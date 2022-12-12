All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Coll. of Charleston00.000101.909
Towson00.00083.727
UNC-Wilmington00.00083.727
Delaware00.00064.600
Hofstra00.00065.545
Drexel00.00055.500
NC A&T00.00044.500
William & Mary00.00047.364
Northeastern00.00036.333
Hampton00.00037.300
Stony Brook00.00027.222
Elon00.00028.200
Monmouth (NJ)00.00019.100

Sunday's Games

Coll. of Charleston 96, North Greenville 67

Delaware 75, Siena 64

Elon 101, Johnson & Wales (NC) 69

Bowling Green 86, Hampton 72

Navy 71, Towson 69, OT

UMass 71, Hofstra 56

Monday's Games

Sacred Heart at Stony Brook, 6:30 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

NC A&T at Houston, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Stetson at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

Drexel at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Middle Tennessee101.00073.700
FAU00.00081.889
W. Kentucky00.00081.889
Charlotte00.00082.800
North Texas00.00082.800
UAB00.00072.778
Rice01.00062.750
Louisiana Tech00.00063.667
UTEP00.00063.667
UTSA00.00054.556
FIU00.00044.500

Monday's Games

Rice at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

FIU at Howard, 7 p.m.

UTSA at Utah, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

St. Thomas (Fla.) at FAU, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at UAB, 7 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Louisville, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Milwaukee201.00084.667
Cleveland St.201.00065.545
N. Kentucky201.00055.500
Fort Wayne11.50074.636
Youngstown St.11.50074.636
Detroit11.50056.455
Robert Morris11.50047.364
Green Bay11.50028.200
Wright St.02.00055.500
Oakland02.00029.182
IUPUI02.00018.111

Sunday's Games

Ohio 81, Youngstown St. 79

Milwaukee 92, North Park 63

Monday's Games

Spalding at IUPUI, 11 a.m.

Tuesday's Games

Green Bay at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Wright St. at Akron, 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Hartford00.00048.333
Chicago St.00.00038.273

Sunday's Games

UT Martin 75, Chicago St. 74, OT

Tuesday's Games

St. Peter's at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Chicago St. at Murray St., 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Princeton00.00082.800
Cornell00.00072.778
Yale00.00083.727
Harvard00.00073.700
Brown00.00065.545
Penn00.00067.462
Dartmouth00.00047.364
Columbia00.00049.308

Monday's Games

Yale at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Dartmouth at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Princeton vs. Iona at Union, N.J., 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona201.00062.750
Siena101.00055.500
Rider101.00044.500
Manhattan101.00036.333
Niagara11.50054.556
Mount St. Mary's11.50056.455
Fairfield11.50046.400
Quinnipiac01.00092.818
Marist00.00045.444
St. Peter's02.00045.444
Canisius02.00027.222

Sunday's Games

Iona 72, St. Bonaventure 57

Niagara 67, E. Michigan 60

Delaware 75, Siena 64

Bryant 104, Manhattan 97, OT

Monday's Games

Yale at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

St. Peter's at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Princeton vs. Iona at Union, N.J., 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kent St.00.00073.700
Toledo00.00073.700
Ball St.00.00064.600
Akron00.00054.556
Ohio00.00054.556
Buffalo00.00055.500
Bowling Green00.00045.444
Miami (Ohio)00.00045.444
Cent. Michigan00.00046.400
N. Illinois00.00036.333
W. Michigan00.00037.300
E. Michigan00.00029.182

Sunday's Games

Miami (Ohio) 85, Calumet College of St. Joseph 49

Niagara 67, E. Michigan 60

Akron 85, Jackson St. 72

Ohio 81, Youngstown St. 79

Bowling Green 86, Hampton 72

Monday's Games

N. Illinois at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Wright St. at Akron, 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Ohio vs. Florida at Tampa, Fla., 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Norfolk St., 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.00.00064.600
NC Central00.00055.500
Morgan St.00.00047.364
Coppin St.00.00048.333
Howard00.00048.333
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00037.300
Delaware St.00.00019.100
SC State00.000110.091

Sunday's Games

East Carolina 84, Coppin St. 75

VCU 70, Howard 60

Tuesday's Games

Coppin St. at George Washington, 6 p.m.

FIU at Howard, 7 p.m.

NC Central at LSU, 7 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at SC State, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Bowling Green at Norfolk St., 8 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Indiana St.201.00092.818
Bradley201.00073.700
Murray St.201.00054.556
Drake11.50082.800
S. Illinois11.50064.600
Belmont11.50065.545
Illinois St.11.50056.455
Missouri St.11.50046.400
N. Iowa11.50036.333
Ill.-Chicago02.00064.600
Valparaiso02.00047.364
Evansville02.00039.250

Sunday's Games

S. Indiana 88, Indiana St. 85, OT

Monday's Games

South Florida at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Prairie View at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

Chicago St. at Murray St., 8 p.m.

Lincoln (Mo.) at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNLV00.0001001.000
New Mexico00.000901.000
Utah St.00.000801.000
Boise St.00.00082.800
Nevada00.00083.727
San Jose St.00.00083.727
San Diego St.00.00073.700
Air Force00.00074.636
Colorado St.00.00074.636
Wyoming00.00055.500
Fresno St.00.00036.333

Sunday's Games

Utah St. 79, Loyola Marymount 67

Colorado St. 115, Peru St. 72

Monday's Games

Kennesaw St. at San Diego St., 10 p.m.

New Mexico vs. San Francisco at Las Vegas, 11:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

New Orleans at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

UC San Diego at Nevada, 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Fairleigh Dickinson00.00066.500
Wagner00.00044.500
Sacred Heart00.00056.455
St. Francis (NY)00.00045.444
Stonehill00.00047.364
St. Francis (Pa.)00.00038.273
Merrimack00.000211.154
LIU00.00018.111
CCSU00.000110.091

Sunday's Games

Fordham 90, CCSU 77

Maine 50, Merrimack 47

Fairleigh Dickinson 73, NJIT 71

Hawaii 90, St. Francis (Pa.) 66

Monday's Games

Sacred Heart at Stony Brook, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Longwood at St. Francis (NY), 2 p.m.

Stonehill at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

LIU at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

