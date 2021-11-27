All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Friday's Games
Loyola Chicago 77, Arizona St. 59
Oregon St. vs. Wake Forest at Niceville, F.L., 9:30 p.m.
Southern Cal vs. San Diego St. at Anaheim, C.A., 11:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
UCLA at UNLV, 5 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Arizona, 7:30 p.m.
E. Washington at Washington St., 7:30 p.m.
BYU at Utah, 9:30 p.m.
Winthrop at Washington, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Stanford at Colorado, 7 p.m.
Fresno St. at California, 9 p.m.
Monday's Games
Montana at Oregon, 10 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Friday's Games
Virginia 61, Lehigh 43
Saturday's Games
Marist at Army, 1 p.m.
Navy at Mount St. Mary's, 2 p.m.
New Hampshire at Holy Cross, 5 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Merrimack at Boston U., 1 p.m.
Siena at Bucknell, 2 p.m.
American U. at Duquesne, 2 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Fairfield, 2 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
Niagara at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Lafayette at Columbia, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
Friday's Games
Tennessee 80, Tennessee Tech 69
Mississippi 73, MVSU 58
Alabama 80, Drake 71
Auburn 89, Syracuse 68
Kentucky 86, North Florida 52
LSU 68, Penn St. 63, OT
Wichita St. 61, Missouri 55
Saturday's Games
Richmond vs. Mississippi St. at Nassau, 12:30 p.m.
LSU vs. Hosts' Semifinals - Game 2 (win) at Niceville, F.L., 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Troy at Florida, Noon
Miami vs. Alabama at Bay Lake, F.L., TBA
Rider at South Carolina, 2 p.m.
Penn at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Wofford at Georgia, 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
Cent. Michigan at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Paul Quinn College at Missouri, 8 p.m.
MVSU at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
Friday's Games
New Orleans 79, VMI 71
Samford 77, NC A&T 75
Saturday's Games
McNeese St. vs. Samford at Niceville, F.L., 1:30 p.m.
W. Carolina at Gardner-Webb, 2 p.m.
Milligan at Mercer, 2 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.
Lees-McRae at ETSU, 4 p.m.
Furman at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.
Vermont at UNC-Greensboro, 5 p.m.
Sunday's Games
The Citadel at SC State, 2 p.m.
Wofford at Georgia, 4 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
Friday's Games
McNeese St. 71, St. Francis Brooklyn 59
SE Missouri 79, Incarnate Word 76
New Orleans 79, VMI 71
Fort Wayne 74, SE Louisiana 66
Saturday's Games
Montana St. at Incarnate Word, 12:30 p.m.
McNeese St. vs. Samford at Niceville, F.L., 1:30 p.m.
Southwestern Christian at Nicholls, 2:30 p.m.
St. Mary's (TX) at Texas A&M-CC, 3 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
W. Michigan at SE Louisiana, 1:30 p.m.
Portland at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
Southwestern Adventist at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
Friday's Games
Mississippi 73, MVSU 58
UC Riverside 60, Florida A&M 49
S. Illinois 62, Alcorn St. 59
Pacific 74, Ark.-Pine Bluff 50
Saturday's Games
Jackson St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, Noon
Prairie View at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Bethune-Cookman at Seton Hall, Noon
Alcorn St. at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.
Southern U. at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.
North Alabama at Alabama St., 3:30 p.m.
Grambling St. at Morgan St., 10:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Grambling St. at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.
MVSU at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
Arkansas Baptist at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Friday's Games
Purdue 97, Nebraska-Omaha 40
Oklahoma St. 78, Oral Roberts 77, OT
Saturday's Games
South Dakota at Nebraska, 2 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.
Denver at Utah Valley, 5 p.m.
Morehead St. at UMKC, 7 p.m.
Idaho at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
UMKC at Arkansas St., 4 p.m.
North Dakota at Kansas St., 5 p.m.
Monday's Games
Tulsa at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Texas State
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Friday's Games
Georgia Tech 61, Georgia Southern 59
South Alabama 72, Hawaii 69
Morehead St. 75, Arkansas St. 51
Tulsa 77, UALR 63
Saturday's Games
Jackson St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, Noon
Georgia St. at Rhode Island, 4 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Troy at Florida, Noon
Louisiana-Monroe at SMU, 3 p.m.
UMKC at Arkansas St., 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
Hartford at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at UC Santa Barbara, 9 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Saint Mary's (Cal)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
Friday's Games
San Diego 64, Ill.-Chicago 52
Montana St. 69, Portland 66
Pacific 74, Ark.-Pine Bluff 50
Duke vs. Gonzaga at Paradise, N.V., 10:30 p.m.
San Francisco vs. UAB at Las Vegas, N.V., 11:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
SE Missouri vs. Portland at San Antonio, T.X., 3 p.m.
Grand Canyon at Pepperdine, 6 p.m.
UC Irvine at Santa Clara, 7:30 p.m.
BYU at Utah, 9:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Portland at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.
CS Northridge at San Diego, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
Tarleton St. at Gonzaga, 10 p.m.
Grand Canyon at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
UC Riverside at Saint Mary's (Cal), 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|California Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Utah Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Dixie St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Friday's Games
Illinois 94, Rio Grande 85
Saturday's Games
Lamar at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.
Denver at Utah Valley, 5 p.m.
Grand Canyon at Pepperdine, 6 p.m.
McMurry at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.
Weber St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
San Diego Christian at California Baptist, 10 p.m.
St. Thomas (MN) at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Chicago St. at Bowling Green, 2 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
Schreiner at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Gonzaga, 10 p.m.
Grand Canyon at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.