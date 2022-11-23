All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Towson00.000501.000
Coll. of Charleston00.00051.833
Hofstra00.00041.800
Drexel00.00032.600
UNC-Wilmington00.00023.400
William & Mary00.00023.400
NC A&T00.00024.333
Delaware00.00012.333
Stony Brook00.00013.250
Hampton00.00014.200
Elon00.00015.167
Monmouth (NJ)00.00005.000
Northeastern00.00004.000

Tuesday's Games

North Alabama 75, Hampton 74

NC A&T 109, St. Andrews 57

Jacksonville St. 78, Elon 53

Towson 83, Coppin St. 67

Florida Gulf Coast 67, Drexel 59

Wednesday's Games

Radford at William & Mary, 2 p.m.

Indiana St. vs. Drexel at Estero, Fla., 5 p.m.

Kent St. at Coll. of Charleston, 6 p.m.

Stony Brook at FIU, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Manhattan vs. Northeastern at London, United Kingdom, Noon

Friday's Games

Cornell at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.

Colgate vs. Delaware at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.

Missouri St. vs. UNC-Wilmington at Nassau, Bahamas, 2:30 p.m.

Towson vs. Fairfield at Savannah, Ga., 4 p.m.

E. Washington vs. Stony Brook at Miami, 5:30 p.m.

Hofstra vs. Middle Tennessee at Laval, Quebec, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Middle Tennessee101.00022.500
Charlotte00.00041.800
FAU00.00041.800
UAB00.00041.800
UTSA00.00041.800
W. Kentucky00.00041.800
North Texas00.00031.750
UTEP00.00031.750
Rice01.00042.667
FIU00.00022.500
Louisiana Tech00.00022.500

Tuesday's Games

W. Kentucky 78, Illinois St. 66

UAB 87, Georgia 73

North Texas 76, Paul Quinn 46

UTSA 82, Prairie View 75

UTEP 73, Alcorn St. 61, 2OT

Wednesday's Games

Charlotte at Detroit, Noon

W. Kentucky vs. Tulane at George Town, Cayman Islands, 1:30 p.m.

Stony Brook at FIU, 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Louisiana Tech at Samford, 3 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at UTEP, 4 p.m.

North Texas vs. San Jose St. at Nassau, Bahamas, 5:30 p.m.

Hofstra vs. Middle Tennessee at Laval, Quebec, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at UTSA, 8:30 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wright St.00.00042.667
Youngstown St.00.00042.667
Fort Wayne00.00032.600
Milwaukee00.00022.500
Robert Morris00.00022.500
Cleveland St.00.00023.400
Detroit00.00023.400
N. Kentucky00.00023.400
Oakland00.00023.400
IUPUI00.00013.250
Green Bay00.00005.000

Tuesday's Games

Fort Wayne 74, E. Michigan 67

Texas-Arlington 60, N. Kentucky 56

UC Riverside 70, Wright St. 65

Wednesday's Games

Toledo vs. N. Kentucky at Estero, Fla., 11 a.m.

Charlotte at Detroit, Noon

Chicago St. at Cleveland St., 1 p.m.

Fort Wayne vs. Southern Miss. at Cancun, Mexico, 3 p.m.

St. Thomas (MN) at Milwaukee, 3 p.m.

Weber St. vs. Wright St. at Henderson, Nev., 4 p.m.

IUPUI vs. Denver at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Thursday's Games

IUPUI at New Orleans, 3 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at Washington St., 4 p.m.

The Citadel vs. IUPUI at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Oakland vs. Long Beach St. at Nassau, Bahamas, 8 p.m.

Mercer vs. Robert Morris at Savannah, Ga., 9 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Hartford00.00033.500
Chicago St.00.00024.333

Tuesday's Games

Hartford 82, FDU-Florham 45

Wednesday's Games

Chicago St. at Cleveland St., 1 p.m.

Friday's Games

Hartford at Penn, 4:30 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Yale00.000601.000
Cornell00.00041.800
Harvard00.00041.800
Princeton00.00022.500
Columbia00.00024.333
Penn00.00024.333
Brown00.00013.250
Dartmouth00.00013.250

Tuesday's Games

Cornell 79, Canisius 70

Yale 73, Vermont 44

Penn 74, Lafayette 68, OT

Wednesday's Games

Columbia at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Brown, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Princeton vs. Army at London, United Kingdom, 2:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Loyola Chicago at Harvard, 2 p.m.

Cornell at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.

Hartford at Penn, 4:30 p.m.

Dartmouth vs. Incarnate Word at San Antonio, 6 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Quinnipiac00.000501.000
Iona00.00021.667
Mount St. Mary's00.00033.500
Niagara00.00022.500
Siena00.00022.500
St. Peter's00.00022.500
Canisius00.00023.400
Manhattan00.00012.333
Marist00.00014.200
Rider00.00014.200
Fairfield00.00004.000

Tuesday's Games

Cornell 79, Canisius 70

Rutgers 76, Rider 46

Md.-Eastern Shore 70, Marist 59

Mount St. Mary's 69, Pacific 65

Wednesday's Games

Old Westbury at St. Peter's, 1 p.m.

D'Youville at Niagara, 3 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Florida St. vs. Siena at Orlando, Fla., 11 a.m.

Manhattan vs. Northeastern at London, United Kingdom, Noon

Friday's Games

Stephen F. Austin vs. Quinnipiac at Laval, Quebec, 2 p.m.

Towson vs. Fairfield at Savannah, Ga., 4 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kent St.00.000501.000
Ball St.00.00031.750
Akron00.00032.600
Toledo00.00032.600
Bowling Green00.00023.400
Buffalo00.00024.333
W. Michigan00.00024.333
Cent. Michigan00.00013.250
Ohio00.00013.250
E. Michigan00.00014.200
Miami (Ohio)00.00014.200
N. Illinois00.00014.200

Tuesday's Games

East Carolina 86, Toledo 75

Sam Houston St. 88, N. Illinois 54

Fort Wayne 74, E. Michigan 67

LSU 73, Akron 58

Notre Dame 82, Bowling Green 66

Wednesday's Games

Toledo vs. N. Kentucky at Estero, Fla., 11 a.m.

N. Illinois vs. LIU at Fort Myers, Fla., 11 a.m.

E. Michigan vs. Winthrop at Cancun, Mexico, 12:30 p.m.

CS Northridge vs. Cent. Michigan at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 3 p.m.

Akron vs. Nevada at George Town, Cayman Islands, 5 p.m.

Kent St. at Coll. of Charleston, 6 p.m.

Friday's Games

Vermont vs. Ball St. at Nassau, Bahamas, Noon

E. Illinois at Ohio, 2 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.00.00052.714
Coppin St.00.00034.429
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00023.400
NC Central00.00023.400
Howard00.00035.375
Morgan St.00.00024.333
Delaware St.00.00014.200
SC State00.00005.000

Tuesday's Games

Norfolk St. 91, St. Mary's (Md.) 41

Towson 83, Coppin St. 67

Md.-Eastern Shore 70, Marist 59

Wednesday's Games

Morgan St. at Loyola Marymount, 3 p.m.

SC State at Wake Forest, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Coppin St. at Maryland, 4 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Virginia, 6 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Drake00.000501.000
Indiana St.00.00041.800
Ill.-Chicago00.00042.667
Missouri St.00.00021.667
Bradley00.00032.600
Murray St.00.00032.600
S. Illinois00.00032.600
Belmont00.00033.500
Valparaiso00.00022.500
Illinois St.00.00024.333
Evansville00.00013.250
N. Iowa00.00013.250

Tuesday's Games

UNLV 56, S. Illinois 49

W. Kentucky 78, Illinois St. 66

Grand Canyon 69, N. Iowa 67

Ill.-Chicago 89, Holy Cross 66

UMKC 63, Indiana St. 61

Auburn 85, Bradley 64

Wednesday's Games

Illinois St. vs. Rhode Island at George Town, Cayman Islands, 11 a.m.

Valparaiso at Samford, 3 p.m.

Indiana St. vs. Drexel at Estero, Fla., 5 p.m.

Bradley vs. Liberty at Cancun, Mexico, 6 p.m.

Evansville at UCF, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cal Baptist vs. S. Illinois at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 1 a.m.

Friday's Games

S. Dakota St. vs. Valparaiso at Savannah, Ga., 1:30 p.m.

Missouri St. vs. UNC-Wilmington at Nassau, Bahamas, 2:30 p.m.

South Alabama vs. Evansville at Savannah, Ga., 6:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNLV00.000501.000
Utah St.00.000501.000
San Diego St.00.000401.000
New Mexico00.000301.000
Nevada00.00051.833
San Jose St.00.00041.800
Colorado St.00.00042.667
Boise St.00.00032.600
Wyoming00.00033.500
Air Force00.00023.400
Fresno St.00.00013.250

Tuesday's Games

UNLV 56, S. Illinois 49

Kansas St. 96, Nevada 87, OT

Utah St. 95, Oral Roberts 85

San Diego St. vs. Arizona at Maui, Hawaii, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Akron vs. Nevada at George Town, Cayman Islands, 5 p.m.

MVSU at Air Force, 6 p.m.

Fresno St. vs. Washington at Anaheim, Calif., 9:30 p.m.

Minnesota vs. UNLV at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

North Texas vs. San Jose St. at Nassau, Bahamas, 5:30 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at New Mexico, 7 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner00.00032.600
Sacred Heart00.00033.500
St. Francis (NY)00.00022.500
Fairleigh Dickinson00.00034.429
Stonehill00.00025.286
LIU00.00013.250
Merrimack00.00014.200
St. Francis (Pa.)00.00014.200
CCSU00.00005.000

Tuesday's Games

NJIT 85, Sacred Heart 75

South Dakota 68, LIU 58

Fordham 71, Stonehill 60

Pittsburgh 83, Fairleigh Dickinson 61

Wednesday's Games

N. Illinois vs. LIU at Fort Myers, Fla., 11 a.m.

Maine at CCSU, 3:30 p.m.

St. Francis (NY) at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Merrimack at Providence, 7 p.m.

Franciscan at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

St. Francis (NY) at South Florida, 2 p.m.

