All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
Sunday's Games
Coll. of Charleston 96, North Greenville 67
Delaware 75, Siena 64
Elon 101, Johnson & Wales (NC) 69
Bowling Green 86, Hampton 72
Navy 71, Towson 69, OT
UMass 71, Hofstra 56
Monday's Games
Sacred Heart at Stony Brook, 6:30 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
NC A&T at Houston, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Stetson at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.
Drexel at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Rice
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
Monday's Games
Rice at Texas, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
FIU at Howard, 7 p.m.
UTSA at Utah, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
St. Thomas (Fla.) at FAU, 7 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at UAB, 7 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Louisville, 9 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Milwaukee
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Cleveland St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|5
|.545
|N. Kentucky
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Fort Wayne
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|Youngstown St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|Detroit
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|6
|.455
|Robert Morris
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|7
|.364
|Green Bay
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|8
|.200
|Wright St.
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Oakland
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|IUPUI
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
Sunday's Games
Ohio 81, Youngstown St. 79
Milwaukee 92, North Park 63
Monday's Games
Spalding at IUPUI, 11 a.m.
Tuesday's Games
Green Bay at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Wright St. at Akron, 7 p.m.
E. Kentucky at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
Sunday's Games
UT Martin 75, Chicago St. 74, OT
Tuesday's Games
St. Peter's at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Chicago St. at Murray St., 8 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
Monday's Games
Yale at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Columbia at Lafayette, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Dartmouth at Boston U., 7 p.m.
Princeton vs. Iona at Union, N.J., 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Siena
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Rider
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Manhattan
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Niagara
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|Mount St. Mary's
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|6
|.455
|Fairfield
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|6
|.400
|Quinnipiac
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|St. Peter's
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Canisius
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
Sunday's Games
Iona 72, St. Bonaventure 57
Niagara 67, E. Michigan 60
Delaware 75, Siena 64
Bryant 104, Manhattan 97, OT
Monday's Games
Yale at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
St. Peter's at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Princeton vs. Iona at Union, N.J., 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
Sunday's Games
Miami (Ohio) 85, Calumet College of St. Joseph 49
Niagara 67, E. Michigan 60
Akron 85, Jackson St. 72
Ohio 81, Youngstown St. 79
Bowling Green 86, Hampton 72
Monday's Games
N. Illinois at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Wright St. at Akron, 7 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Ohio vs. Florida at Tampa, Fla., 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Norfolk St., 8 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
Sunday's Games
East Carolina 84, Coppin St. 75
VCU 70, Howard 60
Tuesday's Games
Coppin St. at George Washington, 6 p.m.
FIU at Howard, 7 p.m.
NC Central at LSU, 7 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at SC State, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Bowling Green at Norfolk St., 8 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Indiana St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Bradley
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Murray St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Drake
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|2
|.800
|S. Illinois
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|Belmont
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Illinois St.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|6
|.455
|Missouri St.
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|6
|.400
|N. Iowa
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|6
|.333
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Valparaiso
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Evansville
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
Sunday's Games
S. Indiana 88, Indiana St. 85, OT
Monday's Games
South Florida at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Prairie View at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
Chicago St. at Murray St., 8 p.m.
Lincoln (Mo.) at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
Sunday's Games
Utah St. 79, Loyola Marymount 67
Colorado St. 115, Peru St. 72
Monday's Games
Kennesaw St. at San Diego St., 10 p.m.
New Mexico vs. San Francisco at Las Vegas, 11:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
New Orleans at Boise St., 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
UC San Diego at Nevada, 10 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|St. Francis (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Stonehill
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
Sunday's Games
Fordham 90, CCSU 77
Maine 50, Merrimack 47
Fairleigh Dickinson 73, NJIT 71
Hawaii 90, St. Francis (Pa.) 66
Monday's Games
Sacred Heart at Stony Brook, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Longwood at St. Francis (NY), 2 p.m.
Stonehill at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
LIU at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
