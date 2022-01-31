All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCLA
|8
|1
|.889
|16
|2
|.889
|Arizona
|7
|1
|.875
|17
|2
|.895
|Southern Cal
|8
|3
|.727
|18
|3
|.857
|Oregon
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|7
|.650
|Washington
|6
|3
|.667
|11
|8
|.579
|Washington St.
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|7
|.632
|Stanford
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|7
|.632
|Colorado
|5
|6
|.455
|13
|8
|.619
|Arizona St.
|2
|6
|.250
|6
|12
|.333
|California
|2
|8
|.200
|9
|12
|.429
|Oregon St.
|1
|7
|.125
|3
|15
|.167
|Utah
|1
|11
|.083
|8
|14
|.364
Sunday's Games
Washington St. 70, Colorado 43
Tuesday's Games
California at Stanford, 10 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Navy
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|7
|.667
|Army
|7
|3
|.700
|13
|9
|.591
|Colgate
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|11
|.421
|Boston U.
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|8
|.652
|Loyola (Md.)
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|9
|.571
|Lehigh
|6
|4
|.600
|8
|14
|.364
|Lafayette
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|13
|.278
|Holy Cross
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|15
|.211
|American
|2
|6
|.250
|6
|14
|.300
|Bucknell
|2
|8
|.200
|5
|17
|.227
Sunday's Games
Bucknell 82, Loyola (Md.) 80, OT
Monday's Games
Colgate at Lafayette, 6 p.m.
Holy Cross at Boston U., 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Bucknell at Colgate, 7 p.m.
American at Lafayette, 7 p.m.
Navy at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
Army at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|8
|0
|1.000
|20
|1
|.952
|Kentucky
|6
|2
|.750
|17
|4
|.810
|Arkansas
|5
|3
|.625
|16
|5
|.762
|Tennessee
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|6
|.700
|Mississippi St.
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|7
|.650
|LSU
|4
|4
|.500
|16
|5
|.762
|Texas A&M
|4
|4
|.500
|15
|6
|.714
|Alabama
|4
|4
|.500
|14
|7
|.667
|South Carolina
|4
|4
|.500
|13
|7
|.650
|Florida
|3
|5
|.375
|13
|8
|.619
|Vanderbilt
|3
|5
|.375
|11
|9
|.550
|Missouri
|2
|5
|.286
|8
|12
|.400
|Mississippi
|2
|6
|.250
|11
|10
|.524
|Georgia
|1
|7
|.125
|6
|15
|.286
Tuesday's Games
South Carolina at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.
Texas A&M at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Alabama at Auburn, 9 p.m.
Mississippi at LSU, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Arkansas at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Florida at Missouri, 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|8
|1
|.889
|18
|4
|.818
|Furman
|8
|2
|.800
|16
|7
|.696
|Mercer
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|10
|.545
|Wofford
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|9
|.591
|VMI
|5
|5
|.500
|12
|10
|.545
|UNC-Greensboro
|4
|5
|.444
|12
|9
|.571
|ETSU
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|11
|.522
|Samford
|3
|6
|.333
|13
|8
|.619
|The Citadel
|3
|6
|.333
|9
|11
|.450
|W. Carolina
|2
|7
|.222
|8
|14
|.364
Monday's Games
Wofford at Mercer, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
The Citadel at Furman, 7 p.m.
VMI at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
ETSU at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.
Chattanooga at Samford, 8 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Orleans
|5
|0
|1.000
|12
|8
|.600
|Texas A&M-CC
|3
|2
|.600
|16
|6
|.727
|Nicholls
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|9
|.591
|SE Louisiana
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|11
|.500
|McNeese St.
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|14
|.364
|Houston Baptist
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|12
|.333
|Northwestern St.
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|16
|.273
|Incarnate Word
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|18
|.182
Sunday's Games
New Orleans 84, McNeese St. 78
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida A&M
|6
|2
|.750
|8
|11
|.421
|Alcorn St.
|6
|2
|.750
|7
|13
|.350
|Texas Southern
|6
|3
|.667
|8
|10
|.444
|Alabama St.
|4
|4
|.500
|5
|15
|.250
|Bethune-Cookman
|3
|5
|.375
|5
|15
|.250
|Alabama A&M
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|14
|.222
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|3
|6
|.333
|5
|17
|.227
|Jackson St.
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|15
|.211
|MVSU
|1
|8
|.111
|1
|18
|.053
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|9
|.571
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|12
|.429
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|15
|.211
Monday's Games
Bethune-Cookman at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.
Grambling St. at Alcorn St., 8:30 p.m.
Southern U. at Jackson St., 8:30 p.m.
Florida A&M at Alabama St., 9 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|10
|0
|1.000
|19
|4
|.826
|Oral Roberts
|9
|2
|.818
|15
|7
|.682
|N. Dakota St.
|6
|4
|.600
|14
|8
|.636
|South Dakota
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|8
|.619
|UMKC
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|9
|.571
|W. Illinois
|4
|5
|.444
|13
|8
|.619
|Denver
|4
|7
|.364
|8
|16
|.333
|Omaha
|3
|8
|.273
|4
|18
|.182
|St. Thomas (MN)
|2
|6
|.250
|8
|12
|.400
|North Dakota
|0
|9
|.000
|4
|18
|.182
Monday's Games
UMKC at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Appalachian St.
|8
|2
|.800
|14
|9
|.609
|Arkansas St.
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|5
|.737
|South Alabama
|5
|3
|.625
|15
|6
|.714
|Troy
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|7
|.667
|Texas St.
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|6
|.684
|Texas-Arlington
|5
|5
|.500
|9
|12
|.429
|Coastal Carolina
|4
|5
|.444
|12
|9
|.571
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|10
|.474
|Georgia Southern
|3
|5
|.375
|10
|9
|.526
|Georgia St.
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|9
|.471
|UALR
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|11
|.389
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|8
|.200
|10
|12
|.455
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|6
|0
|1.000
|17
|2
|.895
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|5
|1
|.833
|17
|4
|.810
|San Diego
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|9
|.591
|BYU
|5
|3
|.625
|17
|6
|.739
|San Francisco
|4
|3
|.571
|17
|5
|.773
|Santa Clara
|3
|3
|.500
|13
|8
|.619
|Portland
|2
|4
|.333
|11
|10
|.524
|Loyola Marymount
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|10
|.474
|Pacific
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|13
|.316
|Pepperdine
|0
|8
|.000
|6
|17
|.261
Monday's Games
Pacific at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seattle
|8
|0
|1.000
|17
|4
|.810
|Sam Houston St.
|8
|2
|.800
|13
|10
|.565
|Utah Valley St.
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|6
|.700
|Stephen F. Austin
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|8
|.619
|Abilene Christian
|5
|5
|.500
|14
|7
|.667
|Tarleton St.
|5
|5
|.500
|10
|13
|.435
|Dixie St.
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|10
|.524
|Cal Baptist
|2
|6
|.250
|12
|9
|.571
|Chicago St.
|2
|6
|.250
|6
|15
|.286
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|1
|8
|.111
|6
|15
|.286
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|18
|3
|.857
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|15
|5
|.750
|Lamar
|0
|8
|.000
|2
|19
|.095
Wednesday's Games
Chicago St. at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
Lamar at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.