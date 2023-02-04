All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Morehead St.
|8
|3
|.727
|15
|9
|.625
|SE Missouri
|8
|3
|.727
|13
|11
|.542
|UT Martin
|7
|4
|.636
|15
|9
|.625
|SIU-Edwardsville
|6
|5
|.545
|15
|9
|.625
|S. Indiana
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|11
|.542
|Tennessee Tech
|6
|5
|.545
|10
|14
|.417
|Tennessee St.
|5
|6
|.455
|13
|11
|.542
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|3
|8
|.273
|8
|16
|.333
|E. Illinois
|3
|8
|.273
|7
|17
|.292
|UALR
|3
|8
|.273
|7
|17
|.292
Saturday's Games
SE Missouri at Tennessee Tech, 4 p.m.
Tennessee St. at E. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.
UT Martin at Lindenwood (Mo.), 4:30 p.m.
Morehead St. at S. Indiana, 4:30 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at UALR, 4:30 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCLA
|9
|2
|.818
|18
|4
|.818
|Arizona
|9
|3
|.750
|20
|3
|.870
|Southern Cal
|8
|3
|.727
|16
|6
|.727
|Utah
|8
|5
|.615
|15
|9
|.625
|Arizona St.
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|7
|.696
|Oregon
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|10
|.565
|Colorado
|5
|8
|.385
|13
|11
|.542
|Washington
|5
|8
|.385
|13
|11
|.542
|Washington St.
|5
|8
|.385
|10
|14
|.417
|Stanford
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|12
|.455
|Oregon St.
|3
|9
|.250
|9
|14
|.391
|California
|2
|9
|.182
|3
|19
|.136
Saturday's Games
Washington St. at UCLA, 7 p.m.
Oregon St. at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Washington at Southern Cal, 9:30 p.m.
Oregon at Arizona St., 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
California at Utah, 6 p.m.
Stanford at Colorado, 7 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|11
|1
|.917
|17
|8
|.680
|Lehigh
|9
|3
|.750
|14
|9
|.609
|Army
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|11
|.542
|American
|7
|5
|.583
|15
|8
|.652
|Navy
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|11
|.542
|Holy Cross
|5
|7
|.417
|8
|17
|.320
|Lafayette
|5
|7
|.417
|7
|18
|.280
|Boston U.
|3
|8
|.273
|10
|14
|.417
|Loyola (Md.)
|3
|8
|.273
|8
|16
|.333
|Bucknell
|2
|9
|.182
|9
|15
|.375
Saturday's Games
Lehigh 66, Lafayette 64
Navy 86, Holy Cross 68
American 61, Colgate 60
Boston U. at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m.
Army at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
Lafayette at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|9
|0
|1.000
|19
|3
|.864
|Tennessee
|8
|2
|.800
|19
|4
|.826
|Texas A&M
|7
|2
|.778
|15
|7
|.682
|Auburn
|7
|3
|.700
|17
|6
|.739
|Kentucky
|6
|3
|.667
|15
|7
|.682
|Florida
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|9
|.591
|Missouri
|5
|4
|.556
|17
|5
|.773
|Arkansas
|5
|5
|.500
|16
|7
|.696
|Georgia
|4
|5
|.444
|14
|8
|.636
|Vanderbilt
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|12
|.478
|Mississippi St.
|2
|7
|.222
|14
|8
|.636
|LSU
|1
|8
|.111
|12
|10
|.545
|Mississippi
|1
|9
|.100
|9
|14
|.391
|South Carolina
|1
|9
|.100
|8
|15
|.348
Saturday's Games
Vanderbilt 74, Mississippi 71
Tennessee 46, Auburn 43
Arkansas 65, South Carolina 63
Alabama at LSU, 4 p.m.
Missouri at Mississippi St., 6 p.m.
Florida at Kentucky, 8:30 p.m.
Georgia at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Samford
|10
|2
|.833
|16
|9
|.640
|UNC-Greensboro
|10
|2
|.833
|16
|9
|.640
|Furman
|9
|2
|.818
|18
|6
|.750
|W. Carolina
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|Wofford
|5
|6
|.455
|13
|11
|.542
|Mercer
|5
|7
|.417
|12
|13
|.480
|ETSU
|5
|7
|.417
|9
|16
|.360
|Chattanooga
|4
|8
|.333
|12
|13
|.480
|The Citadel
|4
|8
|.333
|9
|16
|.360
|VMI
|1
|11
|.083
|6
|19
|.240
Saturday's Games
UNC-Greensboro 79, The Citadel 59
Mercer 80, VMI 54
W. Carolina 83, Chattanooga 68
Samford 73, ETSU 62
Wofford at Furman, 6 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|8
|3
|.727
|15
|9
|.625
|SE Louisiana
|8
|3
|.727
|14
|10
|.583
|Northwestern St.
|7
|3
|.700
|15
|8
|.652
|Texas A&M Commerce
|6
|3
|.667
|10
|13
|.435
|Nicholls
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|11
|.476
|Incarnate Word
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|13
|.435
|Houston Christian
|4
|6
|.400
|7
|16
|.304
|Lamar
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|16
|.304
|New Orleans
|3
|7
|.300
|6
|15
|.286
|McNeese St.
|2
|8
|.200
|5
|18
|.217
Saturday's Games
Texas A&M-CC 83, SE Louisiana 72
Incarnate Word at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
McNeese St. at Texas A&M Commerce, 5:30 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Lamar, 7 p.m.
Nicholls at Houston Christian, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|8
|1
|.889
|12
|10
|.545
|Alcorn St.
|7
|2
|.778
|10
|11
|.476
|Grambling St.
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|8
|.619
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|6
|3
|.667
|10
|12
|.455
|Jackson St.
|5
|4
|.556
|6
|16
|.273
|Alabama A&M
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|14
|.364
|Bethune-Cookman
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|14
|.364
|Prairie View
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|14
|.364
|Alabama St.
|4
|5
|.444
|6
|16
|.273
|Texas Southern
|3
|6
|.333
|7
|15
|.318
|Florida A&M
|2
|7
|.222
|4
|16
|.200
|MVSU
|1
|8
|.111
|2
|21
|.087
Saturday's Games
Grambling St. at Alabama St., 4 p.m.
Southern U. at Alabama A&M, 6 p.m.
Florida A&M at Texas Southern, 6 p.m.
MVSU at Jackson St., 6:30 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Grambling St. at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.
Southern U. at Alabama St., 8:30 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Jackson St., 8:30 p.m.
Florida A&M at Prairie View, 8:30 p.m.
MVSU at Alcorn St., 9 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Texas Southern, 9 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oral Roberts
|11
|0
|1.000
|20
|4
|.833
|S. Dakota St.
|9
|4
|.692
|14
|11
|.560
|W. Illinois
|8
|5
|.615
|15
|9
|.625
|UMKC
|6
|5
|.545
|10
|14
|.417
|St. Thomas (MN)
|6
|6
|.500
|15
|10
|.600
|N. Dakota St.
|6
|6
|.500
|9
|15
|.375
|South Dakota
|6
|7
|.462
|11
|14
|.440
|Denver
|4
|8
|.333
|13
|12
|.520
|Omaha
|3
|10
|.231
|7
|18
|.280
|North Dakota
|2
|10
|.167
|8
|17
|.320
Saturday's Games
North Dakota 86, South Dakota 72
S. Dakota St. 90, N. Dakota St. 85
W. Illinois 75, Omaha 72
St. Thomas (MN) at Denver, 6 p.m.
Oral Roberts at UMKC, 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Miss.
|10
|2
|.833
|21
|4
|.840
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|9
|2
|.818
|19
|4
|.826
|Marshall
|8
|3
|.727
|19
|5
|.792
|James Madison
|8
|4
|.667
|17
|8
|.680
|Louisiana-Monroe
|7
|5
|.583
|11
|14
|.440
|Appalachian St.
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|Old Dominion
|5
|6
|.455
|13
|10
|.565
|Troy
|5
|6
|.455
|13
|11
|.542
|Georgia Southern
|5
|6
|.455
|12
|12
|.500
|South Alabama
|5
|7
|.417
|11
|13
|.458
|Texas St.
|4
|7
|.364
|11
|13
|.458
|Coastal Carolina
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|14
|.417
|Georgia St.
|3
|9
|.250
|10
|14
|.417
|Arkansas St.
|2
|10
|.167
|10
|15
|.400
Saturday's Games
Southern Miss. 79, Georgia St. 71
Arkansas St. 73, Coastal Carolina 57
South Alabama 72, Louisiana-Monroe 64
James Madison 63, Appalachian St. 57
Georgia Southern at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
Texas St. at Troy, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|9
|0
|1.000
|20
|4
|.833
|Gonzaga
|8
|1
|.889
|19
|4
|.826
|Loyola Marymount
|6
|4
|.600
|16
|8
|.667
|Pacific
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|12
|.500
|BYU
|5
|5
|.500
|15
|10
|.600
|Santa Clara
|4
|5
|.444
|16
|8
|.667
|San Francisco
|4
|6
|.400
|15
|10
|.600
|Portland
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|13
|.480
|San Diego
|3
|7
|.300
|10
|14
|.417
|Pepperdine
|0
|10
|.000
|7
|17
|.292
Saturday's Games
Portland at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.
Pacific at BYU, 9 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Santa Clara at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
Gonzaga at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 10:30 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Utah Valley St.
|9
|2
|.818
|18
|6
|.750
|S. Utah
|8
|2
|.800
|16
|7
|.696
|Sam Houston St.
|7
|3
|.700
|17
|5
|.773
|Seattle
|7
|3
|.700
|16
|7
|.696
|Stephen F. Austin
|7
|3
|.700
|15
|8
|.652
|Grand Canyon
|5
|4
|.556
|14
|8
|.636
|Tarleton St.
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|10
|.545
|Cal Baptist
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|10
|.565
|Abilene Christian
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|11
|.522
|Texas-Arlington
|2
|7
|.222
|7
|15
|.318
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|2
|8
|.200
|11
|12
|.478
|Utah Tech
|2
|8
|.200
|10
|13
|.435
|New Mexico St.
|1
|9
|.100
|8
|14
|.364
Saturday's Games
Texas Rio Grande Valley at Tarleton St., 5 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Texas-Arlington, 5 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.
Seattle at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
S. Utah at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Tarleton St. at Texas-Arlington, 5 p.m.
