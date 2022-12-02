All Times EST

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
SIU-Edwardsville00.00062.750
SE Missouri00.00053.625
Tennessee St.00.00043.571
Morehead St.00.00044.500
UT Martin00.00044.500
Lindenwood (Mo.)00.00045.444
S. Indiana00.00034.429
Tennessee Tech00.00035.375
UALR00.00026.250
E. Illinois00.00017.125

Saturday's Games

Tennessee Tech at Butler, 2 p.m.

North Alabama at Morehead St., 2 p.m.

UT Martin at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

Troy at SIU-Edwardsville, 3 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.

Blackburn at E. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at UMKC, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

S. Indiana at Chicago St., 3 p.m.

SE Missouri at Missouri, 4 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona St.101.00071.875
UCLA101.00062.750
Utah101.00062.750
Southern Cal101.00053.625
Oregon101.00044.500
Oregon St.101.00044.500
Arizona01.00061.857
Washington01.00062.750
Colorado01.00044.500
Washington St.01.00033.500
Stanford01.00035.375
California01.00008.000

Thursday's Games

Arizona St. 60, Colorado 59

Utah 81, Arizona 66

Oregon St. 66, Washington 65

Oregon 74, Washington St. 60

UCLA 80, Stanford 66

Sunday's Games

Colorado at Washington, 3 p.m.

Utah at Washington St., 4 p.m.

California at Arizona, 5 p.m.

Oregon at UCLA, 5 p.m.

Stanford at Arizona St., 7 p.m.

Oregon St. at Southern Cal, 7 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
American00.00052.714
Navy00.00052.714
Bucknell00.00053.625
Lehigh00.00043.571
Colgate00.00054.556
Boston U.00.00044.500
Loyola (Md.)00.00044.500
Army00.00035.375
Holy Cross00.00026.250
Lafayette00.00017.125

Friday's Games

Boston U. at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Auburn, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Wagner at Army, 1 p.m.

Navy at VMI, 1 p.m.

UMBC at Lehigh, 2 p.m.

Bucknell at NJIT, 2 p.m.

Coppin St. at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m.

CCSU at Holy Cross, 6 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Lafayette at Cornell, 1 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Missouri00.000801.000
Auburn00.000701.000
Mississippi St.00.000701.000
Alabama00.00061.857
Arkansas00.00061.857
LSU00.00061.857
Mississippi00.00061.857
Tennessee00.00061.857
Georgia00.00062.750
Kentucky00.00052.714
Texas A&M00.00052.714
Florida00.00053.625
South Carolina00.00034.429
Vanderbilt00.00034.429

Friday's Games

Florida A&M at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Auburn, 8 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at LSU, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

South Carolina at Georgetown, Noon

MVSU at Mississippi St., 2 p.m.

San Jose St. at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Wofford at Vanderbilt, 5 p.m.

Boise St. vs. Texas A&M at Fort Worth, Texas, 7 p.m.

Mississippi at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Alabama, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Kentucky vs. Michigan at London, United Kingdom, 1 p.m.

Stetson at Florida, 2 p.m.

SE Missouri at Missouri, 4 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Tennessee, 6 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Furman00.00052.714
Samford00.00063.667
The Citadel00.00053.625
Wofford00.00053.625
Chattanooga00.00043.571
ETSU00.00044.500
Mercer00.00044.500
W. Carolina00.00044.500
UNC-Greensboro00.00035.375
VMI00.00026.250

Thursday's Games

Wofford 76, Presbyterian 63

Friday's Games

Kennesaw St. at Mercer, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

SC State at Furman, Noon

Chattanooga at Gardner-Webb, Noon

Coll. of Charleston at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

Navy at VMI, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at ETSU, 4 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Elon, 4 p.m.

Wofford at Vanderbilt, 5 p.m.

SC-Upstate at W. Carolina, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Samford at UCF, 2 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Northwestern St.00.00062.750
Incarnate Word00.00054.556
SE Louisiana00.00044.500
Texas A&M Commerce00.00044.500
Texas A&M-CC00.00044.500
Nicholls00.00034.429
Lamar00.00035.375
New Orleans00.00024.333
McNeese St.00.00026.250
Houston Christian00.00017.125

Thursday's Games

Texas A&M Commerce 53, Hawaii 51

Denver 93, Houston Christian 83

Texas St. 65, Lamar 55

Northwestern St. 102, Stephen F. Austin 96

Saturday's Games

SE Louisiana at Dayton, 2 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Grambling St., 5 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Sunday's Games

SW Adventist at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Denver, 4 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Northwestern St., 4:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Grambling St.00.00043.571
Bethune-Cookman00.00044.500
Prairie View00.00044.500
Southern U.00.00034.429
Alcorn St.00.00035.375
Alabama A&M00.00025.286
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.00027.222
Florida A&M00.00015.167
Alabama St.00.00017.125
Texas Southern00.00017.125
MVSU00.00018.111
Jackson St.00.00006.000

Thursday's Games

Arkansas St. 58, MVSU 38

Bethune-Cookman 86, Chicago St. 73

Friday's Games

Florida A&M at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Southern U. at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

MVSU at Mississippi St., 2 p.m.

John Melvin Millers at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Arkansas Baptist at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.

Jackson St. at SMU, 3 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Grambling St., 5 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Alcorn St. at Tennessee, 6 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Denver00.00071.875
St. Thomas (MN)00.00063.667
Oral Roberts00.00053.625
North Dakota00.00054.556
South Dakota00.00044.500
S. Dakota St.00.00034.429
W. Illinois00.00034.429
Omaha00.00035.375
UMKC00.00037.300
N. Dakota St.00.00017.125

Thursday's Games

Denver 93, Houston Christian 83

Friday's Games

S. Dakota St. at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Oral Roberts at Tulsa, 3 p.m.

South Dakota vs. BYU at Salt Lake City, 3:30 p.m.

Texas Rio Grande Valley at W. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at E. Washington, 5 p.m.

Omaha at North Texas, 6 p.m.

North Dakota at Portland, 8 p.m.

Crown (Minn.) at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at UMKC, 8 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Alabama, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Texas A&M Commerce at Denver, 4 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern Miss.00.000801.000
Louisiana-Lafayette00.00061.857
Marshall00.00061.857
James Madison00.00062.750
Troy00.00062.750
Appalachian St.00.00053.625
Arkansas St.00.00053.625
Georgia St.00.00053.625
Texas St.00.00053.625
Georgia Southern00.00044.500
Old Dominion00.00044.500
Coastal Carolina00.00033.500
South Alabama00.00035.375
Louisiana-Monroe00.00026.250

Thursday's Games

Georgia St. 79, Middle Georgia 53

Arkansas St. 58, MVSU 38

Texas St. 65, Lamar 55

Friday's Games

Appalachian St. at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at James Madison, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Coastal Carolina at Winthrop, 2 p.m.

Troy at SIU-Edwardsville, 3 p.m.

Champion Christian at Louisiana-Monroe, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio at Marshall, 5 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Georgia St. at Northeastern, 2 p.m.

South Alabama at UAB, 2 p.m.

Rice at Texas St., 3 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Northwestern St., 4:30 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Francisco00.00071.875
Saint Mary's (Cal.)00.00062.750
Santa Clara00.00062.750
Gonzaga00.00052.714
Loyola Marymount00.00063.667
Pepperdine00.00042.667
BYU00.00053.625
San Diego00.00053.625
Portland00.00064.600
Pacific00.00035.375

Thursday's Games

Pacific 74, UC Davis 72

Friday's Games

Baylor vs. Gonzaga at Sioux Falls, S.D., 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

South Dakota vs. BYU at Salt Lake City, 3:30 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.

Pacific at UC Santa Barbara, 5 p.m.

N. Arizona at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.

North Dakota at Portland, 8 p.m.

Saint Mary's (Cal.) vs. Houston at Fort Worth, Texas, 9:30 p.m.

Nevada at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

UNLV at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Utah St. vs. San Francisco at San Francisco, 8:30 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Sam Houston St.00.00061.857
Seattle00.00061.857
Grand Canyon00.00062.750
Cal Baptist00.00053.625
Texas Rio Grande Valley00.00053.625
New Mexico St.00.00032.600
Tarleton St.00.00043.571
Abilene Christian00.00044.500
S. Utah00.00044.500
Stephen F. Austin00.00044.500
Texas-Arlington00.00044.500
Utah Valley St.00.00034.429
Utah Tech00.00035.375

Thursday's Games

Northwestern St. 102, Stephen F. Austin 96

Utah St. 86, Utah Tech 81

Friday's Games

Texas-Arlington at LSU, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Arlington Baptist at Abilene Christian, 3 p.m.

Dallas Christian at Sam Houston St., 3 p.m.

Wiley at Tarleton St., 3 p.m.

Texas Rio Grande Valley at W. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Long Beach St. at Utah Valley St., 4 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

S. Utah at Idaho St., 8 p.m.

Cal Baptist at Cal Poly, 9 p.m.

Utah Tech at Weber St., 9 p.m.

