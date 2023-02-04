All Times EST

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Morehead St.83.727159.625
SE Missouri83.7271311.542
UT Martin74.636159.625
SIU-Edwardsville65.545159.625
S. Indiana65.5451311.542
Tennessee Tech65.5451014.417
Tennessee St.56.4551311.542
Lindenwood (Mo.)38.273816.333
E. Illinois38.273717.292
UALR38.273717.292

Saturday's Games

SE Missouri at Tennessee Tech, 4 p.m.

Tennessee St. at E. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.

UT Martin at Lindenwood (Mo.), 4:30 p.m.

Morehead St. at S. Indiana, 4:30 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at UALR, 4:30 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UCLA92.818184.818
Arizona93.750203.870
Southern Cal83.727166.727
Utah85.615159.625
Arizona St.75.583167.696
Oregon75.5831310.565
Colorado58.3851311.542
Washington58.3851311.542
Washington St.58.3851014.417
Stanford47.3641012.455
Oregon St.39.250914.391
California29.182319.136

Saturday's Games

Washington St. at UCLA, 7 p.m.

Oregon St. at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Washington at Southern Cal, 9:30 p.m.

Oregon at Arizona St., 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

California at Utah, 6 p.m.

Stanford at Colorado, 7 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colgate111.917178.680
Lehigh93.750149.609
Army74.6361311.542
American75.583158.652
Navy66.5001311.542
Holy Cross57.417817.320
Lafayette57.417718.280
Boston U.38.2731014.417
Loyola (Md.)38.273816.333
Bucknell29.182915.375

Saturday's Games

Lehigh 66, Lafayette 64

Navy 86, Holy Cross 68

American 61, Colgate 60

Boston U. at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m.

Army at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Lafayette at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Alabama901.000193.864
Tennessee82.800194.826
Texas A&M72.778157.682
Auburn73.700176.739
Kentucky63.667157.682
Florida63.667139.591
Missouri54.556175.773
Arkansas55.500167.696
Georgia45.444148.636
Vanderbilt46.4001112.478
Mississippi St.27.222148.636
LSU18.1111210.545
Mississippi19.100914.391
South Carolina19.100815.348

Saturday's Games

Vanderbilt 74, Mississippi 71

Tennessee 46, Auburn 43

Arkansas 65, South Carolina 63

Alabama at LSU, 4 p.m.

Missouri at Mississippi St., 6 p.m.

Florida at Kentucky, 8:30 p.m.

Georgia at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Samford102.833169.640
UNC-Greensboro102.833169.640
Furman92.818186.750
W. Carolina66.5001312.520
Wofford56.4551311.542
Mercer57.4171213.480
ETSU57.417916.360
Chattanooga48.3331213.480
The Citadel48.333916.360
VMI111.083619.240

Saturday's Games

UNC-Greensboro 79, The Citadel 59

Mercer 80, VMI 54

W. Carolina 83, Chattanooga 68

Samford 73, ETSU 62

Wofford at Furman, 6 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas A&M-CC83.727159.625
SE Louisiana83.7271410.583
Northwestern St.73.700158.652
Texas A&M Commerce63.6671013.435
Nicholls54.5561011.476
Incarnate Word46.4001013.435
Houston Christian46.400716.304
Lamar37.300716.304
New Orleans37.300615.286
McNeese St.28.200518.217

Saturday's Games

Texas A&M-CC 83, SE Louisiana 72

Incarnate Word at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

McNeese St. at Texas A&M Commerce, 5:30 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Lamar, 7 p.m.

Nicholls at Houston Christian, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern U.81.8891210.545
Alcorn St.72.7781011.476
Grambling St.63.667138.619
Ark.-Pine Bluff63.6671012.455
Jackson St.54.556616.273
Alabama A&M45.444814.364
Bethune-Cookman45.444814.364
Prairie View45.444814.364
Alabama St.45.444616.273
Texas Southern36.333715.318
Florida A&M27.222416.200
MVSU18.111221.087

Saturday's Games

Grambling St. at Alabama St., 4 p.m.

Southern U. at Alabama A&M, 6 p.m.

Florida A&M at Texas Southern, 6 p.m.

MVSU at Jackson St., 6:30 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Grambling St. at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.

Southern U. at Alabama St., 8:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Jackson St., 8:30 p.m.

Florida A&M at Prairie View, 8:30 p.m.

MVSU at Alcorn St., 9 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Texas Southern, 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Oral Roberts1101.000204.833
S. Dakota St.94.6921411.560
W. Illinois85.615159.625
UMKC65.5451014.417
St. Thomas (MN)66.5001510.600
N. Dakota St.66.500915.375
South Dakota67.4621114.440
Denver48.3331312.520
Omaha310.231718.280
North Dakota210.167817.320

Saturday's Games

North Dakota 86, South Dakota 72

S. Dakota St. 90, N. Dakota St. 85

W. Illinois 75, Omaha 72

St. Thomas (MN) at Denver, 6 p.m.

Oral Roberts at UMKC, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern Miss.102.833214.840
Louisiana-Lafayette92.818194.826
Marshall83.727195.792
James Madison84.667178.680
Louisiana-Monroe75.5831114.440
Appalachian St.66.5001312.520
Old Dominion56.4551310.565
Troy56.4551311.542
Georgia Southern56.4551212.500
South Alabama57.4171113.458
Texas St.47.3641113.458
Coastal Carolina48.3331014.417
Georgia St.39.2501014.417
Arkansas St.210.1671015.400

Saturday's Games

Southern Miss. 79, Georgia St. 71

Arkansas St. 73, Coastal Carolina 57

South Alabama 72, Louisiana-Monroe 64

James Madison 63, Appalachian St. 57

Georgia Southern at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Texas St. at Troy, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Saint Mary's (Cal.)901.000204.833
Gonzaga81.889194.826
Loyola Marymount64.600168.667
Pacific54.5561212.500
BYU55.5001510.600
Santa Clara45.444168.667
San Francisco46.4001510.600
Portland46.4001213.480
San Diego37.3001014.417
Pepperdine010.000717.292

Saturday's Games

Portland at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.

Pacific at BYU, 9 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Santa Clara at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Gonzaga at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 10:30 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Utah Valley St.92.818186.750
S. Utah82.800167.696
Sam Houston St.73.700175.773
Seattle73.700167.696
Stephen F. Austin73.700158.652
Grand Canyon54.556148.636
Tarleton St.54.5561210.545
Cal Baptist55.5001310.565
Abilene Christian46.4001211.522
Texas-Arlington27.222715.318
Texas Rio Grande Valley28.2001112.478
Utah Tech28.2001013.435
New Mexico St.19.100814.364

Saturday's Games

Texas Rio Grande Valley at Tarleton St., 5 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Texas-Arlington, 5 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Seattle at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

S. Utah at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Tarleton St. at Texas-Arlington, 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you