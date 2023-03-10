All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Coll. of Charleston162.889313.912
Hofstra162.889249.727
UNC-Wilmington126.6672410.706
Towson126.6672112.636
Drexel108.5561715.531
Delaware810.4441716.515
NC A&T810.4441319.406
William & Mary711.3891320.394
Stony Brook612.3331122.333
Northeastern612.3331020.333
Elon612.333824.250
Hampton513.278824.250
Monmouth (NJ)513.278726.212

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
FAU182.900293.906
North Texas164.800266.813
UAB146.700248.750
Middle Tennessee119.5501913.594
Charlotte911.4501814.563
Rice812.4001815.545
W. Kentucky812.4001716.515
FIU812.4001418.438
Louisiana Tech713.3501518.455
UTEP713.3501418.438
UTSA416.2001022.313

Thursday's Games

FAU 75, W. Kentucky 51

Middle Tennessee 66, Charlotte 65

North Texas 74, Louisiana Tech 46

UAB 87, Rice 60

Friday's Games

Middle Tennessee vs. FAU at Frisco, Texas, 12:30 p.m.

UAB vs. North Texas at Frisco, Texas, 3 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Youngstown St.155.750249.727
Milwaukee146.7002111.656
N. Kentucky146.7002212.647
Cleveland St.146.7002113.618
Oakland119.5501319.406
Wright St.1010.5001815.545
Robert Morris1010.5001617.485
Fort Wayne911.4501715.531
Detroit911.4501419.424
IUPUI218.100527.156
Green Bay218.100329.094

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chicago St.201.0001120.355
Hartford02.000523.179

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Yale104.714207.741
Princeton104.714198.704
Penn95.6431712.586
Cornell77.5001710.630
Brown77.5001413.519
Dartmouth68.4291018.357
Harvard59.3571414.500
Columbia212.143722.241

Saturday's Games

Cornell vs. Yale at Princeton, N.J., 11 a.m.

Penn at Princeton, 1:30 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona173.850257.781
Rider137.6501614.533
Quinnipiac119.5502012.625
Siena119.5501715.531
Niagara1010.5001614.533
Manhattan1010.5001218.400
Fairfield911.4501318.419
Mount St. Mary's812.4001320.394
Canisius812.4001020.333
St. Peter's713.3501417.452
Marist614.3001219.387

Thursday's Games

Marist 75, Quinnipiac 59

Niagara 71, Siena 65

Friday's Games

Niagara vs. Iona at Atlantic City, N.J., 6 p.m.

Marist vs. St. Peter's at Atlantic City, N.J., 8:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Toledo162.889266.813
Kent St.153.833266.813
Akron135.7222210.688
Ball St.117.6112012.625
Ohio108.5561913.594
Buffalo99.5001517.469
N. Illinois99.5001319.406
Miami (Ohio)612.3331220.375
Bowling Green513.2781120.355
Cent. Michigan513.2781021.323
E. Michigan513.278823.258
W. Michigan414.222823.258

Thursday's Games

Toledo 91, Miami (Ohio) 75

Ohio 90, Ball St. 70

Kent St. 76, N. Illinois 57

Akron 101, Buffalo 77

Friday's Games

Ohio vs. Toledo at Cleveland, 5 p.m.

Akron vs. Kent St. at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Howard113.7862012.625
NC Central104.7141811.621
Norfolk St.95.6432110.677
Md.-Eastern Shore95.6431812.600
Morgan St.77.5001516.484
Coppin St.410.286923.281
Delaware St.410.286624.200
SC State212.143526.161

Thursday's Games

Md.-Eastern Shore 80, Morgan St. 64

Norfolk St. 73, Coppin St. 56

Friday's Games

Md.-Eastern Shore vs. Howard at Norfolk, Va., 6 p.m.

Norfolk St. vs. NC Central at Norfolk, Va., 8:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Bradley164.800259.735
Drake155.750277.794
S. Illinois146.7002310.697
Belmont146.7002111.656
Indiana St.137.6502212.647
Missouri St.128.6001715.531
Murray St.119.5501715.531
N. Iowa911.4501418.438
Illinois St.614.3001121.344
Valparaiso515.2501121.344
Ill.-Chicago416.2001220.375
Evansville119.050527.156

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Diego St.153.833256.806
Utah St.135.722247.774
Boise St.135.722248.750
Nevada126.6672210.688
San Jose St.108.5562012.625
New Mexico810.4442210.688
UNLV711.3891913.594
Colorado St.612.3331518.455
Fresno St.612.3331120.355
Air Force513.2781418.438
Wyoming414.222922.290

Thursday's Games

San Diego St. 64, Colorado St. 61

San Jose St. 81, Nevada 77, OT

Boise St. 87, UNLV 76, OT

New Mexico vs. Utah St. at Paradise, Nev., 11:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

San Jose St. vs. San Diego St. at Paradise, Nev., 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

TBD vs. Boise St. at Paradise, Nev., 12 a.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Merrimack124.7501816.529
Fairleigh Dickinson106.6251915.559
Stonehill106.6251417.452
St. Francis (Pa.)97.5631318.419
Wagner88.5001513.536
Sacred Heart88.5001617.485
St. Francis (NY)79.4381416.467
CCSU79.4381022.313
LIU115.063326.103

