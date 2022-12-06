All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Coll. of Charleston00.00081.889
Towson00.00081.889
Hofstra00.00063.667
UNC-Wilmington00.00063.667
Delaware00.00044.500
NC A&T00.00044.500
Drexel00.00045.444
William & Mary00.00045.444
Hampton00.00026.250
Northeastern00.00026.250
Stony Brook00.00026.250
Elon00.00018.111
Monmouth (NJ)00.00018.111

Tuesday's Games

Coll. of Charleston at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Delaware St. at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Hampton, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Towson at Clemson, 9 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Middle Tennessee101.00063.667
FAU00.00071.875
UAB00.00071.875
W. Kentucky00.00071.875
Charlotte00.00072.778
Louisiana Tech00.00062.750
North Texas00.00062.750
Rice01.00062.750
UTEP00.00062.750
UTSA00.00053.625
FIU00.00044.500

Tuesday's Games

North Texas at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Florida Gulf Coast at FAU, 7 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Milwaukee201.00073.700
Cleveland St.201.00063.667
N. Kentucky201.00054.556
Youngstown St.11.50063.667
Fort Wayne11.50054.556
Detroit11.50045.444
Robert Morris11.50036.333
Green Bay11.50017.125
Wright St.02.00054.556
Oakland02.00028.200
IUPUI02.00018.111

Monday's Games

Green Bay 68, IUPUI 61

Tuesday's Games

Oakland at Syracuse, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

Green Bay at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Robert Morris at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Cleveland St. at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at SE Missouri, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Washington St., 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Westminster (Pa.) at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Hartford00.00047.364
Chicago St.00.00037.300

Tuesday's Games

Hartford at St. Francis (NY), 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Yale00.00081.889
Cornell00.00071.875
Princeton00.00062.750
Harvard00.00073.700
Brown00.00054.556
Penn00.00056.455
Dartmouth00.00045.444
Columbia00.00047.364

Tuesday's Games

Yale at Butler, 6:30 p.m.

UMBC at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Cornell at Miami, 7 p.m.

Brown at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

Penn at Villanova, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona201.00042.667
Siena101.00053.625
Manhattan101.00034.429
Rider101.00034.429
Niagara11.50044.500
Mount St. Mary's11.50045.444
Fairfield11.50036.333
Quinnipiac01.00072.778
Marist00.00044.500
St. Peter's02.00044.500
Canisius02.00026.250

Tuesday's Games

Saint Louis at Iona, 7 p.m.

American at Mount St. Mary's, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Siena at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

Rider at Stonehill, 7 p.m.

Manhattan at Providence, 8:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kent St.00.00063.667
Toledo00.00053.625
Akron00.00044.500
Ball St.00.00044.500
Buffalo00.00044.500
Cent. Michigan00.00044.500
Ohio00.00044.500
Bowling Green00.00035.375
Miami (Ohio)00.00035.375
N. Illinois00.00036.333
W. Michigan00.00036.333
E. Michigan00.00027.222

Monday's Games

W. Michigan 94, Concordia (MI) 50

Gonzaga 73, Kent St. 66

Tuesday's Games

St. John Fisher at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Toledo at N. Iowa, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Robert Morris at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Ball St. at E. Illinois, 8 p.m.

E. Michigan at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
NC Central00.00054.556
Norfolk St.00.00054.556
Coppin St.00.00046.400
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00035.375
Howard00.00047.364
Morgan St.00.00036.333
Delaware St.00.00017.125
SC State00.00018.111

Tuesday's Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at NC State, 7 p.m.

SC State at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

NC Central at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Penn St.-Wilkes-Barre at Morgan St., 6 p.m.

Delaware St. at Delaware, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Bradley201.00063.667
Murray St.201.00053.625
Indiana St.101.00081.889
S. Illinois101.00053.625
Drake11.50071.875
Belmont11.50054.556
Missouri St.11.50044.500
N. Iowa11.50034.429
Illinois St.11.50036.333
Ill.-Chicago02.00054.556
Valparaiso02.00036.333
Evansville02.00028.200

Tuesday's Games

Trevecca Nazarene at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.

Bradley at SIU-Edwardsville, 8 p.m.

Trinity (Ill.) at Valparaiso, 8 p.m.

Toledo at N. Iowa, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Omaha at Drake, 8 p.m.

Campbell at Evansville, 8 p.m.

E. Michigan at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

Indiana St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Missouri St. at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 10 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNLV00.000801.000
New Mexico00.000701.000
Utah St.00.000701.000
Nevada00.00072.778
San Diego St.00.00072.778
Boise St.00.00062.750
Colorado St.00.00063.667
San Jose St.00.00063.667
Air Force00.00054.556
Wyoming00.00035.375
Fresno St.00.00025.286

Monday's Games

San Diego St. 60, Troy 55

Tuesday's Games

South Dakota at Air Force, 5 p.m.

E. Oregon at Boise St., 9 p.m.

W. New Mexico at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Nevada at Pepperdine, 11 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

CS Northridge at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Hawaii vs. UNLV at Henderson, Nev., 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Colorado St. at Colorado, 9 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner00.00043.571
Sacred Heart00.00054.556
St. Francis (NY)00.00034.429
Fairleigh Dickinson00.00046.400
Stonehill00.00046.400
St. Francis (Pa.)00.00027.222
LIU00.00017.125
Merrimack00.00019.100
CCSU00.00009.000

Monday's Games

Mass.-Lowell 84, LIU 64

Tuesday's Games

Wagner at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Hartford at St. Francis (NY), 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Sacred Heart at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Rider at Stonehill, 7 p.m.

Merrimack at San Francisco, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

St. Vincent at St. Francis (Pa.), 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

