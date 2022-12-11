All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
Saturday's Games
Vermont 73, Colgate 72
Providence 93, Albany (NY) 55
Mass.-Lowell 68, St. Francis (NY) 59
UMBC 75, Morgan St. 63
St. John's 64, New Hampshire 51
Sunday's Games
Maine at Merrimack, 1 p.m.
NJIT at Fairleigh Dickinson, 2 p.m.
Bryant at Manhattan, 2 p.m.
Monday's Games
Saint Joseph's (Maine) at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
UMBC at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
Saturday's Games
Tulane 88, Buffalo 63
Penn 77, Temple 57
Xavier 80, Cincinnati 77
Alabama 71, Houston 65
Tulsa 70, Cent. Michigan 63
Wichita St. 81, Longwood 63
Memphis 82, Auburn 73
TCU 83, SMU 75
Sunday's Games
Tarleton St. at UCF, Noon
Coppin St. at East Carolina, 2 p.m.
Monday's Games
South Florida at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
NC A&T at Houston, 8 p.m.
MVSU at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
Memphis at Alabama, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
Saturday's Games
Drexel 65, La Salle 58, OT
Saint Joseph's 73, St. Peter's 57
Dayton 79, UNC-Asheville 56
Rhode Island 77, Army 67
Richmond 82, Drake 52
American 69, George Washington 64
Loyola Chicago 76, Clemson 58
Boise St. 57, Saint Louis 52
Sunday's Games
St. Bonaventure vs. Iona at Brooklyn, N.Y., 11:30 a.m.
CCSU at Fordham, 1 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Duquesne, 4 p.m.
UMass vs. Hofstra at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.
Howard at VCU, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Coppin St. at George Washington, 6 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Richmond, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Virginia
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Duke
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Clemson
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|4
|.600
|North Carolina
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|Florida St.
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|9
|.182
|Notre Dame
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|NC State
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Wake Forest
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Boston College
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Louisville
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
Saturday's Games
Florida St. 75, Louisville 53
Syracuse 83, Georgetown 64
LSU 72, Wake Forest 70
Miami 80, NC State 73
North Carolina 75, Georgia Tech 59
Pittsburgh 91, Sacred Heart 66
Villanova 77, Boston College 56
Duke 82, Md.-Eastern Shore 55
Loyola Chicago 76, Clemson 58
Sunday's Games
Oklahoma St. vs. Virginia Tech at Brooklyn, N.Y., 2 p.m.
Marquette at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
Monmouth (NJ) at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Furman at NC State, 6:30 p.m.
Stonehill at Boston College, 7 p.m.
The Citadel at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Florida St., 8:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Queens (NC)
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
Saturday's Games
North Florida 88, Bethune-Cookman 48
Stetson 83, Webber International 59
Bellarmine 69, Murray St. 58
UNC-Wilmington 81, Jacksonville 53
E. Kentucky 140, Boyce 79
Florida Gulf Coast 67, Mercer 62
Oral Roberts 111, Cent. Arkansas 78
Sunday's Games
Lipscomb at Tennessee St., 3:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Lindsey Wilson at Austin Peay, 8 p.m.
Liberty at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at San Diego St., 10 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
Saturday's Games
Texas 88, Ark.-Pine Bluff 43
Arkansas 88, Oklahoma 78
Kansas 95, Missouri 67
West Virginia 81, UAB 70
TCU 83, SMU 75
Sunday's Games
Oklahoma St. vs. Virginia Tech at Brooklyn, N.Y., 2 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Kansas St., 3 p.m.
McNeese St. at Iowa St., 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
Rice at Texas, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
E. Washington at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. John's
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|1
|.909
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|0
|1.000
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|DePaul
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
Saturday's Games
UConn 114, LIU 61
Syracuse 83, Georgetown 64
Providence 93, Albany (NY) 55
Xavier 80, Cincinnati 77
Butler 82, California 58
Villanova 77, Boston College 56
St. John's 64, New Hampshire 51
DePaul 91, UTEP 70
BYU 83, Creighton 80
Sunday's Games
Marquette at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.
Seton Hall at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Creighton vs. Arizona St. at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Southern U. at Xavier, 7 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
Saturday's Games
Utah Valley St. 80, N. Arizona 75, OT
S. Dakota St. 77, E. Washington 76
Montana St. 82, Omaha 54
Sacramento St. 76, Long Beach St. 74
St. Thomas (MN) 76, Idaho St. 70
Montana 82, N. Dakota St. 75
Weber St. 82, St. Martin's 58
N. Colorado 70, CS Northridge 63
Cal Poly 72, Portland St. 49
Sunday's Games
UC Riverside at Idaho, 5 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
E. Washington at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
Portland St. at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
Saturday's Games
VMI 77, Radford 74
Dayton 79, UNC-Asheville 56
SC-Upstate 89, SC State 84, OT
Furman 82, Winthrop 67
Wichita St. 81, Longwood 63
Old Dominion 44, Gardner-Webb 43
Sunday's Games
Presbyterian at South Carolina, 6 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Longwood at St. Francis (NY), 2 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at SC State, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Florida St., 8:30 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Wisconsin
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Michigan
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Maryland
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|1
|.889
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|2
|.800
|Penn St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|3
|.700
|Rutgers
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|3
|.667
|Michigan St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Illinois
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Nebraska
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Minnesota
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
Saturday's Games
Penn St. 74, Illinois 59
Purdue 65, Nebraska 62, OT
Michigan St. 68, Brown 50
Arizona 89, Indiana 75
Sunday's Games
Prairie View at Northwestern, 2 p.m.
Tennessee vs. Maryland at Brooklyn, N.Y., 4:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Iowa, 6:30 p.m.
Seton Hall at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
Saturday's Games
UC Irvine 83, South Dakota 71
Sacramento St. 76, Long Beach St. 74
S. Utah 67, Cal St.-Fullerton 60
UC Santa Barbara 67, Pepperdine 64, OT
N. Colorado 70, CS Northridge 63
Cal Poly 72, Portland St. 49
Sunday's Games
UC Riverside at Idaho, 5 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Hawaii, 10 p.m.
Monday's Games
UC San Diego at San Diego, 10 p.m.
San Diego Christian at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Holy Names at UC Davis, 9 p.m.
Cal Poly at Washington, 10:30 p.m.
