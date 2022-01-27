All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNC-Wilmington601.000125.706
Towson62.750156.714
Hofstra42.667127.632
Delaware53.625147.667
James Madison33.500125.706
Drexel33.50088.500
William & Mary34.429416.200
Coll. of Charleston24.333108.556
Elon25.286515.250
Northeastern08.000613.316

Thursday's Games

Hofstra at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Elon, 7 p.m.

Drexel at James Madison, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Towson, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Drexel at Towson, 2 p.m.

Northeastern at Coll. of Charleston, 4 p.m.

Delaware at James Madison, 4 p.m.

Elon at William & Mary, 4 p.m.

Hofstra at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UAB61.857164.800
Louisiana Tech61.857154.789
North Texas61.857134.765
Charlotte42.667117.611
FAU42.667118.579
Middle Tennessee32.600126.667
Rice43.571117.611
UTEP43.571118.579
FIU24.333127.632
W. Kentucky24.333109.526
Old Dominion24.333712.368
Southern Miss.14.200612.333
Marshall06.000712.368
UTSA07.000713.350

Wednesday's Games

Charlotte 71, Old Dominion 67

Thursday's Games

Middle Tennessee at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Rice at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

North Texas at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

FIU at UTSA, 8 p.m.

FAU at UTEP, 9 p.m.

UAB at W. Kentucky, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

FAU at UTSA, 2 p.m.

Rice at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at W. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

North Texas at Louisiana Tech, 4 p.m.

UAB at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

FIU at UTEP, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cleveland St.91.900134.765
Oakland81.889155.750
Wright St.83.727119.550
Fort Wayne64.600118.579
Detroit43.571610.375
N. Kentucky54.55699.500
Milwaukee56.455713.350
Youngstown St.46.4001010.500
Ill.-Chicago35.375710.412
Green Bay36.333414.222
Robert Morris19.100316.158
IUPUI08.000117.056

Thursday's Games

Ill.-Chicago at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Green Bay at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Fort Wayne at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Wright St., 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

IUPUI at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Milwaukee at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Oakland, 3 p.m.

Green Bay at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Princeton501.000153.833
Yale31.75099.500
Penn42.667712.368
Harvard22.500106.625
Cornell23.400106.625
Brown24.3331011.476
Dartmouth14.200412.250
Columbia14.200413.235

Friday's Games

Penn at Harvard, 5 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Dartmouth at Columbia, 2 p.m.

Cornell at Brown, 4 p.m.

Yale at Princeton, 4 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona901.000173.850
St. Peter's62.75087.533
Monmouth (NJ)43.571126.667
Quinnipiac54.556107.588
Siena33.50068.429
Manhattan34.429106.625
Fairfield35.375910.474
Canisius35.375712.368
Marist36.333810.444
Niagara36.333810.444
Rider26.250612.333

Wednesday's Games

St. Peter's 69, Marist 62

Friday's Games

Canisius at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Rider, 7 p.m.

Niagara at Siena, 7 p.m.

Manhattan at St. Peter's, 7 p.m.

Marist at Quinnipiac, 7:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Toledo81.889164.800
Ohio61.857153.833
Akron62.750135.722
Buffalo43.571107.588
Kent St.54.556109.526
Bowling Green45.444119.550
Miami (Ohio)34.42999.500
Ball St.34.429810.444
N. Illinois24.333511.313
E. Michigan25.286711.389
Cent. Michigan13.250213.133
W. Michigan08.000415.211

Thursday's Games

Ball St. at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Ohio at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Akron at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Miami (Ohio) at E. Michigan, 3 p.m.

W. Michigan at Ball St., 3:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at N. Illinois, 4 p.m.

Kent St. at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.501.000144.778
NC Central201.00089.471
Coppin St.31.750415.211
SC State22.5001010.500
Howard12.33379.438
Morgan St.13.250610.375
Md.-Eastern Shore03.00059.357
Delaware St.03.000214.125

Saturday's Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at Coppin St., 4 p.m.

Delaware St. at Morgan St., 4 p.m.

Howard at NC Central, 4 p.m.

Norfolk St. at SC State, 4 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Loyola Chicago61.857153.833
Drake62.750156.714
Missouri St.63.667157.682
N. Iowa63.667109.526
Bradley54.5561110.524
S. Illinois35.3751010.500
Illinois St.35.3751011.476
Valparaiso36.3331011.476
Indiana St.25.286910.474
Evansville17.125514.263

Wednesday's Games

N. Iowa 64, Evansville 59

Bradley 71, Valparaiso 56

Drake 89, Illinois St. 88, OT

Thursday's Games

Loyola Chicago at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Illinois St. at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

Evansville at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Boise St.701.000164.800
Colorado St.61.857161.941
Wyoming41.800153.833
Fresno St.42.667145.737
San Diego St.32.600115.688
Nevada33.50098.529
Air Force34.429108.556
UNLV34.429119.550
Utah St.25.286119.550
San Jose St.06.000711.389
New Mexico07.000713.350

Wednesday's Games

Utah St. 75, San Diego St. 57

Friday's Games

Wyoming at Air Force, 6 p.m.

UNLV at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

San Jose St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Boise St. at Fresno St., 11 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Utah St. at Nevada, 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner801.000142.875
Bryant71.875118.579
LIU53.625810.444
Merrimack44.500912.429
Mount St. Mary's44.500812.400
St. Francis (Pa.)35.375712.368
Sacred Heart35.375714.333
St. Francis (NY)26.250514.263
CCSU26.250516.238
Fairleigh Dickinson26.250216.111

Thursday's Games

Merrimack at Bryant, 7 p.m.

LIU at CCSU, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Mary's at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.

St. Francis (NY) at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Wagner, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

LIU at Bryant, 2 p.m.

CCSU at Fairleigh Dickinson, 2 p.m.

Merrimack at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.

Wagner at St. Francis (NY), 4 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Mount St. Mary's, 5 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Murray St.801.000182.900
Morehead St.701.000155.750
Belmont52.714155.750
SE Missouri33.500811.421
Tennessee Tech23.400513.278
Tennessee St.35.375812.400
UT Martin35.375713.350
Austin Peay14.200510.333
SIU-Edwardsville15.167712.368
E. Illinois06.000217.105

Thursday's Games

Murray St. at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Belmont at Austin Peay, 8:30 p.m.

Tennessee St. at SIU-Edwardsville, 8:30 p.m.

Morehead St. at SE Missouri, 9 p.m.

E. Illinois at UT Martin, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

UT Martin at Belmont, 3 p.m.

Tennessee St. at E. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.

Morehead St. at Murray St., 5 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.

Austin Peay at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.

