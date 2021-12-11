All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern Cal201.000901.000
UCLA201.00081.889
Arizona101.000801.000
Washington St.11.50072.778
Colorado11.50083.727
Utah11.50063.667
California11.50055.500
Arizona St.11.50046.400
Stanford01.00043.571
Oregon01.00054.556
Washington01.00045.444
Oregon St.02.00018.111

Friday's Games

Colorado 65, Milwaukee 54

Saturday's Games

UCLA at Marquette, 2:30 p.m.

S. Dakota St. vs. Washington St. at Spokane, W.A., 3 p.m.

Arizona at Illinois, 5 p.m.

Manhattan at Utah, 5 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Oregon St., 7 p.m.

Santa Clara at California, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Washington at Gonzaga, ppd.

Long Beach St. at Southern Cal, 5 p.m.

Oregon at Stanford, 7 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Boston U.00.00083.727
Navy00.00063.667
Army00.00064.600
Loyola (Md.)00.00055.500
Colgate00.00046.400
American U.00.00037.300
Lafayette00.00027.222
Bucknell00.00028.200
Holy Cross00.00028.200
Lehigh00.00018.111

Friday's Games

Army 66, NJIT 49

Saturday's Games

Siena at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

Princeton at Lafayette, 2 p.m.

American U. at Mount St. Mary's, 4 p.m.

Boston U. at Dartmouth, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Colgate at St. John's, Noon

Hampton at Loyola (Md.), 2 p.m.

Navy at Marist, 2 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arkansas00.000901.000
LSU00.000801.000
Alabama00.00071.875
Auburn00.00071.875
Kentucky00.00071.875
Texas A&M00.00071.875
Florida00.00072.778
Mississippi00.00062.750
Mississippi St.00.00062.750
South Carolina00.00062.750
Tennessee00.00062.750
Missouri00.00054.556
Vanderbilt00.00054.556
Georgia00.00045.444

Friday's Games

Loyola Chicago 69, Vanderbilt 58

Saturday's Games

Nebraska vs. Auburn at Atlanta, G.A., 11:30 a.m.

Arkansas vs. Oklahoma at Tulsa, O.K., 1:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. vs. Colorado St. at Fort Worth, T.X., 2 p.m.

Missouri at Kansas, 3:15 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Tennessee, 4:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Notre Dame, 5:15 p.m.

LSU vs. Georgia Tech at Atlanta, G.A., 6 p.m.

TCU vs. Texas A&M at Houston, T.X., 6:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Mississippi, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Alabama, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Florida St. vs. South Carolina at Rock Hill, S.C., Noon

Florida vs. Maryland at Brooklyn, N.Y., 4:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chattanooga00.00081.889
Samford00.00072.778
UNC-Greensboro00.00072.778
Furman00.00073.700
Wofford00.00073.700
ETSU00.00063.667
The Citadel00.00053.625
Mercer00.00064.600
VMI00.00064.600
W. Carolina00.00064.600

Friday's Games

Furman 73, Appalachian St. 65

Saturday's Games

Gardner-Webb at VMI, 1 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Mercer, 2 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.

Morehead St. at ETSU, 4 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Tennessee, 4:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Samford, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tennessee Wesleyan at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.

Wofford at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas A&M-CC00.00081.889
Nicholls00.00063.667
SE Louisiana00.00045.444
Houston Baptist00.00035.375
New Orleans00.00036.333
McNeese St.00.00037.300
Incarnate Word00.00018.111
Northwestern St.00.00018.111

Saturday's Games

Grambling St. at Incarnate Word, 3:30 p.m.

Dallas Christian at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Southern U., 6:30 p.m.

Rice at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Nebraska-Omaha, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Blue Mountain at Nicholls, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern U.00.00046.400
Grambling St.00.00036.333
Florida A&M00.00025.286
Jackson St.00.00026.250
Alabama St.00.00028.200
Alabama A&M00.00015.167
Alcorn St.00.00017.125
Texas Southern00.00017.125
Bethune-Cookman00.00018.111
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.000110.091
MVSU00.00007.000
Prairie View00.00009.000

Friday's Games

Boise St. 97, Prairie View 60

Saturday's Games

Grambling St. at Incarnate Word, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at MVSU, 5 p.m.

Alabama St. at Pepperdine, 6 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Southern U., 6:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Samford, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Jackson St. at Iowa St., 1 p.m.

Florida A&M at Akron, 2 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
W. Illinois00.00082.800
S. Dakota St.00.00083.727
N. Dakota St.00.00064.600
Oral Roberts00.00054.556
South Dakota00.00054.556
UMKC00.00054.556
North Dakota00.00037.300
Denver00.00038.273
Nebraska-Omaha00.00018.111

Friday's Games

N. Dakota St. 68, CS Northridge 54

UMKC 64, Green Bay 55

Saturday's Games

E. Washington at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

S. Dakota St. vs. Washington St. at Spokane, W.A., 3 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Missouri St., 4 p.m.

N. Arizona at South Dakota, 4:30 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Nebraska-Omaha, 8 p.m.

Denver at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

UMKC at SIU-Edwardsville, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

Indiana St. at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
South Alabama00.00082.800
Arkansas St.00.00062.750
Texas State00.00062.750
Georgia Southern00.00053.625
Georgia St.00.00053.625
Louisiana-Lafayette00.00053.625
Coastal Carolina00.00043.571
Louisiana-Monroe00.00054.556
Troy00.00054.556
Appalachian St.00.00055.500
UALR00.00046.400
Texas-Arlington00.00025.286

Friday's Games

Furman 73, Appalachian St. 65

Saturday's Games

Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana Tech, Noon

Georgia Southern at Mercer, 2 p.m.

Troy at Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m.

Lamar at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.

Philander Smith at UALR, 3 p.m.

Arkansas St. at MVSU, 5 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Wofford at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.

Southwestern (TX) at Texas State, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Erskine at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Francisco00.0001001.000
BYU00.00081.889
Gonzaga00.00082.800
Saint Mary's (Cal)00.00082.800
Portland00.00073.700
Santa Clara00.00073.700
Loyola Marymount00.00063.667
San Diego00.00055.500
Pacific00.00045.444
Pepperdine00.00038.273

Saturday's Games

BYU vs. Creighton at Sioux Falls, S.D., Noon

Pacific at San Jose St., 4 p.m.

Alabama St. at Pepperdine, 6 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Saint Mary's (Cal), 6 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Loyola Marymount, 7 p.m.

Santa Clara at California, 9 p.m.

California Lutheran at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Washington at Gonzaga, ppd.

Monday's Games

Cal Poly at Portland, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
California Baptist00.00081.889
Grand Canyon00.00082.800
New Mexico St.00.00072.778
Stephen F. Austin00.00072.778
Utah Valley00.00072.778
Abilene Christian00.00052.714
Seattle00.00073.700
Dixie St.00.00045.444
Rio Grande00.00046.400
Chicago St.00.00035.375
Sam Houston St.00.00035.375
Tarleton St.00.00037.300
Lamar00.00027.222

Saturday's Games

Illinois St. at Chicago St., 3 p.m.

Lamar at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.

UTSA at Sam Houston St., 4 p.m.

Drexel at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.

Liberty vs. Stephen F. Austin at Fort Worth, T.X., 7 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Loyola Marymount, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Denver at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

Utah Valley at Wyoming, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

California Baptist at UC Riverside, 7 p.m.

UC San Diego at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

N. Illinois at Chicago St., 1 p.m.

