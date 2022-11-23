All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
Tuesday's Games
North Alabama 75, Hampton 74
NC A&T 109, St. Andrews 57
Jacksonville St. 78, Elon 53
Towson 83, Coppin St. 67
Florida Gulf Coast 67, Drexel 59
Wednesday's Games
Radford at William & Mary, 2 p.m.
Indiana St. vs. Drexel at Estero, Fla., 5 p.m.
Kent St. at Coll. of Charleston, 6 p.m.
Stony Brook at FIU, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Manhattan vs. Northeastern at London, United Kingdom, Noon
Friday's Games
Cornell at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.
Colgate vs. Delaware at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.
Missouri St. vs. UNC-Wilmington at Nassau, Bahamas, 2:30 p.m.
Towson vs. Fairfield at Savannah, Ga., 4 p.m.
E. Washington vs. Stony Brook at Miami, 5:30 p.m.
Hofstra vs. Middle Tennessee at Laval, Quebec, 7 p.m.
William & Mary at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Rice
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
Tuesday's Games
W. Kentucky 78, Illinois St. 66
UAB 87, Georgia 73
North Texas 76, Paul Quinn 46
UTSA 82, Prairie View 75
UTEP 73, Alcorn St. 61, 2OT
Wednesday's Games
Charlotte at Detroit, Noon
W. Kentucky vs. Tulane at George Town, Cayman Islands, 1:30 p.m.
Stony Brook at FIU, 7 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Louisiana Tech at Samford, 3 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at UTEP, 4 p.m.
North Texas vs. San Jose St. at Nassau, Bahamas, 5:30 p.m.
Hofstra vs. Middle Tennessee at Laval, Quebec, 7 p.m.
Grambling St. at UTSA, 8:30 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
Tuesday's Games
Fort Wayne 74, E. Michigan 67
Texas-Arlington 60, N. Kentucky 56
UC Riverside 70, Wright St. 65
Wednesday's Games
Toledo vs. N. Kentucky at Estero, Fla., 11 a.m.
Charlotte at Detroit, Noon
Chicago St. at Cleveland St., 1 p.m.
Fort Wayne vs. Southern Miss. at Cancun, Mexico, 3 p.m.
St. Thomas (MN) at Milwaukee, 3 p.m.
Weber St. vs. Wright St. at Henderson, Nev., 4 p.m.
IUPUI vs. Denver at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Thursday's Games
IUPUI at New Orleans, 3 p.m.
Friday's Games
Detroit at Washington St., 4 p.m.
The Citadel vs. IUPUI at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Oakland vs. Long Beach St. at Nassau, Bahamas, 8 p.m.
Mercer vs. Robert Morris at Savannah, Ga., 9 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
Tuesday's Games
Hartford 82, FDU-Florham 45
Wednesday's Games
Chicago St. at Cleveland St., 1 p.m.
Friday's Games
Hartford at Penn, 4:30 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
Tuesday's Games
Cornell 79, Canisius 70
Yale 73, Vermont 44
Penn 74, Lafayette 68, OT
Wednesday's Games
Columbia at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Brown, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Princeton vs. Army at London, United Kingdom, 2:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Loyola Chicago at Harvard, 2 p.m.
Cornell at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.
Hartford at Penn, 4:30 p.m.
Dartmouth vs. Incarnate Word at San Antonio, 6 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Mount St. Mary's
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|St. Peter's
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Rider
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
Tuesday's Games
Cornell 79, Canisius 70
Rutgers 76, Rider 46
Md.-Eastern Shore 70, Marist 59
Mount St. Mary's 69, Pacific 65
Wednesday's Games
Old Westbury at St. Peter's, 1 p.m.
D'Youville at Niagara, 3 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Florida St. vs. Siena at Orlando, Fla., 11 a.m.
Manhattan vs. Northeastern at London, United Kingdom, Noon
Friday's Games
Stephen F. Austin vs. Quinnipiac at Laval, Quebec, 2 p.m.
Towson vs. Fairfield at Savannah, Ga., 4 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Tuesday's Games
East Carolina 86, Toledo 75
Sam Houston St. 88, N. Illinois 54
Fort Wayne 74, E. Michigan 67
LSU 73, Akron 58
Notre Dame 82, Bowling Green 66
Wednesday's Games
Toledo vs. N. Kentucky at Estero, Fla., 11 a.m.
N. Illinois vs. LIU at Fort Myers, Fla., 11 a.m.
E. Michigan vs. Winthrop at Cancun, Mexico, 12:30 p.m.
CS Northridge vs. Cent. Michigan at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 3 p.m.
Akron vs. Nevada at George Town, Cayman Islands, 5 p.m.
Kent St. at Coll. of Charleston, 6 p.m.
Friday's Games
Vermont vs. Ball St. at Nassau, Bahamas, Noon
E. Illinois at Ohio, 2 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
Tuesday's Games
Norfolk St. 91, St. Mary's (Md.) 41
Towson 83, Coppin St. 67
Md.-Eastern Shore 70, Marist 59
Wednesday's Games
Morgan St. at Loyola Marymount, 3 p.m.
SC State at Wake Forest, 8:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Coppin St. at Maryland, 4 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Virginia, 6 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
Tuesday's Games
UNLV 56, S. Illinois 49
W. Kentucky 78, Illinois St. 66
Grand Canyon 69, N. Iowa 67
Ill.-Chicago 89, Holy Cross 66
UMKC 63, Indiana St. 61
Auburn 85, Bradley 64
Wednesday's Games
Illinois St. vs. Rhode Island at George Town, Cayman Islands, 11 a.m.
Valparaiso at Samford, 3 p.m.
Indiana St. vs. Drexel at Estero, Fla., 5 p.m.
Bradley vs. Liberty at Cancun, Mexico, 6 p.m.
Evansville at UCF, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Cal Baptist vs. S. Illinois at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 1 a.m.
Friday's Games
S. Dakota St. vs. Valparaiso at Savannah, Ga., 1:30 p.m.
Missouri St. vs. UNC-Wilmington at Nassau, Bahamas, 2:30 p.m.
South Alabama vs. Evansville at Savannah, Ga., 6:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
Tuesday's Games
UNLV 56, S. Illinois 49
Kansas St. 96, Nevada 87, OT
Utah St. 95, Oral Roberts 85
San Diego St. vs. Arizona at Maui, Hawaii, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Akron vs. Nevada at George Town, Cayman Islands, 5 p.m.
MVSU at Air Force, 6 p.m.
Fresno St. vs. Washington at Anaheim, Calif., 9:30 p.m.
Minnesota vs. UNLV at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
North Texas vs. San Jose St. at Nassau, Bahamas, 5:30 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at New Mexico, 7 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|St. Francis (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Stonehill
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
Tuesday's Games
NJIT 85, Sacred Heart 75
South Dakota 68, LIU 58
Fordham 71, Stonehill 60
Pittsburgh 83, Fairleigh Dickinson 61
Wednesday's Games
N. Illinois vs. LIU at Fort Myers, Fla., 11 a.m.
Maine at CCSU, 3:30 p.m.
St. Francis (NY) at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Merrimack at Providence, 7 p.m.
Franciscan at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
St. Francis (NY) at South Florida, 2 p.m.
