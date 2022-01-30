All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|7
|0
|1.000
|15
|4
|.789
|Stony Brook
|5
|2
|.714
|13
|7
|.650
|Albany (NY)
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|11
|.450
|Binghamton
|5
|4
|.556
|8
|10
|.444
|UMBC
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|Hartford
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|12
|.250
|New Hampshire
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|8
|.500
|NJIT
|3
|6
|.333
|8
|11
|.421
|Mass.-Lowell
|2
|5
|.286
|10
|9
|.526
|Maine
|1
|7
|.125
|4
|15
|.211
Saturday's Games
UMBC 70, Binghamton 68
Mass.-Lowell at Hartford, ppd.
Vermont 81, Maine 68
Albany (NY) 64, NJIT 53
Monday's Games
Hartford at Maine, 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Vermont, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|7
|0
|1.000
|18
|2
|.900
|SMU
|7
|1
|.875
|16
|4
|.800
|Tulane
|6
|3
|.667
|9
|9
|.500
|Cincinnati
|4
|3
|.571
|14
|6
|.700
|Temple
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|7
|.611
|Memphis
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|8
|.579
|UCF
|4
|5
|.444
|12
|7
|.632
|East Carolina
|2
|5
|.286
|11
|8
|.579
|Wichita St.
|1
|5
|.167
|10
|8
|.556
|South Florida
|1
|6
|.143
|6
|13
|.316
|Tulsa
|1
|7
|.125
|7
|12
|.368
Saturday's Games
Tulane 67, Wichita St. 66
SMU 69, Temple 61
Tulsa 76, South Florida 45
Houston 63, UCF 49
Sunday's Games
Cincinnati at East Carolina, Noon
Tuesday's Games
Tulsa at Wichita St., 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|7
|1
|.875
|17
|3
|.850
|VCU
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|6
|.684
|Dayton
|6
|2
|.750
|14
|7
|.667
|George Mason
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|7
|.588
|Saint Louis
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|6
|.700
|St. Bonaventure
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|5
|.706
|Richmond
|4
|4
|.500
|13
|8
|.619
|Rhode Island
|3
|4
|.429
|12
|7
|.632
|Saint Joseph's
|3
|6
|.333
|9
|11
|.450
|Fordham
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|9
|.500
|George Washington
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|12
|.333
|UMass
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|10
|.474
|Duquesne
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|12
|.333
|La Salle
|1
|7
|.125
|6
|12
|.333
Saturday's Games
Davidson 77, La Salle 69
Saint Louis 77, Duquesne 53
St. Bonaventure 80, Saint Joseph's 69
VCU 64, Richmond 62
Sunday's Games
Fordham at George Washington, Noon
George Mason at UMass, 2 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Richmond at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Davidson at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami
|8
|2
|.800
|16
|5
|.762
|Duke
|7
|2
|.778
|17
|3
|.850
|Notre Dame
|7
|2
|.778
|14
|6
|.700
|North Carolina
|7
|3
|.700
|15
|6
|.714
|Wake Forest
|7
|4
|.636
|17
|5
|.773
|Florida St.
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|7
|.650
|Virginia
|6
|5
|.545
|12
|9
|.571
|Louisville
|5
|6
|.455
|11
|10
|.524
|Syracuse
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|11
|.476
|Clemson
|3
|6
|.333
|11
|9
|.550
|Boston College
|3
|6
|.333
|8
|11
|.421
|Pittsburgh
|3
|6
|.333
|8
|12
|.400
|Virginia Tech
|3
|7
|.300
|11
|10
|.524
|NC State
|3
|8
|.273
|10
|12
|.455
|Georgia Tech
|2
|7
|.222
|9
|11
|.450
Saturday's Games
Miami 73, Georgia Tech 62
Duke 74, Louisville 65
North Carolina 100, NC State 80
Virginia Tech 85, Florida St. 72
Notre Dame 69, Virginia 65
Syracuse 94, Wake Forest 72
Sunday's Games
Pittsburgh at Boston College, 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
Duke at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Boston College at Virginia, 6 p.m.
North Carolina at Louisville, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville St.
|8
|0
|1.000
|15
|6
|.714
|Bellarmine
|7
|1
|.875
|13
|9
|.591
|Liberty
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|7
|.667
|Jacksonville
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|7
|.650
|Kennesaw St.
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|11
|.450
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|4
|.429
|6
|14
|.300
|Florida Gulf Coast
|3
|5
|.375
|13
|9
|.591
|Lipscomb
|3
|5
|.375
|10
|13
|.435
|Stetson
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|12
|.429
|E. Kentucky
|2
|6
|.250
|10
|12
|.455
|North Alabama
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|12
|.429
|North Florida
|1
|7
|.125
|5
|17
|.227
Saturday's Games
Stetson 113, E. Kentucky 95
Lipscomb 77, North Florida 74
North Alabama 71, Kennesaw St. 58
Jacksonville 79, Cent. Arkansas 59
Bellarmine 74, Florida Gulf Coast 63
Jacksonville St. 77, Liberty 67
Monday's Games
Liberty at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|6
|1
|.857
|17
|3
|.850
|Baylor
|6
|2
|.750
|18
|3
|.857
|Texas
|5
|3
|.625
|16
|5
|.762
|Texas Tech
|5
|3
|.625
|16
|5
|.762
|TCU
|3
|3
|.500
|14
|4
|.778
|Iowa St.
|3
|5
|.375
|16
|5
|.762
|Oklahoma
|3
|5
|.375
|13
|8
|.619
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|5
|.375
|10
|10
|.500
|West Virginia
|2
|5
|.286
|13
|7
|.650
|Kansas St.
|2
|6
|.250
|10
|10
|.500
Saturday's Games
TCU 77, LSU 68
Arkansas 77, West Virginia 68
Auburn 86, Oklahoma 68
Iowa St. 67, Missouri 50
Alabama 87, Baylor 78
Florida 81, Oklahoma St. 72
Mississippi 67, Kansas St. 56
Kentucky 80, Kansas 62
Texas Tech 76, Mississippi St. 50
Texas 52, Tennessee 51
Monday's Games
West Virginia at Baylor, 9 p.m.
TCU at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Kansas at Iowa St., 7 p.m.
Texas at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|7
|1
|.875
|17
|2
|.895
|Villanova
|9
|2
|.818
|16
|5
|.762
|UConn
|6
|2
|.750
|15
|4
|.789
|Marquette
|7
|3
|.700
|15
|6
|.714
|Xavier
|5
|4
|.556
|15
|5
|.750
|Creighton
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|7
|.632
|Butler
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|10
|.524
|St. John's
|3
|5
|.375
|11
|8
|.579
|Seton Hall
|3
|6
|.333
|12
|7
|.632
|DePaul
|1
|9
|.100
|10
|10
|.500
|Georgetown
|0
|7
|.000
|6
|12
|.333
Saturday's Games
Butler 56, Georgetown 53
Xavier 74, Creighton 64
Villanova 73, St. John's 62
UConn 57, DePaul 50
Sunday's Games
Marquette at Providence, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Creighton at UConn, 6:30 p.m.
Seton Hall at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.
Providence at St. John's, 9 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|9
|1
|.900
|16
|5
|.762
|Montana St.
|8
|2
|.800
|16
|5
|.762
|Montana
|8
|2
|.800
|15
|6
|.714
|S. Utah
|6
|2
|.750
|12
|6
|.667
|N. Colorado
|5
|2
|.714
|10
|9
|.526
|E. Washington
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|10
|.524
|N. Arizona
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|12
|.368
|Portland St.
|3
|7
|.300
|5
|13
|.278
|Sacramento St.
|2
|8
|.200
|6
|11
|.353
|Idaho
|2
|9
|.182
|5
|16
|.238
|Idaho St.
|1
|9
|.100
|3
|16
|.158
Saturday's Games
Portland St. 97, N. Arizona 76
Montana St. 70, Idaho 64
Montana 61, E. Washington 59
Weber St. 79, Sacramento St. 59
Monday's Games
N. Arizona at S. Utah, 7 p.m.
E. Washington at Weber St., 9 p.m.
N. Colorado at Portland St., 10:30 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Longwood
|7
|0
|1.000
|15
|5
|.750
|Winthrop
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|8
|.619
|SC-Upstate
|6
|2
|.750
|9
|11
|.450
|Campbell
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|7
|.632
|Gardner-Webb
|5
|3
|.625
|11
|10
|.524
|UNC-Asheville
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|9
|.571
|NC A&T
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|13
|.409
|High Point
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|12
|.429
|Hampton
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|12
|.333
|Radford
|2
|6
|.250
|6
|14
|.300
|Presbyterian
|1
|6
|.143
|9
|13
|.409
|Charleston Southern
|1
|7
|.125
|4
|16
|.200
Saturday's Games
Campbell 77, High Point 72
Longwood 92, Winthrop 88
SC-Upstate 84, NC A&T 64
UNC-Asheville 68, Presbyterian 67
Gardner-Webb 61, Radford 42
Hampton 78, Charleston Southern 74
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Illinois
|8
|2
|.800
|15
|5
|.750
|Wisconsin
|7
|2
|.778
|16
|3
|.842
|Michigan St.
|7
|2
|.778
|16
|4
|.800
|Ohio St.
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|4
|.765
|Purdue
|6
|3
|.667
|17
|3
|.850
|Indiana
|7
|4
|.636
|16
|5
|.762
|Rutgers
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|8
|.600
|Michigan
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|Iowa
|4
|5
|.444
|14
|6
|.700
|Penn St.
|3
|6
|.333
|8
|9
|.471
|Maryland
|3
|7
|.300
|11
|10
|.524
|Minnesota
|2
|6
|.250
|11
|6
|.647
|Northwestern
|2
|8
|.200
|9
|10
|.474
|Nebraska
|0
|10
|.000
|6
|15
|.286
Saturday's Games
Michigan St. 83, Michigan 67
Indiana 68, Maryland 55
Illinois 59, Northwestern 56
Rutgers 63, Nebraska 61
Sunday's Games
Ohio St. at Purdue, Noon
Minnesota at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.
Monday's Games
Iowa at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Michigan St. at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Rutgers at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
Nebraska at Michigan, 9 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hawaii
|6
|0
|1.000
|11
|5
|.688
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|5
|1
|.833
|12
|6
|.667
|Long Beach St.
|5
|1
|.833
|10
|9
|.526
|UC Riverside
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|UC Irvine
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|UC Davis
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|7
|.533
|UC Santa Barbara
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|8
|.500
|CS Bakersfield
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|9
|.400
|Cal Poly
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|13
|.278
|CS Northridge
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|14
|.263
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|11
|.450
Saturday's Games
Long Beach St. 70, UC Davis 63
UC Riverside 67, Cal St.-Fullerton 54
UC Irvine 72, Cal Poly 48
UC San Diego 83, CS Bakersfield 75
Sunday's Games
Hawaii 65, UC Santa Barbara 62
Tuesday's Games
UC Davis at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.