All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Mass.-Lowell00.00052.714
UMBC00.00042.667
Vermont00.00053.625
New Hampshire00.00032.600
NJIT00.00023.400
Maine00.00024.333
Binghamton00.00013.250
Stony Brook00.00013.250
Albany (NY)00.00015.167
Hartford00.00005.000

Saturday's Games

Mass.-Lowell 101, Fisher 38

UMBC 87, Pittsburgh 77

Bradley 71, Maine 39

St. John's 77, NJIT 68, OT

New Hampshire 70, Holy Cross 55

UNC-Greensboro 54, Vermont 51

Sunday's Games

Stony Brook at Yale, 1 p.m.

Hartwick at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Hartford at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Sacred Heart at NJIT, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston00.00051.833
Memphis00.00051.833
Wichita St.00.00051.833
UCF00.00041.800
Cincinnati00.00052.714
East Carolina00.00052.714
Tulsa00.00042.667
South Florida00.00032.600
SMU00.00043.571
Temple00.00033.500
Tulane00.00024.333

Saturday's Games

East Carolina 70, Coppin St. 68

Monmouth (NJ) 61, Cincinnati 59

Oklahoma 65, UCF 62

Temple 75, Delaware 74

Sunday's Games

Louisiana-Monroe at SMU, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

South Florida at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Old Dominion at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tulane at Coll. of Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Houston, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Saint Louis00.00061.857
St. Bonaventure00.00051.833
Rhode Island00.00052.714
Davidson00.00042.667
UMass00.00053.625
Fordham00.00043.571
George Mason00.00044.500
Dayton00.00033.500
Saint Joseph's00.00033.500
La Salle00.00022.500
Richmond00.00034.429
VCU00.00034.429
Duquesne00.00024.333
George Washington00.00026.250

Saturday's Games

Mississippi St. 82, Richmond 71, OT

Davidson 88, Robert Morris 70

N. Iowa 90, St. Bonaventure 80

UMass 85, Rutgers 83

Rhode Island 94, Georgia St. 59

Sunday's Games

Fordham at CCSU, 1 p.m.

American U. at Duquesne, 2 p.m.

Dayton vs. Belmont at Bay Lake, F.L., 4 p.m.

Villanova vs. La Salle at Philadelphia, P.A., 6 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Davidson at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis at Boise St., 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Duke00.000701.000
Wake Forest00.00061.857
Florida St.00.00051.833
Georgia Tech00.00051.833
Louisville00.00051.833
NC State00.00051.833
Clemson00.00052.714
Virginia00.00052.714
Virginia Tech00.00052.714
Miami00.00042.667
North Carolina00.00042.667
Notre Dame00.00032.600
Boston College00.00043.571
Syracuse00.00033.500
Pittsburgh00.00024.333

Saturday's Games

Louisville 63, Maryland 55

NC State 90, Louisiana Tech 81

UMBC 87, Pittsburgh 77

LSU 75, Wake Forest 61

Sunday's Games

Miami vs. Alabama at Bay Lake, F.L., 6:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

South Florida at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Illinois, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Florida St. at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

Clemson at Rutgers, 9 p.m.

Northwestern at Wake Forest, 9 p.m.

Duke at Ohio St., 9:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
E. Kentucky00.00052.714
Florida Gulf Coast00.00052.714
Lipscomb00.00042.667
Jacksonville00.00032.600
Jacksonville St.00.00033.500
Liberty00.00033.500
North Alabama00.00023.400
Stetson00.00023.400
Kennesaw St.00.00024.333
Bellarmine00.00015.167
Cent. Arkansas00.00016.143
North Florida00.00016.143

Saturday's Games

Jacksonville St. 93, Elon 81

Campbell 60, Stetson 58

Liberty 73, Md.-Eastern Shore 61

Jacksonville 83, Coastal Georgia 54

Florida Gulf Coast 90, SE Louisiana 71

Sunday's Games

North Florida at FIU, Noon

Franklin at Bellarmine, 3 p.m.

North Alabama at Alabama St., 3:30 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Kennesaw St., 4 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Radford, 4:30 p.m.

Kentucky Christian at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Bellarmine at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Baylor00.000701.000
Iowa St.00.000601.000
Texas Tech00.000601.000
Oklahoma00.00061.857
Oklahoma St.00.00061.857
West Virginia00.00051.833
Kansas00.00041.800
TCU00.00041.800
Texas00.00041.800
Kansas St.00.00022.500

Saturday's Games

Oklahoma 65, UCF 62

Texas Tech 89, Lamar 57

Sunday's Games

Kansas vs. Iona at Bay Lake, F.L., 1 p.m.

North Dakota at Kansas St., 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Austin Peay at TCU, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Bellarmine at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
DePaul00.000501.000
Creighton00.00061.857
Marquette00.00061.857
Providence00.00061.857
UConn00.00061.857
St. John's00.00051.833
Xavier00.00051.833
Seton Hall00.00041.800
Villanova00.00032.600
Butler00.00043.571
Georgetown00.00023.400

Saturday's Games

Providence 85, St. Peter's 71

St. John's 77, NJIT 68, OT

Creighton 70, SIU-Edwardsville 65

Marquette 80, N. Illinois 66

Sunday's Games

Bethune-Cookman at Seton Hall, Noon

E. Michigan at DePaul, 2 p.m.

Villanova vs. La Salle at Philadelphia, P.A., 6 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Saginaw Valley State at Butler, 5 p.m.

Longwood at Georgetown, 7 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at UConn, 7 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Creighton, 9 p.m.

Jackson St. at Marquette, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Weber St.00.000601.000
Montana00.00042.667
E. Washington00.00033.500
Montana St.00.00033.500
S. Utah00.00033.500
Sacramento St.00.00033.500
N. Arizona00.00034.429
Portland St.00.00023.400
N. Colorado00.00035.375
Idaho St.00.00015.167
Idaho00.00016.143

Saturday's Games

Montana St. 83, Incarnate Word 64

Colorado St. 88, N. Colorado 79

Air Force 59, Idaho St. 48

Arizona 105, Sacramento St. 59

E. Washington 76, Washington St. 71

N. Dakota St. 90, Idaho 73

Weber St. 87, Dixie St. 70

Sunday's Games

SE Missouri at Montana St., 1 p.m.

Monday's Games

Montana at Oregon, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Campbell00.00051.833
Presbyterian00.00052.714
Longwood00.00043.571
Gardner-Webb00.00033.500
High Point00.00033.500
UNC-Asheville00.00023.400
Winthrop00.00023.400
Charleston Southern00.00024.333
Hampton00.00024.333
Radford00.00024.333
SC-Upstate00.00024.333
NC A&T00.00026.250

Saturday's Games

NC A&T 73, St. Francis Brooklyn 67

Gardner-Webb 87, W. Carolina 59

High Point 90, Chowan 60

Campbell 60, Stetson 58

Furman 87, SC-Upstate 77

Winthrop at Washington, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Charleston Southern at Kennesaw St., 4 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Radford, 4:30 p.m.

St. Andrews at UNC-Asheville, 4:30 p.m.

Hampton at Norfolk St., 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

NC Central at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Morgan St., 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Kentucky Christian at Radford, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster Bible at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Longwood at Georgetown, 7 p.m.

Furman at High Point, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Indiana00.000601.000
Iowa00.000601.000
Purdue00.000601.000
Minnesota00.000501.000
Northwestern00.00051.833
Wisconsin00.00051.833
Maryland00.00052.714
Michigan St.00.00052.714
Nebraska00.00052.714
Illinois00.00042.667
Michigan00.00042.667
Ohio St.00.00042.667
Penn St.00.00042.667
Rutgers00.00033.500

Saturday's Games

Louisville 63, Maryland 55

Nebraska 83, South Dakota 70

UMass 85, Rutgers 83

Penn St. 60, Oregon St. 45

Indiana 90, Marshall 79

Monday's Games

Iowa at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Illinois, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Florida St. at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

Clemson at Rutgers, 9 p.m.

Northwestern at Wake Forest, 9 p.m.

Duke at Ohio St., 9:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Irvine00.00041.800
UC Santa Barbara00.00031.750
UC Riverside00.00052.714
UC San Diego00.00042.667
CS Bakersfield00.00032.600
Hawaii00.00032.600
Cal St.-Fullerton00.00033.500
UC Davis00.00022.500
CS Northridge00.00023.400
Cal Poly00.00024.333
Long Beach St.00.00024.333

Saturday's Games

UC Irvine 69, Santa Clara 64

Sunday's Games

Academy of Art at UC Davis, 5 p.m.

CS Northridge at San Diego, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Texas-Arlington at UC Santa Barbara, 9 p.m.

Wyoming at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

UC Riverside at Saint Mary's (Cal), 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Hawaii at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

Long Beach St. at San Diego St., 10 p.m.

