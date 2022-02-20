All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|13
|1
|.929
|23
|2
|.920
|Southern Cal
|11
|4
|.733
|22
|4
|.846
|UCLA
|10
|4
|.714
|18
|5
|.783
|Oregon
|10
|5
|.667
|17
|9
|.654
|Colorado
|10
|7
|.588
|18
|9
|.667
|Washington
|8
|6
|.571
|13
|11
|.542
|Washington St.
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|11
|.560
|Stanford
|8
|9
|.471
|15
|12
|.556
|Arizona St.
|6
|9
|.400
|10
|15
|.400
|Utah
|4
|13
|.235
|11
|16
|.407
|California
|4
|13
|.235
|11
|17
|.393
|Oregon St.
|1
|14
|.067
|3
|22
|.120
Saturday's Games
Utah 60, California 58
Arizona St. 73, Oregon St. 53
Oregon at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Colorado 70, Stanford 53
Washington at UCLA, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Washington St. at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Arizona St. at UCLA, 9 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|13
|2
|.867
|17
|11
|.607
|Navy
|11
|5
|.688
|18
|9
|.667
|Boston U.
|10
|6
|.625
|19
|10
|.655
|Lehigh
|8
|7
|.533
|10
|17
|.370
|Loyola (Md.)
|7
|8
|.467
|13
|13
|.500
|Holy Cross
|7
|8
|.467
|9
|18
|.333
|Army
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|15
|.464
|Lafayette
|6
|9
|.400
|9
|17
|.346
|American
|4
|11
|.267
|8
|19
|.296
|Bucknell
|4
|12
|.250
|7
|21
|.250
Saturday's Games
Holy Cross 55, Navy 50
Colgate 72, Boston U. 53
American 83, Army 67
Bucknell 92, Lafayette 89, OT
Sunday's Games
Lehigh at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m.
Monday's Games
American at Colgate, 6:30 p.m.
Holy Cross at Lafayette, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|12
|2
|.857
|24
|3
|.889
|Kentucky
|11
|3
|.786
|22
|5
|.815
|Arkansas
|10
|4
|.714
|21
|6
|.778
|Tennessee
|10
|4
|.714
|19
|7
|.731
|LSU
|7
|7
|.500
|19
|8
|.704
|Alabama
|7
|7
|.500
|17
|10
|.630
|Florida
|7
|7
|.500
|17
|10
|.630
|South Carolina
|7
|7
|.500
|16
|10
|.615
|Mississippi St.
|6
|7
|.462
|15
|11
|.577
|Vanderbilt
|6
|8
|.429
|14
|12
|.538
|Texas A&M
|5
|9
|.357
|16
|11
|.593
|Missouri
|4
|9
|.308
|10
|16
|.385
|Mississippi
|4
|10
|.286
|13
|14
|.481
|Georgia
|1
|13
|.071
|6
|21
|.222
Saturday's Games
Mississippi 85, Georgia 68
Kentucky 90, Alabama 81
Florida 63, Auburn 62
South Carolina 77, LSU 75
Arkansas 58, Tennessee 48
Vanderbilt 72, Texas A&M 67
Sunday's Games
Mississippi St. at Missouri, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Arkansas at Florida, 7 p.m.
Tennessee at Missouri, 7 p.m.
Georgia at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
Alabama at Vanderbilt, 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|12
|4
|.750
|22
|7
|.759
|Furman
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|10
|.655
|VMI
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|12
|.571
|Samford
|8
|7
|.533
|18
|9
|.667
|UNC-Greensboro
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|12
|.571
|Wofford
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|12
|.571
|Mercer
|8
|8
|.500
|15
|14
|.517
|ETSU
|6
|10
|.375
|14
|15
|.483
|The Citadel
|5
|10
|.333
|11
|15
|.423
|W. Carolina
|4
|12
|.250
|10
|19
|.345
Saturday's Games
Furman 70, Wofford 69
ETSU 77, The Citadel 67
W. Carolina 69, Mercer 65
Samford 55, UNC-Greensboro 49
VMI 80, Chattanooga 75
Monday's Games
The Citadel at Samford, 8 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Orleans
|9
|1
|.900
|16
|9
|.640
|Nicholls
|8
|2
|.800
|18
|9
|.667
|SE Louisiana
|7
|4
|.636
|15
|13
|.536
|Texas A&M-CC
|4
|6
|.400
|17
|10
|.630
|Houston Baptist
|4
|6
|.400
|8
|15
|.348
|McNeese St.
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|18
|.357
|Northwestern St.
|4
|7
|.364
|8
|20
|.286
|Incarnate Word
|2
|9
|.182
|6
|22
|.214
Saturday's Games
Nicholls 84, Houston Baptist 70
Incarnate Word 92, SE Louisiana 84
New Orleans 88, McNeese St. 75
Texas A&M-CC 83, Northwestern St. 76
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas Southern
|10
|4
|.714
|12
|11
|.522
|Alcorn St.
|10
|4
|.714
|11
|15
|.423
|Southern U.
|9
|4
|.692
|15
|11
|.577
|Grambling St.
|8
|5
|.615
|11
|15
|.423
|Prairie View
|7
|5
|.583
|7
|15
|.318
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|4
|10
|.286
|6
|21
|.222
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida A&M
|9
|5
|.643
|11
|14
|.440
|Alabama A&M
|7
|7
|.500
|8
|16
|.333
|Jackson St.
|6
|8
|.429
|8
|17
|.320
|Bethune-Cookman
|5
|9
|.357
|7
|19
|.269
|Alabama St.
|5
|9
|.357
|6
|20
|.231
|MVSU
|2
|12
|.143
|2
|22
|.083
Saturday's Games
Alcorn St. 61, Jackson St. 60
Alabama A&M 62, Bethune-Cookman 60
Florida A&M 86, Alabama St. 83, OT
Texas Southern 79, MVSU 59
Prairie View 92, Ark.-Pine Bluff 84
Grambling St. 61, Southern U. 57
Monday's Games
Alabama A&M at Florida A&M, 7:30 p.m.
Texas Southern at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.
Prairie View at MVSU, 8:30 p.m.
Alabama St. at Bethune-Cookman, 9 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|16
|0
|1.000
|25
|4
|.862
|Oral Roberts
|12
|4
|.750
|18
|9
|.667
|N. Dakota St.
|12
|5
|.706
|20
|9
|.690
|UMKC
|11
|5
|.688
|18
|10
|.643
|South Dakota
|10
|6
|.625
|17
|10
|.630
|W. Illinois
|6
|10
|.375
|15
|13
|.536
|Denver
|5
|11
|.313
|9
|20
|.310
|Omaha
|4
|12
|.250
|5
|22
|.185
|St. Thomas (MN)
|2
|13
|.133
|8
|19
|.296
|North Dakota
|2
|14
|.125
|6
|23
|.207
Saturday's Games
UMKC 85, N. Dakota St. 71
Oral Roberts 87, North Dakota 73
S. Dakota St. 79, St. Thomas (MN) 60
South Dakota 78, W. Illinois 65
Tuesday's Games
St. Thomas (MN) at North Dakota, 1 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas St.
|10
|3
|.769
|19
|6
|.760
|Appalachian St.
|11
|5
|.688
|17
|12
|.586
|Troy
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|9
|.667
|Georgia St.
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|10
|.565
|South Alabama
|8
|6
|.571
|18
|9
|.667
|Arkansas St.
|7
|6
|.538
|16
|9
|.640
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|7
|8
|.467
|12
|13
|.480
|Texas-Arlington
|7
|8
|.467
|11
|15
|.423
|Coastal Carolina
|6
|8
|.429
|14
|12
|.538
|Louisiana-Monroe
|5
|11
|.313
|13
|15
|.464
|Georgia Southern
|4
|10
|.286
|11
|14
|.440
|UALR
|3
|9
|.250
|8
|16
|.333
Saturday's Games
Georgia St. 58, Georgia Southern 49
Arkansas St. 58, Texas-Arlington 49
Coastal Carolina 73, Troy 63
Appalachian St. 69, South Alabama 51
Texas St. 68, UALR 50
Louisiana-Lafayette 79, Louisiana-Monroe 74
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|12
|0
|1.000
|23
|2
|.920
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|10
|3
|.769
|22
|6
|.786
|San Francisco
|8
|5
|.615
|21
|7
|.750
|Santa Clara
|8
|5
|.615
|18
|10
|.643
|BYU
|7
|6
|.538
|19
|8
|.704
|San Diego
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|13
|.519
|Portland
|6
|6
|.500
|16
|12
|.571
|Pacific
|2
|8
|.200
|7
|18
|.280
|Loyola Marymount
|2
|10
|.167
|9
|15
|.375
|Pepperdine
|1
|13
|.071
|7
|22
|.241
Saturday's Games
Portland 77, Pepperdine 74
Gonzaga 81, Santa Clara 69
Pacific 69, Loyola Marymount 68
Saint Mary's (Cal.) 69, BYU 64
Monday's Games
San Francisco at Pacific, 9 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seattle
|12
|2
|.857
|21
|6
|.778
|New Mexico St.
|11
|2
|.846
|22
|4
|.846
|Sam Houston St.
|12
|3
|.800
|17
|11
|.607
|Stephen F. Austin
|10
|4
|.714
|18
|8
|.692
|Grand Canyon
|8
|5
|.615
|18
|7
|.720
|Abilene Christian
|8
|6
|.571
|17
|8
|.680
|Utah Valley St.
|8
|6
|.571
|17
|9
|.654
|Tarleton St.
|7
|7
|.500
|12
|15
|.444
|Dixie St.
|6
|8
|.429
|13
|14
|.481
|Cal Baptist
|4
|10
|.286
|14
|13
|.519
|Chicago St.
|2
|12
|.143
|6
|21
|.222
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|2
|13
|.133
|7
|20
|.259
|Lamar
|0
|12
|.000
|2
|23
|.080
Saturday's Games
Tarleton St. 79, Chicago St. 60
Stephen F. Austin 70, Lamar 56
Seattle 67, Cal Baptist 64
New Mexico St. 82, Grand Canyon 66
Sam Houston St. 67, Texas Rio Grande Valley 61
Dixie St. 80, Utah Valley St. 75, OT
Monday's Games
New Mexico St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.