All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Mass.-Lowell00.000111.917
Bryant00.00073.700
UMBC00.00074.636
Maine00.00054.556
Vermont00.00067.462
New Hampshire00.00036.333
Binghamton00.00037.300
Albany (NY)00.00038.273
NJIT00.00018.111

Saturday's Games

Vermont 73, Colgate 72

Providence 93, Albany (NY) 55

Mass.-Lowell 68, St. Francis (NY) 59

UMBC 75, Morgan St. 63

St. John's 64, New Hampshire 51

Sunday's Games

Maine at Merrimack, 1 p.m.

NJIT at Fairleigh Dickinson, 2 p.m.

Bryant at Manhattan, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Saint Joseph's (Maine) at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

UMBC at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston00.00091.900
Memphis00.00082.800
UCF00.00062.750
Tulane00.00063.667
Cincinnati00.00064.600
East Carolina00.00064.600
Wichita St.00.00054.556
Temple00.00065.545
South Florida00.00036.333
Tulsa00.00036.333
SMU00.00037.300

Saturday's Games

Tulane 88, Buffalo 63

Penn 77, Temple 57

Xavier 80, Cincinnati 77

Alabama 71, Houston 65

Tulsa 70, Cent. Michigan 63

Wichita St. 81, Longwood 63

Memphis 82, Auburn 73

TCU 83, SMU 75

Sunday's Games

Tarleton St. at UCF, Noon

Coppin St. at East Carolina, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

South Florida at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

NC A&T at Houston, 8 p.m.

MVSU at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

Memphis at Alabama, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Fordham00.000101.909
Duquesne00.00072.778
UMass00.00072.778
Davidson00.00073.700
St. Bonaventure00.00063.667
Saint Louis00.00074.636
George Mason00.00064.600
George Washington00.00054.556
VCU00.00054.556
Dayton00.00065.545
La Salle00.00055.500
Loyola Chicago00.00055.500
Richmond00.00045.444
Saint Joseph's00.00045.444
Rhode Island00.00037.300

Saturday's Games

Drexel 65, La Salle 58, OT

Saint Joseph's 73, St. Peter's 57

Dayton 79, UNC-Asheville 56

Rhode Island 77, Army 67

Richmond 82, Drake 52

American 69, George Washington 64

Loyola Chicago 76, Clemson 58

Boise St. 57, Saint Louis 52

Sunday's Games

St. Bonaventure vs. Iona at Brooklyn, N.Y., 11:30 a.m.

CCSU at Fordham, 1 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Duquesne, 4 p.m.

UMass vs. Hofstra at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Howard at VCU, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Coppin St. at George Washington, 6 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Richmond, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Miami201.000101.909
Virginia101.000801.000
Virginia Tech101.00091.900
Duke101.000102.833
Clemson101.00083.727
Pittsburgh101.00074.636
Syracuse101.00064.600
North Carolina11.50064.600
Florida St.11.50029.182
Notre Dame01.00072.778
NC State02.00083.727
Wake Forest01.00073.700
Georgia Tech01.00064.600
Boston College01.00056.455
Louisville02.00009.000

Saturday's Games

Florida St. 75, Louisville 53

Syracuse 83, Georgetown 64

LSU 72, Wake Forest 70

Miami 80, NC State 73

North Carolina 75, Georgia Tech 59

Pittsburgh 91, Sacred Heart 66

Villanova 77, Boston College 56

Duke 82, Md.-Eastern Shore 55

Loyola Chicago 76, Clemson 58

Sunday's Games

Oklahoma St. vs. Virginia Tech at Brooklyn, N.Y., 2 p.m.

Marquette at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

Monmouth (NJ) at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Furman at NC State, 6:30 p.m.

Stonehill at Boston College, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Florida St., 8:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Queens (NC)00.00082.800
Florida Gulf Coast00.00083.727
Kennesaw St.00.00063.667
Liberty00.00063.667
Lipscomb00.00063.667
Jacksonville00.00053.625
Stetson00.00053.625
North Alabama00.00064.600
Austin Peay00.00055.500
Cent. Arkansas00.00055.500
E. Kentucky00.00055.500
Bellarmine00.00056.455
Jacksonville St.00.00045.444
North Florida00.00036.333

Saturday's Games

North Florida 88, Bethune-Cookman 48

Stetson 83, Webber International 59

Bellarmine 69, Murray St. 58

UNC-Wilmington 81, Jacksonville 53

E. Kentucky 140, Boyce 79

Florida Gulf Coast 67, Mercer 62

Oral Roberts 111, Cent. Arkansas 78

Sunday's Games

Lipscomb at Tennessee St., 3:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Lindsey Wilson at Austin Peay, 8 p.m.

Liberty at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at San Diego St., 10 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas00.00091.900
Kansas St.00.00081.889
TCU00.00081.889
Texas00.00071.875
West Virginia00.00082.800
Baylor00.00072.778
Iowa St.00.00072.778
Texas Tech00.00062.750
Oklahoma00.00073.700
Oklahoma St.00.00063.667

Saturday's Games

Texas 88, Ark.-Pine Bluff 43

Arkansas 88, Oklahoma 78

Kansas 95, Missouri 67

West Virginia 81, UAB 70

TCU 83, SMU 75

Sunday's Games

Oklahoma St. vs. Virginia Tech at Brooklyn, N.Y., 2 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Kansas St., 3 p.m.

McNeese St. at Iowa St., 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Rice at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

E. Washington at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
St. John's101.000101.909
UConn00.0001101.000
Butler00.00083.727
Providence00.00083.727
Marquette00.00073.700
Xavier00.00073.700
Creighton00.00064.600
DePaul01.00064.600
Seton Hall00.00054.556
Villanova00.00055.500
Georgetown00.00056.455

Saturday's Games

UConn 114, LIU 61

Syracuse 83, Georgetown 64

Providence 93, Albany (NY) 55

Xavier 80, Cincinnati 77

Butler 82, California 58

Villanova 77, Boston College 56

St. John's 64, New Hampshire 51

DePaul 91, UTEP 70

BYU 83, Creighton 80

Sunday's Games

Marquette at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.

Seton Hall at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Creighton vs. Arizona St. at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Southern U. at Xavier, 7 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Montana St.00.00065.545
Montana00.00055.500
N. Colorado00.00055.500
Portland St.00.00055.500
Sacramento St.00.00055.500
Idaho00.00045.444
E. Washington00.00046.400
N. Arizona00.00048.333
Weber St.00.00037.300
Idaho St.00.00038.273

Saturday's Games

Utah Valley St. 80, N. Arizona 75, OT

S. Dakota St. 77, E. Washington 76

Montana St. 82, Omaha 54

Sacramento St. 76, Long Beach St. 74

St. Thomas (MN) 76, Idaho St. 70

Montana 82, N. Dakota St. 75

Weber St. 82, St. Martin's 58

N. Colorado 70, CS Northridge 63

Cal Poly 72, Portland St. 49

Sunday's Games

UC Riverside at Idaho, 5 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

E. Washington at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Portland St. at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
High Point00.00082.800
Radford00.00064.600
UNC-Asheville00.00064.600
SC-Upstate00.00054.556
Longwood00.00055.500
Winthrop00.00056.455
Campbell00.00045.444
Charleston Southern00.00026.250
Gardner-Webb00.00027.222
Presbyterian00.00028.200

Saturday's Games

VMI 77, Radford 74

Dayton 79, UNC-Asheville 56

SC-Upstate 89, SC State 84, OT

Furman 82, Winthrop 67

Wichita St. 81, Longwood 63

Old Dominion 44, Gardner-Webb 43

Sunday's Games

Presbyterian at South Carolina, 6 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Longwood at St. Francis (NY), 2 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at SC State, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Florida St., 8:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Purdue201.0001001.000
Ohio St.101.00072.778
Wisconsin101.00072.778
Northwestern101.00062.750
Michigan101.00063.667
Maryland11.50081.889
Indiana11.50082.800
Penn St.11.50073.700
Rutgers11.50063.667
Michigan St.11.50074.636
Iowa00.00072.778
Illinois02.00073.700
Nebraska02.00065.545
Minnesota02.00045.444

Saturday's Games

Penn St. 74, Illinois 59

Purdue 65, Nebraska 62, OT

Michigan St. 68, Brown 50

Arizona 89, Indiana 75

Sunday's Games

Prairie View at Northwestern, 2 p.m.

Tennessee vs. Maryland at Brooklyn, N.Y., 4:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Iowa, 6:30 p.m.

Seton Hall at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Santa Barbara00.00062.750
UC Irvine00.00073.700
UC Davis00.00063.667
Cal Poly00.00053.625
Hawaii00.00053.625
UC Riverside00.00053.625
UC San Diego00.00044.500
CS Bakersfield00.00045.444
Long Beach St.00.00045.444
Cal St.-Fullerton00.00046.400
CS Northridge00.00027.222

Saturday's Games

UC Irvine 83, South Dakota 71

Sacramento St. 76, Long Beach St. 74

S. Utah 67, Cal St.-Fullerton 60

UC Santa Barbara 67, Pepperdine 64, OT

N. Colorado 70, CS Northridge 63

Cal Poly 72, Portland St. 49

Sunday's Games

UC Riverside at Idaho, 5 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Hawaii, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

UC San Diego at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Diego Christian at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Holy Names at UC Davis, 9 p.m.

Cal Poly at Washington, 10:30 p.m.

