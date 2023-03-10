All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coll. of Charleston
|16
|2
|.889
|31
|3
|.912
|Hofstra
|16
|2
|.889
|24
|9
|.727
|UNC-Wilmington
|12
|6
|.667
|24
|10
|.706
|Towson
|12
|6
|.667
|21
|12
|.636
|Drexel
|10
|8
|.556
|17
|15
|.531
|Delaware
|8
|10
|.444
|17
|16
|.515
|NC A&T
|8
|10
|.444
|13
|19
|.406
|William & Mary
|7
|11
|.389
|13
|20
|.394
|Stony Brook
|6
|12
|.333
|11
|22
|.333
|Northeastern
|6
|12
|.333
|10
|20
|.333
|Elon
|6
|12
|.333
|8
|24
|.250
|Hampton
|5
|13
|.278
|8
|24
|.250
|Monmouth (NJ)
|5
|13
|.278
|7
|26
|.212
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FAU
|18
|2
|.900
|29
|3
|.906
|North Texas
|16
|4
|.800
|26
|6
|.813
|UAB
|14
|6
|.700
|24
|8
|.750
|Middle Tennessee
|11
|9
|.550
|19
|13
|.594
|Charlotte
|9
|11
|.450
|18
|14
|.563
|Rice
|8
|12
|.400
|18
|15
|.545
|W. Kentucky
|8
|12
|.400
|17
|16
|.515
|FIU
|8
|12
|.400
|14
|18
|.438
|Louisiana Tech
|7
|13
|.350
|15
|18
|.455
|UTEP
|7
|13
|.350
|14
|18
|.438
|UTSA
|4
|16
|.200
|10
|22
|.313
Thursday's Games
FAU 75, W. Kentucky 51
Middle Tennessee 66, Charlotte 65
North Texas 74, Louisiana Tech 46
UAB 87, Rice 60
Friday's Games
Middle Tennessee vs. FAU at Frisco, Texas, 12:30 p.m.
UAB vs. North Texas at Frisco, Texas, 3 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Youngstown St.
|15
|5
|.750
|24
|9
|.727
|Milwaukee
|14
|6
|.700
|21
|11
|.656
|N. Kentucky
|14
|6
|.700
|22
|12
|.647
|Cleveland St.
|14
|6
|.700
|21
|13
|.618
|Oakland
|11
|9
|.550
|13
|19
|.406
|Wright St.
|10
|10
|.500
|18
|15
|.545
|Robert Morris
|10
|10
|.500
|16
|17
|.485
|Fort Wayne
|9
|11
|.450
|17
|15
|.531
|Detroit
|9
|11
|.450
|14
|19
|.424
|IUPUI
|2
|18
|.100
|5
|27
|.156
|Green Bay
|2
|18
|.100
|3
|29
|.094
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chicago St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|20
|.355
|Hartford
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|23
|.179
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|10
|4
|.714
|20
|7
|.741
|Princeton
|10
|4
|.714
|19
|8
|.704
|Penn
|9
|5
|.643
|17
|12
|.586
|Cornell
|7
|7
|.500
|17
|10
|.630
|Brown
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|13
|.519
|Dartmouth
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|18
|.357
|Harvard
|5
|9
|.357
|14
|14
|.500
|Columbia
|2
|12
|.143
|7
|22
|.241
Saturday's Games
Cornell vs. Yale at Princeton, N.J., 11 a.m.
Penn at Princeton, 1:30 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|17
|3
|.850
|25
|7
|.781
|Rider
|13
|7
|.650
|16
|14
|.533
|Quinnipiac
|11
|9
|.550
|20
|12
|.625
|Siena
|11
|9
|.550
|17
|15
|.531
|Niagara
|10
|10
|.500
|16
|14
|.533
|Manhattan
|10
|10
|.500
|12
|18
|.400
|Fairfield
|9
|11
|.450
|13
|18
|.419
|Mount St. Mary's
|8
|12
|.400
|13
|20
|.394
|Canisius
|8
|12
|.400
|10
|20
|.333
|St. Peter's
|7
|13
|.350
|14
|17
|.452
|Marist
|6
|14
|.300
|12
|19
|.387
Thursday's Games
Marist 75, Quinnipiac 59
Niagara 71, Siena 65
Friday's Games
Niagara vs. Iona at Atlantic City, N.J., 6 p.m.
Marist vs. St. Peter's at Atlantic City, N.J., 8:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|16
|2
|.889
|26
|6
|.813
|Kent St.
|15
|3
|.833
|26
|6
|.813
|Akron
|13
|5
|.722
|22
|10
|.688
|Ball St.
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|12
|.625
|Ohio
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|13
|.594
|Buffalo
|9
|9
|.500
|15
|17
|.469
|N. Illinois
|9
|9
|.500
|13
|19
|.406
|Miami (Ohio)
|6
|12
|.333
|12
|20
|.375
|Bowling Green
|5
|13
|.278
|11
|20
|.355
|Cent. Michigan
|5
|13
|.278
|10
|21
|.323
|E. Michigan
|5
|13
|.278
|8
|23
|.258
|W. Michigan
|4
|14
|.222
|8
|23
|.258
Thursday's Games
Toledo 91, Miami (Ohio) 75
Ohio 90, Ball St. 70
Kent St. 76, N. Illinois 57
Akron 101, Buffalo 77
Friday's Games
Ohio vs. Toledo at Cleveland, 5 p.m.
Akron vs. Kent St. at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Howard
|11
|3
|.786
|20
|12
|.625
|NC Central
|10
|4
|.714
|18
|11
|.621
|Norfolk St.
|9
|5
|.643
|21
|10
|.677
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|12
|.600
|Morgan St.
|7
|7
|.500
|15
|16
|.484
|Coppin St.
|4
|10
|.286
|9
|23
|.281
|Delaware St.
|4
|10
|.286
|6
|24
|.200
|SC State
|2
|12
|.143
|5
|26
|.161
Thursday's Games
Md.-Eastern Shore 80, Morgan St. 64
Norfolk St. 73, Coppin St. 56
Friday's Games
Md.-Eastern Shore vs. Howard at Norfolk, Va., 6 p.m.
Norfolk St. vs. NC Central at Norfolk, Va., 8:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bradley
|16
|4
|.800
|25
|9
|.735
|Drake
|15
|5
|.750
|27
|7
|.794
|S. Illinois
|14
|6
|.700
|23
|10
|.697
|Belmont
|14
|6
|.700
|21
|11
|.656
|Indiana St.
|13
|7
|.650
|22
|12
|.647
|Missouri St.
|12
|8
|.600
|17
|15
|.531
|Murray St.
|11
|9
|.550
|17
|15
|.531
|N. Iowa
|9
|11
|.450
|14
|18
|.438
|Illinois St.
|6
|14
|.300
|11
|21
|.344
|Valparaiso
|5
|15
|.250
|11
|21
|.344
|Ill.-Chicago
|4
|16
|.200
|12
|20
|.375
|Evansville
|1
|19
|.050
|5
|27
|.156
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|15
|3
|.833
|25
|6
|.806
|Utah St.
|13
|5
|.722
|24
|7
|.774
|Boise St.
|13
|5
|.722
|24
|8
|.750
|Nevada
|12
|6
|.667
|22
|10
|.688
|San Jose St.
|10
|8
|.556
|20
|12
|.625
|New Mexico
|8
|10
|.444
|22
|10
|.688
|UNLV
|7
|11
|.389
|19
|13
|.594
|Colorado St.
|6
|12
|.333
|15
|18
|.455
|Fresno St.
|6
|12
|.333
|11
|20
|.355
|Air Force
|5
|13
|.278
|14
|18
|.438
|Wyoming
|4
|14
|.222
|9
|22
|.290
Thursday's Games
San Diego St. 64, Colorado St. 61
San Jose St. 81, Nevada 77, OT
Boise St. 87, UNLV 76, OT
New Mexico vs. Utah St. at Paradise, Nev., 11:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
San Jose St. vs. San Diego St. at Paradise, Nev., 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
TBD vs. Boise St. at Paradise, Nev., 12 a.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Merrimack
|12
|4
|.750
|18
|16
|.529
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|10
|6
|.625
|19
|15
|.559
|Stonehill
|10
|6
|.625
|14
|17
|.452
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|9
|7
|.563
|13
|18
|.419
|Wagner
|8
|8
|.500
|15
|13
|.536
|Sacred Heart
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|17
|.485
|St. Francis (NY)
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|16
|.467
|CCSU
|7
|9
|.438
|10
|22
|.313
|LIU
|1
|15
|.063
|3
|26
|.103
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.