PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona00.000501.000
Southern Cal00.000501.000
Utah00.000501.000
Washington St.00.000501.000
Colorado00.00051.833
UCLA00.00051.833
Stanford00.00042.667
Washington00.00043.571
Oregon00.00033.500
California00.00024.333
Arizona St.00.00025.286
Oregon St.00.00014.200

Friday's Games

Loyola Chicago 77, Arizona St. 59

Oregon St. vs. Wake Forest at Niceville, F.L., 9:30 p.m.

Southern Cal vs. San Diego St. at Anaheim, C.A., 11:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

UCLA at UNLV, 5 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Arizona, 7:30 p.m.

E. Washington at Washington St., 7:30 p.m.

BYU at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

Winthrop at Washington, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Stanford at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Fresno St. at California, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Montana at Oregon, 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Navy00.00042.667
Army00.00032.600
Boston U.00.00043.571
Colgate00.00033.500
American U.00.00024.333
Holy Cross00.00024.333
Loyola (Md.)00.00024.333
Lafayette00.00014.200
Bucknell00.00015.167
Lehigh00.00015.167

Friday's Games

Virginia 61, Lehigh 43

Saturday's Games

Marist at Army, 1 p.m.

Navy at Mount St. Mary's, 2 p.m.

New Hampshire at Holy Cross, 5 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Merrimack at Boston U., 1 p.m.

Siena at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

American U. at Duquesne, 2 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Fairfield, 2 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Niagara at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Columbia, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
LSU00.000601.000
Arkansas00.000501.000
Florida00.000501.000
Texas A&M00.00061.857
Alabama00.00051.833
Auburn00.00051.833
Kentucky00.00051.833
Mississippi St.00.00041.800
South Carolina00.00041.800
Tennessee00.00041.800
Vanderbilt00.00041.800
Mississippi00.00042.667
Missouri00.00033.500
Georgia00.00024.333

Friday's Games

Tennessee 80, Tennessee Tech 69

Mississippi 73, MVSU 58

Alabama 80, Drake 71

Auburn 89, Syracuse 68

Kentucky 86, North Florida 52

LSU 68, Penn St. 63, OT

Wichita St. 61, Missouri 55

Saturday's Games

Richmond vs. Mississippi St. at Nassau, 12:30 p.m.

LSU vs. Hosts' Semifinals - Game 2 (win) at Niceville, F.L., 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Troy at Florida, Noon

Miami vs. Alabama at Bay Lake, F.L., TBA

Rider at South Carolina, 2 p.m.

Penn at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Wofford at Georgia, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cent. Michigan at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Paul Quinn College at Missouri, 8 p.m.

MVSU at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chattanooga00.000501.000
Samford00.00041.800
UNC-Greensboro00.00052.714
ETSU00.00042.667
Wofford00.00042.667
Furman00.00032.600
The Citadel00.00032.600
W. Carolina00.00033.500
VMI00.00034.429
Mercer00.00024.333

Friday's Games

New Orleans 79, VMI 71

Samford 77, NC A&T 75

Saturday's Games

McNeese St. vs. Samford at Niceville, F.L., 1:30 p.m.

W. Carolina at Gardner-Webb, 2 p.m.

Milligan at Mercer, 2 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.

Lees-McRae at ETSU, 4 p.m.

Furman at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.

Vermont at UNC-Greensboro, 5 p.m.

Sunday's Games

The Citadel at SC State, 2 p.m.

Wofford at Georgia, 4 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas A&M-CC00.00041.800
Nicholls00.00043.571
McNeese St.00.00033.500
SE Louisiana00.00033.500
New Orleans00.00034.429
Houston Baptist00.00014.200
Northwestern St.00.00015.167
Incarnate Word00.00005.000

Friday's Games

McNeese St. 71, St. Francis Brooklyn 59

SE Missouri 79, Incarnate Word 76

New Orleans 79, VMI 71

Fort Wayne 74, SE Louisiana 66

Saturday's Games

Montana St. at Incarnate Word, 12:30 p.m.

McNeese St. vs. Samford at Niceville, F.L., 1:30 p.m.

Southwestern Christian at Nicholls, 2:30 p.m.

St. Mary's (TX) at Texas A&M-CC, 3 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

W. Michigan at SE Louisiana, 1:30 p.m.

Portland at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

Southwestern Adventist at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern U.00.00024.333
Alabama St.00.00025.286
Alabama A&M00.00014.200
Florida A&M00.00014.200
Grambling St.00.00014.200
Bethune-Cookman00.00015.167
Alcorn St.00.00005.000
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.00007.000
Jackson St.00.00005.000
MVSU00.00003.000
Prairie View00.00006.000
Texas Southern00.00006.000

Friday's Games

Mississippi 73, MVSU 58

UC Riverside 60, Florida A&M 49

S. Illinois 62, Alcorn St. 59

Pacific 74, Ark.-Pine Bluff 50

Saturday's Games

Jackson St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, Noon

Prairie View at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Bethune-Cookman at Seton Hall, Noon

Alcorn St. at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

Southern U. at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.

North Alabama at Alabama St., 3:30 p.m.

Grambling St. at Morgan St., 10:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Grambling St. at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.

MVSU at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

Arkansas Baptist at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
South Dakota00.00041.800
S. Dakota St.00.00062.750
W. Illinois00.00042.667
N. Dakota St.00.00032.600
UMKC00.00032.600
Oral Roberts00.00033.500
Denver00.00034.429
North Dakota00.00024.333
Nebraska-Omaha00.00015.167

Friday's Games

Purdue 97, Nebraska-Omaha 40

Oklahoma St. 78, Oral Roberts 77, OT

Saturday's Games

South Dakota at Nebraska, 2 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Denver at Utah Valley, 5 p.m.

Morehead St. at UMKC, 7 p.m.

Idaho at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

UMKC at Arkansas St., 4 p.m.

North Dakota at Kansas St., 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Tulsa at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Georgia St.00.00041.800
South Alabama00.00052.714
Georgia Southern00.00042.667
Texas State00.00042.667
Troy00.00042.667
Arkansas St.00.00032.600
Louisiana-Lafayette00.00032.600
UALR00.00043.571
Coastal Carolina00.00022.500
Appalachian St.00.00034.429
Louisiana-Monroe00.00023.400
Texas-Arlington00.00014.200

Friday's Games

Georgia Tech 61, Georgia Southern 59

South Alabama 72, Hawaii 69

Morehead St. 75, Arkansas St. 51

Tulsa 77, UALR 63

Saturday's Games

Jackson St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, Noon

Georgia St. at Rhode Island, 4 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Troy at Florida, Noon

Louisiana-Monroe at SMU, 3 p.m.

UMKC at Arkansas St., 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

Hartford at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at UC Santa Barbara, 9 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Francisco00.000701.000
Gonzaga00.000601.000
BYU00.000501.000
Saint Mary's (Cal)00.00061.857
Santa Clara00.00051.833
Portland00.00052.714
Loyola Marymount00.00032.600
Pacific00.00043.571
San Diego00.00043.571
Pepperdine00.00025.286

Friday's Games

San Diego 64, Ill.-Chicago 52

Montana St. 69, Portland 66

Pacific 74, Ark.-Pine Bluff 50

Duke vs. Gonzaga at Paradise, N.V., 10:30 p.m.

San Francisco vs. UAB at Las Vegas, N.V., 11:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

SE Missouri vs. Portland at San Antonio, T.X., 3 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Pepperdine, 6 p.m.

UC Irvine at Santa Clara, 7:30 p.m.

BYU at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Portland at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.

CS Northridge at San Diego, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Tarleton St. at Gonzaga, 10 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

UC Riverside at Saint Mary's (Cal), 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
California Baptist00.00051.833
New Mexico St.00.00051.833
Seattle00.00051.833
Utah Valley00.00051.833
Grand Canyon00.00041.800
Stephen F. Austin00.00042.667
Rio Grande00.00043.571
Chicago St.00.00023.400
Sam Houston St.00.00024.333
Abilene Christian00.00012.333
Dixie St.00.00014.200
Lamar00.00015.167
Tarleton St.00.00015.167

Friday's Games

Illinois 94, Rio Grande 85

Saturday's Games

Lamar at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

Denver at Utah Valley, 5 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Pepperdine, 6 p.m.

McMurry at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.

Weber St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

San Diego Christian at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

St. Thomas (MN) at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago St. at Bowling Green, 2 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

Schreiner at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Gonzaga, 10 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

