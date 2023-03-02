All Times EST

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
SE Missouri00.000101.000
SIU-Edwardsville00.000101.000
E. Illinois00.00000.000
Lindenwood (Mo.)00.00001.000
Morehead St.00.00000.000
S. Indiana00.00001.000
Tennessee St.00.00000.000
Tennessee Tech00.00000.000
UALR00.00000.000
UT Martin00.00000.000

Wednesday's Games

SE Missouri 84, Lindenwood (Mo.) 65

SIU-Edwardsville 68, S. Indiana 54

Thursday's Games

SE Missouri vs. Tennessee St. at Evansville, Ind., 7:30 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. UT Martin at Evansville, Ind., 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

TBD vs. Morehead St. at Evansville, Ind., 8 p.m.

TBD vs. Tennessee Tech at Evansville, Ind., 10:30 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona00.00000.000
Arizona St.00.00000.000
California00.00000.000
Colorado00.00000.000
Oregon00.00000.000
Oregon St.00.00000.000
Southern Cal00.00000.000
Stanford00.00000.000
UCLA00.00000.000
Utah00.00000.000
Washington00.00000.000
Washington St.00.00000.000

Thursday's Games

Stanford at Oregon St., 9 p.m.

Arizona St. at UCLA, 9 p.m.

California at Oregon, 11 p.m.

Arizona at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

Washington St. at Washington, 11 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Stanford at Oregon, 4 p.m.

Utah at Colorado, 5:30 p.m.

California at Oregon St., 8 p.m.

Arizona at UCLA, 10 p.m.

Arizona St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
American00.000101.000
Loyola (Md.)00.000101.000
Army00.00000.000
Boston U.00.00000.000
Bucknell00.00001.000
Colgate00.00000.000
Holy Cross00.00001.000
Lafayette00.00000.000
Lehigh00.00000.000
Navy00.00000.000

Thursday's Games

Boston U. at Army, 6 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

American at Navy, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Alabama00.00000.000
Arkansas00.00000.000
Auburn00.00000.000
Florida00.00000.000
Georgia00.00000.000
Kentucky00.00000.000
LSU00.00000.000
Mississippi00.00000.000
Mississippi St.00.00000.000
Missouri00.00000.000
South Carolina00.00000.000
Tennessee00.00000.000
Texas A&M00.00000.000
Vanderbilt00.00000.000

Wednesday's Games

Alabama 90, Auburn 85, OT

Vanderbilt 68, Kentucky 66

Missouri 81, LSU 76

Saturday's Games

Alabama at Texas A&M, Noon

Georgia at South Carolina, 1 p.m.

Kentucky at Arkansas, 2 p.m.

Tennessee at Auburn, 2 p.m.

Mississippi at Missouri, 3:30 p.m.

LSU at Florida, 6 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chattanooga00.00000.000
ETSU00.00000.000
Furman00.00000.000
Mercer00.00000.000
Samford00.00000.000
The Citadel00.00000.000
UNC-Greensboro00.00000.000
VMI00.00000.000
W. Carolina00.00000.000
Wofford00.00000.000

Friday's Games

The Citadel vs. Mercer at Asheville, N.C., 5 p.m.

VMI vs. Chattanooga at Asheville, N.C., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

TBD vs. Furman at Asheville, N.C., Noon

ETSU vs. W. Carolina at Asheville, N.C., 2:30 p.m.

TBD vs. Samford at Asheville, N.C., 6 p.m.

Wofford vs. UNC-Greensboro at Asheville, N.C., 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston Christian00.00000.000
Incarnate Word00.00000.000
Lamar00.00000.000
McNeese St.00.00000.000
New Orleans00.00000.000
Nicholls00.00000.000
Northwestern St.00.00000.000
SE Louisiana00.00000.000
Texas A&M Commerce00.00000.000
Texas A&M-CC00.00000.000

Wednesday's Games

SE Louisiana 80, Houston Christian 64

Nicholls 64, Lamar 60

McNeese St. 80, New Orleans 73

Northwestern St. 81, Incarnate Word 64

Texas A&M-CC 93, Texas A&M Commerce 88, OT

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Alabama A&M00.00000.000
Alabama St.00.00000.000
Alcorn St.00.00000.000
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.00000.000
Bethune-Cookman00.00000.000
Florida A&M00.00000.000
Grambling St.00.00000.000
Jackson St.00.00000.000
MVSU00.00000.000
Prairie View00.00000.000
Southern U.00.00000.000
Texas Southern00.00000.000

Thursday's Games

Alabama A&M at Grambling St., 8 p.m.

Alcorn St. at MVSU, 8:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 9 p.m.

Alabama St. at Southern U., 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Florida A&M at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

Texas Southern at Prairie View, 4 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6:30 p.m.

Alabama St. at Grambling St., 6:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Southern U., 6:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at MVSU, 7 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Denver00.00000.000
N. Dakota St.00.00000.000
North Dakota00.00000.000
Omaha00.00000.000
Oral Roberts00.00000.000
S. Dakota St.00.00000.000
South Dakota00.00000.000
St. Thomas (MN)00.00000.000
UMKC00.00000.000
W. Illinois00.00000.000

Friday's Games

North Dakota vs. Denver at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.

Omaha vs. UMKC at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

TBD vs. Oral Roberts at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.

TBD vs. S. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arkansas St.00.000101.000
Texas St.00.000101.000
Appalachian St.00.00000.000
Coastal Carolina00.00001.000
Georgia Southern00.00000.000
Georgia St.00.00001.000
James Madison00.00000.000
Louisiana-Lafayette00.00000.000
Louisiana-Monroe00.00000.000
Marshall00.00000.000
Old Dominion00.00000.000
South Alabama00.00000.000
Southern Miss.00.00000.000
Troy00.00000.000

Thursday's Games

Appalachian St. vs. South Alabama at Pensacola, Fla., 12:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. vs. Troy at Pensacola, Fla., 3 p.m.

Texas St. vs. Old Dominion at Pensacola, Fla., 6 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe vs. Georgia Southern at Pensacola, Fla., 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

TBD vs. Southern Miss. at Pensacola, Fla., 12:30 p.m.

TBD vs. James Madison at Pensacola, Fla., 3 p.m.

TBD vs. Marshall at Pensacola, Fla., 6 p.m.

TBD vs. Louisiana-Lafayette at Pensacola, Fla., 8:30 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
BYU00.00000.000
Gonzaga00.00000.000
Loyola Marymount00.00000.000
Pacific00.00000.000
Pepperdine00.00000.000
Portland00.00000.000
Saint Mary's (Cal.)00.00000.000
San Diego00.00000.000
San Francisco00.00000.000
Santa Clara00.00000.000

Wednesday's Games

Gonzaga 104, Chicago St. 65

Thursday's Games

San Diego vs. Portland at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Pepperdine vs. Pacific at Las Vegas, 11:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

TBD vs. BYU at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

TBD vs. San Francisco at Las Vegas, 11:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

TBD vs. Loyola Marymount at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Abilene Christian00.00000.000
Cal Baptist00.00000.000
Grand Canyon00.00000.000
New Mexico St.00.00000.000
S. Utah00.00000.000
Sam Houston St.00.00000.000
Seattle00.00000.000
Stephen F. Austin00.00000.000
Tarleton St.00.00000.000
Texas Rio Grande Valley00.00000.000
Texas-Arlington00.00000.000
Utah Tech00.00000.000
Utah Valley St.00.00000.000

Wednesday's Games

Sam Houston St. 64, Stephen F. Austin 59, OT

Abilene Christian 2, New Mexico St. 0

Utah Valley St. 78, Texas-Arlington 59

Grand Canyon 83, S. Utah 78

Utah Tech 93, Seattle 56

Cal Baptist 88, Texas Rio Grande Valley 70

Friday's Games

Abilene Christian at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.

Tarleton St. 2, New Mexico St. 0

Stephen F. Austin at Utah Valley St., 8 p.m.

Cal Baptist at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Seattle, 10 p.m.

