All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Bryant00.000201.000
Mass.-Lowell00.00031.750
Binghamton00.00021.667
Maine00.00021.667
New Hampshire00.00021.667
Albany (NY)00.00022.500
UMBC00.00012.333
Vermont00.00013.250
NJIT00.00003.000

Wednesday's Games

Mass.-Lowell 90, Sacred Heart 81

Thursday's Games

Bryant at FAU, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Lafayette at UMBC, 2 p.m.

Columbia at Maine, 7 p.m.

Vermont vs. Iona at Uncasville, Conn., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Sacred Heart at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

American at NJIT, 4 p.m.

Emerson at Mass.-Lowell, 5 p.m.

Bryant at FIU, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston00.000401.000
East Carolina00.000301.000
Tulane00.000301.000
Cincinnati00.00031.750
UCF00.00021.667
Memphis00.00011.500
Tulsa00.00011.500
Wichita St.00.00011.500
SMU00.00012.333
Temple00.00012.333
South Florida00.00003.000

Wednesday's Games

East Carolina 82, Hampton 73

N. Kentucky 64, Cincinnati 51

Tulane 99, Charleston Southern 79

Houston 83, Texas Southern 48

Thursday's Games

Wichita St. at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Loyola Chicago vs. Tulsa at Conway, S.C., 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Temple vs. Rutgers at Uncasville, Conn., 5 p.m.

Oklahoma St. vs. UCF at Nassau, Bahamas, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Evansville at SMU, 3 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Davidson00.000301.000
Saint Louis00.000301.000
Loyola Chicago00.000201.000
Dayton00.00021.667
Duquesne00.00021.667
Fordham00.00021.667
George Mason00.00021.667
George Washington00.00021.667
La Salle00.00021.667
Richmond00.00021.667
VCU00.00021.667
Saint Joseph's00.00011.500
UMass00.00011.500
Rhode Island00.00012.333
St. Bonaventure00.00012.333

Wednesday's Games

Arizona St. 63, VCU 59

Thursday's Games

Colorado vs. UMass at Conway, S.C., 1:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. VCU at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Wichita St. at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.

Davidson at Coll. of Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Loyola Chicago vs. Tulsa at Conway, S.C., 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

La Salle vs. Wake Forest at Montego Bay, Jamaica, 2 p.m.

Colgate vs. Duquesne at Akron, Ohio, 6 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Boston College vs. George Mason at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Robert Morris at Dayton, 1 p.m.

Maryland vs. Saint Louis at Uncasville, Conn., 1 p.m.

Bowling Green at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Fordham, 5 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Miami00.000301.000
NC State00.000301.000
North Carolina00.000301.000
Notre Dame00.000301.000
Virginia Tech00.000301.000
Wake Forest00.000301.000
Georgia Tech00.000201.000
Virginia00.000201.000
Boston College00.00021.667
Clemson00.00021.667
Duke00.00021.667
Syracuse00.00011.500
Pittsburgh00.00012.333
Florida St.00.00003.000
Louisville00.00003.000

Wednesday's Games

Michigan 91, Pittsburgh 60

Notre Dame 82, S. Indiana 70

Thursday's Games

Old Dominion vs. Virginia Tech at Charleston, S.C., 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. VCU at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

La Salle vs. Wake Forest at Montego Bay, Jamaica, 2 p.m.

Bellarmine at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Duke, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Baylor vs. Virginia at Paradise, Nev., 7 p.m.

Florida at Florida St., 8 p.m.

Boston College vs. George Mason at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Elon at NC State, 1 p.m.

Northeastern at Syracuse, 4 p.m.

Providence vs. Miami at Uncasville, Conn., 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
North Alabama00.000301.000
Stetson00.000201.000
Bellarmine00.00021.667
Cent. Arkansas00.00021.667
Kennesaw St.00.00021.667
Liberty00.00021.667
Lipscomb00.00021.667
Queens (NC)00.00021.667
Florida Gulf Coast00.00022.500
Jacksonville00.00011.500
Jacksonville St.00.00011.500
Austin Peay00.00012.333
E. Kentucky00.00012.333
North Florida00.00002.000

Wednesday's Games

Tennessee 81, Florida Gulf Coast 50

Thursday's Games

Austin Peay at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Rider vs. Stetson at Dublin, 5 a.m.

Niagara vs. Cent. Arkansas at Dublin, 11 a.m.

Queens (NC) vs. Green Bay at Montego Bay, Jamaica, 11:30 a.m.

Kennesaw St. vs. SE Louisiana at Boone, N.C., 4 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Georgia St., 6 p.m.

Bellarmine at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at MVSU, 8 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Alabama, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cent. Arkansas vs. Rider at Dublin, 6 a.m.

Stetson vs. Niagara at Dublin, Noon

SC State at North Florida, 5 p.m.

E. Kentucky vs. UNC-Asheville at Atlanta, 5:30 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Appalachian St., 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Baylor00.000301.000
Kansas00.000301.000
Texas00.000301.000
Texas Tech00.000301.000
West Virginia00.000301.000
Iowa St.00.000201.000
Kansas St.00.000201.000
Oklahoma00.00021.667
Oklahoma St.00.00021.667
TCU00.00021.667

Wednesday's Games

Texas 93, Gonzaga 74

Thursday's Games

UMKC at Kansas St., 6:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at TCU, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Oklahoma St. vs. UCF at Nassau, Bahamas, 7 p.m.

Baylor vs. Virginia at Paradise, Nev., 7 p.m.

Penn at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

S. Utah at Kansas, 8 p.m.

South Alabama at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Creighton00.000301.000
DePaul00.000301.000
Providence00.000301.000
St. John's00.000301.000
UConn00.000301.000
Xavier00.000301.000
Georgetown00.00021.667
Marquette00.00021.667
Seton Hall00.00021.667
Villanova00.00021.667
Butler00.00011.500

Wednesday's Games

Iowa 83, Seton Hall 67

Thursday's Games

St. Francis (Pa.) at Butler, 6:30 p.m.

Nebraska at St. John's, 6:30 p.m.

UC Riverside at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.

LIU at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Loyola Marymount vs. Georgetown at Montego Bay, Jamaica, 4:30 p.m.

Indiana at Xavier, 6 p.m.

Villanova at Michigan St., 8 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at UConn, 8:30 p.m.

DePaul vs. Santa Clara at Nassau, Bahamas, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Providence vs. Miami at Uncasville, Conn., 4 p.m.

The Citadel at Butler, 7 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Sacramento St.00.00021.667
Idaho St.00.00012.333
Montana St.00.00012.333
N. Colorado00.00012.333
Portland St.00.00012.333
Weber St.00.00012.333
E. Washington00.00013.250
Idaho00.00013.250
N. Arizona00.00013.250
Montana00.00002.000

Wednesday's Games

CS Bakersfield 52, Idaho 43

Portland St. 113, Evergreen St. 40

Thursday's Games

St. Thomas (MN) at Montana, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

UC Merced at Sacramento St., 3 p.m.

Warner Pacific at Montana St., 7:30 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Denver at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

Merrimack at Montana, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Jose St. at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.

Utah Tech at Idaho, 5 p.m.

Troy at Montana, 9:30 p.m.

Portland St. at Oregon St., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
High Point00.000301.000
UNC-Asheville00.000201.000
Radford00.00022.500
Winthrop00.00022.500
Campbell00.00011.500
Charleston Southern00.00012.333
Longwood00.00012.333
SC-Upstate00.00012.333
Presbyterian00.00013.250
Gardner-Webb00.00003.000

Wednesday's Games

Radford 79, Averett 34

Tulane 99, Charleston Southern 79

UAB 92, Presbyterian 61

Friday's Games

VMI at Longwood, 5 p.m.

Campbell at Appalachian St., 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Wofford, 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at SC-Upstate, 7:30 p.m.

UNC-Asheville vs. Texas A&M Commerce at Atlanta, 8:30 p.m.

High Point at UNLV, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Winthrop at Mercer, 2 p.m.

SE Louisiana vs. Campbell at Boone, N.C., 4 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Longwood, 5 p.m.

NC A&T vs. Gardner-Webb at Spartanburg, S.C., 5 p.m.

E. Kentucky vs. UNC-Asheville at Atlanta, 5:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Illinois00.000301.000
Iowa00.000301.000
Maryland00.000301.000
Michigan00.000301.000
Northwestern00.000301.000
Ohio St.00.000301.000
Penn St.00.000301.000
Purdue00.000301.000
Rutgers00.000301.000
Wisconsin00.000301.000
Indiana00.000201.000
Nebraska00.000201.000
Michigan St.00.00021.667
Minnesota00.00021.667

Wednesday's Games

Michigan 91, Pittsburgh 60

Ohio St. 65, E. Illinois 43

Iowa 83, Seton Hall 67

Thursday's Games

Furman vs. Penn St. at Charleston, S.C., 11:30 a.m.

Nebraska at St. John's, 6:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Michigan vs. Arizona St. at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Temple vs. Rutgers at Uncasville, Conn., 5 p.m.

Indiana at Xavier, 6 p.m.

Villanova at Michigan St., 8 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

UCLA vs. Illinois at Paradise, Nev., 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Maryland vs. Saint Louis at Uncasville, Conn., 1 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Irvine00.000301.000
UC Santa Barbara00.000201.000
CS Bakersfield00.00021.667
Cal St.-Fullerton00.00021.667
Hawaii00.00021.667
UC Davis00.00021.667
Cal Poly00.00011.500
UC Riverside00.00011.500
CS Northridge00.00012.333
Long Beach St.00.00012.333
UC San Diego00.00012.333

Wednesday's Games

CS Bakersfield 52, Idaho 43

Thursday's Games

UC Riverside at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

UC San Diego at Navy, 7 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Arkansas St. at UC Davis, 9 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at Stanford, 11 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii, 5 p.m.

Youngstown St. vs. UC San Diego at Annapolis, Md., 6 p.m.

Saint Katherine at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

Occidental at UC Riverside, 7 p.m.

UC Irvine at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.

