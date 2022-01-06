All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|William & Mary
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|12
|.200
|UNC-Wilmington
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Drexel
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Elon
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Delaware
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Towson
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Hofstra
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Northeastern
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
Wednesday's Games
Towson at Delaware, ppd.
Coll. of Charleston at Hofstra, ppd.
UNC-Wilmington at Northeastern, ppd.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UAB
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Louisiana Tech
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|North Texas
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Old Dominion
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|8
|.429
|FIU
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Rice
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|W. Kentucky
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|UTEP
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Marshall
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|UTSA
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
Wednesday's Games
FIU 68, Bethune-Cookman 65
Thursday's Games
UAB at North Texas, 8 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Rice, 8 p.m.
Southern Miss. at UTSA, 8 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at UTEP, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
FIU at W. Kentucky, 3 p.m.
Old Dominion at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
UAB at Rice, 4 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at UTSA, 4 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at North Texas, 6 p.m.
FAU at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at UTEP, 9 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Oakland
|4
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Detroit
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Youngstown St.
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|Wright St.
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|7
|.462
|Milwaukee
|3
|2
|.600
|5
|9
|.357
|Fort Wayne
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|7
|.417
|N. Kentucky
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|8
|.385
|Green Bay
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|12
|.143
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Robert Morris
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
|IUPUI
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
Wednesday's Games
Cleveland St. 65, Fort Wayne 58
Youngstown St. 64, Robert Morris 60
Milwaukee 63, Green Bay 49
Thursday's Games
Ill.-Chicago at Wright St., 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Green Bay at Oakland, 7 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Ill.-Chicago at N. Kentucky, 2 p.m.
IUPUI at Wright St., 2 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cornell
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Penn
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Brown
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|8
|.500
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Dartmouth
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
Friday's Games
Yale at Dartmouth, ppd.
Brown at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Penn, 7 p.m.
Columbia at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Columbia at Penn, 6 p.m.
Cornell at Princeton, 6 p.m.
Brown at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Fairfield
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Quinnipiac
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|4
|.636
|Manhattan
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Siena
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|6
|.400
|St. Peter's
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|6
|.333
|Marist
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|6
|.500
|Niagara
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Rider
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Canisius
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
Friday's Games
Marist at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Siena at Monmouth (NJ), ppd.
Manhattan at Rider, ppd.
Iona at St. Peter's, ppd.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ohio
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|E. Michigan
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Toledo
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|Kent St.
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|6
|.538
|Akron
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|4
|.667
|Ball St.
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|7
|.462
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|11
|.154
|Buffalo
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|6
|.538
|Bowling Green
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|W. Michigan
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
Wednesday's Games
Buffalo 99, Bowling Green 88
Friday's Games
Kent St. at Ohio, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Akron at Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m.
N. Illinois at Toledo, 2 p.m.
Bowling Green at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.
Ball St. at E. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
W. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|14
|.067
Wednesday's Games
Morgan St. 100, Goucher 41
Mid-Atlantic Christian at NC Central, ppd.
Saturday's Games
Morgan St. at NC Central, ppd.
Coppin St. at SC State, 4 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|S. Illinois
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Missouri St.
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|5
|.688
|N. Iowa
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|7
|.462
|Drake
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Indiana St.
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|Illinois St.
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Valparaiso
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|7
|.533
|Bradley
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|8
|.467
|Evansville
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
Wednesday's Games
Evansville at Indiana St., ppd.
Drake at S. Illinois, ppd.
Missouri St. 71, Bradley 69
Loyola Chicago at Illinois St., ppd.
N. Iowa 92, Valparaiso 65
Thursday's Games
San Francisco vs. Loyola Chicago at Taylorsville, Utah, 2 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Bradley at Loyola Chicago, 4 p.m.
Indiana St. at Drake, ppd.
N. Iowa at Missouri St., 6 p.m.
S. Illinois at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|0
|1.000
|San Diego St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Boise St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Nevada
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Air Force
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Fresno St.
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Utah St.
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|UNLV
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|New Mexico
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
Wednesday's Games
Fresno St. at San Diego St., ppd.
UNLV at San Jose St., ppd.
Friday's Games
Colorado St. at Boise St., ppd.
Saturday's Games
Colorado St. at San Diego St., 4 p.m.
Nevada at San Diego St., ppd.
Wyoming at Fresno St., ppd.
Utah St. at New Mexico, 8 p.m.
UNLV at Air Force, ppd.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Merrimack
|3
|0
|1.000
|8
|8
|.500
|Bryant
|3
|0
|1.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Wagner
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|12
|.143
|Sacred Heart
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|10
|.333
|CCSU
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|11
|.267
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Mount St. Mary's
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|LIU
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|St. Francis (NY)
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
Thursday's Games
Sacred Heart at CCSU, 7 p.m.
Merrimack 2, Fairleigh Dickinson 0
Mount St. Mary's at LIU, 7 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at St. Francis (NY), 7 p.m.
Bryant at Wagner, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Merrimack at CCSU, 1 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Wagner, 1 p.m.
Bryant 2, Fairleigh Dickinson 0
St. Francis (Pa.) at LIU, 2 p.m.
Mount St. Mary's at St. Francis (NY), 4 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Morehead St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|UT Martin
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|8
|.385
|SE Missouri
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Austin Peay
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|E. Illinois
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
Thursday's Games
UT Martin at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.
SE Missouri at Belmont, 8 p.m.
Murray St. at E. Illinois, ppd.
Saturday's Games
Murray St. at SIU-Edwardsville, 4 p.m.
SE Missouri at Tennessee St., 4 p.m.
E. Illinois at Tennessee Tech, 4 p.m.
Belmont at UT Martin, 4:30 p.m.
Morehead St. at Austin Peay, 5 p.m.