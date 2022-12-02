All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|S. Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
Saturday's Games
Tennessee Tech at Butler, 2 p.m.
North Alabama at Morehead St., 2 p.m.
UT Martin at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.
Troy at SIU-Edwardsville, 3 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.
Blackburn at E. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at UMKC, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
S. Indiana at Chicago St., 3 p.m.
SE Missouri at Missouri, 4 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|1
|.875
|UCLA
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Utah
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Southern Cal
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Oregon
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Oregon St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Arizona
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Colorado
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Washington St.
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Stanford
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|California
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|8
|.000
Thursday's Games
Arizona St. 60, Colorado 59
Utah 81, Arizona 66
Oregon St. 66, Washington 65
Oregon 74, Washington St. 60
UCLA 80, Stanford 66
Sunday's Games
Colorado at Washington, 3 p.m.
Utah at Washington St., 4 p.m.
California at Arizona, 5 p.m.
Oregon at UCLA, 5 p.m.
Stanford at Arizona St., 7 p.m.
Oregon St. at Southern Cal, 7 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|American
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
Friday's Games
Boston U. at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Auburn, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Wagner at Army, 1 p.m.
Navy at VMI, 1 p.m.
UMBC at Lehigh, 2 p.m.
Bucknell at NJIT, 2 p.m.
Coppin St. at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m.
CCSU at Holy Cross, 6 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Lafayette at Cornell, 1 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
Friday's Games
Florida A&M at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Auburn, 8 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at LSU, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
South Carolina at Georgetown, Noon
MVSU at Mississippi St., 2 p.m.
San Jose St. at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Wofford at Vanderbilt, 5 p.m.
Boise St. vs. Texas A&M at Fort Worth, Texas, 7 p.m.
Mississippi at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Alabama, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Kentucky vs. Michigan at London, United Kingdom, 1 p.m.
Stetson at Florida, 2 p.m.
SE Missouri at Missouri, 4 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Tennessee, 6 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Thursday's Games
Wofford 76, Presbyterian 63
Friday's Games
Kennesaw St. at Mercer, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
SC State at Furman, Noon
Chattanooga at Gardner-Webb, Noon
Coll. of Charleston at The Citadel, 1 p.m.
Navy at VMI, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at ETSU, 4 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Elon, 4 p.m.
Wofford at Vanderbilt, 5 p.m.
SC-Upstate at W. Carolina, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Samford at UCF, 2 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
Thursday's Games
Texas A&M Commerce 53, Hawaii 51
Denver 93, Houston Christian 83
Texas St. 65, Lamar 55
Northwestern St. 102, Stephen F. Austin 96
Saturday's Games
SE Louisiana at Dayton, 2 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Grambling St., 5 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Sunday's Games
SW Adventist at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at Denver, 4 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Northwestern St., 4:30 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
Thursday's Games
Arkansas St. 58, MVSU 38
Bethune-Cookman 86, Chicago St. 73
Friday's Games
Florida A&M at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Southern U. at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
MVSU at Mississippi St., 2 p.m.
John Melvin Millers at Alabama St., 3 p.m.
Arkansas Baptist at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.
Jackson St. at SMU, 3 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Grambling St., 5 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Alcorn St. at Tennessee, 6 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|St. Thomas (MN)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
Thursday's Games
Denver 93, Houston Christian 83
Friday's Games
S. Dakota St. at Kent St., 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Oral Roberts at Tulsa, 3 p.m.
South Dakota vs. BYU at Salt Lake City, 3:30 p.m.
Texas Rio Grande Valley at W. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at E. Washington, 5 p.m.
Omaha at North Texas, 6 p.m.
North Dakota at Portland, 8 p.m.
Crown (Minn.) at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at UMKC, 8 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Alabama, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Texas A&M Commerce at Denver, 4 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Texas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Thursday's Games
Georgia St. 79, Middle Georgia 53
Arkansas St. 58, MVSU 38
Texas St. 65, Lamar 55
Friday's Games
Appalachian St. at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
E. Kentucky at James Madison, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Coastal Carolina at Winthrop, 2 p.m.
Troy at SIU-Edwardsville, 3 p.m.
Champion Christian at Louisiana-Monroe, 3:30 p.m.
Ohio at Marshall, 5 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Georgia St. at Northeastern, 2 p.m.
South Alabama at UAB, 2 p.m.
Rice at Texas St., 3 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Northwestern St., 4:30 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
Thursday's Games
Pacific 74, UC Davis 72
Friday's Games
Baylor vs. Gonzaga at Sioux Falls, S.D., 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
South Dakota vs. BYU at Salt Lake City, 3:30 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.
Pacific at UC Santa Barbara, 5 p.m.
N. Arizona at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.
North Dakota at Portland, 8 p.m.
Saint Mary's (Cal.) vs. Houston at Fort Worth, Texas, 9:30 p.m.
Nevada at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
UNLV at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Utah St. vs. San Francisco at San Francisco, 8:30 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Cal Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Utah Valley St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
Thursday's Games
Northwestern St. 102, Stephen F. Austin 96
Utah St. 86, Utah Tech 81
Friday's Games
Texas-Arlington at LSU, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Arlington Baptist at Abilene Christian, 3 p.m.
Dallas Christian at Sam Houston St., 3 p.m.
Wiley at Tarleton St., 3 p.m.
Texas Rio Grande Valley at W. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Long Beach St. at Utah Valley St., 4 p.m.
Grand Canyon at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
S. Utah at Idaho St., 8 p.m.
Cal Baptist at Cal Poly, 9 p.m.
Utah Tech at Weber St., 9 p.m.
