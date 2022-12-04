All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Coll. of Charleston00.00081.889
Towson00.00081.889
Hofstra00.00063.667
UNC-Wilmington00.00063.667
Delaware00.00044.500
NC A&T00.00044.500
Drexel00.00045.444
William & Mary00.00045.444
Hampton00.00026.250
Stony Brook00.00026.250
Northeastern00.00016.143
Elon00.00018.111
Monmouth (NJ)00.00008.000

Saturday's Games

Coll. of Charleston 79, The Citadel 57

Delaware 69, Davidson 67

Princeton 83, Drexel 63

UNC-Greensboro 65, Elon 61

Hampton 74, Howard 65

Yale 77, Stony Brook 72

William & Mary 58, Richmond 57

Sunday's Games

Monmouth (NJ) at Manhattan, 2 p.m.

Georgia St. at Northeastern, 2 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Coll. of Charleston at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Middle Tennessee101.00063.667
W. Kentucky00.00071.875
FAU00.00061.857
UAB00.00061.857
Charlotte00.00072.778
Louisiana Tech00.00062.750
North Texas00.00062.750
UTEP00.00062.750
Rice01.00052.714
UTSA00.00053.625
FIU00.00043.571

Saturday's Games

Middle Tennessee 69, Maryville (Tenn.) 46

UTEP 87, Northern New Mexico 50

North Texas 75, Omaha 45

Sunday's Games

South Alabama at UAB, 2 p.m.

FAU at E. Michigan, 2:30 p.m.

Rice at Texas St., 3 p.m.

FIU at Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

North Texas at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Milwaukee201.00073.700
Cleveland St.201.00063.667
N. Kentucky201.00054.556
Fort Wayne11.50054.556
Detroit11.50045.444
Robert Morris11.50036.333
Wright St.01.00053.625
Youngstown St.01.00053.625
Oakland02.00028.200
IUPUI01.00017.125
Green Bay01.00007.000

Saturday's Games

Cleveland St. 92, Detroit 77

Fort Wayne 79, Oakland 73, OT

N. Kentucky 60, Robert Morris 56

Milwaukee 74, IUPUI 61

Sunday's Games

Youngstown St. at Wright St., 1 p.m.

Monday's Games

IUPUI at Green Bay, Noon

Tuesday's Games

Oakland at Syracuse, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

Green Bay at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Hartford00.00046.400
Chicago St.00.00027.222

Sunday's Games

Brown at Hartford, 2 p.m.

S. Indiana at Chicago St., 3 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Hartford at St. Francis (NY), 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Yale00.00081.889
Cornell00.00061.857
Princeton00.00062.750
Harvard00.00063.667
Brown00.00044.500
Penn00.00056.455
Dartmouth00.00045.444
Columbia00.00037.300

Saturday's Games

Dartmouth 79, CS Bakersfield 54

Princeton 83, Drexel 63

La Salle 84, Penn 81, OT

Columbia 56, New Hampshire 52

Yale 77, Stony Brook 72

Sunday's Games

Lafayette at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Sarah Lawrence at Columbia, 2 p.m.

Brown at Hartford, 2 p.m.

Tufts at Harvard, 2 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Yale at Butler, 6:30 p.m.

UMBC at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Princeton, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Siena101.00053.625
Iona101.00032.600
Manhattan101.00033.500
Rider101.00034.429
Mount St. Mary's11.50045.444
Fairfield11.50036.333
Quinnipiac00.00071.875
St. Peter's02.00044.500
Marist00.00034.429
Niagara01.00034.429
Canisius01.00025.286

Saturday's Games

Rider 68, Mount St. Mary's 65

Fairfield 67, St. Peter's 55

Sunday's Games

Marist vs. Maine at London, United Kingdom, 10:30 a.m.

Canisius at Iona, 1 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Manhattan, 2 p.m.

Niagara at Quinnipiac, 3 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Saint Louis at Iona, 7 p.m.

American at Mount St. Mary's, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kent St.00.00062.750
Toledo00.00053.625
Ball St.00.00044.500
Buffalo00.00044.500
Cent. Michigan00.00044.500
Ohio00.00044.500
Akron00.00034.429
Bowling Green00.00035.375
Miami (Ohio)00.00035.375
N. Illinois00.00036.333
E. Michigan00.00026.250
W. Michigan00.00026.250

Saturday's Games

Indiana St. 88, Miami (Ohio) 61

Bowling Green 86, Morgan St. 76

Duquesne 78, Ball St. 77

George Mason 80, Toledo 73

Buffalo 83, St. Bonaventure 66

Cent. Michigan 89, Alma 50

Marshall 83, Ohio 69

Sunday's Games

Muskingum at Akron, 2 p.m.

FAU at E. Michigan, 2:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Concordia (MI) at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Kent St. at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

St. John Fisher at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Toledo at N. Iowa, 8:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
NC Central00.00054.556
Norfolk St.00.00054.556
Coppin St.00.00046.400
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00035.375
Howard00.00047.364
Morgan St.00.00036.333
Delaware St.00.00017.125
SC State00.00018.111

Saturday's Games

Furman 88, SC State 76

Bowling Green 86, Morgan St. 76

Longwood 75, Delaware St. 49

NC Central 127, St. Andrews 40

Hampton 74, Howard 65

Coppin St. 74, Loyola (Md.) 71

Old Dominion 68, Norfolk St. 62

Tuesday's Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at NC State, 7 p.m.

SC State at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

NC Central at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Bradley201.00063.667
Indiana St.101.00081.889
Belmont101.00053.625
S. Illinois101.00053.625
Murray St.101.00043.571
Drake11.50071.875
Missouri St.11.50044.500
N. Iowa11.50034.429
Ill.-Chicago02.00054.556
Valparaiso01.00035.375
Illinois St.01.00026.250
Evansville02.00028.200

Saturday's Games

Indiana St. 88, Miami (Ohio) 61

N. Iowa 72, Evansville 55

Saint Louis 85, S. Illinois 72

Drake 77, Ill.-Chicago 64

Bradley 58, Missouri St. 40

Sunday's Games

Belmont at Illinois St., 2 p.m.

Murray St. at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Trevecca Nazarene at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.

Bradley at SIU-Edwardsville, 8 p.m.

Trinity (Ill.) at Valparaiso, 8 p.m.

Toledo at N. Iowa, 8:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNLV00.000801.000
New Mexico00.000701.000
Utah St.00.000601.000
Nevada00.00072.778
Boise St.00.00062.750
San Diego St.00.00062.750
Colorado St.00.00063.667
San Jose St.00.00063.667
Air Force00.00054.556
Wyoming00.00035.375
Fresno St.00.00025.286

Saturday's Games

Arkansas 99, San Jose St. 58

Portland St. 68, Air Force 64

Grand Canyon 66, Wyoming 58

N. Colorado 88, Colorado St. 83

Boise St. 86, Texas A&M 71

Fresno St. 80, UC Irvine 66

Loyola Marymount 64, Nevada 52

UNLV 95, San Diego 78

Sunday's Games

Utah St. vs. San Francisco at San Francisco, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Troy at San Diego St., 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

South Dakota at Air Force, 5 p.m.

E. Oregon at Boise St., 9 p.m.

W. New Mexico at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Nevada at Pepperdine, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner00.00043.571
Sacred Heart00.00054.556
St. Francis (NY)00.00034.429
Fairleigh Dickinson00.00046.400
Stonehill00.00046.400
St. Francis (Pa.)00.00027.222
LIU00.00016.143
Merrimack00.00018.111
CCSU00.00009.000

Saturday's Games

Ohio St. 96, St. Francis (Pa.) 59

Army 75, Wagner 64

Fairleigh Dickinson 97, Saint Joseph's 80

Mass.-Lowell 70, Sacred Heart 59

Stonehill 69, Binghamton 66

Holy Cross 63, CCSU 57

Sunday's Games

Vermont at Merrimack, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Mass.-Lowell at LIU, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Wagner at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Hartford at St. Francis (NY), 7 p.m.

