PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UCLA81.889162.889
Arizona71.875172.895
Southern Cal83.727183.857
Oregon63.667137.650
Washington63.667118.579
Washington St.53.625127.632
Stanford54.556127.632
Colorado56.455138.619
Arizona St.26.250612.333
California28.200912.429
Oregon St.17.125315.167
Utah111.083814.364

Sunday's Games

Washington St. 70, Colorado 43

Tuesday's Games

California at Stanford, 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Navy73.700147.667
Army73.700139.591
Colgate42.667811.421
Boston U.64.600158.652
Loyola (Md.)64.600129.571
Lehigh64.600814.364
Lafayette25.286513.278
Holy Cross25.286415.211
American26.250614.300
Bucknell28.200517.227

Sunday's Games

Bucknell 82, Loyola (Md.) 80, OT

Monday's Games

Colgate at Lafayette, 6 p.m.

Holy Cross at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Bucknell at Colgate, 7 p.m.

American at Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Navy at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

Army at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Auburn801.000201.952
Kentucky62.750174.810
Arkansas53.625165.762
Tennessee53.625146.700
Mississippi St.43.571137.650
LSU44.500165.762
Texas A&M44.500156.714
Alabama44.500147.667
South Carolina44.500137.650
Florida35.375138.619
Vanderbilt35.375119.550
Missouri25.286812.400
Mississippi26.2501110.524
Georgia17.125615.286

Tuesday's Games

South Carolina at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Alabama at Auburn, 9 p.m.

Mississippi at LSU, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Arkansas at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Florida at Missouri, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chattanooga81.889184.818
Furman82.800167.696
Mercer54.5561210.545
Wofford55.500139.591
VMI55.5001210.545
UNC-Greensboro45.444129.571
ETSU46.4001211.522
Samford36.333138.619
The Citadel36.333911.450
W. Carolina27.222814.364

Monday's Games

Wofford at Mercer, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

The Citadel at Furman, 7 p.m.

VMI at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

ETSU at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at Samford, 8 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
New Orleans501.000128.600
Texas A&M-CC32.600166.727
Nicholls32.600139.591
SE Louisiana32.6001111.500
McNeese St.23.400814.364
Houston Baptist23.400612.333
Northwestern St.23.400616.273
Incarnate Word05.000418.182

Sunday's Games

New Orleans 84, McNeese St. 78

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Florida A&M62.750811.421
Alcorn St.62.750713.350
Texas Southern63.667810.444
Alabama St.44.500515.250
Bethune-Cookman35.375515.250
Alabama A&M35.375414.222
Ark.-Pine Bluff36.333517.227
Jackson St.26.250415.211
MVSU18.111118.053
Southern U.00.000129.571
Grambling St.00.000912.429
Prairie View00.000415.211

Monday's Games

Bethune-Cookman at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.

Grambling St. at Alcorn St., 8:30 p.m.

Southern U. at Jackson St., 8:30 p.m.

Florida A&M at Alabama St., 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
S. Dakota St.1001.000194.826
Oral Roberts92.818157.682
N. Dakota St.64.600148.636
South Dakota64.600138.619
UMKC54.556129.571
W. Illinois45.444138.619
Denver47.364816.333
Omaha38.273418.182
St. Thomas (MN)26.250812.400
North Dakota09.000418.182

Monday's Games

UMKC at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Appalachian St.82.800149.609
Arkansas St.52.714145.737
South Alabama53.625156.714
Troy53.625147.667
Texas St.43.571136.684
Texas-Arlington55.500912.429
Coastal Carolina45.444129.571
Louisiana-Lafayette45.444910.474
Georgia Southern35.375109.526
Georgia St.24.33389.471
UALR24.333711.389
Louisiana-Monroe28.2001012.455

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Gonzaga601.000172.895
Saint Mary's (Cal.)51.833174.810
San Diego63.667139.591
BYU53.625176.739
San Francisco43.571175.773
Santa Clara33.500138.619
Portland24.3331110.524
Loyola Marymount25.286910.474
Pacific14.200613.316
Pepperdine08.000617.261

Monday's Games

Pacific at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Seattle801.000174.810
Sam Houston St.82.8001310.565
Utah Valley St.53.625146.700
Stephen F. Austin54.556138.619
Abilene Christian55.500147.667
Tarleton St.55.5001013.435
Dixie St.44.5001110.524
Cal Baptist26.250129.571
Chicago St.26.250615.286
Texas Rio Grande Valley18.111615.286
New Mexico St.00.000183.857
Grand Canyon00.000155.750
Lamar08.000219.095

Wednesday's Games

Chicago St. at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Lamar at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

