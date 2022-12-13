All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Coll. of Charleston00.000101.909
Towson00.00083.727
UNC-Wilmington00.00083.727
Delaware00.00064.600
Hofstra00.00065.545
Drexel00.00055.500
NC A&T00.00044.500
William & Mary00.00047.364
Northeastern00.00036.333
Hampton00.00037.300
Stony Brook00.00037.300
Elon00.00028.200
Monmouth (NJ)00.000110.091

Monday's Games

Stony Brook 71, Sacred Heart 64

Syracuse 86, Monmouth (NJ) 71

Tuesday's Games

NC A&T at Houston, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Stetson at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

Drexel at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Elon at Presbyterian, Noon

Stony Brook at Wagner, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Middle Tennessee101.00073.700
FAU00.00081.889
W. Kentucky00.00081.889
Charlotte00.00082.800
North Texas00.00082.800
UAB00.00072.778
Louisiana Tech00.00063.667
Rice01.00063.667
UTEP00.00063.667
UTSA00.00054.556
FIU00.00044.500

Monday's Games

Texas 87, Rice 81, OT

Tuesday's Games

FIU at Howard, 8 p.m.

UTSA at Utah, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

St. Thomas (Fla.) at FAU, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at UAB, 7 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Louisville, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

North American at Rice, 12:15 p.m.

Chattanooga at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Milwaukee201.00084.667
Cleveland St.201.00065.545
N. Kentucky201.00055.500
Fort Wayne11.50074.636
Youngstown St.11.50074.636
Detroit11.50056.455
Robert Morris11.50047.364
Green Bay11.50028.200
Wright St.02.00055.500
IUPUI02.00028.200
Oakland02.00029.182

Monday's Games

IUPUI 75, Spalding 53

Tuesday's Games

Green Bay at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Wright St. at Akron, 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Hartford00.00048.333
Chicago St.00.00038.273

Tuesday's Games

St. Peter's at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Chicago St. at Murray St., 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Princeton00.00082.800
Cornell00.00072.778
Yale00.00093.750
Harvard00.00073.700
Brown00.00065.545
Penn00.00067.462
Dartmouth00.00047.364
Columbia00.00059.357

Monday's Games

Yale 77, Fairfield 64

Columbia 57, Lafayette 45

Tuesday's Games

Dartmouth at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Princeton vs. Iona at Union, N.J., 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona201.00062.750
Siena101.00055.500
Rider101.00044.500
Manhattan101.00036.333
Niagara11.50054.556
Mount St. Mary's11.50056.455
Fairfield11.50047.364
Quinnipiac01.00092.818
Marist00.00045.444
St. Peter's02.00045.444
Canisius02.00027.222

Monday's Games

Yale 77, Fairfield 64

Tuesday's Games

St. Peter's at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Princeton vs. Iona at Union, N.J., 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kent St.00.00073.700
Toledo00.00073.700
Ball St.00.00064.600
Akron00.00054.556
Ohio00.00054.556
Buffalo00.00055.500
Bowling Green00.00045.444
Miami (Ohio)00.00045.444
Cent. Michigan00.00046.400
N. Illinois00.00037.300
W. Michigan00.00037.300
E. Michigan00.00029.182

Monday's Games

Gonzaga 88, N. Illinois 67

Wednesday's Games

Wright St. at Akron, 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Ohio vs. Florida at Tampa, Fla., 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Norfolk St., 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.00.00064.600
NC Central00.00055.500
Morgan St.00.00047.364
Coppin St.00.00048.333
Howard00.00048.333
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00037.300
Delaware St.00.00019.100
SC State00.000110.091

Tuesday's Games

Coppin St. at George Washington, 6 p.m.

NC Central at LSU, 7 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at SC State, 7 p.m.

FIU at Howard, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Bowling Green at Norfolk St., 8 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Indiana St.201.00092.818
Bradley201.00073.700
Murray St.201.00054.556
Drake11.50082.800
S. Illinois11.50064.600
Belmont11.50065.545
Illinois St.11.50056.455
Missouri St.11.50046.400
N. Iowa11.50037.300
Ill.-Chicago02.00064.600
Valparaiso02.00047.364
Evansville02.00039.250

Monday's Games

South Florida 72, N. Iowa 69

Tuesday's Games

Prairie View at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

Chicago St. at Murray St., 8 p.m.

Lincoln (Mo.) at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
New Mexico00.0001001.000
UNLV00.0001001.000
Utah St.00.000801.000
Boise St.00.00082.800
Nevada00.00083.727
San Diego St.00.00083.727
San Jose St.00.00083.727
Air Force00.00074.636
Colorado St.00.00074.636
Wyoming00.00055.500
Fresno St.00.00036.333

Monday's Games

San Diego St. 88, Kennesaw St. 54

New Mexico 67, San Francisco 64

Tuesday's Games

New Orleans at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

UC San Diego at Nevada, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Westminster (Utah) at Utah St., 9 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Fairleigh Dickinson00.00066.500
Wagner00.00044.500
St. Francis (NY)00.00045.444
Sacred Heart00.00057.417
Stonehill00.00047.364
St. Francis (Pa.)00.00038.273
Merrimack00.000211.154
LIU00.00018.111
CCSU00.000110.091

Monday's Games

Stony Brook 71, Sacred Heart 64

Tuesday's Games

Longwood at St. Francis (NY), 2 p.m.

Stonehill at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

LIU at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Stony Brook at Wagner, 7 p.m.

