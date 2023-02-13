All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Vermont92.8181510.600
Binghamton74.6361113.458
Mass.-Lowell75.583207.741
Bryant75.583169.640
UMBC75.5831710.630
New Hampshire65.5451112.478
NJIT47.364717.292
Maine48.3331015.400
Albany (NY)111.083621.222

Wednesday's Games

UMBC at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

NJIT at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Bryant, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston111.917232.920
Memphis93.750196.760
Tulane93.750167.696
Cincinnati85.615179.654
Temple85.6151412.538
UCF66.500159.625
Wichita St.67.4621312.520
SMU49.308917.346
East Carolina38.2731212.500
South Florida39.2501015.400
Tulsa112.077519.208

Sunday's Games

Memphis 86, Temple 77

Wichita St. 91, SMU 89, 2OT

Wednesday's Games

Cincinnati at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

South Florida at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
VCU93.750187.720
Dayton94.692179.654
Fordham84.667205.800
Saint Louis84.667169.640
Duquesne75.583178.680
Saint Joseph's76.5381312.520
St. Bonaventure76.5381313.500
George Washington66.5001213.480
La Salle66.5001213.480
George Mason67.4621412.538
Richmond67.4621313.500
Davidson48.3331113.458
Rhode Island48.333816.333
UMass49.3081312.520
Loyola Chicago210.167816.333

Tuesday's Games

Loyola Chicago at UMass, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Saint Joseph's at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Fordham, 7 p.m.

George Mason at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Richmond at La Salle, 7 p.m.

VCU at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

Davidson at Saint Louis, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Virginia113.786194.826
Pittsburgh113.786187.720
Miami114.733205.800
Clemson104.714187.720
NC State105.667206.769
Wake Forest96.600179.654
Duke86.571178.680
North Carolina86.571169.640
Syracuse86.5711510.600
Boston College69.4001214.462
Florida St.69.400818.308
Virginia Tech59.3571510.600
Notre Dame212.1431015.400
Georgia Tech213.133916.360
Louisville113.071322.120

Monday's Games

Miami at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Notre Dame at Duke, 7 p.m.

NC State at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Florida St. at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Virginia at Louisville, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Liberty122.857216.778
Kennesaw St.122.857207.741
E. Kentucky104.7141710.630
Stetson95.6431411.560
Lipscomb86.5711611.593
North Alabama86.5711611.593
Bellarmine77.5001215.444
Florida Gulf Coast68.4291611.593
Queens (NC)68.4291611.593
North Florida68.4291115.423
Jacksonville59.3571213.480
Cent. Arkansas410.286918.333
Jacksonville St.311.2141017.370
Austin Peay212.143819.296

Wednesday's Games

Florida Gulf Coast at Stetson, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas93.750205.800
Kansas84.667205.800
Baylor84.667196.760
Kansas St.75.583196.760
Iowa St.75.583168.667
Oklahoma St.75.583169.640
TCU66.500178.680
West Virginia48.3331510.600
Texas Tech210.1671312.520
Oklahoma210.1671213.480

Monday's Games

West Virginia at Baylor, 9 p.m.

Texas at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Kansas St. at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

Kansas at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

TCU at Iowa St., 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Marquette123.800206.769
Xavier113.786196.760
Creighton113.786178.680
Providence104.714187.720
UConn87.533197.731
Seton Hall87.5331511.577
Villanova68.4291213.480
St. John's510.3331511.577
Butler510.3331313.500
DePaul311.214916.360
Georgetown114.067620.231

Tuesday's Games

Georgetown at Seton Hall, 6 p.m.

Creighton at Providence, 7 p.m.

Butler at Villanova, 8 p.m.

St. John's at DePaul, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Xavier at Marquette, 7 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
E. Washington1301.000197.731
Montana St.113.786189.667
Weber St.85.6151313.500
Montana86.5711412.538
Idaho St.67.462917.346
Sacramento St.58.3851214.462
Portland St.58.3851115.423
N. Colorado59.3571016.385
Idaho310.231917.346
N. Arizona311.214720.259

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNC-Asheville122.857207.741
Radford113.7861710.630
Longwood104.714189.667
Gardner-Webb104.7141511.577
SC-Upstate77.5001213.480
Campbell68.4291115.423
Winthrop68.4291116.407
Charleston Southern410.286817.320
High Point311.2141115.423
Presbyterian113.071522.185

Wednesday's Games

Charleston Southern at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

High Point at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Longwood at SC-Upstate, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Purdue123.800233.885
Indiana95.643187.720
Northwestern95.643187.720
Illinois85.615177.708
Maryland86.571178.680
Iowa86.571169.640
Michigan St.86.571169.640
Rutgers86.571169.640
Michigan86.5711411.560
Wisconsin68.4291410.583
Penn St.59.3571411.560
Nebraska510.3331214.462
Ohio St.311.2141114.440
Minnesota112.077716.304

Sunday's Games

Iowa 68, Minnesota 56

Michigan St. 62, Ohio St. 41

Northwestern 64, Purdue 58

Tuesday's Games

Illinois at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Nebraska at Rutgers, 8 p.m.

Michigan at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Indiana at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Santa Barbara112.846204.833
UC Irvine103.769178.680
Hawaii95.643188.692
UC Riverside95.6431610.615
Long Beach St.95.6431511.577
Cal St.-Fullerton86.5711412.538
UC Davis76.5381411.560
CS Bakersfield59.357916.360
UC San Diego310.231817.320
CS Northridge311.214619.240
Cal Poly113.071719.269

Sunday's Games

Cal St.-Fullerton 52, Hawaii 51

Wednesday's Games

CS Northridge at UC Davis, 9 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Long Beach St. at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

UC Irvine at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

