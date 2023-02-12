All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Coll. of Charleston122.857243.889
Hofstra122.857198.704
UNC-Wilmington104.714207.741
Towson94.692179.654
Drexel95.6431511.577
NC A&T77.5001215.444
Stony Brook58.385917.346
Delaware49.3081214.462
William & Mary49.308917.346
Northeastern49.308816.333
Elon49.308620.231
Monmouth (NJ)49.308521.192
Hampton310.231620.231

Saturday's Games

Drexel 73, Towson 66, OT

Elon 66, William & Mary 55

Hofstra 86, Monmouth (NJ) 57

Stony Brook 69, NC A&T 59

Coll. of Charleston 83, Hampton 70

UNC-Wilmington 71, Northeastern 59

Monday's Games

Northeastern at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Drexel at Hofstra, 7 p.m.

NC A&T at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Towson at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Elon, 9 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
FAU141.933242.923
North Texas123.800215.808
UAB96.600188.692
Middle Tennessee87.5331511.577
Rice77.500169.640
FIU78.4671313.500
W. Kentucky68.4291411.560
Louisiana Tech68.4291312.520
Charlotte59.3571411.560
UTEP59.3571213.480
UTSA114.067719.269

Saturday's Games

FAU 90, Louisiana Tech 85, OT

UAB 92, Middle Tennessee 69

UTEP 77, UTSA 66

North Texas 67, Charlotte 43

Rice 85, FIU 78

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Youngstown St.123.800206.769
Milwaukee124.750188.692
Cleveland St.105.6671511.577
N. Kentucky105.6671511.577
Wright St.97.5631611.593
Oakland97.5631116.407
Fort Wayne78.4671511.577
Detroit79.4381116.407
Robert Morris69.4001115.423
Green Bay214.125324.111
IUPUI114.067422.154

Saturday's Games

Detroit 76, Green Bay 71

Milwaukee 80, Oakland 77, OT

Sunday's Games

Youngstown St. at Cleveland St., 1 p.m.

Robert Morris at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.

IUPUI at N. Kentucky, 1 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chicago St.101.000918.333
Hartford01.000520.200

Saturday's Games

Chicago St. 91, St. Xavier 67

Monday's Games

Hartford at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Yale73.700176.739
Princeton73.700167.696
Brown64.6001310.565
Penn64.6001411.560
Cornell55.500158.652
Dartmouth55.500915.375
Harvard37.3001212.500
Columbia19.100619.240

Saturday's Games

Brown 80, Cornell 66

Dartmouth 83, Princeton 76

Penn 80, Harvard 72

Yale 99, Columbia 68

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Rider113.786149.609
Iona103.769177.708
Siena104.714169.640
Niagara95.643149.609
Quinnipiac86.571178.680
Manhattan67.462814.364
Fairfield68.4291014.417
St. Peter's59.3571013.435
Marist410.286815.348
Mount St. Mary's410.286817.320
Canisius311.214518.217

Sunday's Games

Quinnipiac at Canisius, 1 p.m.

Iona at Niagara, 1 p.m.

Mount St. Mary's at Fairfield, 2 p.m.

St. Peter's at Manhattan, 2 p.m.

Marist at Siena, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kent St.102.833205.800
Toledo102.833196.760
Ball St.93.750187.720
Akron93.750178.680
N. Illinois75.5831114.440
Ohio66.5001411.560
Buffalo66.5001213.480
Bowling Green48.3331015.400
Cent. Michigan48.333916.360
E. Michigan39.250619.240
Miami (Ohio)210.167817.320
W. Michigan210.167619.240

Saturday's Games

Ball St. 93, Bowling Green 72

Cent. Michigan 66, Miami (Ohio) 60

N. Illinois 81, W. Michigan 53

Toledo 70, E. Michigan 63

Tuesday's Games

N. Illinois at Ball St., 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Akron at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Ohio, 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Kent St. at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Howard71.8751510.600
Norfolk St.62.750177.708
Md.-Eastern Shore62.750149.609
Morgan St.44.5001212.500
NC Central44.5001111.500
Delaware St.35.375518.217
Coppin St.17.125619.240
SC State17.125420.167

Saturday's Games

Howard 86, Delaware St. 85, OT

Norfolk St. 76, Md.-Eastern Shore 73

NC Central 83, Morgan St. 63

SC State 94, Coppin St. 84

Monday's Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at Howard, 7:30 p.m.

Coppin St. at NC Central, 7:30 p.m.

Delaware St. at Norfolk St., 7:30 p.m.

Morgan St. at SC State, 7:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Drake124.750216.778
Bradley124.750198.704
S. Illinois115.688198.704
Belmont115.688189.667
Indiana St.115.688189.667
Missouri St.96.6001312.520
Murray St.88.5001313.500
N. Iowa88.5001214.462
Valparaiso511.3131116.407
Illinois St.511.3131017.370
Ill.-Chicago214.1251017.370
Evansville114.067521.192

Saturday's Games

Belmont 98, Ill.-Chicago 71

Bradley 83, Murray St. 48

Drake 82, S. Illinois 59

Indiana St. 80, N. Iowa 62

Valparaiso 81, Illinois St. 76

Sunday's Games

Missouri St. at Evansville, 2 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

S. Illinois at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Diego St.112.846205.800
Nevada103.769206.769
Boise St.93.750196.760
Utah St.85.615197.731
New Mexico66.500196.760
San Jose St.66.5001510.600
UNLV58.385169.640
Fresno St.58.385915.375
Air Force49.3081313.500
Colorado St.39.2501114.440
Wyoming210.167717.292

Saturday's Games

San Diego St. 82, UNLV 71

Boise St. 75, Wyoming 63

San Jose St. 69, Utah St. 64

Tuesday's Games

Air Force at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Wyoming at New Mexico, 10 p.m.

San Jose St. at UNLV, 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Stonehill94.6921315.464
Merrimack94.6921116.407
Fairleigh Dickinson84.6671512.556
Wagner66.5001310.565
Sacred Heart66.5001314.481
St. Francis (Pa.)66.500916.360
St. Francis (NY)67.4621313.500
CCSU57.417819.296
LIU112.077322.120

Saturday's Games

Wagner 58, LIU 46

Stonehill 62, St. Francis (NY) 51

Merrimack 75, St. Francis (Pa.) 68

CCSU 77, Fairleigh Dickinson 73

