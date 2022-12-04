All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|8
|.000
Saturday's Games
Coll. of Charleston 79, The Citadel 57
Delaware 69, Davidson 67
Princeton 83, Drexel 63
UNC-Greensboro 65, Elon 61
Hampton 74, Howard 65
Yale 77, Stony Brook 72
William & Mary 58, Richmond 57
Sunday's Games
Monmouth (NJ) at Manhattan, 2 p.m.
Georgia St. at Northeastern, 2 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Coll. of Charleston at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
East Carolina at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Rice
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
Saturday's Games
Middle Tennessee 69, Maryville (Tenn.) 46
UTEP 87, Northern New Mexico 50
North Texas 75, Omaha 45
Sunday's Games
South Alabama at UAB, 2 p.m.
FAU at E. Michigan, 2:30 p.m.
Rice at Texas St., 3 p.m.
FIU at Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
North Texas at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Milwaukee
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Cleveland St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|N. Kentucky
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Fort Wayne
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|Detroit
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|Robert Morris
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|6
|.333
|Wright St.
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Youngstown St.
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Oakland
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|IUPUI
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Green Bay
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
Saturday's Games
Cleveland St. 92, Detroit 77
Fort Wayne 79, Oakland 73, OT
N. Kentucky 60, Robert Morris 56
Milwaukee 74, IUPUI 61
Sunday's Games
Youngstown St. at Wright St., 1 p.m.
Monday's Games
IUPUI at Green Bay, Noon
Tuesday's Games
Oakland at Syracuse, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.
Green Bay at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
Sunday's Games
Brown at Hartford, 2 p.m.
S. Indiana at Chicago St., 3 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Hartford at St. Francis (NY), 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
Saturday's Games
Dartmouth 79, CS Bakersfield 54
Princeton 83, Drexel 63
La Salle 84, Penn 81, OT
Columbia 56, New Hampshire 52
Yale 77, Stony Brook 72
Sunday's Games
Lafayette at Cornell, 1 p.m.
Sarah Lawrence at Columbia, 2 p.m.
Brown at Hartford, 2 p.m.
Tufts at Harvard, 2 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Yale at Butler, 6:30 p.m.
UMBC at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Lafayette at Princeton, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Siena
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Iona
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Manhattan
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Rider
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Mount St. Mary's
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|Fairfield
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|6
|.333
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|St. Peter's
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Niagara
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Canisius
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
Saturday's Games
Rider 68, Mount St. Mary's 65
Fairfield 67, St. Peter's 55
Sunday's Games
Marist vs. Maine at London, United Kingdom, 10:30 a.m.
Canisius at Iona, 1 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Manhattan, 2 p.m.
Niagara at Quinnipiac, 3 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Saint Louis at Iona, 7 p.m.
American at Mount St. Mary's, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Saturday's Games
Indiana St. 88, Miami (Ohio) 61
Bowling Green 86, Morgan St. 76
Duquesne 78, Ball St. 77
George Mason 80, Toledo 73
Buffalo 83, St. Bonaventure 66
Cent. Michigan 89, Alma 50
Marshall 83, Ohio 69
Sunday's Games
Muskingum at Akron, 2 p.m.
FAU at E. Michigan, 2:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Concordia (MI) at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Kent St. at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
St. John Fisher at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Toledo at N. Iowa, 8:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
Saturday's Games
Furman 88, SC State 76
Bowling Green 86, Morgan St. 76
Longwood 75, Delaware St. 49
NC Central 127, St. Andrews 40
Hampton 74, Howard 65
Coppin St. 74, Loyola (Md.) 71
Old Dominion 68, Norfolk St. 62
Tuesday's Games
Md.-Eastern Shore at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Coppin St. at NC State, 7 p.m.
SC State at Winthrop, 7 p.m.
NC Central at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bradley
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Indiana St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Belmont
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|S. Illinois
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Murray St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Drake
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|1
|.875
|Missouri St.
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|4
|.500
|N. Iowa
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|4
|.429
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Valparaiso
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Illinois St.
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Evansville
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
Saturday's Games
Indiana St. 88, Miami (Ohio) 61
N. Iowa 72, Evansville 55
Saint Louis 85, S. Illinois 72
Drake 77, Ill.-Chicago 64
Bradley 58, Missouri St. 40
Sunday's Games
Belmont at Illinois St., 2 p.m.
Murray St. at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Trevecca Nazarene at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.
Bradley at SIU-Edwardsville, 8 p.m.
Trinity (Ill.) at Valparaiso, 8 p.m.
Toledo at N. Iowa, 8:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
Saturday's Games
Arkansas 99, San Jose St. 58
Portland St. 68, Air Force 64
Grand Canyon 66, Wyoming 58
N. Colorado 88, Colorado St. 83
Boise St. 86, Texas A&M 71
Fresno St. 80, UC Irvine 66
Loyola Marymount 64, Nevada 52
UNLV 95, San Diego 78
Sunday's Games
Utah St. vs. San Francisco at San Francisco, 8:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Troy at San Diego St., 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
South Dakota at Air Force, 5 p.m.
E. Oregon at Boise St., 9 p.m.
W. New Mexico at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at Wyoming, 9 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
Nevada at Pepperdine, 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|St. Francis (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Stonehill
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
Saturday's Games
Ohio St. 96, St. Francis (Pa.) 59
Army 75, Wagner 64
Fairleigh Dickinson 97, Saint Joseph's 80
Mass.-Lowell 70, Sacred Heart 59
Stonehill 69, Binghamton 66
Holy Cross 63, CCSU 57
Sunday's Games
Vermont at Merrimack, 2 p.m.
Monday's Games
Mass.-Lowell at LIU, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Wagner at Fordham, 7 p.m.
Hartford at St. Francis (NY), 7 p.m.
