All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
Saturday's Games
Mass.-Lowell 101, Fisher 38
UMBC 87, Pittsburgh 77
Bradley 71, Maine 39
St. John's 77, NJIT 68, OT
New Hampshire 70, Holy Cross 55
UNC-Greensboro 54, Vermont 51
Sunday's Games
Stony Brook at Yale, 1 p.m.
Hartwick at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
Monday's Games
Hartford at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Sacred Heart at NJIT, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
Saturday's Games
East Carolina 70, Coppin St. 68
Monmouth (NJ) 61, Cincinnati 59
Oklahoma 65, UCF 62
Temple 75, Delaware 74
Sunday's Games
Louisiana-Monroe at SMU, 3 p.m.
Monday's Games
South Florida at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Tulsa at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Old Dominion at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
Tulane at Coll. of Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Houston, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Saturday's Games
Mississippi St. 82, Richmond 71, OT
Davidson 88, Robert Morris 70
N. Iowa 90, St. Bonaventure 80
UMass 85, Rutgers 83
Rhode Island 94, Georgia St. 59
Sunday's Games
Fordham at CCSU, 1 p.m.
American U. at Duquesne, 2 p.m.
Dayton vs. Belmont at Bay Lake, F.L., 4 p.m.
Villanova vs. La Salle at Philadelphia, P.A., 6 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Davidson at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Saint Louis at Boise St., 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
Saturday's Games
Louisville 63, Maryland 55
NC State 90, Louisiana Tech 81
UMBC 87, Pittsburgh 77
LSU 75, Wake Forest 61
Sunday's Games
Miami vs. Alabama at Bay Lake, F.L., 6:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
South Florida at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Virginia, 7 p.m.
Notre Dame at Illinois, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Florida St. at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.
Clemson at Rutgers, 9 p.m.
Northwestern at Wake Forest, 9 p.m.
Duke at Ohio St., 9:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
Saturday's Games
Jacksonville St. 93, Elon 81
Campbell 60, Stetson 58
Liberty 73, Md.-Eastern Shore 61
Jacksonville 83, Coastal Georgia 54
Florida Gulf Coast 90, SE Louisiana 71
Sunday's Games
North Florida at FIU, Noon
Franklin at Bellarmine, 3 p.m.
North Alabama at Alabama St., 3:30 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Kennesaw St., 4 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Radford, 4:30 p.m.
Kentucky Christian at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Bellarmine at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
Saturday's Games
Oklahoma 65, UCF 62
Texas Tech 89, Lamar 57
Sunday's Games
Kansas vs. Iona at Bay Lake, F.L., 1 p.m.
North Dakota at Kansas St., 5 p.m.
Monday's Games
Austin Peay at TCU, 8 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Bellarmine at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|St. John's
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
Saturday's Games
Providence 85, St. Peter's 71
St. John's 77, NJIT 68, OT
Creighton 70, SIU-Edwardsville 65
Marquette 80, N. Illinois 66
Sunday's Games
Bethune-Cookman at Seton Hall, Noon
E. Michigan at DePaul, 2 p.m.
Villanova vs. La Salle at Philadelphia, P.A., 6 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Saginaw Valley State at Butler, 5 p.m.
Longwood at Georgetown, 7 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at UConn, 7 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Creighton, 9 p.m.
Jackson St. at Marquette, 9 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
Saturday's Games
Montana St. 83, Incarnate Word 64
Colorado St. 88, N. Colorado 79
Air Force 59, Idaho St. 48
Arizona 105, Sacramento St. 59
E. Washington 76, Washington St. 71
N. Dakota St. 90, Idaho 73
Weber St. 87, Dixie St. 70
Sunday's Games
SE Missouri at Montana St., 1 p.m.
Monday's Games
Montana at Oregon, 10 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Saturday's Games
NC A&T 73, St. Francis Brooklyn 67
Gardner-Webb 87, W. Carolina 59
High Point 90, Chowan 60
Campbell 60, Stetson 58
Furman 87, SC-Upstate 77
Winthrop at Washington, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Charleston Southern at Kennesaw St., 4 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Radford, 4:30 p.m.
St. Andrews at UNC-Asheville, 4:30 p.m.
Hampton at Norfolk St., 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
NC Central at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
Hampton at Morgan St., 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Kentucky Christian at Radford, 6:30 p.m.
Lancaster Bible at Campbell, 7 p.m.
Longwood at Georgetown, 7 p.m.
Furman at High Point, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
Saturday's Games
Louisville 63, Maryland 55
Nebraska 83, South Dakota 70
UMass 85, Rutgers 83
Penn St. 60, Oregon St. 45
Indiana 90, Marshall 79
Monday's Games
Iowa at Virginia, 7 p.m.
Notre Dame at Illinois, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Florida St. at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.
Clemson at Rutgers, 9 p.m.
Northwestern at Wake Forest, 9 p.m.
Duke at Ohio St., 9:30 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
Saturday's Games
UC Irvine 69, Santa Clara 64
Sunday's Games
Academy of Art at UC Davis, 5 p.m.
CS Northridge at San Diego, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
Texas-Arlington at UC Santa Barbara, 9 p.m.
Wyoming at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.
UC Riverside at Saint Mary's (Cal), 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Hawaii at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.
Long Beach St. at San Diego St., 10 p.m.