All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|S. Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
Monday's Games
S. Indiana 87, IUPUI 74
UT Martin 120, Crowley's Ridge 59
Tuesday's Games
Brescia at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.
S. Indiana at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Kentucky Christian at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at UALR, 7:30 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at BYU, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Alice Lloyd at Morehead St., Noon
S. Illinois at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
E. Illinois at Iowa, 8 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
UALR at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Utah Tech, 3 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|1
|.917
|UCLA
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Southern Cal
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Utah
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Arizona
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|1
|.909
|Washington
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|Oregon
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Oregon St.
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|6
|.500
|Colorado
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Washington St.
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Stanford
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|California
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|12
|.000
Tuesday's Games
Montana St. at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Utah Valley St. at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
UC Davis at UCLA, 5 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at California, 7 p.m.
S. Utah at Colorado, 7 p.m.
TCU at Utah, 9 p.m.
Auburn at Washington, 9 p.m.
Denver at Oregon St., 10 p.m.
Arizona St. at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
Southern Cal vs. Colorado St. at Phoenix, 11 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Morgan St. at Arizona, 8 p.m.
George Washington vs. Washington St. at Honolulu, 9 p.m.
Loyola Chicago vs. Stanford at Santa Cruz, Calif., 10 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|American
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
Monday's Games
New Hampshire 78, Holy Cross 60
Tuesday's Games
Lehigh at Cornell, 5 p.m.
Army at CCSU, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Lafayette at La Salle, 2 p.m.
Boston U. at Mass.-Lowell, 4 p.m.
Bucknell at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Navy at VCU, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Holy Cross at Sacred Heart, 11:30 a.m.
Siena at American, 1 p.m.
Cornell at Colgate, 2 p.m.
Goucher at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
Tuesday's Games
Wofford at Texas A&M, 2 p.m.
North Alabama at Mississippi, 3 p.m.
Mississippi St. vs. Drake at Lincoln, Neb., 5 p.m.
Jackson St. at Alabama, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma vs. Florida at Charlotte, N.C., 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Chattanooga at Georgia, 3 p.m.
Austin Peay at Tennessee, 6 p.m.
Florida A&M at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
ETSU at LSU, 8 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Arkansas, 9 p.m.
Auburn at Washington, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
W. Kentucky at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
Illinois vs. Missouri at St. Louis, 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
Monday's Games
Furman 106, Anderson (SC) 79
Tuesday's Games
Wofford at Texas A&M, 2 p.m.
Toccoa Falls at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.
The Citadel at NC Central, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Chattanooga at Georgia, 3 p.m.
Mercer at Troy, 7 p.m.
Samford at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.
ETSU at LSU, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
VMI at Fordham, Noon
UNC-Greensboro at E. Kentucky, 2 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Nicholls
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|SE Louisiana
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
Monday's Games
Fort Wayne 85, Texas A&M Commerce 68
Nicholls 90, Trinity Baptist 46
New Orleans 79, Dillard 71
Tuesday's Games
Texas A&M-CC at Oklahoma St., 3 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce vs. IUPUI at Indianapolis, 4 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Baylor, 8 p.m.
Pacific at Lamar, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Houston Christian at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.
Incarnate Word at FIU, 7 p.m.
McNeese St. at Houston, 8 p.m.
Southern U. at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Purdue, 9 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
Monday's Games
Liberty 75, Grambling St. 56
Arkansas St. 72, Alabama St. 65
Tuesday's Games
Jackson St. at Alabama, 7 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Prairie View at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Florida A&M at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Alabama St. at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Southern U. at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.
MVSU at Tulane, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
North Florida at Bethune-Cookman, 2 p.m.
Jackson St. at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
Texas Southern at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oral Roberts
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|St. Thomas (MN)
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|W. Illinois
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Omaha
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|8
|.385
|UMKC
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Denver
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|North Dakota
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|South Dakota
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
Monday's Games
W. Illinois 79, N. Dakota St. 60
Oral Roberts 79, S. Dakota St. 40
St. Thomas (MN) 75, North Dakota 62
UMKC 62, South Dakota 45
Omaha 83, Denver 66
Wednesday's Games
North Dakota at W. Illinois, 1 p.m.
Omaha at Iowa St., 7 p.m.
South Dakota at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at UMKC, 8 p.m.
Denver at Oregon St., 10 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Texas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
Monday's Games
Marshall 99, Glenville St. 73
Coll. of Charleston 83, Coastal Carolina 69
Arkansas St. 72, Alabama St. 65
South Alabama 82, Spring Hill 53
Tuesday's Games
Jacksonville at Louisiana-Monroe, 12:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
James Madison at Coppin St., 11 a.m.
Toccoa Falls at Georgia St., Noon
Jacksonville St. at South Alabama, 2 p.m.
Science and Arts at Texas St., 3 p.m.
George Mason at Old Dominion, 4 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara vs. Appalachian St. at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Ball St., 7 p.m.
Mercer at Troy, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
UALR at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.
Southern Miss. at UNLV, 10 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
Monday's Games
Pepperdine 92, Cal State-LA 69
Texas-Arlington 68, San Francisco 63
Tuesday's Games
Pacific at Lamar, 8 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at BYU, 9 p.m.
Montana at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
San Diego at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Saint Mary's (Cal.) vs. Wyoming at Phoenix, 8:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
Arizona St. at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
San Diego at CS Northridge, 4 p.m.
Boise St. at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.
Portland at UC Riverside, 5 p.m.
Weber St. at BYU, 9 p.m.
Hartford at San Francisco, 9 p.m.
Pepperdine at Hawaii, 11 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Cal Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Utah Valley St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
Monday's Games
Stephen F. Austin 83, North American 51
Utah Tech 80, Westmont 53
Texas-Arlington 68, San Francisco 63
Tuesday's Games
Arlington Baptist at Sam Houston St., 5:30 p.m.
Idaho St. at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.
Utah Valley St. at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Howard Payne at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at California, 7 p.m.
S. Utah at Colorado, 7 p.m.
Kent St. vs. New Mexico St. at El Paso, Texas, 7:30 p.m.
Huston at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Jackson St. at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Utah Tech, 3 p.m.
Seattle vs. Utah St. at Honolulu, 5:30 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
Portland St. at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.