
|.250
|Green Bay
|3
|11
|.214
|4
|19
|.174
|IUPUI
|0
|11
|.000
|2
|20
|.091
Thursday's Games
Ill.-Chicago 76, Cleveland St. 75
Fort Wayne 72, IUPUI 57
Friday's Games
Wright St. at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Oakland at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
IUPUI at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
N. Kentucky at Wright St., Noon
Robert Morris at Youngstown St., Noon
Detroit at Oakland, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|7
|1
|.875
|13
|9
|.591
|Penn
|7
|2
|.778
|10
|12
|.455
|Princeton
|6
|2
|.750
|16
|5
|.762
|Cornell
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|7
|.650
|Harvard
|3
|5
|.375
|11
|9
|.550
|Brown
|3
|6
|.333
|11
|13
|.458
|Dartmouth
|2
|6
|.250
|5
|14
|.263
|Columbia
|1
|8
|.111
|4
|17
|.190
Saturday's Games
Yale at Columbia, 2 p.m.
Brown at Cornell, 2 p.m.
Harvard at Penn, 2 p.m.
Dartmouth at Princeton, 4 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|11
|1
|.917
|19
|4
|.826
|St. Peter's
|9
|3
|.750
|11
|8
|.579
|Siena
|7
|4
|.636
|10
|9
|.526
|Monmouth (NJ)
|7
|5
|.583
|15
|8
|.652
|Quinnipiac
|7
|7
|.500
|12
|10
|.545
|Niagara
|6
|7
|.462
|11
|11
|.500
|Rider
|5
|7
|.417
|9
|13
|.409
|Manhattan
|4
|8
|.333
|11
|10
|.524
|Fairfield
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|13
|.435
|Marist
|4
|9
|.308
|9
|13
|.409
|Canisius
|4
|9
|.308
|8
|16
|.333
Friday's Games
Monmouth (NJ) at Manhattan, 7 p.m.
Rider at St. Peter's, 7 p.m.
Iona at Siena, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Niagara at Fairfield, 1 p.m.
Canisius at Marist, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Monmouth (NJ) at Iona, 1 p.m.
Siena at Rider, 1 p.m.
Manhattan at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ohio
|11
|2
|.846
|20
|4
|.833
|Toledo
|11
|2
|.846
|19
|5
|.792
|Akron
|9
|3
|.750
|16
|6
|.727
|Kent St.
|9
|4
|.692
|14
|9
|.609
|Buffalo
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|8
|.600
|Ball St.
|6
|6
|.500
|11
|12
|.478
|Cent. Michigan
|5
|5
|.500
|6
|15
|.286
|Bowling Green
|5
|8
|.385
|12
|12
|.500
|Miami (Ohio)
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|13
|.435
|N. Illinois
|3
|8
|.273
|6
|15
|.286
|E. Michigan
|3
|9
|.250
|8
|15
|.348
|W. Michigan
|0
|13
|.000
|4
|20
|.167
Thursday's Games
Ohio 81, Cent. Michigan 72
Friday's Games
Kent St. at Akron, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Ball St. at Buffalo, 2 p.m.
Ohio at E. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.
Toledo at N. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|6
|1
|.857
|15
|5
|.750
|NC Central
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|11
|.476
|Howard
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|10
|.524
|SC State
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|11
|.522
|Coppin St.
|4
|3
|.571
|5
|17
|.227
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|10
|.444
|Morgan St.
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|11
|.389
|Delaware St.
|0
|7
|.000
|2
|18
|.100
Saturday's Games
NC Central at Morgan St., 2 p.m.
SC State at Coppin St., 4 p.m.
Delaware St. at Howard, 4 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Iowa
|10
|3
|.769
|14
|9
|.609
|Loyola Chicago
|9
|3
|.750
|18
|5
|.783
|Missouri St.
|9
|4
|.692
|18
|8
|.692
|Drake
|8
|4
|.667
|17
|8
|.680
|Bradley
|8
|5
|.615
|14
|11
|.560
|S. Illinois
|5
|8
|.385
|12
|13
|.480
|Valparaiso
|4
|8
|.333
|11
|13
|.458
|Illinois St.
|4
|8
|.333
|11
|14
|.440
|Indiana St.
|3
|9
|.250
|10
|14
|.417
|Evansville
|2
|10
|.167
|6
|17
|.261
Thursday's Games
Indiana St. 80, Evansville 77, 2OT
Saturday's Games
Illinois St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
Valparaiso at Missouri St., 4 p.m.
Drake at Bradley, 8 p.m.
Evansville at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
N. Iowa at Loyola Chicago, 4 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wyoming
|9
|1
|.900
|20
|3
|.870
|Boise St.
|9
|1
|.900
|18
|5
|.783
|Colorado St.
|8
|3
|.727
|18
|3
|.857
|San Diego St.
|6
|3
|.667
|14
|6
|.700
|Fresno St.
|6
|4
|.600
|16
|7
|.696
|UNLV
|6
|5
|.545
|14
|10
|.583
|Utah St.
|6
|6
|.500
|15
|10
|.600
|Air Force
|3
|8
|.273
|10
|12
|.455
|Nevada
|3
|8
|.273
|9
|13
|.409
|New Mexico
|2
|8
|.200
|9
|14
|.391
|San Jose St.
|0
|11
|.000
|7
|16
|.304
Friday's Games
Nevada at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Fresno St. at Colorado St., 9:30 p.m.
UNLV at Boise St., 11 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Air Force at San Diego St., 8 p.m.
Wyoming at San Jose St., 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Colorado St. at Boise St., 4 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|11
|0
|1.000
|17
|2
|.895
|Bryant
|11
|1
|.917
|15
|8
|.652
|Mount St. Mary's
|7
|4
|.636
|11
|12
|.478
|LIU
|7
|6
|.538
|10
|13
|.435
|Sacred Heart
|4
|6
|.400
|8
|15
|.348
|Merrimack
|4
|7
|.364
|9
|15
|.375
|CCSU
|4
|8
|.333
|7
|18
|.280
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|4
|9
|.308
|8
|16
|.333
|St. Francis (NY)
|4
|9
|.308
|7
|17
|.292
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|2
|8
|.200
|2
|18
|.100
Thursday's Games
Wagner 69, Mount St. Mary's 57
St. Francis (Pa.) 78, Fairleigh Dickinson 65
LIU 74, St. Francis (NY) 69
CCSU 60, Merrimack 57
Bryant 99, Sacred Heart 86
Saturday's Games
St. Francis (NY) at CCSU, 1 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Fairleigh Dickinson, 1 p.m.
Merrimack at Wagner, 1 p.m.
Bryant at LIU, 2 p.m.
Mount St. Mary's at St. Francis (Pa.), 4 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|13
|0
|1.000
|23
|2
|.920
|Belmont
|11
|2
|.846
|21
|5
|.808
|Morehead St.
|11
|2
|.846
|19
|7
|.731
|SE Missouri
|6
|6
|.500
|11
|14
|.440
|Tennessee St.
|5
|8
|.385
|10
|15
|.400
|Austin Peay
|4
|8
|.333
|8
|14
|.364
|Tennessee Tech
|4
|8
|.333
|7
|18
|.280
|UT Martin
|4
|9
|.308
|8
|17
|.320
|E. Illinois
|2
|9
|.182
|4
|20
|.167
|SIU-Edwardsville
|2
|10
|.167
|8
|17
|.320
Thursday's Games
Belmont 48, Morehead St. 47
SIU-Edwardsville 71, UT Martin 63
Austin Peay 74, SE Missouri 66
Tennessee Tech 73, E. Illinois 62
Murray St. 73, Tennessee St. 62
Saturday's Games
Murray St. at Morehead St., 4 p.m.
UT Martin at E. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at SIU-Edwardsville, 4:30 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Austin Peay, 5 p.m.
Belmont at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.