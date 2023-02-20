All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Hofstra152.882228.733
Coll. of Charleston142.875263.897
UNC-Wilmington115.688218.724
Towson115.6881910.655
Drexel98.5291514.517
NC A&T79.4381217.414
Delaware610.3751415.483
Northeastern610.3751017.370
Stony Brook610.3751019.345
Elon610.375821.276
William & Mary511.3131019.345
Monmouth (NJ)511.313623.207
Hampton412.250722.241

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
FAU142.875243.889
North Texas143.824235.821
UAB116.647208.714
Middle Tennessee107.5881711.607
Rice88.5001710.630
Charlotte79.4381611.593
FIU79.4381314.481
W. Kentucky610.3751413.519
Louisiana Tech610.3751314.481
UTEP511.3131215.444
UTSA215.118820.286

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Youngstown St.144.778227.759
Cleveland St.135.7221811.621
Milwaukee126.6671810.643
N. Kentucky126.6671712.586
Oakland108.5561217.414
Wright St.99.5001613.552
Robert Morris99.5001415.483
Detroit99.5001316.448
Fort Wayne810.4441613.552
Green Bay216.111326.103
IUPUI117.056425.138

Sunday's Games

Detroit 81, IUPUI 68

Fort Wayne 77, Wright St. 75

Cleveland St. 64, N. Kentucky 63

Tuesday's Games

Youngstown St. at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chicago St.201.0001118.379
Hartford02.000523.179

Sunday's Games

Chicago St. 75, Hartford 53

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Yale84.667187.720
Princeton84.667178.680
Penn84.6671611.593
Cornell66.500169.640
Brown66.5001312.520
Harvard57.4171412.538
Dartmouth57.417917.346
Columbia210.167720.259

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona133.813207.741
Siena115.6881710.630
Rider115.6881411.560
Quinnipiac107.588199.679
Niagara98.5291412.538
Manhattan88.5001015.400
Fairfield89.4711215.444
Mount St. Mary's611.3531018.357
St. Peter's511.3131015.400
Marist512.294917.346
Canisius512.294719.269

Sunday's Games

Manhattan 73, Fairfield 72

Marist 61, Niagara 52

Mount St. Mary's 75, Canisius 74

Quinnipiac 90, Rider 88, 2OT

Iona 73, St. Peter's 53

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kent St.122.857225.815
Toledo122.857216.778
Akron113.786198.704
Ball St.104.714198.704
Ohio86.5711611.593
N. Illinois77.5001116.407
Buffalo68.4291215.444
Cent. Michigan59.3571017.370
Bowling Green410.2861017.370
Miami (Ohio)311.214918.333
W. Michigan311.214720.259
E. Michigan311.214621.222

Tuesday's Games

Kent St. at Ball St., 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at Ohio, 7 p.m.

Akron at Toledo, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Howard91.9001710.630
Norfolk St.82.800197.731
Md.-Eastern Shore73.7001510.600
NC Central64.6001311.542
Morgan St.46.4001214.462
Delaware St.37.300520.200
SC State28.200521.192
Coppin St.19.100621.222

Monday's Games

SC State at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.

NC Central at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7:30 p.m.

Howard at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m.

Coppin St. at Norfolk St., 7:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Drake144.778236.793
Bradley144.778218.724
Indiana St.135.722209.690
S. Illinois126.667209.690
Belmont126.6671910.655
Murray St.108.5561513.536
Missouri St.108.5561414.500
N. Iowa99.5001315.464
Valparaiso513.2781118.379
Illinois St.513.2781019.345
Ill.-Chicago315.1671118.379
Evansville117.056524.172

Sunday's Games

Bradley 50, S. Illinois 48

Ill.-Chicago 74, Valparaiso 73

Drake 70, Belmont 56

Tuesday's Games

Murray St. at Missouri St., 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Bradley at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Indiana St. at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.

Illinois St. at Drake, 8 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Evansville, 8 p.m.

N. Iowa at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Diego St.122.857215.808
Boise St.113.786216.778
Nevada104.714207.741
Utah St.105.667217.750
New Mexico77.500207.741
San Jose St.77.5001611.593
UNLV510.3331611.593
Air Force510.3331414.500
Fresno St.510.333917.346
Colorado St.410.2861215.444
Wyoming311.214818.308

Sunday's Games

Boise St. 73, UNLV 69

Tuesday's Games

Fresno St. at Air Force, 9 p.m.

Utah St. at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

San Jose St. at Nevada, 10 p.m.

Colorado St. at San Diego St., 11 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

New Mexico at Boise St., 10:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Merrimack104.7141316.448
Stonehill105.6671416.467
Fairleigh Dickinson95.6431613.552
St. Francis (Pa.)86.5711116.407
Sacred Heart77.5001415.483
CCSU77.5001019.345
Wagner68.4291312.520
St. Francis (NY)68.4291314.481
LIU114.067324.111

