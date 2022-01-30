All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Vermont701.000154.789
Stony Brook52.714137.650
Albany (NY)53.625911.450
Binghamton54.556810.444
UMBC44.500910.474
Hartford22.500412.250
New Hampshire34.42988.500
NJIT36.333811.421
Mass.-Lowell25.286109.526
Maine17.125415.211

Saturday's Games

UMBC 70, Binghamton 68

Mass.-Lowell at Hartford, ppd.

Vermont 81, Maine 68

Albany (NY) 64, NJIT 53

Monday's Games

Hartford at Maine, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston701.000182.900
SMU71.875164.800
Tulane63.66799.500
Cincinnati43.571146.700
Temple43.571117.611
Memphis54.556118.579
UCF45.444127.632
East Carolina25.286118.579
Wichita St.15.167108.556
South Florida16.143613.316
Tulsa17.125712.368

Saturday's Games

Tulane 67, Wichita St. 66

SMU 69, Temple 61

Tulsa 76, South Florida 45

Houston 63, UCF 49

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati at East Carolina, Noon

Tuesday's Games

Tulsa at Wichita St., 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Davidson71.875173.850
VCU62.750136.684
Dayton62.750147.667
George Mason31.750107.588
Saint Louis52.714146.700
St. Bonaventure42.667125.706
Richmond44.500138.619
Rhode Island34.429127.632
Saint Joseph's36.333911.450
Fordham24.33399.500
George Washington24.333612.333
UMass25.286910.474
Duquesne15.167612.333
La Salle17.125612.333

Saturday's Games

Davidson 77, La Salle 69

Saint Louis 77, Duquesne 53

St. Bonaventure 80, Saint Joseph's 69

VCU 64, Richmond 62

Sunday's Games

Fordham at George Washington, Noon

George Mason at UMass, 2 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Richmond at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Davidson at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Miami82.800165.762
Duke72.778173.850
Notre Dame72.778146.700
North Carolina73.700156.714
Wake Forest74.636175.773
Florida St.64.600137.650
Virginia65.545129.571
Louisville56.4551110.524
Syracuse46.4001011.476
Clemson36.333119.550
Boston College36.333811.421
Pittsburgh36.333812.400
Virginia Tech37.3001110.524
NC State38.2731012.455
Georgia Tech27.222911.450

Saturday's Games

Miami 73, Georgia Tech 62

Duke 74, Louisville 65

North Carolina 100, NC State 80

Virginia Tech 85, Florida St. 72

Notre Dame 69, Virginia 65

Syracuse 94, Wake Forest 72

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh at Boston College, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

Duke at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston College at Virginia, 6 p.m.

North Carolina at Louisville, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Jacksonville St.801.000156.714
Bellarmine71.875139.591
Liberty51.833147.667
Jacksonville53.625137.650
Kennesaw St.43.571911.450
Cent. Arkansas34.429614.300
Florida Gulf Coast35.375139.591
Lipscomb35.3751013.435
Stetson35.375912.429
E. Kentucky26.2501012.455
North Alabama26.250912.429
North Florida17.125517.227

Saturday's Games

Stetson 113, E. Kentucky 95

Lipscomb 77, North Florida 74

North Alabama 71, Kennesaw St. 58

Jacksonville 79, Cent. Arkansas 59

Bellarmine 74, Florida Gulf Coast 63

Jacksonville St. 77, Liberty 67

Monday's Games

Liberty at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas61.857173.850
Baylor62.750183.857
Texas53.625165.762
Texas Tech53.625165.762
TCU33.500144.778
Iowa St.35.375165.762
Oklahoma35.375138.619
Oklahoma St.35.3751010.500
West Virginia25.286137.650
Kansas St.26.2501010.500

Saturday's Games

TCU 77, LSU 68

Arkansas 77, West Virginia 68

Auburn 86, Oklahoma 68

Iowa St. 67, Missouri 50

Alabama 87, Baylor 78

Florida 81, Oklahoma St. 72

Mississippi 67, Kansas St. 56

Kentucky 80, Kansas 62

Texas Tech 76, Mississippi St. 50

Texas 52, Tennessee 51

Monday's Games

West Virginia at Baylor, 9 p.m.

TCU at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Kansas at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

Texas at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Providence71.875172.895
Villanova92.818165.762
UConn62.750154.789
Marquette73.700156.714
Xavier54.556155.750
Creighton44.500127.632
Butler46.4001110.524
St. John's35.375118.579
Seton Hall36.333127.632
DePaul19.1001010.500
Georgetown07.000612.333

Saturday's Games

Butler 56, Georgetown 53

Xavier 74, Creighton 64

Villanova 73, St. John's 62

UConn 57, DePaul 50

Sunday's Games

Marquette at Providence, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Creighton at UConn, 6:30 p.m.

Seton Hall at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.

Providence at St. John's, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Weber St.91.900165.762
Montana St.82.800165.762
Montana82.800156.714
S. Utah62.750126.667
N. Colorado52.714109.526
E. Washington55.5001110.524
N. Arizona35.375712.368
Portland St.37.300513.278
Sacramento St.28.200611.353
Idaho29.182516.238
Idaho St.19.100316.158

Saturday's Games

Portland St. 97, N. Arizona 76

Montana St. 70, Idaho 64

Montana 61, E. Washington 59

Weber St. 79, Sacramento St. 59

Monday's Games

N. Arizona at S. Utah, 7 p.m.

E. Washington at Weber St., 9 p.m.

N. Colorado at Portland St., 10:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Longwood701.000155.750
Winthrop62.750138.619
SC-Upstate62.750911.450
Campbell53.625127.632
Gardner-Webb53.6251110.524
UNC-Asheville44.500129.571
NC A&T44.500913.409
High Point34.429912.429
Hampton25.286612.333
Radford26.250614.300
Presbyterian16.143913.409
Charleston Southern17.125416.200

Saturday's Games

Campbell 77, High Point 72

Longwood 92, Winthrop 88

SC-Upstate 84, NC A&T 64

UNC-Asheville 68, Presbyterian 67

Gardner-Webb 61, Radford 42

Hampton 78, Charleston Southern 74

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Illinois82.800155.750
Wisconsin72.778163.842
Michigan St.72.778164.800
Ohio St.62.750134.765
Purdue63.667173.850
Indiana74.636165.762
Rutgers64.600128.600
Michigan44.500108.556
Iowa45.444146.700
Penn St.36.33389.471
Maryland37.3001110.524
Minnesota26.250116.647
Northwestern28.200910.474
Nebraska010.000615.286

Saturday's Games

Michigan St. 83, Michigan 67

Indiana 68, Maryland 55

Illinois 59, Northwestern 56

Rutgers 63, Nebraska 61

Sunday's Games

Ohio St. at Purdue, Noon

Minnesota at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.

Monday's Games

Iowa at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Michigan St. at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Rutgers at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

Nebraska at Michigan, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Hawaii601.000115.688
Cal St.-Fullerton51.833126.667
Long Beach St.51.833109.526
UC Riverside42.667116.647
UC Irvine33.50087.533
UC Davis13.25087.533
UC Santa Barbara13.25088.500
CS Bakersfield14.20069.400
Cal Poly15.167513.278
CS Northridge16.143514.263
UC San Diego00.000911.450

Saturday's Games

Long Beach St. 70, UC Davis 63

UC Riverside 67, Cal St.-Fullerton 54

UC Irvine 72, Cal Poly 48

UC San Diego 83, CS Bakersfield 75

Sunday's Games

Hawaii 65, UC Santa Barbara 62

Tuesday's Games

UC Davis at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

