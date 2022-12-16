All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
Saturday's Games
Liberty vs. Bryant at Springfield, Mass., 12:30 p.m.
Oneonta at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
Sunday's Games
William & Mary at UMBC, 1 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Loyola Chicago, 2 p.m.
Niagara at NJIT, 2 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
Friday's Games
Dartmouth at South Florida, 7 p.m.
MVSU at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Missouri vs. UCF at Sunrise, Fla., Noon
La Salle at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.
East Carolina vs. South Carolina at Greenville, S.C., 2 p.m.
Houston at Virginia, 2 p.m.
Tulane vs. George Mason at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.
Temple at Mississippi, 5 p.m.
Texas A&M at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Wichita St., 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
Friday's Games
Florida Gulf Coast at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
La Salle at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.
Indiana St. at Duquesne, 2 p.m.
North Texas vs. UMass at Springfield, Mass., 3 p.m.
Tulane vs. George Mason at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.
Villanova at Saint Joseph's, 4 p.m.
N. Illinois at VCU, 4 p.m.
Davidson vs. Purdue at Indianapolis, 6:15 p.m.
Richmond vs. Clemson at Greenville, S.C., 7 p.m.
Wyoming vs. Dayton at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Drake at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Rhode Island at Georgia St., 2 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Loyola Chicago, 2 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Virginia
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Duke
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Clemson
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|North Carolina
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|Florida St.
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|9
|.250
|NC State
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Wake Forest
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Notre Dame
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Boston College
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Louisville
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
Saturday's Games
St. Francis (Pa.) at Miami, Noon
Wake Forest at Rutgers, Noon
North Florida at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Alabama St. at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m.
Florida A&M at Louisville, 2 p.m.
Houston at Virginia, 2 p.m.
St. John's vs. Florida St. at Sunrise, Fla., 2:30 p.m.
North Carolina vs. Ohio St. at New York, 3 p.m.
Cornell at Syracuse, 3 p.m.
Grambling St. at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.
Richmond vs. Clemson at Greenville, S.C., 7 p.m.
Vanderbilt vs. NC State at Chicago, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Notre Dame vs. Georgia at Atlanta, 5:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Queens (NC)
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
Thursday's Games
Colorado 84, North Alabama 60
Friday's Games
Florida Gulf Coast at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
Austin Peay at Murray St., 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Liberty vs. Bryant at Springfield, Mass., 12:30 p.m.
North Florida at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Radford at E. Kentucky, 2 p.m.
UALR at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.
Georgia College at Kennesaw St., 2 p.m.
Stetson at Ohio, 2 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Oklahoma, 3 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Bellarmine, 4 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Jacksonville, 4 p.m.
Lipscomb at Michigan, 4 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
Saturday's Games
Indiana at Kansas, Noon
Cent. Arkansas at Oklahoma, 3 p.m.
Jackson St. vs. Texas Tech at Houston, 4 p.m.
Nebraska vs. Kansas St. at Kansas City, Mo., 7 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Wichita St., 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Stanford vs. Texas at Dallas, 1 p.m.
W. Michigan at Iowa St., 1 p.m.
Buffalo at West Virginia, 5 p.m.
MVSU at TCU, 6 p.m.
Washington St. vs. Baylor at Dallas, 10 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. John's
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|1
|.909
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|0
|1.000
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|DePaul
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
Friday's Games
Xavier at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
Creighton at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Providence at Seton Hall, 12:30 p.m.
DePaul at Northwestern, 2 p.m.
St. John's vs. Florida St. at Sunrise, Fla., 2:30 p.m.
Villanova at Saint Joseph's, 4 p.m.
UConn at Butler, 7 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
Friday's Games
Northwest Indian at Idaho, 9 p.m.
Weber St. at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Montana vs. Prairie View at Houston, 12:50 p.m.
N. Arizona at S. Utah, 3 p.m.
UC Davis at E. Washington, 4 p.m.
Northwest Indian at Montana St., 6 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Fresno St., 7 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Portland St., 10 p.m.
Idaho St. at Washington, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
N. Colorado at Colorado, 5 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
Thursday's Games
Presbyterian 69, Elon 63
Saturday's Games
Longwood at The Citadel, 1 p.m.
Radford at E. Kentucky, 2 p.m.
NC Central at Gardner-Webb, 2 p.m.
Campbell at Georgia Southern, 3 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at ETSU, 4 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Jacksonville, 4 p.m.
Winthrop at LSU, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
High Point at UNC-Wilmington, 2 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|Wisconsin
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Michigan
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|2
|.800
|Maryland
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Penn St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|3
|.700
|Michigan St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|Rutgers
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|Illinois
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Iowa
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Nebraska
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Minnesota
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
Thursday's Games
Wisconsin 78, Lehigh 56
Saturday's Games
Indiana at Kansas, Noon
Wake Forest at Rutgers, Noon
DePaul at Northwestern, 2 p.m.
North Carolina vs. Ohio St. at New York, 3 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Illinois, 4 p.m.
Lipscomb at Michigan, 4 p.m.
Davidson vs. Purdue at Indianapolis, 6:15 p.m.
Nebraska vs. Kansas St. at Kansas City, Mo., 7 p.m.
SE Missouri at Iowa, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Canisius at Penn St., Noon
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
Thursday's Games
Santa Clara 86, UC Irvine 74
Friday's Games
Weber St. at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
UC Davis at E. Washington, 4 p.m.
Occidental at UC San Diego, 5 p.m.
Abilene Christian at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Portland St., 10 p.m.
