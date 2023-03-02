All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Albany (NY)00.00000.000
Binghamton00.00000.000
Bryant00.00000.000
Maine00.00000.000
Mass.-Lowell00.00000.000
NJIT00.00000.000
New Hampshire00.00000.000
UMBC00.00000.000
Vermont00.00000.000

Saturday's Games

Bryant at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Binghamton at UMBC, 1 p.m.

Maine at Mass.-Lowell, 4 p.m.

NJIT at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cincinnati00.00000.000
East Carolina00.00000.000
Houston00.00000.000
Memphis00.00000.000
SMU00.00000.000
South Florida00.00000.000
Temple00.00000.000
Tulane00.00000.000
Tulsa00.00000.000
UCF00.00000.000
Wichita St.00.00000.000

Wednesday's Games

South Florida 72, Tulsa 56

East Carolina 83, Tulane 68

Thursday's Games

Wichita St. at Houston, 7 p.m.

UCF at Temple, 7 p.m.

Memphis at SMU, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

East Carolina at Tulane, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Davidson00.00000.000
Dayton00.00000.000
Duquesne00.00000.000
Fordham00.00000.000
George Mason00.00000.000
George Washington00.00000.000
La Salle00.00000.000
Loyola Chicago00.00000.000
Rhode Island00.00000.000
Richmond00.00000.000
Saint Joseph's00.00000.000
Saint Louis00.00000.000
St. Bonaventure00.00000.000
UMass00.00000.000
VCU00.00000.000

Wednesday's Games

George Washington 75, Davidson 70

Duquesne 88, UMass 79

George Mason 64, Fordham 58, OT

Saint Joseph's 83, Richmond 67

Rhode Island 79, Loyola Chicago 77

Friday's Games

Dayton at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

George Mason at Richmond, 12:30 p.m.

Duquesne at Fordham, 2 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at La Salle, 2 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at UMass, 2:30 p.m.

VCU at George Washington, 4:30 p.m.

Davidson at Rhode Island, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Boston College00.00000.000
Clemson00.00000.000
Duke00.00000.000
Florida St.00.00000.000
Georgia Tech00.00000.000
Louisville00.00000.000
Miami00.00000.000
NC State00.00000.000
North Carolina00.00000.000
Notre Dame00.00000.000
Pittsburgh00.00000.000
Syracuse00.00000.000
Virginia00.00000.000
Virginia Tech00.00000.000
Wake Forest00.00000.000

Wednesday's Games

Notre Dame 88, Pittsburgh 81

Saturday's Games

Louisville at Virginia, 2 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Boston College, 2:30 p.m.

Florida St. at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.

Wake Forest at Syracuse, 5 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 6 p.m.

Duke at North Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Clemson, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
E. Kentucky00.000101.000
Kennesaw St.00.000101.000
Liberty00.000101.000
Lipscomb00.000101.000
Bellarmine00.00011.500
Queens (NC)00.00011.500
Austin Peay00.00000.000
Cent. Arkansas00.00000.000
Florida Gulf Coast00.00001.000
Jacksonville00.00000.000
Jacksonville St.00.00000.000
North Alabama00.00001.000
North Florida00.00001.000
Stetson00.00001.000

Thursday's Games

Lipscomb at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Liberty, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Baylor00.00000.000
Iowa St.00.00000.000
Kansas00.00000.000
Kansas St.00.00000.000
Oklahoma00.00000.000
Oklahoma St.00.00000.000
TCU00.00000.000
Texas00.00000.000
Texas Tech00.00000.000
West Virginia00.00000.000

Wednesday's Games

Kansas St. 85, Oklahoma 69

TCU 75, Texas 73

Saturday's Games

Iowa St. at Baylor, Noon

Kansas St. at West Virginia, 2 p.m.

TCU at Oklahoma, 3 p.m.

Kansas at Texas, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech, 6 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Butler00.00000.000
Creighton00.00000.000
DePaul00.00000.000
Georgetown00.00000.000
Marquette00.00000.000
Providence00.00000.000
Seton Hall00.00000.000
St. John's00.00000.000
UConn00.00000.000
Villanova00.00000.000
Xavier00.00000.000

Wednesday's Games

Xavier 94, Providence 89

UConn 88, DePaul 59

Creighton 99, Georgetown 59

Saturday's Games

Seton Hall at Providence, Noon

St. John's at Marquette, 2 p.m.

Butler at Xavier, 7 p.m.

UConn at Villanova, 7:30 p.m.

Creighton at DePaul, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
E. Washington00.00000.000
Idaho00.00000.000
Idaho St.00.00000.000
Montana00.00000.000
Montana St.00.00000.000
N. Arizona00.00000.000
N. Colorado00.00000.000
Portland St.00.00000.000
Sacramento St.00.00000.000
Weber St.00.00000.000

Saturday's Games

Idaho vs. N. Arizona at Boise, Idaho, 7:30 p.m.

N. Colorado vs. Portland St. at Boise, Idaho, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Campbell00.000101.000
Charleston Southern00.000101.000
Gardner-Webb00.00000.000
High Point00.00001.000
Longwood00.00000.000
Presbyterian00.00001.000
Radford00.00000.000
SC-Upstate00.00000.000
UNC-Asheville00.00000.000
Winthrop00.00000.000

Wednesday's Games

Charleston Southern 72, High Point 70

Campbell 68, Presbyterian 63

Friday's Games

Charleston Southern vs. UNC-Asheville at Charlotte, N.C., Noon

Gardner-Webb vs. SC-Upstate at Charlotte, N.C., 2:30 p.m.

Campbell vs. Longwood at Charlotte, N.C., 6 p.m.

Winthrop vs. Radford at Charlotte, N.C., 8:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Illinois00.00000.000
Indiana00.00000.000
Iowa00.00000.000
Maryland00.00000.000
Michigan00.00000.000
Michigan St.00.00000.000
Minnesota00.00000.000
Nebraska00.00000.000
Northwestern00.00000.000
Ohio St.00.00000.000
Penn St.00.00000.000
Purdue00.00000.000
Rutgers00.00000.000
Wisconsin00.00000.000

Wednesday's Games

Ohio St. 73, Maryland 62

Penn St. 68, Northwestern 65, OT

Thursday's Games

Michigan at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Rutgers at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Purdue at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Ohio St. at Michigan St., Noon

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
CS Bakersfield00.00000.000
CS Northridge00.00000.000
Cal Poly00.00000.000
Cal St.-Fullerton00.00000.000
Hawaii00.00000.000
Long Beach St.00.00000.000
UC Davis00.00000.000
UC Irvine00.00000.000
UC Riverside00.00000.000
UC San Diego00.00000.000
UC Santa Barbara00.00000.000

Thursday's Games

UC Santa Barbara at UC Davis, 9 p.m.

Hawaii at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

UC Irvine at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Saturday's Games

Long Beach St. at UC Davis, 4 p.m.

UC San Diego at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at UC Irvine, 9 p.m.

Hawaii at UC Santa Barbara, 9 p.m.

UC Riverside at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

