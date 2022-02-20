All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona131.929232.920
Southern Cal114.733224.846
UCLA104.714185.783
Oregon105.667179.654
Colorado107.588189.667
Washington86.5711311.542
Washington St.77.5001411.560
Stanford89.4711512.556
Arizona St.69.4001015.400
Utah413.2351116.407
California413.2351117.393
Oregon St.114.067322.120

Saturday's Games

Utah 60, California 58

Arizona St. 73, Oregon St. 53

Oregon at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Colorado 70, Stanford 53

Washington at UCLA, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Washington St. at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Arizona St. at UCLA, 9 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colgate132.8671711.607
Navy115.688189.667
Boston U.106.6251910.655
Lehigh87.5331017.370
Loyola (Md.)78.4671313.500
Holy Cross78.467918.333
Army79.4381315.464
Lafayette69.400917.346
American411.267819.296
Bucknell412.250721.250

Saturday's Games

Holy Cross 55, Navy 50

Colgate 72, Boston U. 53

American 83, Army 67

Bucknell 92, Lafayette 89, OT

Sunday's Games

Lehigh at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

American at Colgate, 6:30 p.m.

Holy Cross at Lafayette, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Auburn122.857243.889
Kentucky113.786225.815
Arkansas104.714216.778
Tennessee104.714197.731
LSU77.500198.704
Alabama77.5001710.630
Florida77.5001710.630
South Carolina77.5001610.615
Mississippi St.67.4621511.577
Vanderbilt68.4291412.538
Texas A&M59.3571611.593
Missouri49.3081016.385
Mississippi410.2861314.481
Georgia113.071621.222

Saturday's Games

Mississippi 85, Georgia 68

Kentucky 90, Alabama 81

Florida 63, Auburn 62

South Carolina 77, LSU 75

Arkansas 58, Tennessee 48

Vanderbilt 72, Texas A&M 67

Sunday's Games

Mississippi St. at Missouri, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arkansas at Florida, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Missouri, 7 p.m.

Georgia at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Alabama at Vanderbilt, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chattanooga124.750227.759
Furman115.6881910.655
VMI97.5631612.571
Samford87.533189.667
UNC-Greensboro88.5001612.571
Wofford88.5001612.571
Mercer88.5001514.517
ETSU610.3751415.483
The Citadel510.3331115.423
W. Carolina412.2501019.345

Saturday's Games

Furman 70, Wofford 69

ETSU 77, The Citadel 67

W. Carolina 69, Mercer 65

Samford 55, UNC-Greensboro 49

VMI 80, Chattanooga 75

Monday's Games

The Citadel at Samford, 8 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
New Orleans91.900169.640
Nicholls82.800189.667
SE Louisiana74.6361513.536
Texas A&M-CC46.4001710.630
Houston Baptist46.400815.348
McNeese St.47.3641018.357
Northwestern St.47.364820.286
Incarnate Word29.182622.214

Saturday's Games

Nicholls 84, Houston Baptist 70

Incarnate Word 92, SE Louisiana 84

New Orleans 88, McNeese St. 75

Texas A&M-CC 83, Northwestern St. 76

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas Southern104.7141211.522
Alcorn St.104.7141115.423
Southern U.94.6921511.577
Grambling St.85.6151115.423
Prairie View75.583715.318
Ark.-Pine Bluff410.286621.222

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Florida A&M95.6431114.440
Alabama A&M77.500816.333
Jackson St.68.429817.320
Bethune-Cookman59.357719.269
Alabama St.59.357620.231
MVSU212.143222.083

Saturday's Games

Alcorn St. 61, Jackson St. 60

Alabama A&M 62, Bethune-Cookman 60

Florida A&M 86, Alabama St. 83, OT

Texas Southern 79, MVSU 59

Prairie View 92, Ark.-Pine Bluff 84

Grambling St. 61, Southern U. 57

Monday's Games

Alabama A&M at Florida A&M, 7:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.

Prairie View at MVSU, 8:30 p.m.

Alabama St. at Bethune-Cookman, 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
S. Dakota St.1601.000254.862
Oral Roberts124.750189.667
N. Dakota St.125.706209.690
UMKC115.6881810.643
South Dakota106.6251710.630
W. Illinois610.3751513.536
Denver511.313920.310
Omaha412.250522.185
St. Thomas (MN)213.133819.296
North Dakota214.125623.207

Saturday's Games

UMKC 85, N. Dakota St. 71

Oral Roberts 87, North Dakota 73

S. Dakota St. 79, St. Thomas (MN) 60

South Dakota 78, W. Illinois 65

Tuesday's Games

St. Thomas (MN) at North Dakota, 1 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas St.103.769196.760
Appalachian St.115.6881712.586
Troy95.643189.667
Georgia St.75.5831310.565
South Alabama86.571189.667
Arkansas St.76.538169.640
Louisiana-Lafayette78.4671213.480
Texas-Arlington78.4671115.423
Coastal Carolina68.4291412.538
Louisiana-Monroe511.3131315.464
Georgia Southern410.2861114.440
UALR39.250816.333

Saturday's Games

Georgia St. 58, Georgia Southern 49

Arkansas St. 58, Texas-Arlington 49

Coastal Carolina 73, Troy 63

Appalachian St. 69, South Alabama 51

Texas St. 68, UALR 50

Louisiana-Lafayette 79, Louisiana-Monroe 74

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Gonzaga1201.000232.920
Saint Mary's (Cal.)103.769226.786
San Francisco85.615217.750
Santa Clara85.6151810.643
BYU76.538198.704
San Diego77.5001413.519
Portland66.5001612.571
Pacific28.200718.280
Loyola Marymount210.167915.375
Pepperdine113.071722.241

Saturday's Games

Portland 77, Pepperdine 74

Gonzaga 81, Santa Clara 69

Pacific 69, Loyola Marymount 68

Saint Mary's (Cal.) 69, BYU 64

Monday's Games

San Francisco at Pacific, 9 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Seattle122.857216.778
New Mexico St.112.846224.846
Sam Houston St.123.8001711.607
Stephen F. Austin104.714188.692
Grand Canyon85.615187.720
Abilene Christian86.571178.680
Utah Valley St.86.571179.654
Tarleton St.77.5001215.444
Dixie St.68.4291314.481
Cal Baptist410.2861413.519
Chicago St.212.143621.222
Texas Rio Grande Valley213.133720.259
Lamar012.000223.080

Saturday's Games

Tarleton St. 79, Chicago St. 60

Stephen F. Austin 70, Lamar 56

Seattle 67, Cal Baptist 64

New Mexico St. 82, Grand Canyon 66

Sam Houston St. 67, Texas Rio Grande Valley 61

Dixie St. 80, Utah Valley St. 75, OT

Monday's Games

New Mexico St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.

