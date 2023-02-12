All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coll. of Charleston
|12
|2
|.857
|24
|3
|.889
|Hofstra
|12
|2
|.857
|19
|8
|.704
|UNC-Wilmington
|10
|4
|.714
|20
|7
|.741
|Towson
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|9
|.654
|Drexel
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|11
|.577
|NC A&T
|7
|7
|.500
|12
|15
|.444
|Stony Brook
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|17
|.346
|Delaware
|4
|9
|.308
|12
|14
|.462
|William & Mary
|4
|9
|.308
|9
|17
|.346
|Northeastern
|4
|9
|.308
|8
|16
|.333
|Elon
|4
|9
|.308
|6
|20
|.231
|Monmouth (NJ)
|4
|9
|.308
|5
|21
|.192
|Hampton
|3
|10
|.231
|6
|20
|.231
Saturday's Games
Drexel 73, Towson 66, OT
Elon 66, William & Mary 55
Hofstra 86, Monmouth (NJ) 57
Stony Brook 69, NC A&T 59
Coll. of Charleston 83, Hampton 70
UNC-Wilmington 71, Northeastern 59
Monday's Games
Northeastern at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.
Stony Brook at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Drexel at Hofstra, 7 p.m.
NC A&T at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
Towson at William & Mary, 7 p.m.
Hampton at Elon, 9 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FAU
|14
|1
|.933
|24
|2
|.923
|North Texas
|12
|3
|.800
|21
|5
|.808
|UAB
|9
|6
|.600
|18
|8
|.692
|Middle Tennessee
|8
|7
|.533
|15
|11
|.577
|Rice
|7
|7
|.500
|16
|9
|.640
|FIU
|7
|8
|.467
|13
|13
|.500
|W. Kentucky
|6
|8
|.429
|14
|11
|.560
|Louisiana Tech
|6
|8
|.429
|13
|12
|.520
|Charlotte
|5
|9
|.357
|14
|11
|.560
|UTEP
|5
|9
|.357
|12
|13
|.480
|UTSA
|1
|14
|.067
|7
|19
|.269
Saturday's Games
FAU 90, Louisiana Tech 85, OT
UAB 92, Middle Tennessee 69
UTEP 77, UTSA 66
North Texas 67, Charlotte 43
Rice 85, FIU 78
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Youngstown St.
|12
|3
|.800
|20
|6
|.769
|Milwaukee
|12
|4
|.750
|18
|8
|.692
|Cleveland St.
|10
|5
|.667
|15
|11
|.577
|N. Kentucky
|10
|5
|.667
|15
|11
|.577
|Wright St.
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|11
|.593
|Oakland
|9
|7
|.563
|11
|16
|.407
|Fort Wayne
|7
|8
|.467
|15
|11
|.577
|Detroit
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|16
|.407
|Robert Morris
|6
|9
|.400
|11
|15
|.423
|Green Bay
|2
|14
|.125
|3
|24
|.111
|IUPUI
|1
|14
|.067
|4
|22
|.154
Saturday's Games
Detroit 76, Green Bay 71
Milwaukee 80, Oakland 77, OT
Sunday's Games
Youngstown St. at Cleveland St., 1 p.m.
Robert Morris at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.
IUPUI at N. Kentucky, 1 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chicago St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|18
|.333
|Hartford
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|20
|.200
Saturday's Games
Chicago St. 91, St. Xavier 67
Monday's Games
Hartford at South Alabama, 8 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|7
|3
|.700
|17
|6
|.739
|Princeton
|7
|3
|.700
|16
|7
|.696
|Brown
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|10
|.565
|Penn
|6
|4
|.600
|14
|11
|.560
|Cornell
|5
|5
|.500
|15
|8
|.652
|Dartmouth
|5
|5
|.500
|9
|15
|.375
|Harvard
|3
|7
|.300
|12
|12
|.500
|Columbia
|1
|9
|.100
|6
|19
|.240
Saturday's Games
Brown 80, Cornell 66
Dartmouth 83, Princeton 76
Penn 80, Harvard 72
Yale 99, Columbia 68
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Rider
|11
|3
|.786
|14
|9
|.609
|Iona
|10
|3
|.769
|17
|7
|.708
|Siena
|10
|4
|.714
|16
|9
|.640
|Niagara
|9
|5
|.643
|14
|9
|.609
|Quinnipiac
|8
|6
|.571
|17
|8
|.680
|Manhattan
|6
|7
|.462
|8
|14
|.364
|Fairfield
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|14
|.417
|St. Peter's
|5
|9
|.357
|10
|13
|.435
|Marist
|4
|10
|.286
|8
|15
|.348
|Mount St. Mary's
|4
|10
|.286
|8
|17
|.320
|Canisius
|3
|11
|.214
|5
|18
|.217
Sunday's Games
Quinnipiac at Canisius, 1 p.m.
Iona at Niagara, 1 p.m.
Mount St. Mary's at Fairfield, 2 p.m.
St. Peter's at Manhattan, 2 p.m.
Marist at Siena, 2 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kent St.
|10
|2
|.833
|20
|5
|.800
|Toledo
|10
|2
|.833
|19
|6
|.760
|Ball St.
|9
|3
|.750
|18
|7
|.720
|Akron
|9
|3
|.750
|17
|8
|.680
|N. Illinois
|7
|5
|.583
|11
|14
|.440
|Ohio
|6
|6
|.500
|14
|11
|.560
|Buffalo
|6
|6
|.500
|12
|13
|.480
|Bowling Green
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|15
|.400
|Cent. Michigan
|4
|8
|.333
|9
|16
|.360
|E. Michigan
|3
|9
|.250
|6
|19
|.240
|Miami (Ohio)
|2
|10
|.167
|8
|17
|.320
|W. Michigan
|2
|10
|.167
|6
|19
|.240
Saturday's Games
Ball St. 93, Bowling Green 72
Cent. Michigan 66, Miami (Ohio) 60
N. Illinois 81, W. Michigan 53
Toledo 70, E. Michigan 63
Tuesday's Games
N. Illinois at Ball St., 7 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
Akron at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Ohio, 7 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Kent St. at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Howard
|7
|1
|.875
|15
|10
|.600
|Norfolk St.
|6
|2
|.750
|17
|7
|.708
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|6
|2
|.750
|14
|9
|.609
|Morgan St.
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|12
|.500
|NC Central
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|11
|.500
|Delaware St.
|3
|5
|.375
|5
|18
|.217
|Coppin St.
|1
|7
|.125
|6
|19
|.240
|SC State
|1
|7
|.125
|4
|20
|.167
Saturday's Games
Howard 86, Delaware St. 85, OT
Norfolk St. 76, Md.-Eastern Shore 73
NC Central 83, Morgan St. 63
SC State 94, Coppin St. 84
Monday's Games
Md.-Eastern Shore at Howard, 7:30 p.m.
Coppin St. at NC Central, 7:30 p.m.
Delaware St. at Norfolk St., 7:30 p.m.
Morgan St. at SC State, 7:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|12
|4
|.750
|21
|6
|.778
|Bradley
|12
|4
|.750
|19
|8
|.704
|S. Illinois
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|8
|.704
|Belmont
|11
|5
|.688
|18
|9
|.667
|Indiana St.
|11
|5
|.688
|18
|9
|.667
|Missouri St.
|9
|6
|.600
|13
|12
|.520
|Murray St.
|8
|8
|.500
|13
|13
|.500
|N. Iowa
|8
|8
|.500
|12
|14
|.462
|Valparaiso
|5
|11
|.313
|11
|16
|.407
|Illinois St.
|5
|11
|.313
|10
|17
|.370
|Ill.-Chicago
|2
|14
|.125
|10
|17
|.370
|Evansville
|1
|14
|.067
|5
|21
|.192
Saturday's Games
Belmont 98, Ill.-Chicago 71
Bradley 83, Murray St. 48
Drake 82, S. Illinois 59
Indiana St. 80, N. Iowa 62
Valparaiso 81, Illinois St. 76
Sunday's Games
Missouri St. at Evansville, 2 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
S. Illinois at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|11
|2
|.846
|20
|5
|.800
|Nevada
|10
|3
|.769
|20
|6
|.769
|Boise St.
|9
|3
|.750
|19
|6
|.760
|Utah St.
|8
|5
|.615
|19
|7
|.731
|New Mexico
|6
|6
|.500
|19
|6
|.760
|San Jose St.
|6
|6
|.500
|15
|10
|.600
|UNLV
|5
|8
|.385
|16
|9
|.640
|Fresno St.
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|15
|.375
|Air Force
|4
|9
|.308
|13
|13
|.500
|Colorado St.
|3
|9
|.250
|11
|14
|.440
|Wyoming
|2
|10
|.167
|7
|17
|.292
Saturday's Games
San Diego St. 82, UNLV 71
Boise St. 75, Wyoming 63
San Jose St. 69, Utah St. 64
Tuesday's Games
Air Force at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Wyoming at New Mexico, 10 p.m.
San Jose St. at UNLV, 10 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stonehill
|9
|4
|.692
|13
|15
|.464
|Merrimack
|9
|4
|.692
|11
|16
|.407
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|8
|4
|.667
|15
|12
|.556
|Wagner
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|10
|.565
|Sacred Heart
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|14
|.481
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|6
|6
|.500
|9
|16
|.360
|St. Francis (NY)
|6
|7
|.462
|13
|13
|.500
|CCSU
|5
|7
|.417
|8
|19
|.296
|LIU
|1
|12
|.077
|3
|22
|.120
Saturday's Games
Wagner 58, LIU 46
Stonehill 62, St. Francis (NY) 51
Merrimack 75, St. Francis (Pa.) 68
CCSU 77, Fairleigh Dickinson 73
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.