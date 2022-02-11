All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNC-Wilmington102.833167.696
Towson93.750187.720
Hofstra84.667169.640
Delaware74.636168.667
Drexel66.5001111.500
Coll. of Charleston55.500139.591
Elon57.417817.320
James Madison48.3331310.565
William & Mary48.333520.200
Northeastern112.077717.292

Thursday's Games

Towson 75, William & Mary 60

Delaware 74, Northeastern 61

Hofstra 83, Drexel 73

Elon 70, James Madison 66

Saturday's Games

Northeastern at Drexel, 2 p.m.

Elon at Towson, 2 p.m.

William & Mary at James Madison, 4 p.m.

Hofstra at Delaware, 6:30 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA West

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
North Texas101.909174.810
UAB92.818195.792
Louisiana Tech93.750186.750
UTEP74.636149.609
Rice65.545149.609
Southern Miss.19.100617.261
UTSA111.083817.320

CONFERENCE USA East

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Middle Tennessee73.700167.696
FAU84.6671510.600
Charlotte65.5451310.565
W. Kentucky56.4551311.542
Old Dominion47.364915.375
FIU48.3331411.560
Marshall110.091816.333

Thursday's Games

Louisiana Tech 82, Charlotte 77

FIU 72, Marshall 71

Middle Tennessee 63, Old Dominion 48

UAB 84, Southern Miss. 63

W. Kentucky 76, FAU 69

Saturday's Games

North Texas at Rice, 3 p.m.

W. Kentucky at UTSA, 4 p.m.

Sunday's Games

UAB at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.

Charlotte at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m.

Marshall at UTEP, 3 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cleveland St.123.800166.727
Wright St.124.7501510.600
Oakland94.692168.667
N. Kentucky95.6431310.565
Detroit74.6361011.476
Youngstown St.96.6001510.600
Fort Wayne96.6001410.583
Ill.-Chicago58.385913.409
Milwaukee511.313718.280
Robert Morris411.267618.250
Green Bay311.214419.174
IUPUI011.000220.091

Thursday's Games

Ill.-Chicago 76, Cleveland St. 75

Fort Wayne 72, IUPUI 57

Friday's Games

Wright St. at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

IUPUI at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N. Kentucky at Wright St., Noon

Robert Morris at Youngstown St., Noon

Detroit at Oakland, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Yale71.875139.591
Penn72.7781012.455
Princeton62.750165.762
Cornell54.556137.650
Harvard35.375119.550
Brown36.3331113.458
Dartmouth26.250514.263
Columbia18.111417.190

Saturday's Games

Yale at Columbia, 2 p.m.

Brown at Cornell, 2 p.m.

Harvard at Penn, 2 p.m.

Dartmouth at Princeton, 4 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona111.917194.826
St. Peter's93.750118.579
Siena74.636109.526
Monmouth (NJ)75.583158.652
Quinnipiac77.5001210.545
Niagara67.4621111.500
Rider57.417913.409
Manhattan48.3331110.524
Fairfield48.3331013.435
Marist49.308913.409
Canisius49.308816.333

Friday's Games

Monmouth (NJ) at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

Rider at St. Peter's, 7 p.m.

Iona at Siena, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Niagara at Fairfield, 1 p.m.

Canisius at Marist, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Monmouth (NJ) at Iona, 1 p.m.

Siena at Rider, 1 p.m.

Manhattan at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Ohio112.846204.833
Toledo112.846195.792
Akron93.750166.727
Kent St.94.692149.609
Buffalo64.600128.600
Ball St.66.5001112.478
Cent. Michigan55.500615.286
Bowling Green58.3851212.500
Miami (Ohio)48.3331013.435
N. Illinois38.273615.286
E. Michigan39.250815.348
W. Michigan013.000420.167

Thursday's Games

Ohio 81, Cent. Michigan 72

Friday's Games

Kent St. at Akron, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Ball St. at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

Ohio at E. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

Toledo at N. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.61.857155.750
NC Central42.6671011.476
Howard43.5711110.524
SC State43.5711211.522
Coppin St.43.571517.227
Md.-Eastern Shore34.429810.444
Morgan St.24.333711.389
Delaware St.07.000218.100

Saturday's Games

NC Central at Morgan St., 2 p.m.

SC State at Coppin St., 4 p.m.

Delaware St. at Howard, 4 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
N. Iowa103.769149.609
Loyola Chicago93.750185.783
Missouri St.94.692188.692
Drake84.667178.680
Bradley85.6151411.560
S. Illinois58.3851213.480
Valparaiso48.3331113.458
Illinois St.48.3331114.440
Indiana St.39.2501014.417
Evansville210.167617.261

Thursday's Games

Indiana St. 80, Evansville 77, 2OT

Saturday's Games

Illinois St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Valparaiso at Missouri St., 4 p.m.

Drake at Bradley, 8 p.m.

Evansville at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N. Iowa at Loyola Chicago, 4 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wyoming91.900203.870
Boise St.91.900185.783
Colorado St.83.727183.857
San Diego St.63.667146.700
Fresno St.64.600167.696
UNLV65.5451410.583
Utah St.66.5001510.600
Air Force38.2731012.455
Nevada38.273913.409
New Mexico28.200914.391
San Jose St.011.000716.304

Friday's Games

Nevada at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Fresno St. at Colorado St., 9:30 p.m.

UNLV at Boise St., 11 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Air Force at San Diego St., 8 p.m.

Wyoming at San Jose St., 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Colorado St. at Boise St., 4 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner1101.000172.895
Bryant111.917158.652
Mount St. Mary's74.6361112.478
LIU76.5381013.435
Sacred Heart46.400815.348
Merrimack47.364915.375
CCSU48.333718.280
St. Francis (Pa.)49.308816.333
St. Francis (NY)49.308717.292
Fairleigh Dickinson28.200218.100

Thursday's Games

Wagner 69, Mount St. Mary's 57

St. Francis (Pa.) 78, Fairleigh Dickinson 65

LIU 74, St. Francis (NY) 69

CCSU 60, Merrimack 57

Bryant 99, Sacred Heart 86

Saturday's Games

St. Francis (NY) at CCSU, 1 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Fairleigh Dickinson, 1 p.m.

Merrimack at Wagner, 1 p.m.

Bryant at LIU, 2 p.m.

Mount St. Mary's at St. Francis (Pa.), 4 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Murray St.1301.000232.920
Belmont112.846215.808
Morehead St.112.846197.731
SE Missouri66.5001114.440
Tennessee St.58.3851015.400
Austin Peay48.333814.364
Tennessee Tech48.333718.280
UT Martin49.308817.320
E. Illinois29.182420.167
SIU-Edwardsville210.167817.320

Thursday's Games

Belmont 48, Morehead St. 47

SIU-Edwardsville 71, UT Martin 63

Austin Peay 74, SE Missouri 66

Tennessee Tech 73, E. Illinois 62

Murray St. 73, Tennessee St. 62

Saturday's Games

Murray St. at Morehead St., 4 p.m.

UT Martin at E. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at SIU-Edwardsville, 4:30 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Austin Peay, 5 p.m.

Belmont at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.

