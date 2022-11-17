All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Wednesday's Games
Mass.-Lowell 90, Sacred Heart 81
Thursday's Games
Bryant at FAU, 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Lafayette at UMBC, 2 p.m.
Columbia at Maine, 7 p.m.
Vermont vs. Iona at Uncasville, Conn., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Sacred Heart at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
American at NJIT, 4 p.m.
Emerson at Mass.-Lowell, 5 p.m.
Bryant at FIU, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Wednesday's Games
East Carolina 82, Hampton 73
N. Kentucky 64, Cincinnati 51
Tulane 99, Charleston Southern 79
Houston 83, Texas Southern 48
Thursday's Games
Wichita St. at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Austin Peay at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Loyola Chicago vs. Tulsa at Conway, S.C., 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Temple vs. Rutgers at Uncasville, Conn., 5 p.m.
Oklahoma St. vs. UCF at Nassau, Bahamas, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Evansville at SMU, 3 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
Wednesday's Games
Arizona St. 63, VCU 59
Thursday's Games
Colorado vs. UMass at Conway, S.C., 1:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. VCU at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.
Wichita St. at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.
Davidson at Coll. of Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
Loyola Chicago vs. Tulsa at Conway, S.C., 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
La Salle vs. Wake Forest at Montego Bay, Jamaica, 2 p.m.
Colgate vs. Duquesne at Akron, Ohio, 6 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at George Washington, 7 p.m.
Boston College vs. George Mason at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Robert Morris at Dayton, 1 p.m.
Maryland vs. Saint Louis at Uncasville, Conn., 1 p.m.
Bowling Green at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Fordham, 5 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Wednesday's Games
Michigan 91, Pittsburgh 60
Notre Dame 82, S. Indiana 70
Thursday's Games
Old Dominion vs. Virginia Tech at Charleston, S.C., 2 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. VCU at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
La Salle vs. Wake Forest at Montego Bay, Jamaica, 2 p.m.
Bellarmine at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Duke, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Baylor vs. Virginia at Paradise, Nev., 7 p.m.
Florida at Florida St., 8 p.m.
Boston College vs. George Mason at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Elon at NC State, 1 p.m.
Northeastern at Syracuse, 4 p.m.
Providence vs. Miami at Uncasville, Conn., 4 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Queens (NC)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Wednesday's Games
Tennessee 81, Florida Gulf Coast 50
Thursday's Games
Austin Peay at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Rider vs. Stetson at Dublin, 5 a.m.
Niagara vs. Cent. Arkansas at Dublin, 11 a.m.
Queens (NC) vs. Green Bay at Montego Bay, Jamaica, 11:30 a.m.
Kennesaw St. vs. SE Louisiana at Boone, N.C., 4 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Georgia St., 6 p.m.
Bellarmine at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
North Alabama at MVSU, 8 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Alabama, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Cent. Arkansas vs. Rider at Dublin, 6 a.m.
Stetson vs. Niagara at Dublin, Noon
SC State at North Florida, 5 p.m.
E. Kentucky vs. UNC-Asheville at Atlanta, 5:30 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Appalachian St., 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
Wednesday's Games
Texas 93, Gonzaga 74
Thursday's Games
UMKC at Kansas St., 6:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at TCU, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Oklahoma St. vs. UCF at Nassau, Bahamas, 7 p.m.
Baylor vs. Virginia at Paradise, Nev., 7 p.m.
Penn at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
S. Utah at Kansas, 8 p.m.
South Alabama at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|St. John's
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
Wednesday's Games
Iowa 83, Seton Hall 67
Thursday's Games
St. Francis (Pa.) at Butler, 6:30 p.m.
Nebraska at St. John's, 6:30 p.m.
UC Riverside at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.
LIU at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Loyola Marymount vs. Georgetown at Montego Bay, Jamaica, 4:30 p.m.
Indiana at Xavier, 6 p.m.
Villanova at Michigan St., 8 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at UConn, 8:30 p.m.
DePaul vs. Santa Clara at Nassau, Bahamas, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Providence vs. Miami at Uncasville, Conn., 4 p.m.
The Citadel at Butler, 7 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Wednesday's Games
CS Bakersfield 52, Idaho 43
Portland St. 113, Evergreen St. 40
Thursday's Games
St. Thomas (MN) at Montana, 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
UC Merced at Sacramento St., 3 p.m.
Warner Pacific at Montana St., 7:30 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
Denver at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
Merrimack at Montana, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
San Jose St. at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.
Utah Tech at Idaho, 5 p.m.
Troy at Montana, 9:30 p.m.
Portland St. at Oregon St., 10 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Wednesday's Games
Radford 79, Averett 34
Tulane 99, Charleston Southern 79
UAB 92, Presbyterian 61
Friday's Games
VMI at Longwood, 5 p.m.
Campbell at Appalachian St., 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Wofford, 7 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at SC-Upstate, 7:30 p.m.
UNC-Asheville vs. Texas A&M Commerce at Atlanta, 8:30 p.m.
High Point at UNLV, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Winthrop at Mercer, 2 p.m.
SE Louisiana vs. Campbell at Boone, N.C., 4 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Longwood, 5 p.m.
NC A&T vs. Gardner-Webb at Spartanburg, S.C., 5 p.m.
E. Kentucky vs. UNC-Asheville at Atlanta, 5:30 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
Wednesday's Games
Michigan 91, Pittsburgh 60
Ohio St. 65, E. Illinois 43
Iowa 83, Seton Hall 67
Thursday's Games
Furman vs. Penn St. at Charleston, S.C., 11:30 a.m.
Nebraska at St. John's, 6:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Michigan vs. Arizona St. at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Temple vs. Rutgers at Uncasville, Conn., 5 p.m.
Indiana at Xavier, 6 p.m.
Villanova at Michigan St., 8 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
UCLA vs. Illinois at Paradise, Nev., 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Maryland vs. Saint Louis at Uncasville, Conn., 1 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
Wednesday's Games
CS Bakersfield 52, Idaho 43
Thursday's Games
UC Riverside at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
UC San Diego at Navy, 7 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
Arkansas St. at UC Davis, 9 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at Pacific, 10 p.m.
Cal Poly at Stanford, 11 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii, 5 p.m.
Youngstown St. vs. UC San Diego at Annapolis, Md., 6 p.m.
Saint Katherine at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
Occidental at UC Riverside, 7 p.m.
UC Irvine at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.
