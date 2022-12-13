All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
Monday's Games
Stony Brook 71, Sacred Heart 64
Syracuse 86, Monmouth (NJ) 71
Tuesday's Games
NC A&T at Houston, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Stetson at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.
Drexel at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Elon at Presbyterian, Noon
Stony Brook at Wagner, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Rice
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
Monday's Games
Texas 87, Rice 81, OT
Tuesday's Games
FIU at Howard, 8 p.m.
UTSA at Utah, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
St. Thomas (Fla.) at FAU, 7 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at UAB, 7 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Louisville, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
North American at Rice, 12:15 p.m.
Chattanooga at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Milwaukee
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Cleveland St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|5
|.545
|N. Kentucky
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Fort Wayne
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|Youngstown St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|Detroit
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|6
|.455
|Robert Morris
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|7
|.364
|Green Bay
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|8
|.200
|Wright St.
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|IUPUI
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Oakland
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
Monday's Games
IUPUI 75, Spalding 53
Tuesday's Games
Green Bay at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Wright St. at Akron, 7 p.m.
E. Kentucky at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
Tuesday's Games
St. Peter's at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Chicago St. at Murray St., 8 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
Monday's Games
Yale 77, Fairfield 64
Columbia 57, Lafayette 45
Tuesday's Games
Dartmouth at Boston U., 7 p.m.
Princeton vs. Iona at Union, N.J., 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Siena
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Rider
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Manhattan
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Niagara
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|Mount St. Mary's
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|6
|.455
|Fairfield
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|7
|.364
|Quinnipiac
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|St. Peter's
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Canisius
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
Monday's Games
Yale 77, Fairfield 64
Tuesday's Games
St. Peter's at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Princeton vs. Iona at Union, N.J., 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
Monday's Games
Gonzaga 88, N. Illinois 67
Wednesday's Games
Wright St. at Akron, 7 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Ohio vs. Florida at Tampa, Fla., 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Norfolk St., 8 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
Tuesday's Games
Coppin St. at George Washington, 6 p.m.
NC Central at LSU, 7 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at SC State, 7 p.m.
FIU at Howard, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Bowling Green at Norfolk St., 8 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Indiana St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Bradley
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Murray St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Drake
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|2
|.800
|S. Illinois
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|Belmont
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Illinois St.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|6
|.455
|Missouri St.
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|6
|.400
|N. Iowa
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|7
|.300
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Valparaiso
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Evansville
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
Monday's Games
South Florida 72, N. Iowa 69
Tuesday's Games
Prairie View at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
Chicago St. at Murray St., 8 p.m.
Lincoln (Mo.) at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
Monday's Games
San Diego St. 88, Kennesaw St. 54
New Mexico 67, San Francisco 64
Tuesday's Games
New Orleans at Boise St., 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
UC San Diego at Nevada, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Westminster (Utah) at Utah St., 9 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|St. Francis (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Stonehill
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
Monday's Games
Stony Brook 71, Sacred Heart 64
Tuesday's Games
Longwood at St. Francis (NY), 2 p.m.
Stonehill at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
LIU at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Stony Brook at Wagner, 7 p.m.
