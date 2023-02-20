All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hofstra
|15
|2
|.882
|22
|8
|.733
|Coll. of Charleston
|14
|2
|.875
|26
|3
|.897
|UNC-Wilmington
|11
|5
|.688
|21
|8
|.724
|Towson
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|10
|.655
|Drexel
|9
|8
|.529
|15
|14
|.517
|NC A&T
|7
|9
|.438
|12
|17
|.414
|Delaware
|6
|10
|.375
|14
|15
|.483
|Northeastern
|6
|10
|.375
|10
|17
|.370
|Stony Brook
|6
|10
|.375
|10
|19
|.345
|Elon
|6
|10
|.375
|8
|21
|.276
|William & Mary
|5
|11
|.313
|10
|19
|.345
|Monmouth (NJ)
|5
|11
|.313
|6
|23
|.207
|Hampton
|4
|12
|.250
|7
|22
|.241
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FAU
|14
|2
|.875
|24
|3
|.889
|North Texas
|14
|3
|.824
|23
|5
|.821
|UAB
|11
|6
|.647
|20
|8
|.714
|Middle Tennessee
|10
|7
|.588
|17
|11
|.607
|Rice
|8
|8
|.500
|17
|10
|.630
|Charlotte
|7
|9
|.438
|16
|11
|.593
|FIU
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|14
|.481
|W. Kentucky
|6
|10
|.375
|14
|13
|.519
|Louisiana Tech
|6
|10
|.375
|13
|14
|.481
|UTEP
|5
|11
|.313
|12
|15
|.444
|UTSA
|2
|15
|.118
|8
|20
|.286
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Youngstown St.
|14
|4
|.778
|22
|7
|.759
|Cleveland St.
|13
|5
|.722
|18
|11
|.621
|Milwaukee
|12
|6
|.667
|18
|10
|.643
|N. Kentucky
|12
|6
|.667
|17
|12
|.586
|Oakland
|10
|8
|.556
|12
|17
|.414
|Wright St.
|9
|9
|.500
|16
|13
|.552
|Robert Morris
|9
|9
|.500
|14
|15
|.483
|Detroit
|9
|9
|.500
|13
|16
|.448
|Fort Wayne
|8
|10
|.444
|16
|13
|.552
|Green Bay
|2
|16
|.111
|3
|26
|.103
|IUPUI
|1
|17
|.056
|4
|25
|.138
Sunday's Games
Detroit 81, IUPUI 68
Fort Wayne 77, Wright St. 75
Cleveland St. 64, N. Kentucky 63
Tuesday's Games
Youngstown St. at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chicago St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|18
|.379
|Hartford
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|23
|.179
Sunday's Games
Chicago St. 75, Hartford 53
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|8
|4
|.667
|18
|7
|.720
|Princeton
|8
|4
|.667
|17
|8
|.680
|Penn
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|11
|.593
|Cornell
|6
|6
|.500
|16
|9
|.640
|Brown
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|Harvard
|5
|7
|.417
|14
|12
|.538
|Dartmouth
|5
|7
|.417
|9
|17
|.346
|Columbia
|2
|10
|.167
|7
|20
|.259
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|13
|3
|.813
|20
|7
|.741
|Siena
|11
|5
|.688
|17
|10
|.630
|Rider
|11
|5
|.688
|14
|11
|.560
|Quinnipiac
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|9
|.679
|Niagara
|9
|8
|.529
|14
|12
|.538
|Manhattan
|8
|8
|.500
|10
|15
|.400
|Fairfield
|8
|9
|.471
|12
|15
|.444
|Mount St. Mary's
|6
|11
|.353
|10
|18
|.357
|St. Peter's
|5
|11
|.313
|10
|15
|.400
|Marist
|5
|12
|.294
|9
|17
|.346
|Canisius
|5
|12
|.294
|7
|19
|.269
Sunday's Games
Manhattan 73, Fairfield 72
Marist 61, Niagara 52
Mount St. Mary's 75, Canisius 74
Quinnipiac 90, Rider 88, 2OT
Iona 73, St. Peter's 53
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kent St.
|12
|2
|.857
|22
|5
|.815
|Toledo
|12
|2
|.857
|21
|6
|.778
|Akron
|11
|3
|.786
|19
|8
|.704
|Ball St.
|10
|4
|.714
|19
|8
|.704
|Ohio
|8
|6
|.571
|16
|11
|.593
|N. Illinois
|7
|7
|.500
|11
|16
|.407
|Buffalo
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|15
|.444
|Cent. Michigan
|5
|9
|.357
|10
|17
|.370
|Bowling Green
|4
|10
|.286
|10
|17
|.370
|Miami (Ohio)
|3
|11
|.214
|9
|18
|.333
|W. Michigan
|3
|11
|.214
|7
|20
|.259
|E. Michigan
|3
|11
|.214
|6
|21
|.222
Tuesday's Games
Kent St. at Ball St., 7 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at Ohio, 7 p.m.
Akron at Toledo, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Howard
|9
|1
|.900
|17
|10
|.630
|Norfolk St.
|8
|2
|.800
|19
|7
|.731
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|7
|3
|.700
|15
|10
|.600
|NC Central
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|11
|.542
|Morgan St.
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|14
|.462
|Delaware St.
|3
|7
|.300
|5
|20
|.200
|SC State
|2
|8
|.200
|5
|21
|.192
|Coppin St.
|1
|9
|.100
|6
|21
|.222
Monday's Games
SC State at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.
NC Central at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7:30 p.m.
Howard at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m.
Coppin St. at Norfolk St., 7:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|14
|4
|.778
|23
|6
|.793
|Bradley
|14
|4
|.778
|21
|8
|.724
|Indiana St.
|13
|5
|.722
|20
|9
|.690
|S. Illinois
|12
|6
|.667
|20
|9
|.690
|Belmont
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|10
|.655
|Murray St.
|10
|8
|.556
|15
|13
|.536
|Missouri St.
|10
|8
|.556
|14
|14
|.500
|N. Iowa
|9
|9
|.500
|13
|15
|.464
|Valparaiso
|5
|13
|.278
|11
|18
|.379
|Illinois St.
|5
|13
|.278
|10
|19
|.345
|Ill.-Chicago
|3
|15
|.167
|11
|18
|.379
|Evansville
|1
|17
|.056
|5
|24
|.172
Sunday's Games
Bradley 50, S. Illinois 48
Ill.-Chicago 74, Valparaiso 73
Drake 70, Belmont 56
Tuesday's Games
Murray St. at Missouri St., 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Bradley at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Indiana St. at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.
Illinois St. at Drake, 8 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Evansville, 8 p.m.
N. Iowa at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|12
|2
|.857
|21
|5
|.808
|Boise St.
|11
|3
|.786
|21
|6
|.778
|Nevada
|10
|4
|.714
|20
|7
|.741
|Utah St.
|10
|5
|.667
|21
|7
|.750
|New Mexico
|7
|7
|.500
|20
|7
|.741
|San Jose St.
|7
|7
|.500
|16
|11
|.593
|UNLV
|5
|10
|.333
|16
|11
|.593
|Air Force
|5
|10
|.333
|14
|14
|.500
|Fresno St.
|5
|10
|.333
|9
|17
|.346
|Colorado St.
|4
|10
|.286
|12
|15
|.444
|Wyoming
|3
|11
|.214
|8
|18
|.308
Sunday's Games
Boise St. 73, UNLV 69
Tuesday's Games
Fresno St. at Air Force, 9 p.m.
Utah St. at Wyoming, 9 p.m.
San Jose St. at Nevada, 10 p.m.
Colorado St. at San Diego St., 11 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
New Mexico at Boise St., 10:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Merrimack
|10
|4
|.714
|13
|16
|.448
|Stonehill
|10
|5
|.667
|14
|16
|.467
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|9
|5
|.643
|16
|13
|.552
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|8
|6
|.571
|11
|16
|.407
|Sacred Heart
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|15
|.483
|CCSU
|7
|7
|.500
|10
|19
|.345
|Wagner
|6
|8
|.429
|13
|12
|.520
|St. Francis (NY)
|6
|8
|.429
|13
|14
|.481
|LIU
|1
|14
|.067
|3
|24
|.111
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.