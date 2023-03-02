All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|S. Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Wednesday's Games
SE Missouri 84, Lindenwood (Mo.) 65
SIU-Edwardsville 68, S. Indiana 54
Thursday's Games
SE Missouri vs. Tennessee St. at Evansville, Ind., 7:30 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville vs. UT Martin at Evansville, Ind., 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
TBD vs. Morehead St. at Evansville, Ind., 8 p.m.
TBD vs. Tennessee Tech at Evansville, Ind., 10:30 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Thursday's Games
Stanford at Oregon St., 9 p.m.
Arizona St. at UCLA, 9 p.m.
California at Oregon, 11 p.m.
Arizona at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.
Washington St. at Washington, 11 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Stanford at Oregon, 4 p.m.
Utah at Colorado, 5:30 p.m.
California at Oregon St., 8 p.m.
Arizona at UCLA, 10 p.m.
Arizona St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|American
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Thursday's Games
Boston U. at Army, 6 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Lafayette at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
American at Navy, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Wednesday's Games
Alabama 90, Auburn 85, OT
Vanderbilt 68, Kentucky 66
Missouri 81, LSU 76
Saturday's Games
Alabama at Texas A&M, Noon
Georgia at South Carolina, 1 p.m.
Kentucky at Arkansas, 2 p.m.
Tennessee at Auburn, 2 p.m.
Mississippi at Missouri, 3:30 p.m.
LSU at Florida, 6 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Friday's Games
The Citadel vs. Mercer at Asheville, N.C., 5 p.m.
VMI vs. Chattanooga at Asheville, N.C., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
TBD vs. Furman at Asheville, N.C., Noon
ETSU vs. W. Carolina at Asheville, N.C., 2:30 p.m.
TBD vs. Samford at Asheville, N.C., 6 p.m.
Wofford vs. UNC-Greensboro at Asheville, N.C., 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Wednesday's Games
SE Louisiana 80, Houston Christian 64
Nicholls 64, Lamar 60
McNeese St. 80, New Orleans 73
Northwestern St. 81, Incarnate Word 64
Texas A&M-CC 93, Texas A&M Commerce 88, OT
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Thursday's Games
Alabama A&M at Grambling St., 8 p.m.
Alcorn St. at MVSU, 8:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 9 p.m.
Alabama St. at Southern U., 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Florida A&M at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.
Texas Southern at Prairie View, 4 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6:30 p.m.
Alabama St. at Grambling St., 6:30 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Southern U., 6:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at MVSU, 7 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|St. Thomas (MN)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Friday's Games
North Dakota vs. Denver at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.
Omaha vs. UMKC at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
TBD vs. Oral Roberts at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.
TBD vs. S. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9:30 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Texas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Thursday's Games
Appalachian St. vs. South Alabama at Pensacola, Fla., 12:30 p.m.
Arkansas St. vs. Troy at Pensacola, Fla., 3 p.m.
Texas St. vs. Old Dominion at Pensacola, Fla., 6 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe vs. Georgia Southern at Pensacola, Fla., 8:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
TBD vs. Southern Miss. at Pensacola, Fla., 12:30 p.m.
TBD vs. James Madison at Pensacola, Fla., 3 p.m.
TBD vs. Marshall at Pensacola, Fla., 6 p.m.
TBD vs. Louisiana-Lafayette at Pensacola, Fla., 8:30 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Wednesday's Games
Gonzaga 104, Chicago St. 65
Thursday's Games
San Diego vs. Portland at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
Pepperdine vs. Pacific at Las Vegas, 11:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
TBD vs. BYU at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
TBD vs. San Francisco at Las Vegas, 11:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
TBD vs. Loyola Marymount at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cal Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Utah Valley St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Wednesday's Games
Sam Houston St. 64, Stephen F. Austin 59, OT
Abilene Christian 2, New Mexico St. 0
Utah Valley St. 78, Texas-Arlington 59
Grand Canyon 83, S. Utah 78
Utah Tech 93, Seattle 56
Cal Baptist 88, Texas Rio Grande Valley 70
Friday's Games
Abilene Christian at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.
Tarleton St. 2, New Mexico St. 0
Stephen F. Austin at Utah Valley St., 8 p.m.
Cal Baptist at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
Grand Canyon at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Seattle, 10 p.m.
