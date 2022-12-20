All Times EST

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
SIU-Edwardsville00.00084.667
UT Martin00.00085.615
S. Indiana00.00075.583
Tennessee St.00.00075.583
Morehead St.00.00066.500
Lindenwood (Mo.)00.00056.455
SE Missouri00.00057.417
UALR00.00038.273
E. Illinois00.00039.250
Tennessee Tech00.00039.250

Monday's Games

S. Indiana 87, IUPUI 74

UT Martin 120, Crowley's Ridge 59

Tuesday's Games

Brescia at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.

S. Indiana at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Kentucky Christian at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at UALR, 7:30 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at BYU, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Alice Lloyd at Morehead St., Noon

S. Illinois at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at Iowa, 8 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

UALR at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Utah Tech, 3 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona St.201.000111.917
UCLA201.000102.833
Southern Cal201.00093.750
Utah201.00093.750
Arizona11.500101.909
Washington11.50093.750
Oregon11.50075.583
Oregon St.11.50066.500
Colorado02.00075.583
Washington St.02.00046.400
Stanford02.00047.364
California02.000012.000

Tuesday's Games

Montana St. at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Utah Valley St. at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

UC Davis at UCLA, 5 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at California, 7 p.m.

S. Utah at Colorado, 7 p.m.

TCU at Utah, 9 p.m.

Auburn at Washington, 9 p.m.

Denver at Oregon St., 10 p.m.

Arizona St. at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Southern Cal vs. Colorado St. at Phoenix, 11 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Morgan St. at Arizona, 8 p.m.

George Washington vs. Washington St. at Honolulu, 9 p.m.

Loyola Chicago vs. Stanford at Santa Cruz, Calif., 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
American00.00082.800
Bucknell00.00074.636
Navy00.00074.636
Boston U.00.00075.583
Colgate00.00066.500
Lehigh00.00055.500
Army00.00057.417
Loyola (Md.)00.00048.333
Holy Cross00.00039.250
Lafayette00.000111.083

Monday's Games

New Hampshire 78, Holy Cross 60

Tuesday's Games

Lehigh at Cornell, 5 p.m.

Army at CCSU, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Lafayette at La Salle, 2 p.m.

Boston U. at Mass.-Lowell, 4 p.m.

Bucknell at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Navy at VCU, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Holy Cross at Sacred Heart, 11:30 a.m.

Siena at American, 1 p.m.

Cornell at Colgate, 2 p.m.

Goucher at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Mississippi St.00.0001101.000
Arkansas00.000101.909
LSU00.000101.909
Missouri00.000101.909
Alabama00.00092.818
Auburn00.00092.818
Tennessee00.00092.818
Georgia00.00083.727
Mississippi00.00083.727
Kentucky00.00073.700
Florida00.00074.636
Texas A&M00.00064.600
South Carolina00.00056.455
Vanderbilt00.00056.455

Tuesday's Games

Wofford at Texas A&M, 2 p.m.

North Alabama at Mississippi, 3 p.m.

Mississippi St. vs. Drake at Lincoln, Neb., 5 p.m.

Jackson St. at Alabama, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma vs. Florida at Charlotte, N.C., 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chattanooga at Georgia, 3 p.m.

Austin Peay at Tennessee, 6 p.m.

Florida A&M at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

ETSU at LSU, 8 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Arkansas, 9 p.m.

Auburn at Washington, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

W. Kentucky at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

Illinois vs. Missouri at St. Louis, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Furman00.00094.692
Chattanooga00.00084.667
Wofford00.00075.583
Mercer00.00066.500
Samford00.00066.500
UNC-Greensboro00.00066.500
W. Carolina00.00066.500
The Citadel00.00056.455
VMI00.00057.417
ETSU00.00048.333

Monday's Games

Furman 106, Anderson (SC) 79

Tuesday's Games

Wofford at Texas A&M, 2 p.m.

Toccoa Falls at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.

The Citadel at NC Central, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chattanooga at Georgia, 3 p.m.

Mercer at Troy, 7 p.m.

Samford at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.

ETSU at LSU, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

VMI at Fordham, Noon

UNC-Greensboro at E. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Nicholls101.00066.500
Northwestern St.00.00083.727
Texas A&M-CC00.00065.545
Incarnate Word00.00066.500
SE Louisiana01.00057.417
Lamar00.00048.333
Texas A&M Commerce00.00048.333
New Orleans00.00037.300
Houston Christian00.00039.250
McNeese St.00.00039.250

Monday's Games

Fort Wayne 85, Texas A&M Commerce 68

Nicholls 90, Trinity Baptist 46

New Orleans 79, Dillard 71

Tuesday's Games

Texas A&M-CC at Oklahoma St., 3 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce vs. IUPUI at Indianapolis, 4 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Baylor, 8 p.m.

Pacific at Lamar, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Houston Christian at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.

Incarnate Word at FIU, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Houston, 8 p.m.

Southern U. at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Purdue, 9 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Grambling St.00.00065.545
Bethune-Cookman00.00047.364
Prairie View00.00047.364
Southern U.00.00048.333
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.00049.308
Alabama A&M00.00037.300
Alcorn St.00.00038.273
Texas Southern00.00038.273
Florida A&M00.00027.222
Alabama St.00.000110.091
Jackson St.00.000110.091
MVSU00.000112.077

Monday's Games

Liberty 75, Grambling St. 56

Arkansas St. 72, Alabama St. 65

Tuesday's Games

Jackson St. at Alabama, 7 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Prairie View at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Florida A&M at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Alabama St. at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Southern U. at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.

MVSU at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

North Florida at Bethune-Cookman, 2 p.m.

Jackson St. at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

Texas Southern at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Oral Roberts101.000103.769
St. Thomas (MN)101.000104.714
W. Illinois101.00084.667
Omaha101.00058.385
UMKC101.00059.357
Denver01.00094.692
North Dakota01.00068.429
S. Dakota St.01.00058.385
South Dakota01.00058.385
N. Dakota St.01.000310.231

Monday's Games

W. Illinois 79, N. Dakota St. 60

Oral Roberts 79, S. Dakota St. 40

St. Thomas (MN) 75, North Dakota 62

UMKC 62, South Dakota 45

Omaha 83, Denver 66

Wednesday's Games

North Dakota at W. Illinois, 1 p.m.

Omaha at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

South Dakota at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at UMKC, 8 p.m.

Denver at Oregon St., 10 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern Miss.00.000111.917
Louisiana-Lafayette00.000101.909
Marshall00.000112.846
James Madison00.00093.750
Troy00.00084.667
Old Dominion00.00074.636
Appalachian St.00.00075.583
Arkansas St.00.00075.583
Georgia Southern00.00075.583
Coastal Carolina00.00065.545
Georgia St.00.00065.545
Texas St.00.00066.500
South Alabama00.00056.455
Louisiana-Monroe00.00048.333

Monday's Games

Marshall 99, Glenville St. 73

Coll. of Charleston 83, Coastal Carolina 69

Arkansas St. 72, Alabama St. 65

South Alabama 82, Spring Hill 53

Tuesday's Games

Jacksonville at Louisiana-Monroe, 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

James Madison at Coppin St., 11 a.m.

Toccoa Falls at Georgia St., Noon

Jacksonville St. at South Alabama, 2 p.m.

Science and Arts at Texas St., 3 p.m.

George Mason at Old Dominion, 4 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara vs. Appalachian St. at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Ball St., 7 p.m.

Mercer at Troy, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

UALR at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.

Southern Miss. at UNLV, 10 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Santa Clara00.000113.786
Gonzaga00.00093.750
Loyola Marymount00.00094.692
Saint Mary's (Cal.)00.00094.692
San Francisco00.00094.692
BYU00.00085.615
Portland00.00086.571
Pepperdine00.00065.545
San Diego00.00066.500
Pacific00.00068.429

Monday's Games

Pepperdine 92, Cal State-LA 69

Texas-Arlington 68, San Francisco 63

Tuesday's Games

Pacific at Lamar, 8 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at BYU, 9 p.m.

Montana at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

San Diego at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Saint Mary's (Cal.) vs. Wyoming at Phoenix, 8:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

Arizona St. at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

San Diego at CS Northridge, 4 p.m.

Boise St. at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.

Portland at UC Riverside, 5 p.m.

Weber St. at BYU, 9 p.m.

Hartford at San Francisco, 9 p.m.

Pepperdine at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Sam Houston St.00.00092.818
Seattle00.00082.800
Cal Baptist00.00084.667
Grand Canyon00.00084.667
S. Utah00.00084.667
Texas Rio Grande Valley00.00084.667
Utah Valley St.00.00084.667
New Mexico St.00.00064.600
Abilene Christian00.00075.583
Stephen F. Austin00.00075.583
Utah Tech00.00075.583
Tarleton St.00.00056.455
Texas-Arlington00.00057.417

Monday's Games

Stephen F. Austin 83, North American 51

Utah Tech 80, Westmont 53

Texas-Arlington 68, San Francisco 63

Tuesday's Games

Arlington Baptist at Sam Houston St., 5:30 p.m.

Idaho St. at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Utah Valley St. at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Howard Payne at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at California, 7 p.m.

S. Utah at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Kent St. vs. New Mexico St. at El Paso, Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Huston at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Jackson St. at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Utah Tech, 3 p.m.

Seattle vs. Utah St. at Honolulu, 5:30 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Portland St. at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

